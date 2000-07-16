Baked Fruit Dumplings

A wonderful light dessert. Good with apples, pears, blueberries, raisins, nuts, and probably anything you think of. Serve with vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by Samantha Tessler

prep:
1 hr
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 dumplings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 7x11 inch baking dish.

  • In a large bowl, mix flour, baking powder, salt and brown sugar. Cut in butter. Pour in milk and stir to form a dough. Turn out onto a well-floured surface and roll out. Cut into 6 - 6 inch squares.

  • Place a whole apple in the center of each square. Fill the core with blueberries. Drizzle with maple syrup. Pull up corners of dough and pinch edges together to seal. Place dumplings in prepared pan and sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg.

  • Combine remaining maple syrup with enough water to pour over dumplings to a 1 inch depth in dish. Submerge remaining blueberries and apple peelings with dried orange peel in liquid.

  • Bake in preheated oven 45 minutes, basting as necessary, until crisp and browned. Serve warm with sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 70.2g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 43.1mg; sodium 488.1mg. Full Nutrition
