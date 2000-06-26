Due to a really short growing season this year, I was left with a ton of green tomatoes. A friend mentioned they could be used in Chow Chow. So after finding this recipe I thought I would try it out. I like that this recipe has a whole lot less sugar than many of the other recipes I saw online for Chow Chow. I made this exactly as written except I added 4 tsp of turmeric. And as another reviewer mentioned, I figured that the spices would just go through the cloth since they are ground. So I just added them to the vinegar with the sugar and the horseradish. I boiled it till the sugar was dissolved then added the tomato mixture. It cooked for about 1 1/2 hrs before the tomatoes were tender. This made about 30- 250 ml jars. This is the first time I have made or eaten Chow Chow, and it has been a good experience. Both my husband and I think it is delicious! I can't wait to start trying it as a relish, in omelettes, or maybe even in a grilled cheese sandwich. Thanks for helping me make use of my green tomatoes, and for the great recipe!