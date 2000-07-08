The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 24.2mg. Full Nutrition
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2003
Thank you for this recipe Arvilla. My 5 kids loved it. I did increase the sugar content for the batter mixture to 1 tablespoon. Made it just that little bit sweeter. Also note that it is REALLY important to keep the frying heat low and not be tempted to rush the frying process as the outside will cook nicely but the batter will remain quite gooey on the inside. Thanks again!!!
Thank you for this recipe Arvilla. My 5 kids loved it. I did increase the sugar content for the batter mixture to 1 tablespoon. Made it just that little bit sweeter. Also note that it is REALLY important to keep the frying heat low and not be tempted to rush the frying process as the outside will cook nicely but the batter will remain quite gooey on the inside. Thanks again!!!
I've never made my own zeppole - but have eaten enough to know which type I like! This recipe hit the nail on the head. Tasted delicious, just like my aunt's!! To spice em up a little bit - we add some pine nuts (pinnoli) and raisins. The raisins really add a touch of sweetness. Also great when you dip them in a cinnamon & sugar mixture.
I have never eaten Zeppole before but I thought these were good and pretty easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly but next time I'll increase the sugar to 1 tbsp. as others have suggested. I think I might also try a sugar/cinnamon coating rather than just confectioners sugar. One addition note, I dropped the dough into the oil using a measuring tablespoon and it only made about 25 cookies rather than 35. They about double in size as they fry.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2001
This recipe is truly a winner. It has pleased and impressed the pickiest eaters. The ingredients are all staples in the fridge and it takes very little time to make. 5 stars for this one!
This recipe is great..These doughnuts are fabulous...I made about 8-10 batches in one weekend! My husband took some to work and they offered to pay me to make them!! My kids all loved them as well and my husband like them plainrather than sugar coated..I did both a powdered sugar coating on some and a cinnamon sugar one some others...they both are super..next i would like to try a glaze of some sort..the only thing I changed from the original recipe is the ricotta..I use cottage cheese instead and do not cook the mixture before frying.oh yeah also about a tablespoon more sugar to the mix too. I am suprized they do not have more Zeppole recipes on this site.Thanks for opening myeyes to a wonderful treat.
These are not authentic zeppole...these are "fritters". The real zeppole uses yeast, flour, water and bit of sugar, that's all. You fry in oil and the result is a light, spongey texture. You can find the real deal zeppole sold at fairs and in pizza places. There is no comparison.
I give this recipe 5 stars! I made it 3 days in a row. The only difference is that I changed step #2. Did not heat the ingredients before frying. I combined the wet ingredients first and mixed it with a fork.(The eggs & ricotta). (SORRENTO makes VELVETY SMOOTH 15 OZ. RICOTTA. Then I added the dry ingredients and mixed it and covered the bowl. Let stand for 30 minutes-1 hour minutes before frying. I used a regular 3 quart pot filled 1/2 way with vegetable oil. FANTASTIC!!!
I'm speechless! Seriously, I don't even know what to say about these except that I can't get my mouth to stop dancing. I've had zeppole's at friends homes and at country fairs, but have never made them myself until today. What have I been waiting for? Because I made these on a whim, I didn't have any ricotta in the house so I subbed with vanilla yogurt. Trust me folks, it worked amazingly well. I also used one tsp. of vanilla and two teaspoons of sugar. I can't wait to make these for my daughters next month! Thank you SO much for a fantastic recipe!!!!!!!!
WAYNEAQUADRO
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2002
Tastes just like they came from Little Italy. The kids can't get enough of them.
The only thing I changed was to mix everything without heating first. Instead, I let it sit to blend for around 30 min. They were perfect, especially for company/special occasions! Hint: Another way to serve these is by setting them on your platter, drizzling honey across the zeppole, then dusting with conf. sugar. Yum!
I just tried this recipe and I am blown away! I grew up in NY/NJ and every weekend my family would go to the local pizza place and pick up dinner and zeppoles for dessert...I live allll the way in California now and I am soooo happy to at least find a recipe that makes such amazing zeppoles! Thanks soo much for the recipe! I did change it up a little though: I added about 1/2 tsp more sugar to a half batch (18 servings) and it made a huge difference!
I've made these before with a different recipe and actually prefer these. Totally yummy!! Made exactly as written and wouldn't change anything. No, they are not super sweet but the confectioners sugar makes up for that. Great way to use up leftover ricotta. I actually only made half a recipe and it was perfect!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2001
Great Taste and a ease to make , fun for the whole family....
Tasty... I increased the sugar in the batter to 1 tablespoon, and added a bit of cinnamon to the icing sugar for dusting. I also found that dropping by full tablespoons made -way- less than 35... half-a-tablespoon is better (makes them more bite-size too). Only about 1/2 of my zeppole turned by themselves too... so be forewarned, don't wait for them to turn over on their own if they seem to be brown enough or they could get overcooked! Still, a good recipie.
Although I'm not a huge doughnut fan, I loved the taste of these & they were fun to try. I did a half recipe, but used 3 tsp sugar and 1/2 tsp vanilla. I recommend frying to a dark brown for a crispier outside. Perfect with a fresh cup of strong coffee.
I was so pleased with this little treat. My boyfriend said that it tasted just like his mother's, which was one huge compliment! I actually drizzled mine with honey after dusting it with the confectioner's sugar. I am making this again for a Sunday brunch.
These cookies are quick, easy, and delicious. I made them to bring into work, but they didn't make it that far. These cookies were gone in less than a half an hour. I followed the directions exactly and they came out great!
This recipe was easy and delicious. It's lighter than I remember at the feasts and less greasy but that's a good thing. Although I don't know where the serving size comes from, I doubled it to get about 30. Maybe mine were bigger but I prefer them this way. Also took the sugar advice and agreed, I might even add a little bit more next time. Fantastico!
YES! Now I don't have to wait to go down the shore in the summer!! These are fabulous, and I forgot the vanilla! They seem to be not quite as dense as I'm used to, but that is completely ok. I put a few in a bag and just added the powdered sugar to it, shook, and voila! Excellent!
Love it! So easy and fun to make. My brother ate some b4 dinner, and could not wait till after dinner to have some more! The dough itself is not sweet at all, so I might add a little more sugar next time. However, with the icing sugar, they taste great. I also dipped some in chocolate, which were really good too. In lebanon, we have a similar kind of fried doughnut, but without the ricotta. And to sweeten then we dip them hot into simple syrup, which would have worked perfectly for these as well! Thanks a lot for this recipe, love it!
I followed the recipe as directed, increasing the sugar to 1 TBS as recommended. The zeppoles were VERY light & airy. I'm giving 5 stars for a doughnut recipe everyone loved, but I have to keep searching for a zeppole recipe to duplicate the ones made in New York. Zeppoles you buy in NY are more dense/doughy.
These are amazing, I had them once at an international foods festival and they were called Greek balls. I looked for a recipe everywhere and when i tried this I was exstatic as was my family. They are great with a little honey or maple syrup (a natural one tastes best.) I will be making these regularly. I did use 1T sugar and a lil more vanilla then called for, but excellent!!!
didn't care for it that much. doesn't taste like the zeppole you get in Brooklyn or at street fairs. i think this one is too eggy or something. if you coat it in confectioner's sugar the way you are supposed to, you definitely do not need to up the amount of sugar in the dough.
These could not have been a bigger hit! Not only with my family, but with the neighborhood kids as well, with copies of the recipe going home to their parents. Amazingly easy. Next time, I am going to do half confec. sugar and half cinnamon sugar.. Thanks for this keeper!
Very good recipe! However tradional italian dounuts contain usually orage or lemon zest. I used about 3 teaspoon of sugar, a dash of cinnamon and about 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest. It was heaven in my mouth!!!:)
I hate to give a bad review but these went straight into the gargabe. I must stress that I didn't use ricotta (I didn't have any) I don't know if that made a huge difference. The texture was like old dry bread. Not at all like I remember them being. I was excited when I found this recipe but, disappointed with the results.
These are fantastic!!! I make at Christmas time the potato zeppole, but wanted to try to find a recipe for the ricotta cheese ones...On a recent trip to NYC we had dinner at the Art Museum at Robert's restaurant, for dessert they had bomboloni which they said were a ricotta fritter, so I'm thinking ricotta zeppole and this is it, they taste just like this, thier's were a little more moist but I think if you added more ricotta you would get that result, I prefer them just the way this recipe turned them out, they were perfect!!! I did add 3 tsp of sugar like others posted and I liked the result, not sweet at all, I put cinnamon sugar and 10X sugar in a paper bag and shook them when they were warm, I had a party in my mouth!!!!
EXCELLENT! A few changes I made: I used 3 teaspoons of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla. I rolled my zeppoles in cinnamon sugar. They are fantastic, and I could eat the whole batch! One batch made approximately 15 medium sized zeppoles. I made two batches :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2003
I am a New Yorker living in FL and these taste just like they do in NY. I have not seen them here in FL, so when I found this recipe I made them and my family loved them. Especially my husband(also from NY),he ate almost all of them.
Made these today for Shrove Tuesday or as Americans call it Fat Tuesday.Traditionally made before lent starts as well as St.Joseph's day. This is the exact recipe that my mom was given by her mother and has been in the family for over 100 years( originated from Sicily).Kids and adults of all ages just can't get enough. LOve it!!!
I've made this a couple times, and would definitely recommend using a thermometer. One time I didn't, and they came out raw in the middle (a bite I wouldnt wish upon anyone!). They really are inredibly good, whether they're exactly like the zeppole you've had before or not. Cinnamon sugar is my favorite topping for these :) Guests are always impressed as well!
Taking into account what many others had said...I added some extra sugar and a tad extra vanilla and some butter extract...I was VERY generous with the powdered sugar. VERY GOOD...VERY SUPER SIMPLE! I made 1/2 a recipe for hubby for a "weekend afternoon snack". BIG hit with husband and a no muss/fuss treat! MANY THANK for posting this...5 STARS all the way...just remember to DOLL UP if you want some extra flavor.
This recipe is truly perfect ! The only thing I did different is I added a lil more baking powder and sugar. I also added extra ricotta for moisture. The Zeppole came out exquisite ! Very, very good recipe especially for first timers. Will recommend to anyone, anytime.
Awesome! I had never tried these before. Was just looking for a way to use up some ricotta I had left over from making lasagna. For me it was like eating little pizelles in ball form. Next time I think I will try to use either anise extract or almond. That would make them even tastier. Will definitely me making these again!
Im not italian so I had no idea how these were gonna taste like...but I made them anyway and they were delicious! There very similar to churros but a slight difference in texture. I followed the reviews and added more sugar and almond and vanilla extract I was not dissapointed will make these again!
I just finished making a batch for the first time and increased the sugar to 1 tbsp. It was very good but still needs more sugar in the batter. I will make them again but will increase the sugar even more next time.
Great Recipe - almost exactly like my mom's except she added lemon zest to her batter. I know someone expressed "whats up with ricotta" well, zeppole's are made with ricotta if following an Italian recipe and do not have a filling in them as someone else posted. Thank you for the recipe - they were delicious and reminded me of my childhood!
The taste was just okay. I loaded as much powdered sugar as I could because I didnt think they had much taste. Very easy to make though. I added extra sugar to the recipe as some other reviewers suggested and I also added a bit more vanilla. I thought I would taste more of the cheese but I didn't. Sorry I won't be making these again.
These were very similar to the zeppoles I got at the county fairs in new jersey as a child, much better than I expected. They were soft, tender, and delicious. My friend agreed, and was eating them almost as fast as I could get them out of the fryer! I just threw mine in a bag with some powdered sugar and shook them up, just like we did at the fairs. Wonderful recipe, really brought me back. I did change the sugar to one tablespoon.
I'm shocked that some chefs rated this recipe so poorly considering it is quite authentic. Ricotta is a staple in a zeppole recipe and most that I have seen call for a 1-to-1 ratio (or somewhere near that). One egg is probably enough, though we enjoyed these just fine with the two called for in the recipe. As many others have stated, a little extra sugar and vanilla are necessary in the batter; next time I will try almond extract even though that is getting away from a traditional zeppole. Overall, this a great zeppole recipe, that if tweaked just a little can stand up to any other recipe out there.
This recipe came out amazing! We followed the recipe exactly except we substituted cream cheese instead of ricotta because we didn't have any on hand. It was still fantastic, but only made 15 zeppoles instead of the advertised 35.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2005
This one is a keeper! I increased the sugar to 1 tbsp., but I'll go back to the original recipe for future batches. This is quick, easy and extremely delicious.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2003
Exactly like my Nonna used to make, and really simple!
After reading the reviews, I decided to give these a try; I've been looking for an easy doughnut recipe, and this fits the bill! I followed everyone else's lead and added 1-2 tsp vanilla (good thing), but otherwise followed the recipe as it was. They were disappearing as quickly as I turned them out, and next time I'm going to double the recipe, since I didn't get as many as the recipe said, even though I used a teaspoon to get them bite-sized
One of the best recipes I ever tried! I too increased the sugar,and the vanilla. One trick, instead of sprinkling them with powdered sugar, put the sugar and zeppoles in a brown bag and shake. Also, be patient when they cook, let them get a nice golden brown and a little crispy. I made them twice in one weekend! Family loved them.
I am a professional Chef and graduate of the CIA. I now have 3 sons at home and was cooking for a rainy night "sleepover." I was looking for a fun Italian dessert to compliment spaghetti and meatballs. This recipe had the best ratings. Although Italian, I did not grow up on the authentic Zeppole, so I'm not sure what I should have expected, but I was able to churn them out to the kids in brown paper bags in no time at all. No yeast, no rest time, no mixer. "Zeppole" maybe not- easy, fun, tasty dessert? They LOVED them!!
as an italian from da bronx i have had many zeppole in my life. after makeing these the first time i thought they were just ok. size was good fluffy and yes you are supposed to use ricotta in them. i found the taste not 100%. i think i may have used a little too much salt but something still seemed off i'm not quite sure what is off about them. i will have afew friends try them and ask what they think. i will try to make them again and tweek it a bit and then review again
This is my first time making anything like this so I didn't really know what to expect. These have a nice crispy, yet soft texture and if you take them out of the oil a tad early it leaves a creamy filling inside which is kinda nice (although I can taste the flour). I wanted them sweeter than the recipe called for so I used 3 tablespoons of sugar. They were still just mildly sweet in my opinion. My husband and kids thought they were great though. I thought they were okay. It was fun to try something different though and my husband is asking me to make them again so I probably will. ;-)
just a suggestion, My Mom, from Italy, Colobria, usto make these w/ no ricotta and no sugar, but added dried zuccini squash, and at easter, would add buccala, dried cod fish,after being soaked overnight in water, changed often. try it, its better as a side dish to a main meal.
I had these at a wonderful bakery in Seattle and my oldest child was not with us so I looked for a recipe and ended up here. All I can say is FABULOUS! I even substituted sugar-free honey and splenda in the recipe and they were awesome. Next time I am going to try making them with Coconut Flour for even less carbs. Great recipe!
Thanks!! I was dying to try something different and sweet made with Ricotta! Whipped 'em up this morning - adding in a lil' extra vanilla, a lil' extra sugar, and a splash of Almond Extract. These little gems taste exactly like the carnival Mini-Donuts my kids have been riding my tail for all summer!! Rolled in Cin-Sugar, due to lack of 10X.
Oh My.... I just made these by the recipe and they are delicious. I will make these for Christmas. They are so light and fluffy. I couldn't stop at 5.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2005
I was so thrilled to find this recipe. I have craved for over two years now! My husband was thrilled also so he doesn't have to hear me whine anymore. They tasted great and I have been asked for more from my kids. Thank you sooo much!
I made these for a Multi-Cultural Party at school (I am Itallian). They are a bit like doughnuts or beignets- light and fluffy. The recipe was very easy to follow, but I tweaked it a little. I added a bit more sugar and vanilla like some other reviews suggested and only put half a tablespoon of batter in the frying pan for a more manageable sized bite; all turned out well. They were delicious, and were a big hit at the party! Thanks for the awesome treat- I will definitely be making some more over the holidays!
This was a nice treat. A good Italian donut. My family liked it but prefer the zeppoles i make by frying pizza dough. This recipe actually taste like fried cake to me but my mom thought it had an eggy taste(not in a bad way). I might try this recipe again.
This recipe is amazing! I have never had zeppole at a fair, but I have had funnel cake, and it really does taste like little funnel cake balls. I am so glad for reviews - I had to read them all before feeling confident enough to make these. Here are some pointers if you've never made something like this. you can use any size saucepan of oil, as long as there are at least 2 inches deep of oil. Make the oil as hot as you can without burning, but after a batch or two you'll find they cook much faster and will need to watch carefully and possibly turn the heat down. A 1/2 Tbsp is the PERFECT amount of dough - the rounder the better - they WILL turn over by themselves, but only if the batter is somewhat round in shape. I personally dont understand why you mix it in a saucepan over low heat, but it does work and it is very sticky! (you know it is ready when it sort of looks like a unified dough) I also used 1/8 cup of sugar - it seemed to be the concensus on here to use more sugar. My insides were perfect, and I think it was because of hot oil and small amounts of dough. It is a super quick and easy recipe. I would suggest serving them immediately, it is hard to keep something like this warm - maybe they'd do ok in a warm oven- I'd love any suggestions for this as they taste much better warm!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.