Barbequed Ribs

Two day ribs, but worth the effort. Baked and marinated with a rub overnight, then grilled with barbecue sauce.

Recipe by Gail

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
11 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Place ribs on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Scatter 4 cloves of sliced garlic over ribs. Cover, and bake for 2 1/2 hours. Cool slightly.

  • In a small bowl, mix together white sugar, paprika, salt, black pepper, chili powder, and ground cumin. Rub spices over cooled ribs. Cover, and refrigerate overnight.

  • In a small saucepan, mix together brown sugar, cider vinegar, ketchup, chili sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, onion, dry mustard, and 1 clove garlic. Simmer over medium-low heat, uncovered, for 1 hour. Reserve a small amount for basting; the remainder is a dipping sauce.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • Place ribs on grill. Grill, covered, for about 12 minutes, basting with the reserved sauce, until nicely browned and glazed. Serve with remaining sauce for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
588 calories; protein 44.2g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 37.5g; cholesterol 170.1mg; sodium 1040.9mg. Full Nutrition
