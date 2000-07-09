Tomato Sauce
Simple spicy tomato sauce from scratch for multiple dinners.
I think this recipe is wonderful. I have recently moved from the US to a small asian country where a jar of spaghetti sauce costs more than 5 US dollars. Tomatoes on the other hand are about ten cents a pound. I use a couple cloves of garlic instead of garlic powder and fresh hot chiles instead of the seasoning. This recipe has been a life-saver and everyone loves it. It is so easy as well! Thank you!Read More
This was a good and simple recipe that easily uses up lots of leftover tomatoes from the garden. I did find the amount of black pepper suggested to be a bit much, however. Was it really supposed to be 1.5 tablespoons, or 1.5 teaspoons? Next time, I will reduce the amount of pepper.Read More
This was a very easy and good receipe. I did add canned mushrooms and olives which gave it a chunky feel. My whole family woofed it up and it reheated beautifully!!
This was awesome!! I sauteed the onions first, then added in the ingredients. I also added in some mushrooms, green peas, crushed red pepper, and Parmesan cheese as well. Delicious!
We used organic, farmer's market tomatoes (red and yellow) in this recipe and it was to die for! Used red chopped red onion (more like a 1/4 a cup) and left out the sugar. PERFECT chicken and pasta topper!
This was easy and tastes great. The ingredients are fool proof. I added half a red onion (sautéed with garlic and butter) and used a mix of tomatoes from the garden (red, yellow, green). I also used brown sugar and fresh herbs (liberal amounts). I had plenty to freeze for the winter. I took out a cup to use as bruschetta after about 15 minutes of cooking time.
I cannot find anything wrong with this. I didn't measure anything but I went by the ingredient list almost to a "t", adding dried basil & rosemary. I really like this, it's fool proof and right on the mark for a home made pizza. It's not "off the charts" but well worth it.
Fresh garlic, more oregano and a can of tomato paste to bring it all together and it's perfect.
I make this once a week, my family LOVES it! I wanted to find something to use all the tomatos in my garden. This sauce has such a great flavor to it, my husband gives me compliments everytime I make it, and my kids love it too which is always nice!
This is a good, savoury tomato sauce that is useful for many dishes! I froze the leftovers to enjoy with other meals. Will definitely use this recipe again.
This tomato sauce was a big hit! My whole family (myself, my oldest, and her 5 children) kept saying how delicious the spaghetti was. All had seconds.
I made this recipe to use with cheese ravioli. And I actually modified it a little. I added some plain canned tomatoe sauce. I boiled some roma tomatoes until skin started to break then peeled them>. I combined the canned tomatoe sauce and cooked tomatoes and put them in the blender along with the onion. After this I followed the recipe and added some basil too. I actually didn't simmer for an hour and simmered for much less. Taste was great!
After reading the reviews, I decided this recipe would be great for my 4 kids. Because I'm a single mom, I don't usually splurge on ingredients like this without expecting great results. However, the sauce had a terrible sour after taste, which might have been the result of poor tomatoes. I ended up taking my kids to Mickey D's :(
This is the perfect recipe for any beginner who wants to stay away from canned tomatoes. Every recipe I found before this one used tomato paste, even in my "fancy" cookbook. It's so easy to make and tastes better than any jarred sauce I've had. I do a few things differently when I make it these days, but it's a great starting point!
Best tomato sauce i've ever had. thanks:)
Very good sauce! I scaled this back and only used 2 big tomatoes since I was just making this for myself. Worked great over some 4 cheese stuffed ravioli rounds. Topped with some parmesan cheese. Yum!
This sauce is super easy and yummy how ever way too peppery. after reading other reviews i only used 1 tbs in mine and it was still too much pepper for my kids. next time i will use .5 tbs. otherwise an excellent recipe
Also very good!
LOVE this recipe!! It is easy and very tasty. I omitted the sugar and added fresh garlic instead of the powder. Used organic tomatoes from our CSA as well as fresh parsley and basil from CSA. Added a couple of bay leaves as well. Freezes great. Will add mushrooms, green pepper and sausage when we pull from the freezer.
This sauce was delicious and so simple. I did not think that the called for onion amount was enough for the sauce amount so instead of the 1 tbsp of minced onion I used 1 tbsp of onion powder. I will definitely be keeping this recipe as a go to!
This is great! I had been looking for a recipe that started with real FRESH tomatoes so that I could preserve the delicious local tomatoes we'd been getting this summer. This is the perfect recipe - it's got a bit of spice and pepper, which I like and can be a great base for a lot of different things including spaghetti or pizza sauce. I will use this recipe over and over.
I had half the tomatoes and used half the salt, and one-half teaspoon pepper, the rest of the ingredients I used at the full strength (so double the recipe). It tastes great, like a healthy store-bought sauce. Also, I put in 1/4 tsp. baking soda to lower the acidity.
I really wanted to like this recipe. But, the sauce was extremely thin (runny) and way too spicy (too much pepper). I won't make it again.
I'm making it as you have smell wonderful all in house my husband said reminds him of his Grandmother !!
I really liked this recipe, but I had to doctor it up a little. I made as directed, but towards the end I added tomato paste and a little Worcestershire sauce. That seemed to pull it all together.
I was surprised at how good this tomato sauce was!! No one believed I made it from scratch!! I followed the recipe to a T, except I used less tomatoes ( I only had about 8 small tomatoes on hand). I do think there was a lot of olive oil in the sauce, but it could've been because I didn't use the full amount of tomatoes. All in all, this is my new go to recipe! I'll never buy a jar again!
Very good recipe! I will definitely make this again. Great way to use up leftover garden tomatoes.
1 1/2 TABLESPOONS OF PEPPER IS WAY TOO MUCH!
I am not big on tomato sauce but have a million tomatoes from my garden and wanted to use some up. This was easy, used things I had on hand and turned out good. Now I can jar some up and give it to people who like tomato sauce :-) Thanks!
This is delicious. I haven't made it in a year but since I have tomatoes from the garden I plan on making it again. This time around I don't have any chili seasoning mix (I won't buy the stuff in the store and don't feel like making any) so it may taste a little different. But the way it is written it's very good.
This is the first time I have attempted to make tomato sauce. I followed this recipe to the letter except, per another review, used teaspoon measure instead of tablespoon of black pepper.. It tastes wonderful! I ate two bowls of it as soup it was so good. Now I wish I hadn't given as many tomatoes away earlier in the season.
Tried this sauce with fresh tomatoes from my garden. It tasted fantastic! I added real garlic, like most others who rated. I thought mine turned out a little watery, with liquid separating after putting the sauce on top of pasta, but I think that was my fault. I let the simmering get away from me for a few minutes, and it turned into a rapid boil, which I think caused the tomatoes to separate into solid/liquid. It still tasted terrific.
It turned out amazing. The flavor was perfect, with just the right tangy flavor and a awesome comfort food. I could even eat this as soup!
Awesome recipe. Will definately make this again. I made a quadruple batch and canned them in jars.
Love this sauce and used it for canning. I added a little more sugar, about a 1/4 cup. I like my sauce a bit sweeter. I also add tomato paste to thicken it up. My family Loves it!
Delish
Loved this recipe!! Didn't have any chili mix, and I was afraid it wasn't going to be thick enough, so I used around half a can of cream of mushroom. Turned out really well, tastes really good!
Really good! Had no onions nor oregano, but added celery and it was wonderful. Also put in some green peppers to have something to chew on in the sauce.
quick and easy, I added some red wine to it too. tasted great. thanks so much
Simple and easy recipe to make. You can also add your own 'flavor' to your liking. I too have many leftover tomatoes from the garden and was looking for a good tomato sauce recipe. After reading all the reviews I decided to use 1 red and 1 yellow onion sautéed instead of minced onions, used 4 jalapeño peppers instead of chili mix, a teaspoon of dried basil, 1/2 teaspoon of Italian seasoning, 1 can tomato paste to thicken up and simmered for 2 1/2 hours. Very tasty! I did only use 1 1/2 teaspoons of black pepper and not tablespoons the recipe called for. Will definitely make again but will only use half an onion of each next time. I suggest straining the sauce b4 you serve as even with the paste, it was still runny.
I used 2 lbs crushed tomatoes from my garden and canned crushed to make up the difference. Everything else I kept the same and it was absolutely wonderful, flavorful sauce. I can't wait to make it again!
Yummmm! I don't think I can go back to jar sauce after making this delicious tomato sauce. I made it twice in one week. I did cut down on the amount of tomatoes by half(because that was all I had) and cut down on the pepper as others recommended. I also left out the chili powder just because we don't like it. I added a tsp of dried basil. The tomatoes were very acidic so I added a little extra sugar and 1 tsp baking soda and cooked for 2 hours instead of 1. The sauce was thick and oh-so-yummy! Will be making this again and again!
Delicious. Thanks for sharing.
This was great and so easy to make! We had a lot of tomatoes from the garden that we needed use so I decided on this recipe. I made it as is. I crushed the tomatoes in our Vitamix. It was a little spicy from all the black pepper which was perfect for me and my husband but my 9 year old daughter asked me to make it less spicy next time although she loved it too. I will be making this often with all our extra tomatoes!
Pick up a box of beautiful Roma tomatoes and used them in making this sauce. I have made a triple batch of this and froze it a couple of times now. It is WONDERFUL! It is a great basic recipe for a homemade tomato sauce and you can adjust the ingredients to your tastes. I made the recipe just as it reads the first time and the second time I added some wine and fresh herbs. Love using the 2nd version for bruschetta.
I know folks hate modifications, but I made a few. I started out pretty true to the recipe. I boiled the tomatoes for a minute and put them in cool water to remove the skins (personal preference). Then I chopped them up. Used beef Better Than Bouillon rather than salt. A little more onion. Minced garlic from a jar instead of powdered. Skipped parsley. Everything else was the same. Then I made adjustments. Since I had some fresh mushrooms that needed to be used, I sautéed those and added them. Put in a can of tomato paste to thicken a bit. Re-seasoned, including some "Italian Seasoning" (salt-free), and some more sugar because the tomatoes were a bit tart. I used home-grown tomatoes. My husband said he can't remember ever having better spaghetti! Thanks for the recipe!
This is an awesome sauce. My family loved it. I used primarily Roma and Cherry tomatoes from the garden and a small amount of tomato paste to thicken. I also added some red pepper flakes and fresh basil. YUM.
Used fresh tomatoes from our garden as well as fresh oregano, basil, and parsley. Also added minced garlic and a can of tomato paste to thicken it up. Since my husband loves a sweeter sauce I added a 1/3 cup of brown sugar. Let is simmer on very low for 2-3 hours. HUGE hit poured over fresh cheese ravioli. Definitely a keeper!
This was a really good basic sauce recipe. I added a little cream cheese just for a little more creaminess and richness. Will definitely make this again!
My husband raved about this. I was lucky to have been gifted tomatoes from a friend's garden which I blanched for a couple of minutes and then plunged into ice water so the peel came right off. I used 1/3rd the amount of black pepper called for and added some Italian seasoning plus a couple of tablespoons of tomato paste. For the chili seasoning I used Lawrys brand which I had on hand. I simmered it for about two hours and served over spaghetti noodles. It was wonderful, better than my usual jar of TJ's tomato basil. Thank you...I will be making this often.
Great flavor! Came out real watery so I let it low boil for an extra 5 hours. Came out to be a perfectly thick sauce. Use a teaspoon not a tablespoon of pepper! Working on a second batch now of yellow tomatoes to freeze. Will keep this recipe for next season! Thanks!!!
Excellent recipe. I added one jalepeno and one cayenne pepper to make it a bit more spicy.
I added 1 Tbsp of sugar, more garlic, more oregano and 1 Tbsp of beef soup powder. Very good to use up garden tomatoes.
This is one of the best tomato sauces I have ever had. Very easy too.
So good - used this sauce for stuffed bell peppers. It was amazing. A great a way to use an abundance of summer garden tomatoes.
This was just so easy and really good. I’ll be canning and freezing this all summer with all my tomatoes from the garden. I just halved the recipe with three pounds of tomatoes, added some chopped basil and a tablespoon of brown sugar to cut the bitterness. You could totally modify this recipe for what you have on hand. Thanks for the recipe!
