Mango Chutney

85 Ratings
  • 5 54
  • 4 18
  • 3 5
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

A Hawaiian chutney, excellent with pork or lamb. Also a treat with peanut butter on bread. Note: Common mangos are small and sweet even when half-ripe, not juicy.

By Shirley Crowley

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
240
Yield:
4 quarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

240
Original recipe yields 240 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan combine vinegar, white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, ground ginger, allspice, cloves, nutmeg, chile peppers and salt. Bring to a boil; boil for 1/2 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in onions, garlic, golden raisins, raisins and ginger and boil for another 1/2 hour.

  • Stir in mangos (and almonds if using), reduce heat to low and simmer for 1/2 hour. Pour mixture into sterilized jars, to 1/2 inch below lid level, and seal.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 0.2g; sodium 12.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022