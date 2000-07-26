Chocolate Sauce

Just cocoa, sugar, water and vanilla in this quick chocolate sauce.

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine cocoa, sugar and water. Bring to a boil and let boil 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 1g; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
