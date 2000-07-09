Tomato Sauce

4.5
69 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 19
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Simple spicy tomato sauce from scratch for multiple dinners.

Recipe by Steven Eichorn

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large saucepan over low heat, combine tomatoes, olive oil, pepper, chili seasoning, salt, onion, oregano, garlic powder, parsley and sugar. Simmer 1 hour. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 9.9g; sodium 228.9mg. Full Nutrition
