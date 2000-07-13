Caramel Brownies III

I brought these over to my boyfriend's family's house for Thanksgiving dinner. His brother's girlfriend always makes goodies for them, so being the competitive person I am, I searched all over this site for the perfect, yet simple and casual, dessert to bring. They gave me praise that they never gave my boyfriend's brother's girlfriend! I was so proud. The recipe calls for chocolate chips in the middle, however, I skipped out on those and instead I used Reece's pieces (because they're thanksgiving colors) and sprinkled them on top before I put them in the over for the last time. It gave such a yummy, interesting taste. What I love about this recipe is that it costed me only $9 to make! $1.50 for the chocolate cake mix, $1.50 for the evaporated milk, $3.00 for the bag of Kraft caramels, $3.00 for the bag of Reece's pieces. :) While making this recipe, I ran into two issues. One, is that the recipe doesn't indicate the cake mix to be dry or prepared. It means dry. Second, after you pour the caramel over the first batch of baked batter, it says to "crumble" the batter over the poured caramel. What i did was, because there wasnt much batter left and you had to be very gentle so that you dont ruin the base and the caramel, I took a little ball of the batter, flattened it with my hand, and placed it gently over the caramel, and continued that practice until it was fully covered. Baked it, then ta-da, it turned out to be a big hit!