Mango Chutney
A Hawaiian chutney, excellent with pork or lamb. Also a treat with peanut butter on bread. Note: Common mangos are small and sweet even when half-ripe, not juicy.
If you prefer a thicker, more fruit preserve-like consistency for your chutney, you can modify the cooking method on this excellent recipe and its blend of flavors as I did: Using the 30 serving size recipe, use all ingredients as measured, except: Adjust sugar to 1/2 cup each white and brown, add 1 TBSP butter to your ingredient list, and try 2 TBSPs each white vinegar and lemon juice (vs. 1/4 cup vinegar). For the cooking method: Set saucepan on medium heat (I used a 2.5 quart Le Creuset saucepan, which heats more evenly than any pan I have used, so medium high will be too high). Melt butter, and add dry spices, stirring with a silicone spatula or spoon, 2 mins. til fragrant. Add all other ingredients (except nuts; you will add them at the end). Stir gently until combined. It will take appr. 10 mins. for the mixture to come to a simmer. Once the simmer has begun, set timer for 60 minutes, and cook, maintaining a gentle but consistent simmer (in my saucepan there were 10 pockets of nickel - size bubble groups across the top). Stir gently with spatula every 5 mins. or so. After 60 mins., turn off the heat and let cool in the saucepan. The chutney will be reduced in volume, and will be the consistency of a fruit preserve. Stir in 1/4 cup chopped slivered almonds or macadamia nuts. Store in air tight container, refrigerate, and enjoy! Great on Wasa crackers with cream cheese, or mixed with diced chicken for a salad!Read More
I downsized this recipe to serve 30, you must also downsized cooking times as you can easily overcook. I love chutney with a pork roast, this one is good but not a favorite, I would cut out the allspice or just a pinch as it is a predominate taste in this chutney.Read More
I am a chutney lover, and this is the best of all. It is a wonderful chicken marinade. My favorite way of serving, is on top of cream cheese with triskets. I made this last summer, and gave away as Christmas gifts. Everyone LOVED it! It came out more juicy than I thought. I thought it would thicken as it cooled. Next time I would add more mango.
This was very easy to make and I didn't find the color unappealing. After reading the reviews and others thinking they might have cooked the sugar too much, I cut down the first two intermitent cooking times to about 15 min and then cooked everything a little longer after adding the mango. I cooked it until the mango was almost translucent and had taken on the color of the sauce. I would add more mango next time, it cooks down a little so maybe another half cup if you're doing the 30 serving recipe. The saucy part does thicken as it cools, which was really nice. Overall, this mango chutney smells great and tastes great.
PLEASE, if you scale down the recipe, adjust your cooking time accordingly. Don't make stupid amateur mistakes like me and burn the whole batch. I'm sure it's a good recipe otherwise.
Made this chutney several times & it is excellent. Super on grilled salmon. I never have all the ingredients and it always turns out good! Ground ginger works fine, also dry crushed red pepper works (in small amounts). For something different, try adding pineapple!
FABULOUS!!! I made this for Thanksgiving and served it with the Turkey. It's dark brown color was strange at first but once everyone tried it, it was a HUGE hit. Guests asked to take some home!!! I reduced the recipe to serve 30 but next time I will make a full batch and give it as a gift. This will most likely become a Thanksgiving tradition.
This was the first time I have ever made chutney and I thought this was an excellent recipe. I made half the recipe and you still have more than plenty to share with your friends. After reading about the chili pepper quantity making this very spicy I decided to use only one chili pepper. That was a mistake on my part I could have used 2 and it would have had the kick that chutney is supposed to have. Just a note: You can buy ginger and garlic paste at the indian grocery and use that in place of the fresh ginger root and garlic clove.
Although it took some time to make... it was worth the wait!!! I LOVED IT!!!
Thanks to Shirley, I had unique food gifts to put in all my Christmas baskets to friends and relatives. Easy and tasty chutney. My friends are calling saying they loved the gift baskets and the chutney is outstanding!
I made half of the serving and this came out perfect. A little sweet and a little spicy! I served this with white rice and the recipe for Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs. So delish!
Very unappealing color. WAY too sweat for me. We mixed this with chicken broth, vinegar and curry for another recipe I had and it was still too sweat. I think this would go better with a salty ham.
This was a great recipe. We just made 30 servings. You have to watch the pot while its boiling and stir constantly! I made a few modifications to the recipe.I used more of the mango and I also added two plums and two peaches. I cut out the white sugar and used just the brown and used apple cider vinegar instead of plain vinegar. It turned out great! We put it over jerk pork that evening and used again for breakfast with eggs. We will be making this again for sure!
I made this to use up three leftover overripe mangoes. I scaled down to 52 servings (3 and 1/2 cups diced mangoes) and followed the cooking method suggested by Kirchy7. I left out the nuts and didn't bother with the fresh ginger root. Also I used red pepper flakes instead of a chile pepper. Mine looked done after about 40 minutues, but I probably simmered it a bit high.
Made this just as recipe was given...except using the jam cycle of my bread maker and downsizing to 30 servings. Ran the jam cycle twice. I had no worrying about burning or watching. Ran two cycles, because I felt the mango was not cooked enough. At the beginning of the second cycle, I also added 1/4 teaspoon of liquid pectin to give the chutney some strength. I love this chutney very much, but family prefer the less spicy commercial brand. I think I could cut the spices in half and still get a great product that might satisfy their tastes too. Nice recipe. Thanks.
Really tasty, not difficult to make and set beautifully. One large mango made 1/8 quantity. I found the dark colour of the finished chutney set it apart from commercially available chutneys, I may have overcooked the sugar. Next time I will use only white sugar and try not to let it catch for paler results.
To be honest, I modified the recipe, as I didn't have some of the ingredients, like allspice, ginger, and chili peppers. But I subbed a couplen spots of hotsauce, and it came out great! I used it as a great dip for Indian Samosas and my boyfriend and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Thanks for the guidance, Shirley!
This is a very big recipe! I ended up using my roasting pan on 2 stove elements. The taste is excellent. We use it on grilled hamburgers among everything else. I can't say enough good about this recipe, except we never gave 1 jar away...lol!
Way too sweet, overpowered the spices and mango's. Sounded great but ended up looking like taffy. Waste of ingredients.
This was wayyyy too sweet! Certainly not something I would eat with chicken! I probably overcooked the sugar, though, that's why I don't give it a one star. But it means this recipe is hard to scale down and not everybody cooks 240 servings at a time...
I used this in a chicken curry recipe, after cutting it down to 6 servings. I used a whole mango and omitted the allspice and ground ginger as I had neither. I also omitted the onion and substituted red pepper flakes for the red hot chiles. I simmered everything for an hour or so. Made the whole house smell wonderful, and it worked well with my recipe!
This was wonderful except that the quantity was way too much for my needs and when I scaled it down, there was far too little fluid to cook in so I had to add more liquid several times to keep it going and adjust temperatures drastically to keep it from burning. The flavors and aroma were well worth the trouble though.
This is amazing. Very sweet and tart and goes well on sweet potatoes and lentils. I make it frequently and it's so easy to scale down. Thanks so much
Easy and delicious but I had trouble converting to different amounts.
I had lots of apricots and came across this recipe, so I replaced the mango with apricots. It is very good. We have used it as a dipping sauce and also as a barbecue sauce for chicken. My husband who doesn't usually like apricots likes this sauce.
I followed Kirchy7's suggestions, and it turned out great! 30 servings is roughly 1 pint. 1 regular-sized mango wasn't quite 2 cups, but it worked. I soaked a dried oriental chili, and that worked well (the seeds added a little heat to the chutney). For beginner cooks like me, it's best to prepare all the ingredients before cooking, so as not to delay the cooking process. One tip for cutting mango: slice one big piece along the flat side of the core and cut diagonal lines across the flesh (don't perforate the skin). Flip it so that the skin is concave and the flesh juts out in cubes, then slice the cubes along the skin.
This recipe at 4 stars is seriously underrated. Many many thanks, Shirley. It's even BETTER on toast with p-nut butter than it is on fish, and it's GREAT on fish.
This is a great sauce!! I loved how flavors blended well together!! I decided to prepare this dish when I came to this site and found out that the "Grilled Caribbean Chicken" recipe require this sauce as part of the ingredients. I could not find mango chutney at the store I was grocery shopping in (or had trouble finding it) so I decided to try your recipe of mango chutney and truly enjoyed it. This went great with the "chicken recipe" I prepared. Thanks alot!!
Had beef/soy curry for dinner last night & had some of the chutney.Absolutely delicious Shirley - definately will make again in future! Thanks for sharing!
I also downsized to 30. It made one 8 oz jar of chutney with about a 1/4 cup leftover, which my husband devoured straight. I used one habanero for the chiles which gave it a nice after burn. I didn't have ginger root, but didn't miss it. I cooked everything in a large sauce pan, so I had a very thin layer of ingredients cooking at all times. Step 1 took 10 minutes. Step 2 took 15 minutes. Step 3 took 15 minutes on gas stove.
I have been looking for a great Mango chutney recipe, now I can stop looking. I downsized the recipe to 60 and used 15 min. for step 1 and step 2 when adding the mango's I cooked them for about 35 mins. After reading everyone's comments, I reduced the sugar to 1 cup of white and 1 cup of brown and added 6 cups of mango. This is a keeper!
I cut this down to 8 servings to serve alongside some tandoori chicken I made. All in all - it had a nice flavour but the actual mango flavour was lost among all the spiciness. I only added half of the brown sugar called for, and the end result was still very sweet. I think it was good and may make again, but I would reduce the sugar further (probably omit the brown sugar altogether).
if you intend to downsize the servings, make sure you also downsize the cooking time. I wanted to make 57 servings instead of 240, and the 30' minutes cook each time ruined my chutney.
I can't believe how excellent and easy to make this chutney is. This is the perfect compliment to pork. Fantastic...give it a try!
ok people, this is a great recipe, seriously just make it as directed, but put on a filo cup pre baked in oven , mm 10 min max, or golden, melt brie cheese in micro til bubbly, leave 1 min, spoon into filo, then add mango chutney on top,serve immediately, GREAT APPY FOR GUEST, abosutely u'll be praised trust me, Chef Peakscowboy
I made 30 cups and found that 1/2 the cooking time was fine. One seeded jalapeño produced very little zip. Maybe red pepper flakes would work better.
I made this the other day and it was fantastic.. We have it on everything from ham, cheese, cottage cheese, you name it.. it's delicious! I cut the recipe in half as did not have enough jars at the time.. I won't make that mistake again.
This recipe is amazing, and the flavors are so good! I changed the recipe to serve 13 and it made approximately one cup. I substituted a dash of cayenne pepper for the red chiles, ground ginger for the fresh, and frozen mango chunks instead of fresh. I used my food processor to make the mango pieces smaller (salsa sized). Of course the time needs to be changed if you are making smaller batches - I cooked it for about 1/2 hour and it thickened up nicely. Tastes great chilled and warm!
Tast fine, but the cooking times didn't work. This recipe took far longer to cook, and the liquid never did really cook down even though the mangos had almost disintegrated. So....I don't know where those high ratings came from.
I totally love this recipe. It has a wonderful punch of flavour. I can't wait to use it on meats and in sauces.
I found like many reviewers that the taste was good but the sauce a little too runny. I simmered it a while uncovered to thicken it. I then added a jar of previously made apple butter and now love the taste and consistency. There is no way this recipe takes only 10 minutes of prep time. It took me about 15 minutes to just prepare the 8 mangos I used and I scaled the recipe back to 1/2 the original.
I tried the original and then added papaya to my second try! WONDERFUL!
I followed the variations suggested by KIRCHY7 with a slight change and was very pleased. I used cider vinegar since I was out of white vinegar. The addition of butter was wonderful.
i was really disappointed in this recipe. something with the spice combination was not right.
More of a braising meat (pork is the best!) chutney than a eat-with-curry chutney.
I like more heat and lime with this recipe, so I added the juice of two limes. I will add a second jalepeno next time, but that's just my taste!!
Excellent on EVERYTHING! On fish, on chicken, on omelets and on toast!
I needed mango chutney to complete the "Potatoes Madras" recipe from this site, and had just enough ingredients to pull together a small batch of this. Perfect! Funny thing is I learned after 16 years of marriage my Indian food loving husband hates chutney, until now. He said its the only chutney he's every liked, and couldn't get enough of it. Besides altering the cooking time for a small batch, my only other alterations were coconut palm sugar in place of brown sugar and canned chopped ginger instead of fresh. I will definitely be canning a large batch of this when mangoes go on sale at the market!
Excellent!!! I added a pinch more red chile because we like it spicy and used crystallized ginger. Also waterbathed the jars for 15 minutes afterwards so I can give as gifts at Christmas. Very pretty and flavorful!
My guy said this recipe looked and tasted like GOOD chutney, and he LOVES mangoes. I enjoyed it. This was my first taste of chutney. It was wonderful served cold with broiled chunks of marinated pork sirloin, onion, red bell pepper, and cubes of mango. 1 1/2 lbs. pork chunks were marinated for 2 hours in a zip lock bag with these seasonings: 1/4 C olive oil, 1/4 C lime juice, 2 tsp.minced fresh garlic, 1/4 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes. Then it was combined with the chunks of vegetables and mango on an oiled broiler pan. All of it was lightly salt and peppered, then broiled on high till the meat was lightly browned. White rice was served with this meal. I reduced the chutney recipe to a six-portion serving. I followed the recipe exactly. Thank you Shirley for a fun new recipe!
Nice recipe! I loved all the raisins. We ended up adding a little more mango. Next time, I will probably cut back on the onion a little. Thanks for posting.
I cut thie recipe in 1/8 and it came out awesome. Served over blackened swordfish WOW!
Did it without the golden raisins, it was my first chutney and it turned out amazing.
Love it! I was worried based on a previous chutney attempt, but it came out fantastic! Excellent with my chicken curry. I used 1/10 of the recipe amounts and cooked it almost the same times on a very low heat. Did not add raisins or nuts.
Yum! I had some overripe pineapple in the kitchen so I added it too. Kind of overpowered the mango, but still delicious. Will definitely make again.
We loved this but didn't realize it made so much at one time for canning.
I live in Puerto Rico and have plenty mangos available . This is great on barbecue pork or chicken. The color of the mangos changes but the flavor makes up for it. I have to make another batch come June ( mango season).
This was an extremely delicious recipe my only critique is that i wish it had a thicker consistency.
Amazing but a little runny. I would add some certo next time to make it thicker.
Came out good, i cut the recipe for just two 6 0z bottles
I down sized the recipe to 40 servings. Even then I ended up freezing some. I usually buy the store chutney from Major Grey, but I wanted to try making it myself. Not to mention the price of a jar at the store is almost 6 bucks where I live. I used it on some bacon wrapped pork tenderloins, and the flavor was fantastic. On the batch I made, I did not add the Allspice. Even though I loved this recipe, I think the next time I make this, I will use all white granulated sugar to lighten the color. The brown sugar for me was the reason for the darker color. Even as you just start the cooking process, it's already a darker color. I was careful to not burn my chutney, and it turned out great.
sugar burnt, became a huge mess that took forever to clean up. :(
I only added one red hot chili pepper and for us that was enough for us. However, if you like it really spicy go ahead and put all five. Great recipe!
I scaled this WAY down to 4 servings, as I needed it for another recipe. I skipped the golden raisins, as I didn't have any. I used this to top some grilled salmon. My husband and son didn't really care for it (too sweet for them), but I enjoyed it.
Not a bad starting point, and reminiscent of mincemeat flavor.
This was a mess for me. Following it to the letter and at end it was a runny mess..to much time for trial and error. Don't bother with this one!
Added papaya and subtracted raisins it's terrific.
I made 1/4 of the recipe. I added fresh pineapple chunks to the 3 fresh mangos (chopped) to make 4 cups of fruit. It is yummy and it filled two large jars, so my neighbor Charlie got one. I used it as a spread on my turkey sandwich recipe from my #CookCLDiet plan.
I made a third of recipe to first try and tweaked it to go with pork dishes I had planned. I used apple vinegar and added some apple and apple sauce. I love the sauce taste and the fresh ginger root is what made it over the top.
This is really delightful. I used red onion instead of white and doubled the amount. Used a mixture of prunes, apricots, and craisins too as I did not have raisins.. I’ve topped my salmon with this chutney. Topped cream cheese sandwiches. Delicious.
