Chow Chow I
A way to use all those fresh summer veggies.
Thanks for this recipe. I had an abundance of green tomatoes at the end of this season, and since I don't like to waste, I came looking for something to do with them. I was pleasantly surprised. My family loves this recipe. My only question is, why is it suggested that the spices and sugar be put in a cheesecloth. It just melts away into the boiling tomatoes, and leaves a messy cloth to clean up. My guess is that the cheesecloth catches the chunks of clove etc. Am I right?
In the south, it's traditionally eaten with beans and cornbread. The addition of turmeric adds a prime note, too.
This is a great recipe for using all those green tomatoes and other veggies from your garden. It is similar to pickle relish, so it can be used on hot dogs, burgers, egg salad and anywhere you would use relish.
Due to a really short growing season this year, I was left with a ton of green tomatoes. A friend mentioned they could be used in Chow Chow. So after finding this recipe I thought I would try it out. I like that this recipe has a whole lot less sugar than many of the other recipes I saw online for Chow Chow. I made this exactly as written except I added 4 tsp of turmeric. And as another reviewer mentioned, I figured that the spices would just go through the cloth since they are ground. So I just added them to the vinegar with the sugar and the horseradish. I boiled it till the sugar was dissolved then added the tomato mixture. It cooked for about 1 1/2 hrs before the tomatoes were tender. This made about 30- 250 ml jars. This is the first time I have made or eaten Chow Chow, and it has been a good experience. Both my husband and I think it is delicious! I can't wait to start trying it as a relish, in omelettes, or maybe even in a grilled cheese sandwich. Thanks for helping me make use of my green tomatoes, and for the great recipe!
it was awsome.. tweaking with extra horseradish adding ginger great for roast beef topping
I made this and really enjoyed it. But it's more like a tomatoe relish. I will make it again .
I did tweak a bit with mustard seed and celery seed. Family loved it. My first try and don't know what i t should have tasted like but we liked this.
The recipe is just right!
