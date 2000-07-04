Barbequed Ribs

This is the ULTIMATE rib recipe. WE make it for all BBQ's and friends and family often comment on how these are the best ribs they have ever had. They rave on how tender they are too. Its a good fake out recipe for beginner grillers. I do have a few suggestions though. First, Beware the spice rub. I slathered it on the first time and it was WAY too much. I'm a little more careful with it now and i put some on the meaty side, and very little on the bone side. Second, Double the sauce recipe and put extra on the ribs and completely forgo the dipping sauce. These are tender enough you can eat them right off the bone without a hassle. The sauce isn't that yummy by itself, but the spice rub totally brings the flavor out.