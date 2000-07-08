Zeppole

Delicious fried cookies made with ricotta cheese. These are also known as Italian doughnuts.

Recipe by Arvilla

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
35
Yield:
35 Zeppole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

35
Original recipe yields 35 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium saucepan, combine the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Stir in the eggs, ricotta cheese and vanilla. Mix gently over low heat until combined. Batter will be sticky.

  • Drop by tablespoons into the hot oil a few at a time. Zeppole will turn over by themselves. Fry until golden brown, about 3 or 4 minutes. Drain in a paper sack and dust with confectioners' sugar. Serve warm.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 24.2mg. Full Nutrition
