These Lyonnaise potatoes are a classic dish made with sliced potatoes and onions.

Recipe by Michele O'Sullivan

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Peel potatoes and cut them into 1/2-inch slices. Place in a pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes, then drain and set aside.

  • Heat a large oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat. Pour in olive oil, then add onions. Sauté until lightly caramelized, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in garlic and sauté until onions are deep brown and garlic is soft. Transfer mixture to a bowl.

  • Place the skillet back on the stove over low heat. Melt butter in the skillet, then cover the bottom with 1/3 of the potatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Cover potatoes with 1/2 of the onion mixture. Cover with 1/2 of the remaining potatoes; season with salt and pepper. Spread remaining onion mixture on top. Cover with remaining potatoes; season with salt and pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are tender and browned on top, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Use a spatula to transfer potatoes to a serving platter. Sprinkle with chopped parsley just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 34.6g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 118.9mg. Full Nutrition
