Baked Fruit Dumplings
A wonderful light dessert. Good with apples, pears, blueberries, raisins, nuts, and probably anything you think of. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
A wonderful light dessert. Good with apples, pears, blueberries, raisins, nuts, and probably anything you think of. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
Great recipe! I served this to guests and it was heavenly! I forgot to add the cinnamon and nutmeg and it still tasted great! Definitely should be served with ice cream. THANKS!!!Read More
Great recipe! I served this to guests and it was heavenly! I forgot to add the cinnamon and nutmeg and it still tasted great! Definitely should be served with ice cream. THANKS!!!
The crust is the best part. I would like it better with 1T of butter and 1tsp of sugar inside. The mixture of fruits and maple syrup is delicious! MsJNewell
It took me about 2 hours total to put this together, partly because I had to core the apples by hand. I used strawberries because that's what I had on hand. I didn't think that they tasted very much of anything and the dough was soggy where the juices were. Next time I'll use a store bought dough and try it with blueberries. Thanks, I'm sure we'll use this recipe again.
i stuffed chopped pecans and walnuts plus blueberries with cinnamon and nutmeg and it was SO DELICIOUS!!! HUGE hit and so easy to prepare, i did it while my guests were lounging after dinner and they didnt even know!
Yummy! This was excellent. The dough takes awhile to prepare, when rolling it and cutting up slices so make sure you have plenty of time. But the overall taste was wonderful. I didn't have the orange peel, but the sauce was still really good. Be sure to baste the dumplings every so often. Also, the vanilla ice cream with it is definitely a must. I am eager to try filling the apples with a different fruit in place of blueberries for fun next time. It would taste great with raspberries or any berry really.
I didn’t use whole apples , I cut up pink lady apples , used a muffin pan instead, and put cinnamon,butter nutmeg, brown sugar, in dumplings and drizzle blueberry syrup. Delicious
Great recipe. Takes a little work, but worth it. My family didn't care for the orange peel, though. I would leave that out next time. This recipe has a lot of potential to be used with pears or whatever you like. I did brush 1/4 c. butter on the tops prior to baking.
This recipe came out great! I used a variation of fillings along with the blueberries (walnuts & dried cherries); and I did not use the skin shavings. It called for additional flour for the dough to reach my preferred consistency, but other than that it was a hit!
Very good. I didn't have any berries, so I chopped up an almond caramel granola bar, and stuffed the core with that. Lol. I had to remove some of the liquid, because the bottom was getting a bit too soggy. Lowered the temp to 350 the last 10 minutes. Served with vanilla bean ice cream. Yum yum!! Will make again with berries!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections