Chow Chow I

A way to use all those fresh summer veggies.

Recipe by SLT

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
13 hrs
Servings:
96
Yield:
96 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and salt. Let stand overnight.

  • Drain the tomato/pepper mixture and add the hot chile peppers, vinegar, sugar, and horseradish. Wrap the cinnamon, allspice, and cloves in cheesecloth or a porous bag, and add to tomato/pepper mixture.

  • Boil for 15 minutes, or until tender.

  • Pack tightly in sterilized jars and seal.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
36 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 282.2mg. Full Nutrition
