Best Marinara

This is the absolute best recipe to use on tomatoes! I haven't tried it on spaghetti, but I recommend rotini or fusili. This is a marinara sauce, but better! Even my picky little sister loved it!

Recipe by Shannon

Directions

  • Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Stir in onion, garlic and celery and cook until soft. Pour in tomatoes and tomato paste, stir, reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. Stir in parsley, basil, oregano, salt and pepper; simmer 15 minutes, uncovered. Serve.

143 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 5.4g; sodium 494mg. Full Nutrition
