Best Marinara

Very good sauce - I did however cut the amout of onion down to 1/4 cup though and sauteed that along with the garlic and celery in olive oil instead of veg. oil. I also used one can of crushed tomatoes instead of one and a half - I mean what's the need of opening up an extra can. This really makes enough sauce. I had fresh basil on hand so I subbed that for the dry. This is a very thick sauce so if you're like me and don't want it as thick add 1/2 cup of white wine or water. A number of reviewers commented on this sauce being "tangy", that comes from the acidity of the tomatoes. To combat that I always add about 1 Tbsp. of brown sugar. I let the sauce some to a boil for a few minutes, then let it simmer for a couple hours. It's great over angel hair pasta!

