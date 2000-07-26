Lyonnaise Potatoes

This is a good starter recipe. I made it as directed at first except with 2 large onions, which was enough, and it wasn't nearly done after baking 10 minutes. Using a cast iron skillet, I caramelized the onions for 30 minutes, starting on medium-high for 15 minutes, then turned to medium-low for 15 minutes. I then added the minced garlic to the onions and cooked for 2-3 minutes until fragrant, stirring constantly to avoid burning the garlic. After assembling, I baked for 20 minutes, then stirred the whole thing as the tops of the potatoes were not browning at all ( the bottoms were browning, however). I stirred once more during baking until 30 minutes passed. I then stirred and broiled on high for 4 minutes, stirred and broiled another 4 minutes to get it crispy. The changes I will make next time will be to use 1TBSP minced fresh garlic and half the butter. While delicious, this recipe was extremely rich and just too heavy to finish my portion. I might even slice the potatoes into much thinner layers using a mandolin. Overall it's really good and I will be making this again for sure. Thanks for the recipe Michele!