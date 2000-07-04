Barbequed Ribs
Two day ribs, but worth the effort. Baked and marinated with a rub overnight, then grilled with barbecue sauce.
Two day ribs, but worth the effort. Baked and marinated with a rub overnight, then grilled with barbecue sauce.
Believe the hype-- these were fantastic! I don't have a grill so for the grill part, I just put them in the oven at 350 degrees, basting frequently. As recommended, I made double the sauce and didn't leave it over for dipping--- I just slathered the whole amount on there throughout basting! The first time, I didn't listen to others advice and only made the standard amount of sauce. Big mistake! Make double!The sauce was finger-licking good (I mean literally) and I was so pleased that I made my own sauce. No more store-bought-- this one's a keeper! As other people mentioned, I also added a bit of chili pepper flakes for some heat, and it was the perfect balance. Thanks for the recipe for these tender, delicious ribs!Read More
Not worth the effort. I wasn't a huge fan of the combo of spices in the rub. Also, I might have used the wrong type of chili sauce, but the original result was so spicy that it overpowered everything. I spent an hour trying anything I could to reduce the spice, using any technique google could teach me. It still ended up too spicy...and my husband and I both like spicy food. He could barely eat it, and he eats everything. I will not make this recipe as is again. It needs a lot of tweakingRead More
Believe the hype-- these were fantastic! I don't have a grill so for the grill part, I just put them in the oven at 350 degrees, basting frequently. As recommended, I made double the sauce and didn't leave it over for dipping--- I just slathered the whole amount on there throughout basting! The first time, I didn't listen to others advice and only made the standard amount of sauce. Big mistake! Make double!The sauce was finger-licking good (I mean literally) and I was so pleased that I made my own sauce. No more store-bought-- this one's a keeper! As other people mentioned, I also added a bit of chili pepper flakes for some heat, and it was the perfect balance. Thanks for the recipe for these tender, delicious ribs!
Wow, these ribs are definitely 5 star. Changed a couple of things on the 2nd round of making these to fit the family's preference. Instead of 1 tbsp of white sugar in the rub, I subbed 3/4 tbsp of white sugar and 3/4 tbsp of brown sugar. Added 1 tsp of liquid smoke to the sauce, used dried minced onions vs fresh diced onion and added 1/4 tsp of dried red pepper flakes to balance the sweet sauce. Perfect mixture of sweet and spicy. Took other reviewers advice and doubled the sauce and am so very glad I did! Thanks Gail for a GREAT recipe!
These ribs were excellent; quite tender and full of flavor. Although they require some pre-planning, they are extremely easy and so delicious. A tip: After roasting the ribs for 2-2 1/2 hours, the garlic slices will be soft; smash them and rub them on the ribs before sprinkling with the rub spices.
Ribs as good or better than most restaurants! I added 1/4 cup molasses, 1/2 t liquid smoke, and cut vinegar to 1/4c for a more full bodied, smokey taste to our ribs.I do all my ribs under the broiler. Brush slabs on top with sauce and turn and brush bottoms. I do this three times on each side for 5 mins. The sauce reduces down and seems to be soaked up by the ribs. Yummy! Thanks Gail!
This is the ULTIMATE rib recipe. WE make it for all BBQ's and friends and family often comment on how these are the best ribs they have ever had. They rave on how tender they are too. Its a good fake out recipe for beginner grillers. I do have a few suggestions though. First, Beware the spice rub. I slathered it on the first time and it was WAY too much. I'm a little more careful with it now and i put some on the meaty side, and very little on the bone side. Second, Double the sauce recipe and put extra on the ribs and completely forgo the dipping sauce. These are tender enough you can eat them right off the bone without a hassle. The sauce isn't that yummy by itself, but the spice rub totally brings the flavor out.
This is the best rib recipe EVER!!!! My family and friends will no longer order ribs when we go out to eat now!! They will only eat these!! I'm having a huge Mother's Day party and guess what was requested?? hmmmm RIBS!! I do not change one item on the recipe, it's perfect the way it is. My 13 year old niece (who weighs 70 pds) has been known to eat a whole rack of these ribs. THANK YOU GAIL for such a great recipe!
I live in a close-knit neighborhood, always having community BBQ's, and this is our "fave" for babybacks!! Mouth-watering and falling off the bone. I don't care how much we make, ya better hurry, never any leftovers!!!!
I have tried a lot of rib barbeque recipes, but this one has topped them all. Served to guests and they were a BIG hit!
This recipe is off the hook!!! I used this for a recent BBQ and got nothing but good reviews. Needless to say all the ribs went...next time I'll even buy an xtra slab just for me to enjoy after the BBQ.
These ribs are awesome. I used boneless pork ribs. I didn't have the exact ingredients, so I substituted minced garlic, light brown sugar and white distilled vinegar. I think next time I might cut down on the chili powder and the cumin in the rub, but that's just a personal preference. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing. These ribs are the best!
Not worth the effort. I wasn't a huge fan of the combo of spices in the rub. Also, I might have used the wrong type of chili sauce, but the original result was so spicy that it overpowered everything. I spent an hour trying anything I could to reduce the spice, using any technique google could teach me. It still ended up too spicy...and my husband and I both like spicy food. He could barely eat it, and he eats everything. I will not make this recipe as is again. It needs a lot of tweaking
We have been trying out different BBQ rib recipes from www.allrecipes.com and keep going back to this one. It's wonderful! Tried it twice then had the kids over - boy did they love it! Thought I was going to run out of ribs!!!
Made just as the recipe called for. My husband doesnt like ribs much . He loved this recipe as did I. Made in the winter and in the midwest I am not going out to BBQ on the grill. So I broiled them On my top rack. Brushed them with the sauce 3 times both sides. About every 3 minutes. They were fantastic. This is something I will make for many years to come. Thank you for posting it.
It was soooo delicious. Loved it and recommend it. I think the grill at the end makes it perfect! Thanks.
They were so delicious! Followed recipe to the T.
I served these ribs to some friends who LOVE ribs & they raved about them ... even requested the recipe! The only changes I would recommend are: cut black pepper in rub to 1 teaspoon, cut brown sugar in sauce to 1/4 cup. I always add extra garlic (in baking & sauce). This recipe is a definite keeper!
less vinegar....double the sauce and maybe use some liquid smoke
Made these for Labor Day weekend. These were absolutley the best BBQ ribs EVER!!! The ribs were so tender and the sauce was D-E-L-I-C-I-O-U-S!! What I liked most about these ribs is, the sauce isn't your typical BBQ sauce, not sticky and messy. These literally can be eaten with your fingers and you don't need wipes!! Kudos to the chef ;)
I also feel like I'm just repeating what everyone else has said. I've been searching for a great rib recipe for a while now and I think the search is over. Made it exactly as the recipe said and had nothing but raves! Tender, moist, and wonderful flavors in the BBQ sauce.
I've foil wrapped ribs in the past that were good, but never put them on a rack in a pan and then wrapped them-makes all the difference. I'm VERY picky when it comes to food, but this works! I applied my own rub for the initial cooking and let them cool but not overnight. Applied my own sauce although this one looks excellent then bbq'd as indicated. The strength of this recipe is execution from the start. Perfect heat vs steam yet not braising in juice. Sacrifices a little flavor from smoking in a pit but just as juicy if not more so than smoking. WOW!
BEST RIBS EVER!!!! Im wondering how I could make it a little less spicy for the kids though. Either way, I'll be making them over and over....my husband hasn't stopped telling people how great of a cook I am:-)
These ribs are sooo good i made them for labor day and its sooo worth it doing it for two days this is goin in my recipe box for good like i've made ribs before but these top all of them even the ones in the resturants.
This is the best rib recipe I have tried and I used venison instead. My parent-in-laws were frustrated by their limited options with a fat free diet. I made this for them and they asked me to do it again and again. Thank you!
Awesome sauce and ribs! Thanks!
I am accustomed to ribs slow cooked on a smoker but this recipe has made me a convert! My husband does not like ribs and has asked me to make them 3 weeks in a row. Followed the recipe exactly (well, I did cheat abd used dried onion flakes instead of chopping an onion). We served these on our camping trip last weekend - so easy as they were already cooked and we just had to heat them with the sauce on the grill. Thanks from a BBQ lover for such a great recipe!
These were so good!! I did use boneless country pork ribs, and followed the recipe exactly as written, with only a couple minor changes. I used dehydrated onions in the sauce, and garlic powder, instead of the fresh garlic, I also added a splash of liquid smoke. I did the last step in the oven, instead of the grill. Will definitely be using this recipe over and over again!! Thanks Gail!!
Made these tonight and they were great. I did one thing a little differently.. put the rub on the ribs before baking.. wrapped in foil and baked at 300 for 2 hours.. then opened the foil and after straining off some of the fat, basted with sauce, turned up the heat to 350 for about 12-15 minutes. I was a bit rushed for time or I would have grilled them.. They came out moist, fall off the bone, cut with a fork tender. The flavor was to die for.. Got home at 3:30pm.. Had an amazing meal on the table before 6:00pm... Didn't know a man and a teenager could eat a whole rack that large, along with salad, beans and rolls... Where do they put it???
I read all of the reviews and made all the changes, I double the sauce and set aside 1/2 so I have some for other recipies until the next time I make ribs. People come from all over when they hear I am making these ribs!!!
These are great. I love the oven slow cooked method, but I rub the meat before, not after. Then I let them cool a bit and slather on the barbecue sauce before grilling. I've also done baked and basted in a 500 degree oven for 15 -20 minutes instead of grilling. Either way... yum.
I made this with chicken thighs rather than ribs, as we are not huge fans of ribs, and it was delicious. The dipping sauce/ marinade is great: spicy, sweet and sour all at the same time.
As the saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." My wife and I, through a joint effort, have perfected a tried and true method for preparing ribs, but it's still fun to occasionally try something different. The sauce and rub were okay, but our main complaint was that they were neither as juicy nor as tender as they should be. Disappointing.
My husband said these may be the best ribs he's ever had. We're making them again and he's willing to brave the cold to finish them on the grill, so he must mean it!
AWESOME!!! I did what another person suggested and schmeared the roasted garlic all over the ribs and then did the dry rub...the BBQ sauce is NOT so important here, if you have a favorite, use it...the method of covered, slow roasting and the rub is the MOST important step....PLEASE DO NOT BOIL THE FLAVOR FROM YOUR RIBS
This recipe is worth every star. I am not a sauce person, and I almost left it off. It would've been a huge mistake. I had people at the party ask for the sauce recipe. It's amazing. I cut the cayenne in half, because of spice-sensitive people I knew would be there.
Did not try on ribs but did on steak and did on pork & it just didn't work - won't try again
These ribs are to die for. I brought these to a party where 4 people made ribs and these were by FAR the best. I did make a few alterations. Instead of the chili sauce I added an extra 1/4 c brown sugar, 1 tsp allspice and an extra 1/4 c ketchup. I also added 2 tbsp WHISKEY and reduced down (next time I will use 3 tbsp whiskey). After baking in oven and then rubbing the spices over (I thought this odd to do it after they were cooked but it worked). I let them sit overnight in the fridge. We then lit the charcoal grill and basted them with this yummy sauce. Out of this world!
Delicious! Made this for Father's Day and it was a hit, especially with the men. It was a rainy day so I baked the ribs (instead of grilling) for approximately 45 minuntes at 300 degrees.
The ribs are awesome!!!!! It sound like a lot of work but you just need to plan ahead. Doing the cooking the night before you can enjoy your guests instead of standing in the kitchen all day.
I've been making this recipe for 3 years and it's always a hit! I double the recipe using 3 full meaty racks (8-9 lbs) and my large roasting pan. The only tweak I make to the sauce is halving the regular chili sauce and adding a couple tablespoons of hot thai chili sauce (srirachi) The sauce becomes the perfect blend of spicy sweet. Tip: Cook the sauce earlier in the day before guests arrive. It's REALLY strong smelling while it's cooking.
This recipe was perfect. The ribs were so tender after roasting. The only thing we did differently was eat them the same day. Instead of leaving the dry rub on overnight, I let the ribs cool a bit on the counter with the dry rub on them (maybe an hour). Then I grilled them while basting with the sauce. Ribs can be so hard to cook. I don't have the option of a smoker since I live in a condo, so I have tried every other method (crock pot, boiled in beer, slow cooked on the grill) and this method is by far the best. My boyfriend gets ribs at most restaurants if they are on the menu, and he decided these were better! Try this recipe and impress your friends and family!!
Next time I omit the cumin - then it will be perfect for a small slab of baby backs. I don't care for taco-tasting ribs.
In one word......AWESOME!!! Made this for Memorial Day weekend. Absolutely will be making this again. Although I did make some changes to the sauce recipe....too much vinegar for our tastes. Ribs, however, were falling from the bone and TASTY. This is a keeper. Thanks Gail!!!
This is an excellent recipe. I read the previous ratings/comments on the ribs and took the advice of doubling the sauce. I also used chinese chili sauce and stayed with the initial 1/4 cup of the recipe. I was hoping to have some leftovers for the next day to take to lunch however there were none. Highly recommend the recipe.
Excellent. Used ingredients exactly as writted. First time I have ever made barbequed ribs and they were fall of the bone, PERFECT. I doubled the sauce as others suggested but was a little too much sauce. That's OK, though, will be good on my chicken tomorrow. Will def make again and again.
By far, the best ribs I have tasted. I read the reviews about adding molasses and reducing the vinegar but I decided to try the recipe as is first. I'm glad that I did. These ribs were perfect, juicy, falling off the bone and the sauce and rub are amazing...I could go on and on. I can't wait to make them again! Thanks for a great recipe!
Excellent!! My Husband raved for days. These are just spicy enough without being so hot you can't taste the ribs. I used pork and beef ribs, It was equally good on both. The ribs were tender and moist. I have tried a lot of rib recipes over the years and this is one of the best.
This is one of the best recipes I have ever had. Did these up for a b-day party, they were a big hit. I made a couple of little changes, I cooked the sauce for almost 2 hours until it was nice and thick. Also I used a lot more garlic and I didn't have any cumin.
Hey! When I like my own cooking, you know it is an excellent recipe. This makes an excellent choice for dinner after a long day of skiing. Served with salad. I cooked under the broiler for the 2nd stage of cooking (don't have a grill). They still tasted excellent and will be making them again this weekend. We are always tired after a day on the slopes. Dinner was a snap with a minimal amount of fuss because all the prep was done the day before.
excepional! i almost followed the directions, but i hate ketchup, so i swicthed the amounts of ketchup and chili sauce. i also used elephant garlic instead of regular garlic. i did not cook sauce prior to making, i marinaded the baby backs all night in the sauce and then basted the ribs about every 5 minutes after baking covered at 325 degrees. raining here, so grill was out. a lot of trouble to make the sauce but i made it the day before and will save for next time. nothing on the market compares to the sauce. i bet it would be terrific on chicken! a great recipe. oops i baked @ 30 minutes covered and then started basting @ every 5 minutes
These ribs are suburb. At first I was concerned about the amount of pepper. Tasted the rub and I went ahead anyway with the rest of the recipe and they were outstanding. The only changes I made was to double the sauce & used 1/4 cup of vinegar. Very, very good, thanks to you.
We actually had friends comment that these were the best ribs they'd ever had! A little too much vinegar for my taste, so I added a little molasses to cut the tartness. They were great and just fell off the bone! Defintely worth the 2 day effort.
Love this recipe! I couldn't find chili sauce in the store so I subbed ketchup w/ tabasco, didn't have dark brown sugar, subbed light brown sugar w/a Tbsp. of molasses. They were wonderful, tender an flavorful! A keeper for sure!
Unbelievable. Double the sauce. They will fall off the bone and your guests will ne wowed. Sounds complicated but is really simple. Added pinch of cayenne to dry rub. Added 1/2 tsp. molasses to sauce b/c I used light brown sugar. EDIT: Made several times. These are foolproof, but FOLLOW recipe. Husband, family says best ribs ever.
These ribs are suburb. At first I was concerned about the amount of pepper. Tasted the rub and I went ahead anyway with the rest of the recipe and they were outstanding. The only changes I made was to double the sauce & used 1/4 cup of vinegar. Very, very good, thanks to you.
An absolute hit with everyone. I prepared 2 large racks of ribs for a party and they were gone within 20 minutes! I have made them several times and have passed around this recipe. Definitely worth the effort.
excellent recipe and well worth the effort. This recipe was certainly enjoyed by all and will be used again and again. Thanks Gail!
This is a really great tasting sauce. I didn't follow the directions completely, I mixed all ingredients together and simmered over low heat for about 2 hours and I added a little bit more garlic and chili. On the ribs I cut up thin slices of garlic and spread all over the ribs sprinkled with black pepper. Then I saran wrapped the ribs tightly and foil wrapped them and cooked in the oven for 325 for 2 1/2 hours. Very moist, fall of the bone ribs and tasty too!
outstanding!! We used bottled sauce insted and they were still great, nice recipe for entertaining
Made these ribs for our annual Holiday dinner - as last year, made standing rib roast and was consumed in the kitchen, unable to enjoy the party. Started Thursday with the baking and the rub - and meant to BBQ Sat. afternoon. It rained all day and so went to plan B, to broil/baste to get the ribs heated through. Halfway through broiling, the power went out - but we continued until all 6 racks were completed. 10 of us ate ribs & a bunch of BBQ sides ("Mom's Coleslaw" from this site) and the reactions were "Amazing", "Best I've ever had", "Slammin' Ribs!" and requests for the recipe. This is perfect for a crowd in summer & winter, daylight or candlelight! Will most definitely make again.
These came out AMAZING... Followed the recipe to a T, and it was so delicious.. The first time I ever tried to make BBQ ribs, they came out really dry.... These were tender and the sauce was awesome! Will make over & over again.
Note: I modified the recipe to semi-homemade. Followed the rub and use a bottle of BBQ for browned and glazed. I used boneless pork ribs. I followed the dry rub (directions #2). I let it marinated overnight. I took the meat out from the refrigerator prior to baking 2 hours so it can be at room temperature. I added 1 cup of water on the bottom rack (it brings moisture to the meat so it does not dry out while baking) and 1/2 tablespoon of minced garlic in the water. Place the pork on the rack, cover it with foil and bake it at 325 'F for 1.5 hours. Once done, I took it out so I coated the ribs completely with BBQ sauce. Do not cover the ribs, let it broil in the oven low for 10 mins so it can be browned and glazed. Then coat the ribs with BBQ sauce and serve. Pork meat should be tender and juicy! Delicious!
I made these ribs for Father's Day. Even though the recipe had several steps it was still pretty easy. The ribs came out tender and juicy. The sauce was a bit tangy so I did half the ribs with sauce and half with just the rub. My dad preferred the ribs with the rub alone. He also suggested wrapping the ribs completely in foil to grill. I will definitely try this one again. Thanks for the great recipe.
My husband's new favorite recipe! They are delicious.
The ribs turned out great. They were tender and pretty juicy. However, the rub powder for the ribs is pretty hot if you put too much on. But if you enjoy spicy ribs then this is a great recipe. I made them for a Super Bowl Sunday party and everyone seemed to enjoy them. The majority of my family enjoys spicy foods so this was great. I will definitely try this recipe again, but I will ease up on the rub powder.
This was pretty good. Next time I will add less vinegar though. Definitely worth making again
I have to admit I cheated a bit on this recipe. I am rating this based on the initial cook and the rub overnight marinade. I used bottled bbq sauce for the grilling. Even though there was quite a bit of chili pepper in these, my six year old (who's insanely picky) gobbled his up. My husband, who notoriously HATES anything with bbq sauce on it, said it was wonderful, and I should definitely make them again. I think the hardest part was sitting in the house all morning, smelling the garlic roasting on the ribs in the oven and knowing I couldn't eat them until the next day! Great recipe if you plan in advance. Thanks!
Tasty. Next time I'll use country style ribs.
Unbelievable....
These ribs were great. I left the slab wrapped in foil and put it in the top basket of the grill. It warmed through without drying out while the rest of the meal was cooking. I brought it down over direct heat to baste and finish.
The Great One Thats what I call this rib recipe and they taste yummy cold to.
This recipes deserves a 10!!!!! Made it last night for company and EVERYONE thought they were the best. Followed it to a "T" - no deletions or additions. By far the best. Will print out extra copies so I don't lose it and will pass it along to others. I used country style ribs and baked them the same amount and grilled them the same time. OOOOOOOHHHHHH SOOOOO DELISH!!!!
I wish that I could give these ribs more stars. We have made these ribs many times and passed the recipe on to many people. These ribs are even great without barbecue sauce.
I used this recipe for a party this weekend and it was a big hit! As other reviewers commented, I was worried about using so much vinegar in the sauce. I made the sauce according to the recipe, and as it cooked, the strong smell of vinegar only became stronger! I had a bottle of bbq sauce from the store on stand-by and decided to test the homemade sauce on the first rack of ribs. It was delicious! I guess the spices in the dry rub enhance the flavor of the sauce as the meat cooks on the grill. Needless to say, I didn't need the bottled sauce after all! I used the homemade sauce on all of the ribs and everyone raved about how great they were! I'll definitely use this flavorful recipe again!
Good combination of flavors. This is a good recipe of rib lovers.
These were by far the best ribs I have ever had. The rest of the family felt the same way.
I made no changes to the recipe and these were the best ribs I have ever had. The rub, the sauce etc was absolutely delicious. Prepare the day before and then just grill with the work behind you. Thanks for a definite keeper.
I used this recipe for a party this weekend and it was a big hit! As other reviewers commented, I was worried about using so much vinegar in the sauce. I made the sauce according to the recipe, and as it cooked, the strong smell of vinegar only became stronger! I had a bottle of bbq sauce from the store on stand-by and decided to test the homemade sauce on the first rack of ribs. It was delicious! I guess the spices in the dry rub enhance the flavor of the sauce as the meat cooks on the grill. Needless to say, I didn't need the bottled sauce after all! I used the homemade sauce on all of the ribs and everyone raved about how great they were! I'll definitely use this flavorful recipe again!
I like spicy foods but these ribs were too spicy and not as tender as I would like. I would try again with less worcestershire sauce.
These are OUTSTANDING!!! I have been searching for years for a GREAT rib recipe! I made these several times over the summer with outsanding results! Have a Convection Oven so I roasted on 275 for the 2.5 hours and it was perfect; so tender but not falling apart. The rub is just wonderful! Thank you, thank you!
Strange, I followed the directions pretty throughly, but just wasn't that impressed. The taste and tenderness were alright, but I've had and made better (in my opinion).
So yummy, and easy
Love this dish. My very picky son loved it also only suggestion was to trim more of the fat before cooking. I did add 1 TBS of Jack Daniels whiskey to the sauce. I will be making this time and time again. The neighbors loved it also.
I feel like I'm just repeating what everyone else has said, but just had to add my own praise for this one. We've been hunting for a great rib recipe for a while now - trying many on this site as well as others - and I think the search is over. Made it exactly as the recipe said and had nothing but raves! Tender, moist, and wonderful flavors in the BBQ sauce.
Super yummy and tender. I am very happy!
This is by far one of the most delicious recipes! Everyone loved the sauce. It's a must for anyone who loves ribs!
I made slight changes but only for time and meat preference. I used spare ribs, put the rub on the raw meat, refrigerated overnight, threw them in a covered Pyrex at 300 degrees as I ran out the door. Came home 3 hours later and lifted them out of the grease into the crockpot. Made the sauce, poured it over them, and left them 5 hours on low, and they were delicious. My husband said maybe less vinegar next time, but otherwise GREAT!! My picky eater son kept dipping French fries in the sauce it was so good! Definitely a keeper. Thanks for the great recipe!
I was worried the ribs would dry out while I baked them initially, so I put about half a cup of cider vineager and 1.5 cups of water in the bottom of the baking dish to keep them moist. I only let them marinate for 6 hours in the rub, but they were yummy!
I made these ribs exactly as directed for Father's Day. I was very disappointed that they were not at all tender and, in fact, were difficult to eat. I will not use this recipe again.
Wow...I wasn't so sure about this...but the bbq sauce is wonderful (with the seasonings on the meat)! I misread the recipe and didn't cover the pork. I used boneless ribs. To rehydrate them, when I reheated them in the microwave the next day, I put a tiny bit of water on the plate, but the dry side of the meat on the bottom, and covered them with a domed plate. SO TASTY! I'm going to make bbq turkey now...:)
One of the meats made for X-Mas dinner and the whole family (15 people) loved this and went back for more. Personally, I prefer good old BBQ sauce so I wasn't "in love" with them but the masses were so that's good enough for me! The slow cooking in the oven and the rub were really good & I would have enjoyed this without the sauce even more. They did come out overtly tender so they must rest or they will break apart.
Really good, really tender, really easy to make. Would definitely make again.
My first time making baby backs and I have to say this was just SUPERB! I measure by eyeball and I think I overdid the cumin...next time I'll be careful. The sauce..KICKED BUTT! The meat just fell off the bone and was still very very moist! If I had another hand I'd give you THREE THUMBS UP!
Followed recipe to a T. My family's reaction was pure joy! They said "mom, you should only make ribs this way from now on". Perfect recipe for the perfect ribs. Thanks!
Have been meaning to try this for a while, finally planned ahead and made this weekend. They are awesome. Don't understand why anyone would alter this. Best I've ever had.
Wow! These are by far the best ribs I've ever made or anyone else for that matter! Thanks for this great recipe! It does require some dedication as you are doing stuff for a day or two, but well worth it! I followed the recipe exactly -- you should double the sauce (ran a bit short). Everything else was perfect!
Unbelievably tender and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly as written. My husband is still licking his fingers. We won't be ordering out anymore when we can make these delicious ribs at home.
This recipe is the best! I could never make good ribs until I made these. My five year old loves them too!
Cooking the ribs the day before with just a brief stint on the grill before serving makes these ribs the perfect recipe for summertime entertaining! I made the rub as directed with the exception of using half smoked and half sweet paprika. The cumin flavor was a little too prevalent for my taste, and next time I will cut back a bit. Even the person at our barbeque who proclaimed himself “not a lover of ribs” went back for seconds. 5 star plus recipe for flavor and convenience!
Amazing! A little too spicy so I went easy on the rub and cut the chili sauce by 25%; plus, I added 1/4 cup dark beer and cut the cider vinegar to 1/4 cup. The result was the PERFECT blend of sweet and spicy with an added complexity from the beer. It was so good, I doubled the sauce recipe the 3rd time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections