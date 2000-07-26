Chocolate Sauce

I am placing this rating on the exact recipe above. It was way too thin and bland. I wish that people would rate the actual recipe. This does not deserve 4stars. If you are planning to use this recipe I would do as the other comments suggest and add syrup and cut down the water and sub some milk. I'm sure that makes a world of difference. It was sub par okay and did the trick for tonight. I was out of heavy cream and real dark chocolate so I chose this recipe because I had all the ingredients. Don't get me wrong. It was edible and tasty just not up to my standards of deliciousness. My children on the other hand would have drank it but then again they also would eat pure sugar if it were allowed. Bottom line would I recommend and Will I make THIS recipe again. No