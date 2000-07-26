Chocolate Sauce
Just cocoa, sugar, water and vanilla in this quick chocolate sauce.
Very good. I used 2/3 cup milk in place of the water after reading other reviews. Turned out a little thick after it cooled so I stirred in couple TBSP milk to get my desired consistency. 10-18-08: The consistency of the sauce is perfect when I use 1 cup milk in place of the 1 1/4 cups water with out adding extra milk at the end.Read More
The only reason I gave a star was because it looked like chocolate. I did what I was told, but it smelled bitter and tasted soooo bitter! I put on pastries and if I had used something else, they would have been perfect. I was very very very disappointed. It didn't even taste like chocolate. :'(Read More
Wonderful ! With 5 kids and a husband who eat ice cream almost every night, the cost of chocolate syrup gets up there a bit. I changed it a bit - 1/2 c white corn syrup (thickened it just enough), 1/2 c milk and 1/4 c water, instead of the 1 1/4 c water. It's perfect this way. Just the consistency of Hersheys. Kids say we should "never buy the store stuff again"
My boyfriend thought that this was great! I did what someone suggested and added the 1/2 cup white syrup, 1/2 cup milk and 1/4 cup water instead of the 1 1/4 cup water.
This recipe was so easy and it was exactly what I was looking for. I have tried 3 others before this one, and when you put them in the fridge they are too thick (consistency of peanut butter). This one is truly a sauce. I did use milk instead of water and added 2 Tbsp corn syrup to thicken it a bit. I can put this recipe in the fridge and without having to heat it up when I take it out, I can pour it on anything I want. I put the sauce in little jars, and will hand them out at my chocolate tasting party this weekend. It makes a great gift!
A rich chocolate flavor, definitely will come in handy for all sorts of things =) I used 1 cup water. It also thickens as it cools, so don't worry if it seems runny at first.
After reading the reviews, I cut the water down to a cup & simmered it (over low heat so as not to burn) for about 5 minutes. It was still pretty thin but OK. Poured it into a hershey's chocolate syrup bottle I had saved & used it in my grandson's milk. He was happy so I am too. Thansk for the recipe...I don't think hershey's is going to get any more of my money. ;o)
This sauce is wonderful! Add a pince of cinnamon for a little mexican touch. It takes a few minutes of stirring to cook...it is well worth any efforts put forth in stirring.
This was really easy to put together and tasted good too. I used milk instead of water and spread this over a shortbread crust. I was out of vanilla so I substituted almond extract and had good results. Will use this again. Thanks
This was fantastic. But I did make a few changes. Use very high quality cocoa. The darker the better. Whisk the sugar and cocoa together until no lumps remain in the pot before adding other ingredients. I used 1 cup of skim milk. Stir, using a whisk, the chocolate mixture constantly over medium heat. Once the mixture comes to a boil, stir constantly for 1 minute. The timer on the stove comes in handy for that. Immediately remove from the heat, and stir in 1 tsp of butter until it's melted. Let the chocolate sauce cool completely for several hours, stirring occasionally. It thickens as it cools.
Good taste. Cook in a pot big enough to avoid boiling over. The best part - low fat.
I thought this was great-and I made it as stated, did not use corn syrup or milk. I made this in the 1st place to avoid corn syupr in the purchased variety, and I wanted it to last a while, so no milk. It is fine as is! It is a choc sauce/syrup, not hot fudge! I use this in choc. milk and it's wonderful. So much better than storebought choc. syrup. I put it in a used, clean Hershey's syrup bottle. :)
sooo good! it did harden a bit at the bottom, but just keep stirring it, and the rest is grand :) and i'm happy it makes good chocolate milk too! :) i used condensed milk instead of water, mixed with a little bit of skim milk so it was creamier :)
Really easy to make and tastes great. I used soy milk instead of water and it tastes better than any sauce we can get at the store.
I will never by chocolate syrup again. This stuff is perfect as is. No need to add milk, as you are only going to put it with a milk product anyway!
No weird preservatives or ingredients like the ones in the stores. Made at home, from scratch, normal ingredients and in a matter of minutes! (I used Dark Chocolate Cocoa...Yum!)
Yummy! I used espresso in place of the water, and made a mocha sauce to add to cold milk and ice. It is wonderful!
This recipe is a good start but it is much better when made with milk. I tried it with 1 cup of milk in place of the water like other reviews suggested and it worked well.
Why pay $3+ for chocolate sauce when you can make this for much, much less? I did not tell Hubby that I made this (with no variation from the recipe) and he said, "Oooo, Honey! This brand is the best!" (Okay, it's better than Hersheys!) :D It's a keeper! I may cut down on the vanilla next time, though! Thanks, Sal!
I needed a quick recipe for chocolate sauce with ingredients I already had on hand. This was it, and will be forever on! Great for chocolate milk, ice cream...This is FANTASTIC made with the suggestions of replacing the 1 1/4 cup water with 1/2 cup corn syrup, 1/2 cup milk, and 1/4 cup water.
This chocolate sauce is really good! I eat ice cream almost every night, and put this stuff on it every time. I am not kidding, this chocolate sauce is delicious!
We followed the review that replaced the water with 1 cup of milk, and also added 1/3 cup of sweetened condensed milk. We love it!!!!
Delicious! Instead of water, I added 1c milk and a dash of salt because everything needs a little salt.
So much better than the high fructose corn syrup you get in the store. I am never going back to store-bought again. Fast, cheap and easy.
This is a delicious chocolate sauce. I altered the recipe to make it healthier by substituting sucanat with honey for the white sugar. I also reduced the water to just 1 cup. This makes a decadent dark chocolate milk! My whole family rated this 5 stars! It is far superior to the grocery store brand.
absolutely excellent! I used the sauce for sundae topping and for chocolate milk. Both uses were excellent. I was amazed at the rich chocolate taste from cocoa!
awesome. 6 stars for sure!
Great recipe! I'm giving it five stars because of ease, cost and taste. I used half milk and water for a richer flavor. I won't be buying from the store again. There is no need to when this tastes much better and it's cheap.
Fast & tasty! I made this recipe just as it is written, no changes. Just leave it sit off the heat for awhile & it will thicken up nicely. :)
Delicious - i didn't follow the recipe exactly though... i used the advice of another reviewer and used 1/2 cup corn syrup, 1/2 cup milk and 1/4 cup water in place of all water. Love this stuff!
I have made this recipe at least 10 times with the exact ingredients listed and it is delicious! My boys can't tell the difference (I saved an old Hershey's bottle and put it in there) The only change I make is that I let it boil on low for 5 minutes to thicken it, and it also thickens as it chills. Try it- you'll like it!
EASY, EXCELLENT RECIPE. I USED 1 CUP MILK AND 2 TABLESPOONS SYRUP INSTEAD OF THE WATER.
Excellent basic chocolate sauce! Tweaked mine a bit. Used 1 cup milk in place of water. Replaced the 1 teaspoon of vanilla with 1 tablespoon Hazelnut extract. MMMM.. Banana Dip !!
This is a great sauce that is so easy to make. I made as is but added 1tbsp cornstarch to thicken. Delicious!
A little thin, but easy and tastes very good.
Absolutely the best chocolate sauce! Used the recipe as stated but added 1 tsp of butter and a pinch of salt. Not totally fat free now but what a taste.
Easy to make and tasty! Thanks!
This recipe did not work for me. It might be because I let it boil for too long (5 minutes) as I thought that would help with the consistency issue people described. Mine got nice and thick but as it cooled, the sugar started to re-crystalize and the syrup got grainy, like there was sand in it. That wasn't even the worse problem though - it tasted bad. I woldn't ruin a good bowl of ice cream with this stuff even if it was smooth. The flavor just tasted like the cooked sugar rather than chocolate. I'm almost tempted to try it again since so many others had good results and said the taste was great.
great for sundaes! quick & easy
Delicious! The only thing I changed was I used milk instead of water.
I am placing this rating on the exact recipe above. It was way too thin and bland. I wish that people would rate the actual recipe. This does not deserve 4stars. If you are planning to use this recipe I would do as the other comments suggest and add syrup and cut down the water and sub some milk. I'm sure that makes a world of difference. It was sub par okay and did the trick for tonight. I was out of heavy cream and real dark chocolate so I chose this recipe because I had all the ingredients. Don't get me wrong. It was edible and tasty just not up to my standards of deliciousness. My children on the other hand would have drank it but then again they also would eat pure sugar if it were allowed. Bottom line would I recommend and Will I make THIS recipe again. No
Recipes like this shouldn't be allowed on the site. Its sinfully too easy and too delicious. Why on earth would someone buy brand name syrup at the grocery store ($$$) when they can make this for much less, and it taste so much better!! I made this with the unsweeted cocoa (Hershey's), white sugar, a quality vanilla extract, and skim milk. I put a dash of salt in there. Slowly brought to a low boil, waited one minutes, and then let it cool. It did form a skin, but I poured it through a fine strainer and now its perfect. I wonder how long it will last in the fridge? Hmmmm
As per another review I used the one cup milk option. And 1/2 regular sugar 1/2 powdered (because I ran out of regular) and the cocoa powder. We had this over vanilla ice-cream and it was GREAT!! My daughter can't wait for the colder weather so we can use this as a base for hot chocolate with some warm milk!! Thanks for the SUPER quick recipe!!
Taste is amazing, only complaint is that it is too thin. Will probably make again. Thanks for the post.
i really liked this recipe i thought it was great. i made a few changes though because i wanted mine a little thicker 1) Instead of water i did 1 1/4 c milk and then 1/4 cup of heavy cream 2)Then about a TBS and a half of unsalted butter. i drizzled this on a plane cheesecake. one word delicious!
I love this! It is definitely more of a syrup rather than a sauce. I probably won't be buying syrup from the grocery store anymore! This is now a staple in my refrigerator. My family uses it to make chocolate milk and loves the way it dissolves quickly. It does thicken as it cools and using less water does make it thicker. You will have to experiment to find the right consistency for you. Very inexpensive to make.
Very good! Put a bit too much vanilla in, but it's great, everybody loved it on ice cream and couldn't believe it was homemade, going to use the rest on an angel food cake...
I won't be trying this again
I made as directed and didn't follow reviewer suggestions and found it to be very blah. So, next time I'll try it by following reviewer suggestions of adding corn syrup and milk and maybe some butter. But then it wouldn't be the same recipe!
I used 3/4 a cup of cocoa in stead of 2/3. But we all love cocoa :) i reccomend this to every Chocolate lover!
I made the mistake of not reading the reviews first - and found this to be quite runny. The taste is fantastic though, and it was super easy to make. I'll do it again, but with milk and corn syrup as suggested by others instead.
This sauce was amazing. I only used cocoa powder, sugar, water and a pinch of salt. I did use less water than the recipe called for and it was nice and thick. My whole family raved!
I was looking for a quick, low-fat, multi-purpose chocolate syrup and this fit the bill perfectly. I followed the original recipe and it was just what I wanted.
It was great! My siblings put it on every dessert we make. We keep it in a plastic sauce bottle, which works well for us.
Great recipe. Came out perfect with 1 cup of milk and a little cornstarch! Thanks!
This was so thin it was more like strup to make chocolate milk. Not really like Ice Cream Sauce.
This recipe is GREAT! I added about a teaspoon of dark corn syrup and about a tablespoon of vegan "butter" as well and it turned out great! It tastes just like real chocolate sauce....minus animal cruelty! I will definately be doing this one over and over!
This recipe is phenomenal. I read all the reviews about the consistency problems and went with on 1 cup of water. I panicked a little when it wasn't thickening but DON'T ALTER THE RECIPE!!! It thickens right up as it cools.just as another reviewer said. I let mine cool for a good 3 hours in the fridge and it was perfect. and I totally agree with the other reviewer that said Hershey gets no more of her money. this is a really easy recipe.
Great stuff. I don't like to buy Hershey's because it has high fructose corn syrup and this is something I feel good about giving to my kids.
Doubled the recipes, but only used 2 cups water. Used SPlenda instead of sugar and not only is it low-fat, now low cal too!!! I am constantly looking for healthier alternatives, which include as little processed food as I can. I try to make as much as I can and this was perfect for us with the Splenda and my kids never can tell it isnt sugar!
Came out very gritty because cocoa didn't really dissolve.
This basically makes Hershey's chocolate sauce, but without the preservatives. Very easy.
Very yummy sauce & super quick to make. I did reduce the water to 1 cup as suggested by others. I agree that *when it cools* it is very much like hershy's syrup. (but better!)
mmmm...mmm..delicious!...I have made this 2 times now...I used 1 C milk and added 1 T corn syrup, about 1/3 of my cocoa was "special dark"..it is perfect! It's wonderful over ice cream, in milk & in coffee! Super easy to make...The kids love it! So much better than store bought!
This is a great recipe! We use it all the time now instead of buying our own. The only thing I changed was cutting down the water by almost half. The sauce was nice and thick -- like Hersheys -- and perfect for chocolate milk! Update- I tried this adding the corn syrup like another reviewer suggested. I'm going to play around with it a little more, but it's nearing perfection!! Thanks for the tip!
quick and simple...awesome! Can be poured cold or heated up!
Perfect & very quick! I substituted milk for half of the water and added about 1T of butter and a generous pinch of salt. Even my vanilla-all-the-way son loved it & asked to lick the pan.
amazing with just a bit of light corn syrup added! My mom called me a wizard in baking!
This is definitely a chocolate syrup,not a hot fudge sauce. It's runnier than I expected. I wanted a coffee flavor to mine, so considered making it with coffee instead of water, but because I wanted it a little thicker and richer I made it with whole milk and added some espresso powder. Used a mixture of Hershey's and Dutch processed cocoa powders. The flavor was more adult due to the espresso and I liked it. I made it to serve on cream puffs and wished it would have been just a bit thicker. If I decide to make this one again, I think I will reduce the amount of liquid, or replace some of it with coffee liqueur- or both. UPDATE: after a day in the refrigerator the consistency is much better, like Hershey's syrup. I stirred it into milk and heated in the microwave for some hot chocolate and it worked well.
Top rating because this is a keeper and had lots of compliments. I adapted it a bit - used milk rather than water and added about 1 Tbsp. of butter. Definitely make this in advance and let it sit. Had some children over and had them make their own sundaes. This sauce and a choice of sprinkles, whipped cream and cherries for toppers. Kids had lots of fun. Had them make the sundaes for the adults too.
Quick, easy and wonderful tasting. Would make again as it is made with items I keep on hand and not as expensive as buying it.
Delicious and so simple, I always have a jar of this in the fridge. I find a heaping cup of sugar is plenty. I use some cream in with the milk and add a tsp or so of instant coffee to enrich the flavour. I've also tried adding chopped dark chocolate in after it's boiled and it makes it sinfully delicious :-) Thank you!
I made this recipe as described...Let this cool to room temp before using on ice cream (duh), Also this recipe is FANTASTIC for Chocolate Milk! The better cocoa you use, the better the taste. So this was ok on the ice cream, but DEVINE for chocolate milk! Always buy the best cooking & baking ingredients you can afford. It really makes a diffrence!
I used as is but I used less sugar and it came out with a rich bittersweet taste it was great. It froze well too.
Very good! Most of the bottled chocolate syrups contain high fructose corn syrup and other ingredients we don't bring home. With this recipe I can use organic products. This is my second time to use the recipe. My husband likes it in his coffee. This time, I started the water boiling while I measured the cocoa and sugar into a bowl. Stirring the sugar and cocoa smoothed the small lumps and it dissolved quickly in the hot water. I added a 1/2 teaspoon of salt with the sugar. And added 1/4 cup coconut oil (butter would be good, also) with the vanilla. Also, I boiled it for five minutes. Expect a thin consistency with a full, rich chocolaty flavor. --It makes more than two cups of sauce.
Ha! Who would have thought you could make your own chocolate sauce? Was never something that ever really occurred to me until I stumbled across this recipe. I made this as written and it's purty darn amazing! Thank you Sal!
TOO SOUPY!!! Add butter + milk to thicken. No water.
I liked this recipe only it didnt get to the thickness i wanted so after making it and letting it cool etc i added some butter and heavy wiping cream. it came out perfect after that. It tasted great with the custury goodness of my cinnamon pie ^_^
reduced sugar, vanilla and add dark chocolate, use 1cup milk instead of using water. came out very good.
This was homemade Hershey's chocolate syrup. This was a runny thin syrup exactly like Hershey's too. It was a bit chalky or powdery tasting to me but I think that is because of cocoa powder and lack of milkfat in this recipe. It was fast to make and good over ice cream, fresh fruit, and cake. It is of drizzling quality and too thin to really dip without making a drippy mess. It was super simple and uses ingredients I always have so it will be handy for future reference. Thanks, I can use this again and again.
Bitter. It’s runny but does thicken up when it’s cooled. It’s a frugal way to make the sauce but still not worth it.
Tastes like my mamma used to make it--much better than that stuff in the plastic bottle. :)
LITERALLY BEST SAUCE EVERRRR! Replacing the water with milk was a FABULOUS idea!! So easy and so good!! Better than store bought Hersheys!
It is chocolate sauce; no big surprises here.
Quick and delicious!! I sent my hubby to the store to get ingredients for banana splits. He came back with NO fudge or caramel sauce!! I immediately went to ALLRECIPES and found this EASY recipe and it worked great. I scaled down to 2 servings and followed the recipe as stated. Since the sauce was very thin while hot, the amount of sauce would cover 4-6 desserts even though I scaled down. If you let it cool for a short time it does thicken up.
This is so easy to make and tastes better than the bottled stuff. Based on previous reviews I decreased the liquid and used a 1/2 cup of water and a 1/2 cup of milk. I like to use dark chocolate powder, add a tsp. of cinnamon and a pinch of salt. It's perfect every time!
Wonderful recipe. I added cubes of white chocolate for a more milky/creamy taste. :)
It is a great recipe with the changes suggested by another reviewer in regards to corn syrup milk and water. Thank you!
I love this sauce - it's quick and easy - I don't use it for ice cream (I have a favorite fudge sauce) but it makes the BEST chocolate milk!
I was very quick and easy to make. I added a little cornstarch to thicken it up a bit, but overall it was yummy.
When making another chocolate sauce, I will be looking for another recipe. i just wasn't impressed at all w/ the flavor of this topping. I expected flavors to meld together well, but they just didn't compliment to my liking. Disappointing for me, but experiment and see if you can get it to your liking
this was just OK, too runny, more like a syrup, if you want a nice rich thick sauce try the hot fudge II from Erin YUMMY!!!
It had the consistency of water.
It's also very good with Splenda.
Really very good--but....I did use 1/2 cup of cream and then the rest of the liquid as water. I know, not the same recipe, but it was super good. Served over fresh pineapple. Super quick to make, too!
The taste was fabulous but it definitely needs to cook for a little bit longer. I also added an extra spoonful of cocoa - I like my chocolate dark.
This is just like Hershey's syrup! I will be making this instead of buying bottles of it. We used this to top dessert but have been making chocolate milk with it. I think it tastes better than the store bought stuff. I did cook for a bitt longer than called for.
Divine! I had the most amazing chocolate sauce on top of ice-cream while in Mauritius and hoped that this recipe would taste the same. To my surprise, it was even better!! As per another comment, I substituted the water for 1 cup of milk and it came out great. My only criticism is that it was a bit sweet for me, so next time I'll reduce the sugar. I highly recommend this recipe!
Will definitely be making this again!
