This recipe is amazing! I have never had zeppole at a fair, but I have had funnel cake, and it really does taste like little funnel cake balls. I am so glad for reviews - I had to read them all before feeling confident enough to make these. Here are some pointers if you've never made something like this. you can use any size saucepan of oil, as long as there are at least 2 inches deep of oil. Make the oil as hot as you can without burning, but after a batch or two you'll find they cook much faster and will need to watch carefully and possibly turn the heat down. A 1/2 Tbsp is the PERFECT amount of dough - the rounder the better - they WILL turn over by themselves, but only if the batter is somewhat round in shape. I personally dont understand why you mix it in a saucepan over low heat, but it does work and it is very sticky! (you know it is ready when it sort of looks like a unified dough) I also used 1/8 cup of sugar - it seemed to be the concensus on here to use more sugar. My insides were perfect, and I think it was because of hot oil and small amounts of dough. It is a super quick and easy recipe. I would suggest serving them immediately, it is hard to keep something like this warm - maybe they'd do ok in a warm oven- I'd love any suggestions for this as they taste much better warm!