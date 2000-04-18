Mango Chutney

If you prefer a thicker, more fruit preserve-like consistency for your chutney, you can modify the cooking method on this excellent recipe and its blend of flavors as I did: Using the 30 serving size recipe, use all ingredients as measured, except: Adjust sugar to 1/2 cup each white and brown, add 1 TBSP butter to your ingredient list, and try 2 TBSPs each white vinegar and lemon juice (vs. 1/4 cup vinegar). For the cooking method: Set saucepan on medium heat (I used a 2.5 quart Le Creuset saucepan, which heats more evenly than any pan I have used, so medium high will be too high). Melt butter, and add dry spices, stirring with a silicone spatula or spoon, 2 mins. til fragrant. Add all other ingredients (except nuts; you will add them at the end). Stir gently until combined. It will take appr. 10 mins. for the mixture to come to a simmer. Once the simmer has begun, set timer for 60 minutes, and cook, maintaining a gentle but consistent simmer (in my saucepan there were 10 pockets of nickel - size bubble groups across the top). Stir gently with spatula every 5 mins. or so. After 60 mins., turn off the heat and let cool in the saucepan. The chutney will be reduced in volume, and will be the consistency of a fruit preserve. Stir in 1/4 cup chopped slivered almonds or macadamia nuts. Store in air tight container, refrigerate, and enjoy! Great on Wasa crackers with cream cheese, or mixed with diced chicken for a salad!

Read More