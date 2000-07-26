Lyonnaise Potatoes
These Lyonnaise potatoes are a classic dish made with sliced potatoes and onions.
These Lyonnaise potatoes are a classic dish made with sliced potatoes and onions.
I think the key mistake in the recipe instructions is where it says to boil the potatoes for 2 minutes. After I read of the problems some were having with the baking time and the results being too dry, I tried boiling the potatoes for 20 minutes. This worked out fine!Read More
The first time it didn't turn out the way i wanted but i changed it up and found the flavori I wanted. I only used 2 onions and 1tbls of garlic and i broiled the potatoes to get the top golden brown.Read More
I think the key mistake in the recipe instructions is where it says to boil the potatoes for 2 minutes. After I read of the problems some were having with the baking time and the results being too dry, I tried boiling the potatoes for 20 minutes. This worked out fine!
I made this recipe two times. The first time, I followed the directions exactly and the dish came out a little too bland for me. The second time, I boiled the potatoes in beef broth for about 5 minutes. I followed the directions to the rest of the recipe exept I added a little worshestire sauce to the potatoes and onions before I put them in the oven.
VERY tasty! A bit time consuming, but not difficult at all. I didn't have any problems with the dish being underdone. I did boil my sliced potatoes for more than 2 minutes, but nowhere near the 20 suggested by some, 5 minutes was plenty. Don't be scared by the quantity of 4 onions (I thought it sounded like WAY too much on reading the recipe), when properly caramelized they cook down to a much smaller volume.
The potatoes are marvelous. However, you do need to bake in the over much longer than the 12 mins advised. I baked for over a half hour.
Excellent and easy recipe. I did not experience the problems of undercooked potatoes, however, I added the potatoes to COLD water and then brought to boil - they were cooked perfectly. Also I added about 1/2 cup of crumbled goat cheese (layered throughout). I cooked for 25 minutes with the lid on, and then finished it for about 5 minutes with the lid off.
These were so good! I prepared the recipe ahead of time, and then just popped it in the oven the next day. I got many raves over this!
Very good, not heavy. I add shallots when I have them & saute them w/garlic. I also add just a spalsh of chicken broth for flavor. This was a big hit & the house smelled heavenly
Very good side dish. I had these at a fancy steakhouse and my husband has asked for them since. I did omit alot of prep steps to save time. I added all the ingredients to a 13x9 casserole dish, covered with foil and baked for 1 hour at 350.
The first time it didn't turn out the way i wanted but i changed it up and found the flavori I wanted. I only used 2 onions and 1tbls of garlic and i broiled the potatoes to get the top golden brown.
This is good. I make mine the same way, except I don't boil the potaotes beforehand. I chop the potatoes instead of slicing and I add beef broth to the pan, cover the pan and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. They turn out great everytime. Its good with shallots too!
Simple and delicious side dish. I baked mine for about 35 minutes to brown the potatoes more. It sounds like a lot of butter, but it made the dish all the yummier.
Pretty good. They turned out a little underdone. Next time I will boil the potatoes for 5 - 10 minutes and drizzle half of the butter over the top. Also, adding some cheese would be good.
I suggest everyone try these! They are terrific! Thanks for sharing with all of us!
Yum yum yum! Again, I boiled the potatoes for far longer than suggested and as always I used far more garlic! Delicious and easy to make.
Just can't match up to the Ruth's Chris style lyonnaise potatoes....Will definitely leave white pepper out...totally unncessary. Tried making a few times. I boiled potatoes for 10 minutes, and cooked all ingredients for 30 minutes. Rich and creamy, but it just isn't Ruth's Chris style : (
Pretty good. They turned out a little underdone. Next time I will boil the potatoes for 5 - 10 minutes and drizzle half of the butter over the top. Also, adding some cheese would be good.
This was a great recipe. I prepared the potatoes and onions in advance, then baked it in a casserole dish for 25 min. I also added several shakes each of dried thyme, sage, and oregano. My family loved this.
Simple and basic equals good. Very easy to prepare.
my mom makes these often. they are my favorite potatoes. yum!
Great recipe, goes well with cordon bleu. Only thing I did differently was baking it in the oven in a casserole style dish. My advice: The layers aren't so important, so start with layers of onions and potato, but stir it every 5-10 minutes and bake at the top of the oven. Took a good 40 minutes for us, unless you parboil the potatoes to death before baking
pretty good, added some chopped garlic to the carmelized onion, cooked the potatoes a little longer and cooled them completely, then cooked in a non stick pan on top of the stove not in the oven, these should be crisp on the ouside ..
A little bland. I think I might try it again and add lots more seasoning. Also, garlic burns and becomes bitter if you cook it for that long.
This is a great & easy recipe, won't disappoint.
I really liked this recipe. I used frozen hashbrowns for this recipe, which made is REALLY easy. I thawed the harshbrowns slowly in the microwave first, while I was sweating the onions. (which took closer to 30 minutes) I also baked it for close to an hour so that the top of the hashbrowns started to get crispy. The carmelized onion gave the side dish really good flavor. I would make this again!
Great recipe! Very easy to make and very delicious.
Quiet a good recipe, they did come out a little under done. But other than that rather pleased with the recipe.
My mom made these in an electric skillet. She called them "pan potatoes " and would have been stunned to learn she was making Pommes Lyonnaise. I've made them Mom's way for about 40 years. Tried this way tonight. Good flavor but not as good as my mom's. Going back to the skillet.
This was very good, I also left the dish in the oven in order to get the potatoes nice and crispy. Next time I will take the advice of another reviewer and add some feta cheese.
The timing for the potatoes is definitely off as is the amount of potatoes. I ended up turning the whole thing into mashed potatoes which my husband liked very much. Since they were already dairy with the butter, I added some cheese and milk of course... I can't say I will try this again but I will make this new mashed potato invention.
I left the taters in the hot water for a bit(burner off) and between that and frying them a bit in the pan they were done so I skipped the oven. Stirred everything all together and just left them on low in the skillet and tossed now and again while waiting for everything else to be done. Didn't peel because my taters were tiny.
I found that the dish needed baking for more like 30 minutes rather than the 10 to 12 suggested. THe potatoes were still hard after that amount of time. Perhaps the initial cooking should be longer that 2 minutes. Otherwise, delicious, although we ended up eating them for dessert!
It's like Emeril's, but he slices the potatoes very thin which could account for the shorter blanche time. Classic, yummy!
I made this for my elderly French neighbor who grew up in Normandy. She was skeptical of my doing French cooking, but this recipe won her over. Potatoes do need to be baked much longer than recipe calls for, as others have said here also.
Very time consuming but worth the trouble. Nothing was left for lunch the next day.
We had these for dinner tonight -- so good! 1) I boiled my potatoes for about 10 minutes. 2) I sloooowwww cooked my onions on a super low heat (the key to making good, sweet caramelized onions). 3) I added paprika to the butter, and use white pepper (I also added some Tony Cachere's because we like a little spice to our food). Go ahead and dump the potatoes and onions all at once to the melted butter and stir. 4) Add a splash of chicken broth while they're baking then stir. One last tip: definitely keep the skin on the potatoes!
These potatoes were not well liked by my family. My husband and I thought they were ok. But the leftovers made great fried potatoes the next day and everyone liked them.
Made it for serving 10 - 2 cast iron pans - the 10" pan was gluten-free (used vegan butter). We peeled approx. 4lb russet potatoes and cut in 1/4 in slices. It takes a long time for potatoes to reach boil...so when it finally reaches boiling...it's about time to pull off the stovetop for phase 2 - baking. So, the 2 min as suggested in the recipe is spot on. The potatoes should be par boiled at this point. I caramelized the onions - nice and slow (approx. 15 minutes ) and added garlic after browning onions a bit first - so garlic is not burned. We had enough potato for 2 layers in each pan...the third layer was a stretch...I'd buy an extra pound to get the third layer in. The six 3" onions and 1.5 head garlic allowed a generous carmelized onion and garlic layer (yummy). Baking time was a half hour, convection roast - 400 degrees...it came out bubbling and crispy brown in places. Easily reheated later at the intended pot luck consumption location at 300 degrees for 40 minutes . They were a big hit among all. Thank you!! This is a keeper!
Thank you for the recipe! We had them yesterday for dinner and they were soo good! I did boil the potatoes a bit longer though. My husband really liked it!
I boiled the potatoes until they were almost done and then baked the dish in the oven for 20 minutes and it came out fine. Nothing really unique about this recipe and I wanted something a little different than just a dish of potatoes so I baked in individual oven proof serving dishes and when they were done I sprinkled them with Potato Toppers.
made these for my wifes birthday dinner, instead of mashed potatoes. was a huge hit, now im stocking up on potatoes for thanksgiving.
These potatoes were really good. My only problem was that they wouldn't brown until I put them under the broiler for a few minutes. Thanks for the recipe.
Absolutely Delicious!!! I did boil for 15 minutes first.
This was very tasty, but did not turn out quite the way I thought it would. The top potatoes were a bit dry and not crunchy.
I enjoyed this simple dish; it was a nice complement to my Frech dinner. However, I suggest cutting the amount of butter in half.
This recipe was terrific. However, I left it in the oven longer than suggested. I like potatoes done crisper and the oven prepared them to my expectations. Everyone Loved Them! Will make again
Need to cook these longer than suggested
Great side with Chicken Cordon Bleu! Could use a little less garlic (but just a little less), or instead of chopped garlic, try it with minced garlic. Otherwise VERY yummy!
For a long time I have been searching for my lost recipe for Lyonnaise Potatoes. After trying this, I will keep searching. Although it was merely good, it not my old favorite.
Made it according to directions. Turned out great!
I followed this recipe exactly except I used just a couple of Tbsp of olive oil instead of butter when layering the potatoes and onions; I also used an extra clove of garlic. The end result was pretty boring. I think if this dish was cooked on the stove top, it would allow the potatoes on the bottom to get crispy and the dish would be a lot more tasty as a result. Also, next time I will use the butter as I think it's integral for flavour, but it's not likely that I will use 1/2 cup!
This is a good starter recipe. I made it as directed at first except with 2 large onions, which was enough, and it wasn't nearly done after baking 10 minutes. Using a cast iron skillet, I caramelized the onions for 30 minutes, starting on medium-high for 15 minutes, then turned to medium-low for 15 minutes. I then added the minced garlic to the onions and cooked for 2-3 minutes until fragrant, stirring constantly to avoid burning the garlic. After assembling, I baked for 20 minutes, then stirred the whole thing as the tops of the potatoes were not browning at all ( the bottoms were browning, however). I stirred once more during baking until 30 minutes passed. I then stirred and broiled on high for 4 minutes, stirred and broiled another 4 minutes to get it crispy. The changes I will make next time will be to use 1TBSP minced fresh garlic and half the butter. While delicious, this recipe was extremely rich and just too heavy to finish my portion. I might even slice the potatoes into much thinner layers using a mandolin. Overall it's really good and I will be making this again for sure. Thanks for the recipe Michele!
Boiling for 2 minutes did not make any sense. I boiled the potatoes for about 20 minutes. I used one large onion and 1 tablespoon of garlic. 12 minutes of baking did not brown the potatoes. You need to place them under the broiler to brown them. I will try this again, maybe adding chives or other seasonings as well.
This came out awesome. I didn't use onions, but put in a little onion powder and it was good. Will make again.
We all really loved these.
Very delicious recipe and very easy to make, one of the easiest recipes i ever made and i do highly recommend it.
I did not care for this recipe. I hate to leave a poor rating. Please don't let my rating deter you from trying it.
The recipe is fine - but the bake 10 to 12 minutes, which everybody swears by - is nonsense. Potatoes get neither tender nor brown. After a half dozen times trying, I’ve decided 30 - 40 minutes at 350 and then a few minutes under the broiler gives a much better dish.
Turned out very good! Family liked it!
I enjoyed this very much, we did boil the potatoes for 20 min and I would cut back to 1 TBSP of Garlic if you are using Minced garlic from a jar. Thank you!
Creamy texture with a nice onion flavor
I really liked it but I did think there was too much onion. I've made it a few times and either used two small onions or one large one. I have also been adding sliced carrots just to give something a little extra to it. Overall I really enjoyed it though!
These were only so-so for me, probably won't make again. They were too greasy for my taste, and I would rather just have scalloped potatoes. The onions were good, however.
These were great potatoes. I have always put onions in my potatoes, but the spices kicked it up and made it so much more tasty. Thanks.
I’ve previously made Lyonnaise Potatoes but couldn’t find that awesome recipe and thought this sounded similar, so thought I’d give it a try. I made a couple of changes because a few things didn’t sound quite right. First, 4 onions seemed like way to much, so I only used 3 medium-sized ones, but even that was way too much. Then, 2 minute boiling time is definitely not right. I boiled until easily pierced with a fork, which ended up being 20 min. I will not be making this recipe again but will hunt down my previous one because it was so much better.
This is a good basic recipe. Next time though I will follow the advice of some others to spice it up a little and maybe even add a little cheese on top.
First of all, this is not a quick fix side dish, but it's well worth it. My husband rated as 5 stars, but I gave it 4. After reading the reviews, I did boil potatoes for 10 minutes and they were cooked throughout. Will definitely make again.
i followed the recipe directly, but the potatoes were too oily. it was okay, but i won't make it again! my husband agrees.
These are good but the cooking time was much longer for me.
This was just ok. One tip though would be to bring the potatoes to boil and just let them sit in the water while preparing the onions, that way you won't have to bake longer. I think I'll just stick with scalloped potatoes, its easier (at least for me).
This dish was great - nice flavourful way to serve potatoes for a change - all the family loved it
I make this regularly with minor changes. I do not boil, I just put it all into a oven container lined with foil (easy cleanup) and a lid. The lid is important in my opinion to keeping the potatoes from drying out from the longer cooking time I use instead of boiling. I also use yukon golds or reds since they cook up much nicer.
These are a good staple recipe for grilling season. I like to put a little shredded swiss on top and finish them off under the broiler.
I Like
Absolutely delicious!!!
Not really a good recipe for Lyonnaise potatoes, way too many adjustments needed to actually turn out correctly.
Love this recipe. I Cooke my potatoes a little longer to get more crispy.
overall not a bad recipe will make again with a few small changes
Made the recipe as written. We liked it quite a bit, and I'll definitely make it again... but I think next time I'll cut back on the butter a bit. I think I'll also bake it a bit longer. The potatoes were cooked and tender, but didn't really brown at all.
I found that I had to bake this dish much longer than the stated time. Perhaps my potatoes were sliced too thickly but they did not seem to be done until the dish had been in the oven about half an hour.
Very good recipe. I did listen to the other user comments and I boiled the potatoes for about 8 minutes instead of the prescribed 2. Everything came out really well otherwise. I will say that it makes the dish look visually better if you leave the skin on, but I'm not sure how that would affect the flavour. Overall, though The onions and garlic really make this dish a great side for a wide variety of meals.
This was really tasty...I did add extra garlic and reduced the butter (to reduce fat) and they came out very flavorful. I also boiled the potatoes longer based on the other reviews, and sliced the potatoes a little thinner than 1/2 inch to satisty personal preference. I will be making this again!
Unbelievable!!! First time making this and it turned out amazing!!!!
I agree with the other reviewers: you need to boil them longer (till almost soft) and bake them longer (till almost crispy). Nonetheless, these potatoes were fantastic! How can something with so much butter and olive oil be bad? We absolutely loved them, but will make them rarely (sadly) as they were dripping in butter. Mmm.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections