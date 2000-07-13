Caramel Brownies III
This is an older recipe. It makes a wonderful chocolate brownie with a chewy caramel layer in the middle.
This recipe was excellent! Just what I was looking for and super easy to make. Contrary to what someone else said, there was certainly enough to put in a 9 x 13 pan, all you have to do is press half the mixture into the bottom of the pan!! These were not too surgary or sweet, they were perfect, all you have to do is follow the instructions. I cut them into smaller 2-3 bite size pieces and EVERYONE loved them and asked for the recipe. Don't change a thing! Thanks for sharing, Mary!Read More
This recipe, although tasty, was way way way too rich from all the butter. If I make it again I would cut the butter from 1 and 1/2 stick to just one stick... and that might be too much, too. The caramel/chocolate layer was yummy, though, and the dough, although cake-mix,tasted very homemade.... nobody knew otherwise. Also, my preferance is a more cakey brownie and these were very flat and dense... which I know a lot of people like. Even with the caramel/choc layer these were not too sweet, just too buttey. 3 stars because of the over-the-top butter taste.....Read More
Of all the caramel brownies recipes, this one is the BEST by far. Refrigerating just to set the brownies is key and the baking times are more accurate. Also, "crumble the batter" as opposed to "spread the batter" in the last step makes much more sense as spreading that kind of batter over melting chips and caramel is impossible! It's an A+ recipe and a family favorite!!
These are very good...not my favorite brownie recipe - but very good!! I also am not a fan of cake mix bars but again was pleasantly suprised. I was going to make brownies when I realized I didn't have any eggs...this is a great recipe if you missing an ingredient! I also didn't have caramels, but did have that caramel apple dip on hand. Worked great...I just plopped peices all over the 1st layer, along with the chips and brownie mix. I will say that the brownie mix isn't really crumbly...its more smooth than the recipe states. But if you plop pieces of the brownie mix down too and wait a minute for it to melt slightly - you'll be able to smooth it into a nice 2nd layer.
amazing recipe! i used it today for a party with friends and they all LOVED it, were raving about it. i just used a couple variations based on the other reviews - less butter (only used 1/2 cup), fewer caramels (used about 40 instead of the 50 or so that come in the 14 oz bag), and fewer chocolate chips (just sprinkled them over the top as i saw fit). i also made the same recipe, but with yellow cake mix, to make blondies, and my friends also loved those! anyway, thanks so much for posting this, it's a great recipe that i will definitely use again!
These are very, very rich (I usually don't think that about many deserts)! Here's what I will do differently next time: Use less caramels and omit the chocolate chips. Just a helpfull hint: Keep the melted caramels on low heat, that way when you're ready to spread over bottom layer it pours easier.
These brownies tasted wonderful; however, after removing them from the pan, the bottoms were a fairly greasy. I may have done something wrong, but I sprinkled a little cocoa powder on the greasy parts and it sucked it right up. Then, I removed the cocoa powder.
Delicious and easy to make! I also added pecans with the carmel and chocolate chips to make it more of a "turtle" brownie. Everyone LOVED them!
I love this recipe! A whole bag of caramels was a bit too much for me, so I'll cut back somewhat the next time I bake these. Please make sure these brownies have completely cooled and that the caramel is set before you serve them. Otherwise they will be extremely gooey, and for some reason too sweet.
Do Not make these! You will end up eating the whole pan! They are so good!
These are great. I looked all over for a caramel brownie recipe that was easy and good & this one fit the bill. Only change I made was to use half semi sweet chocolate chips & half milk chocolate.
I brought these over to my boyfriend's family's house for Thanksgiving dinner. His brother's girlfriend always makes goodies for them, so being the competitive person I am, I searched all over this site for the perfect, yet simple and casual, dessert to bring. They gave me praise that they never gave my boyfriend's brother's girlfriend! I was so proud. The recipe calls for chocolate chips in the middle, however, I skipped out on those and instead I used Reece's pieces (because they're thanksgiving colors) and sprinkled them on top before I put them in the over for the last time. It gave such a yummy, interesting taste. What I love about this recipe is that it costed me only $9 to make! $1.50 for the chocolate cake mix, $1.50 for the evaporated milk, $3.00 for the bag of Kraft caramels, $3.00 for the bag of Reece's pieces. :) While making this recipe, I ran into two issues. One, is that the recipe doesn't indicate the cake mix to be dry or prepared. It means dry. Second, after you pour the caramel over the first batch of baked batter, it says to "crumble" the batter over the poured caramel. What i did was, because there wasnt much batter left and you had to be very gentle so that you dont ruin the base and the caramel, I took a little ball of the batter, flattened it with my hand, and placed it gently over the caramel, and continued that practice until it was fully covered. Baked it, then ta-da, it turned out to be a big hit!
Absolutely delicious!
Super good, super cheap, super easy. Everyone loves them. Put a brownie in a bowl and microwave for 5 seconds (no more), add a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and taste the magic unfold! No joke. Amazing.
So unbelieviably decedant! Only change I made was as another reviewer suggested.... 1/2 milk chocolate chips, 1/2 semi-sweet. These were a total hit with everyone.
Awesome recipe!!!
Mmm, these were super good. I thought the recipe as written gave a great amount of caramel sauce. I did end up putting the chocolate chips on and am really glad I did, the little pop of semisweet chocolate amid the chewy caramel brownie-ness is nice. I reduced the butter to 1/2c and liked the recipe fine, as I tend to like lighter desserts. I would think the written amount is still good, but I can tell you it's amazing with just 1 stick. There is enough for the full 13x9 pan, this batter just takes some manipulating and won't pour into the corners of the pan like most other brownies. I will for sure make these again, thank you very much for sharing.
The layer of chocolate chips made these taste like frosting.
This is a superb recipe! I made this for my sister, who is the biggest caramel lover ever. Since we had a couple of caramello bars handy we used those instead of the bag of caramel. I also used whole milk instead of evaporated milk. We also skipped the refridgerator part since we used caramello bars. They turned out to be just what she was craving! I had a couple of pieces with vanillia ice cream on top!
Are these even legal??? These brownies are AMAZING!!! I followed the recipe exactly and they were so delish!! After reading reviews I used a metal pan that I lined with parchment paper - makes clean up a snap! I melted the caramel in the microwave and it only took a couple minutes. I also flattened the remaining batter between some wax paper and put it in the freezer while the first layer baked. If necessary, roll it out with a rolling pin and just peel it off and lay it on top of the caramel. Don't worry if it isn't perfect, it all bakes together. When done baking, I put the pan in the fridge to cool. Here's the best part, once cooled all you have to do is pull the entire batch out of the pan by simply picking up the parchment paper, take your 14" pizza blade and cut perfect size brownies. Cut them small - they are rich - plus then you can have two.
You have to make these brownies. They are really sweet and addicting. My co-workers tell me that I have to make them when we have pot lucks. If you don't like sweet you won't like these.
love these!
I have no idea how this didn't turn out great. :-( Thought this would be a good shortcut recipe. Made exactly as directed & the brownies never set. The sides didn't even get kind of hard. The texture was that of a very crumbly cracker. The only sweetness was that of the caramels. I am sorry, but I won't make this again... going to stick with my mom's old & safe 1 hour-to-make recipe.
I followed the directions and used the full amount of butter. Only difference was that Iused some of that butter to grease the pan. You definitely need to let these "set" in the fridge before attempting to remove them from the pan. I thought they were incredibly sweet. That all being said: They got rave reviews from everyone at work and my family!
I had this recipe a friend gave me, but it used a German Chocolate cake mix instead. I made it for a dessert contest and won first place!
so yummy and easy to make
the recipe on the kraft site is better than this one. The topping on this was dry. The one on the kraft site turns out much more moist.
Love this recipe! I didn't change a thing to it. I took it to work and ever since my co-workers keep requesting that I make it again. Easy peasy!
To the people who said these were too rich, there is not such a thing. It's just a matter of how much milk you'll need to eat them, lol. Make sure if you take these to a party to take a gallon of milk as well!
Yummy!! Made these a few hours ago and it's been hard to stay away from them. My husband loves them!!!! Only giving it 4 stars, because I found it difficult to spread the brownie into the pan and then crumble on the remainder....just not at the consistancy that was easy to do either with.
hands down the best brownies ever, always get people calling after i bring them some where. we store them in the fridge to keep caramel hard. YUMMY!!
These were so yummy! I put a few extra chocolate chips because I had some gaps and figured - who doesn't love extra chocolate chips! Some tips: - Prepare cake mix first and put in pan, but don't cook just yet. Caramel takes forever to melt! Put cake in when caramel is about 10 minutes from melted b/c if caramel sits too long I found it starts to harden. - Refrigerate before cutting as per directions. They will still be gooey but will cut easily. Just be careful when transporting them to a plate. - Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
I almost wish I'd never made these brownies. I am a sales rep and rather than do the usual things for my customers I bake. 99% of my customers are men. They beg for these brownies and tell other customers about them.
I have been making these for years -- they are amazing. You can add pecans to make it more like a turtle. For those complaining of excessive butter taste, keep in mind the original recipe calls for a cake mix 18 Oz, but today's boxed mixes are often only 15 Oz. Bags of caramels used to be 14 Oz, now they are only 11 Oz. So cutting back on the butter (and milk) makes sense.
This is a great recipe just like a friend gave me years ago. Our version cuts the squares small and coats them in powdered sugar (after cooling) as they are sticky.
Thanks,Mary! I made these brownies for our Christmas Eve gathering, and they were a big hit! I got a lot of compliments on them. I am certainly going to make them again!
Can't really beat chocolate and caramel. I decided to make my own caramel since we didn't have any prepackaged ones. They turned out pretty good, but I mine cooked too fast on the outside and not fast enough on the inside. They still did taste pretty good though. Thanks!
Yesterday was my grandson's 8th birthday. He had a party this past weekend & he has a big family party this coming weekend & certainly doesn't need 3 cakes so I made him these brownies as an afterschool treat. He loves caramel & he loves chocolate & he LOVED these brownies! Only alterations I made were to cook mine in a square glass dish (8 by 8, I think) because of previous reviews complaining about not having enough for a 9 by 13... IMO my pan was the perfect size. I also decreased the butter & the caramel because of previous reviews (used less than 1/2 cup butter) but while the bottom layer was perfect, the top was just a bit dry & crumbly. Next time, I will add the rest of the 1/2 cup just to the batter for the top layer. These were so rich & so good that I think I am the only one who noticed that they might be a tad crumbly. ;o)
Great and easy to make! I changed one item though, instead of evaporated milk, I used condensed milk to make some super gooey and chewy brownies. I took them to work and had to give a couple people the recipe!
Sweetly addictive! I am pregnant and this quenched my sweet tooth craving perfectly! I mostly followed the recipe, except cut back to 1 stick of butter as others had suggested. I found the dough to still be a bit dry so ended up adding a bit extra of the evaporated milk, which worked just fine. The dough does look thin, but it bakes up beautifully. For the top layer, I would take a spoonful at a time, flatten out into discs and spread around on top. Initially the whole thing isn't covered, but it expands as it bakes and covered the whole thing. Will definitely make again!
I HAVE BEEN MAKING THESE FOR YEARS. EVERY CHRISTMAS THIS IS A MUST.. I USE GERMAN CHOC. CAKE MIX AND ADD COCONUT AND WALNUTS AFTER THE CARMEL SAUCE YOU CAN SPRINKLE NUTS ON TOP TOO.
I make these brownies for my fiance and his friends all the time. They love how the brownie stays moist for weeks! This is the best brownie recipe yet!
These are my go to awesome brownie recipe!! Every body loves them! Only thing I change is I omit the chocolate chips! Been making them for years and they never disappoint and there are never any left!
These brownies are amazing! I never have any left when I take them anywhere. My husband regularly requests them as well. The only suggestion I have is to do step 1 after 2 and 3 (the caramel melting on the stove.) I usually start this step when the brownie bottom has 5 minutes left in the oven. Perfect timing! They even taste wonderful when they are still warm and gooey.
This recipe is FANTASTIC! The best thing is how easy it is to prepare since it is made with cake mix rather than from scratch. I make this recipe for special occasions and cut them into huge slices. Everybody loves them!
What a delicious recipe - so rich and sweet. It takes more time to unwrap the caramel and melt it then the recipe states, but soo worth it!
I don't know what I did wrong but these brownies were okay warm, but when they cooled they were hard. It wasn't worth unwrapping all those caramels
This was delicious!!!! Will definitely make again and again.
Way too rich for me but it was perfect to eat with ice cream. My kids loved it!!!
These were amazing! I have never had much success at brownies -- they're always too dry or like fudge -- can never get them right. These were like the best brownies you could buy from the best gourmet bakery! The hardest part was unwrapping the caramels (lol!) and that took a whopping five minutes! I used a devils food cake mix and semi-sweet chocolate bits. I will never make any other brownies! Thank you!
I love brownies, especially caramel brownies. but I found these just too gooey. the recipe does not say to follow cake recipe and add eggs. so I didn't, if I make again I will add eggs and hope it cuts down on the gooo.
Yuummm. I have a serious sweet tooth and these are almost too sweet for me - but totally as to be expected.
I have been making these brownies for over 30 years and they are always a hit. Just a warning, Most new cake mixes are only 16 oz. They are meant to make the same size cakes but the end result is that the cake is more "airy" and doesn't work well in this recipe. Especially the bottom layer...
YUM! These are delicious! Sometimes I add chopped nuts as well to give these a consistency like Turtle candies.
I absolutely love these brownies. They are a little greasy but wonderful. Taste better when cooled so they are not so goey. Will make again and again.
Very good, but couldn't find 18 oz cake mix, only 15 oz. Therefore, I adjusted butter to 1/2 cup. Otherwise, every thing the same.
My husband and daughter loved these things! I liked them too but they really need a glass of milk or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. I ate mine with frozen yogurt to feel better about all the butter and sugar. lol Make sure you let them cool completely. My husband was so excited he cut a piece while they were still warm and I thought I didn't bake them long enough. After having a chance to cool they were perfect! My oven is older and gets really hot so I baked them three minutes less in the last part of baking since I used a dark metal pan. Great recipe! Other than the baking time for my oven I wouldn't change a thing!
Incredible brownies! Very good warm with vanilla ice cream on top.
These were easy to put together and liked by all who tried them. I used about a half cup of butter instead of the three quarters of a cup the recipe called for and didn't find the brownies to be greasy.
Very rich and delicious, not to mention super easy! I think I will make this again and play with it some (not that it needs it!) I might try some peanuts or coconut (or both!) We served them with vanilla ice cream and I think my sweet tooth was in chocolate heaven. Thanks for the great recipe Mary! (Psst - my dentist thanks you too!)
These were excellent but too much butter, probably since cake mixes are smaller now. I would just reduce the butter next time.
These were great but...I had some trouble getting half the batter/dough to cover the bottom of a 9x13" pan. I used a bit more than half, and the top was a little skimpy. I added some chopped walnuts and it still came out tasting good. I'm just not sure the proportions are correct?
These brownies are amazing. I made them for a group of 20-somethings and now three weeks later everyone is still talking about them. I would leave yourself some time to unwrap all of the caramels and make sure to use butter, not margarine. I only had margarine and the brownies were a tiny bit salty, even though I was the only one who noticed.
I just took these out of the oven and they are quite gooey, rich and delicious. Definitely a keeper. I followed the recipe exactly.
I used brownie mix instead of cake mix, and the dough never got firm while mixing. When cooking, it took much longer but never really got firm in the center. The brownie recipe called for 350 deg, so 325 deg in this recipe was likely just too low, even though I added 10 min of time to it. Still tasted good!
I made a few changes because i realized too late that i didn't have the evaporated milk and I only had half a package of caramels. So I used whole milk and I added 1 egg. Also from other reviewers' good suggestions, I cut the butter to 1 stick. Then, for the caramel layer, I added a little milk when i melted them. And last, probably because i had less of a caramel layer, i didn't refrigerate at the end. It worked out great!! Kids and husband loved these brownies. Yummy!
Yes, I did try the recipe and it was very good. Sent it to two of my friends.
They were so good!!!!
So good! I store them in the refrigerator, as the caramel gets pretty gooey otherwise.
I used 1/3 cup butter, a lot less caramels (I only had about 12) and it still was decadent! Nice and fast; but not the same divine flavor as a made from scratch brownie!
Delicious and easy to make. Tasted great with dark chocolate cake mix. My son, whom only likes s'more brownies, tried one and ended up eating three more. Loved them.
can't leave them alone, really! I did change some things, as others already said, but without knowing (I read the reviews later on). First of all, I cut the butter almost in half; second, I did the same thing with the caramels (only one bag in my pantry); then, the batter was to stiff in my opinion, what with the reduced butter and all, so I compensated with some more milk. This addition led me to have a softer batter and so I was not able to crumble it on top, and I just worked little bits of it in my wet hands so that it was possible to put these flattened pieces on top of the chocolate layer, which wasn't entirely covered anyway. We were greatly pleased with the result!!!
Great recipe. I’ve made this multiple times. After reading reviews I made the last batch with only 1/2 cup butter. It was not as good as usual. I will make it with 3/4 every time. They are rich but I always cut the squares small. I only use 1/4 cup milk with the caramels. The caramel layer is more chewy that way rather than creamy and that’s how I like them. They get rave reviews!
I'm not a big brownie eater, but i couldn't leave these alone.
without a doubt, the BEST BROWNIES I ever made. Thanks for this great recipe!!
so great
These are great! I always take these tailgaiting to WVU games-and they usually disappear before kickoff!
These were fantastic! I used a 9 x 13 pan as well and they came out great! Nice, easy recipe!
These brownies were wonderful!!
These were so easy to make and very popular with my coworkers. I think I almost got a raise for bringing these to work!
Fantastic. Rich, ooey, gooey, chocolatey brownies. I "crumbled" the top layer on, as the recipe says, and while it didn't quite expand to totally cover the caramel, the bars set up nicely and had carmel streaks on the top. Will definitely keep making these.
I've made this treat every year for my Christmas goodie trays that I give to friends and clients!
These are some of the best brownies I have ever had! They were very easy to make. I might add some pecans next time for a little crunch.
This is a fabulous recipe. It was a little buttery but I didn't mind :). I used Devil's Food Cake mix. Also I had dulce de leche at home so used that instead of melting caramels. I just earned it in the micro at 30 sec intervals for 2 mins
Great, but I think I messed up on somthing. Mine really looked like it had crumbles all over the top after baking, instead of looking like brownies. Ppl called them dessert bars, and I didn't care. Very good wth devils food cake mix. I used melted caramels, although some reviews said to use the caramel syrup, and was glad i did, because its much thicker caramel that way and easy to slice. Warning though; this is very rich, so small sliced brownies work well.
Absolutely fantastic - easy to make and delicious. Everyone I make them for thinks I slaved!
These were awesome! They were chewy and sweet and everything I look for in a brownie. I will make these again for sure!
These were amazing! I just made them for last weekend and am making them again for this weekend. Wouldn't change a thing.
Going, Going, Gone! These brownies are the tops! Boyfriend says they're just like the ones his mom used to make. Definitely a keeper.
Not only my favorite dessert, but possibly my favorite food of all time. Use werther's chewey caramels and chocolate chunks that you chop yourself instead of chocolate chips. Delicious!
fantastic! simple and fast to make
Its a keeper! Simple to make and absolutely delicious. My bag of Caramels was only 11 ounces or so and my cake mix was 15.25 ounces. I still followed other measurements and it turned out great. Family loved it.
These brownies turned out really rich and fudgy; I could have cut them even smaller than I did. They got rave reviews at the party I took them to. I used devils food cake mix rather than just plain chocolate--it seemed to add something.
These are the best brownies ever! The gooey caramel center is a huge hit. The biggest pain is unwrapping all of the caramels. They are so rich, milk is definitely reccommended!
Oh my!! These are amazing! I did not add very many chocolate chips and only did about half the caramel and they were great. I also sprinkled some kosher salt on top to make them salted caramel brownies. Will be making these again!
Very rich and very delicious. if your looking for a more elegant brownie this is it.
Substituted vegetable oil for part of butter when I ran out and substituted German Chocolate for chips when I ran out. I only had half the caramels and it turned out just fine. Its a great recipe, a little rich when I follow it exactly but very forgiving of substitutions. I had to bake an extra ten minutes.
I get requests for this recipe all year. I usually make a big batch of caramel and keep it in the fridge until I need it, plus I use 2 cake mixes one for the bottom layer and one for the top layer.
Unless you like your brownies really thin, this most certainly does not make enough to fit in a 9x13” pan, I’ll say that for sure. More more like an 8x8” square but I had a brownie pan, so used that instead. But otherwise it looks good, as it’s still baking in the oven as we speak
