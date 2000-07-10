Lemon Delight
This recipe is very easy and cool. It requires very little baking. The longer it sits, the better it gets--if you can keep from eating it!
This is a very good recipe! However, I added/changed the following: I used real lemon and I made the filling recipe from the back of the corn starch box. Let the filling cool to luke warm before putting on cream cheese layer. I added just a little vanilla to the crust ingredients. I used Dream Whip for the topping. Yummy!Read More
If you change the lemon part it is 5 star. For that part use the juice of 3 lemons and 1 can of condensed milk.Read More
This is a very good recipe! However, I added/changed the following: I used real lemon and I made the filling recipe from the back of the corn starch box. Let the filling cool to luke warm before putting on cream cheese layer. I added just a little vanilla to the crust ingredients. I used Dream Whip for the topping. Yummy!
Thanks Patty for a real winner. Each time I make this I am asked for the recipe from all my female guests. One tip is to use fat free cream cheese, and low fat whipped topping and pie filling. It makes no difference in the taste and you have less guilt having seconds. In addition, you can use any flavor pie filling. They all work well.
Its not very helpful when people review recipes that they have completely altered. When I read "this lemon dessert was fabulous, but I used raspberry and omitted the cream cheese and then used dream whip instead" Its not the same recipe.
I ended up making some slight changes to the original recipe that. When making the crust the recipe called for only 1/2 cup ground pecans - I ended up using a whole cup. The finish product was shortbread with a definate pecan taste. I could only find a 15oz of lemon pudding in my store so I grabbed a fresh lemon and added the zest and the juuce to the canned pudding to make it taste fresh and losen up the pudding and make it go further. It worked perfect and the juice and zest really kicked up the lemon flavor.
I had every intention of making this recipe 'as is', but was unable to find any lemon pie filling at the local supermarket (Giant). So, I sustituted the lemon filling for strawberry pie filling....YUM!! The crust was great and it was easy to make!
Very good and easy. I've made this several times and it is always a hit! Wouldn't change a thing! Thank you for an easy recipe.
This was yummy, but no better than if I took the pie filling and put it into a pre made cracker crust and topped it with cool whip.....
This is an excellent light refreshing dessert. I made this for my family's game night almost everyone had seconds. I made it as directed except for my lemon pie filling wasn't large enough, it was only 15 oz, so I juiced a fresh lemon and then added about a capful of lemon extract. I only used 8 oz tub of cool whip it was plenty. Also I added about a teaspoon of vanilla to the cream cheese layer. I had to bake the crust for about 30 mins.
Truly a wonderful and yummy recipe! The only thing I didn't do was sprinkle pecans on top. I doubled the recipe so that it fit in a 9 X 13 pan. I will definitely keep this recipe and make it again....and again...;)
I highly recommend this recipe - it's fabulous!
My sister made this over 20 years ago and I thought God had handed her the recipe Himself. She doubled the recipe and used instant lemon pudding for 1/2 and instant chocolate pudding for the other 1/2. She called it Choco-Lem Delight. When she moved away, she took the recipe with her and the memory of it's heavenly goodness faded. One day, my mom told me that she made the dessert and I begged her to tell me how. She directed me to AR, a match made in heaven.
This definately has a permanent place in my recipe collection!!! It is delicious and so easy!! In order to save on calories, I halved all ingredients except the cream cheese and cool whip. I used l/2 of an 8 oz container of cool whip and 6 oz of cream cheese, using a 9x9 pan. Lemon filling is my favorite, but this would be a wonderful recipe to substitute with cherry or blueberry pie filling as well.
This is a wonderful change from all of the Chocolate Desserts that I make! My family loved it and it is so easy. I did use all low fat or fat free ingredients that I could, nobody was the wiser! Thanks
Excellent. Be sure to let the crust get nice and brown, otherwise it's too crumbly to spread the ream cheese. Delicious, and I will try it with other fillings.
Very easy and very good. I love the tart lemon with the creamy filling. Even good without the whipped topping!
The lemon and cream cheese are a wonderful combination! Delicious & super easy to make especially for someone like me who doesn't like to bake!
I love lemon delight it is an old recipe. My Mom used to make it when we were younger and she lost it. And behold all recipes had it. It still is delicous. I sold one for $10:) Updated Jan 25, 2015 I added a little vanilla and lemon to the cream cheese mixture. Still so yummy!
Can you use whipped cream instead of the whipped topping?
This was great!! I shared the recipe with many people. I used slice almonds instead of the peacans, and it was really good.
This is delicious! I made this in a 9/13 pan and used 1 and 1/2 cans of the pie filling. Great on a hot day!
My grandmother made this same desert but used blueberry pie filling. It's one of our family favorites!
I made the recipe today. I also made homemade lemon pie filling as you just can't beat it. It's more time consuming but oh so worth it! The dessert was a hit! Everyone loved it!
This was a huge hit at a recent party. Wouldn't change a thing.
Fantastic,great recipe,will make again and again
Making this again for the Fouth. This dessert looks so pretty with the lemon layer, that I don't cover it up. I add the whole cup of ground pecans to the crust rather than sprinkle on the top later, then serve with whipped cream on the side and fresh berries. Today's will be blackberries and raspberries. So pretty! I've also stirred lemon curd into the canned lemon pie filling for additional tartness.
Lemon was good, but I'd like to try this recipe with other kinds of pie filling as well.
i have made this dessert several times... i also have substituted the pie filling for pudding. yummy!
A coworker made this for out Nurse's Lunch this week and everyone there was asking for the recipe. How happy I am to find it here! She said she used cooked lemon pudding from a box, otherwise it is the same recipe. A real keeper, so light and refreshing!
I used a 9x12 pan and doubled the cream cheese layer and whipped it with addt'l milk as there wasn't much of it and it was too thick to spread. It was okay, but I didn't think it was that great.
had to use cook and serve lemon pudding mix as the pie filling...turned out just fine. Not too sweet. Used a square pan (I think is was 8 X 8)...crust is not too thick...the layer of whipped topping was a little too thick...cream cheese layer could have been a little bit thicker....overall very tasty, I'm just being picky about the depth of different layers
Made for Easter 2011 - Mom loved it. I did not put any pecans on top, rather put them all in the crust.
Fabulous! I don't usually rate dessert type things or bake them much for that matter, but this sounded so good I had to try it and I am sure glad I did. It is my family's new favorite pie. Thanks.
Yummy. I could not find lemon pie filling so I used cherry and it was wonderful. Thanks for a great recipe.
Since I had to use a 9x13 I added extra pecans to the crust. There was no need, the crust was really thick for the most part. Next time I will double the cream cheese/sugar mixture as it was really good and got overpowered by everything else. I will also try with different flavor pie fillings: strawberry, or cherry.
Great recipe! It is definately a crowd pleaser!
We weren't too crazy about this. It could be because I only put a very small amount of lemon pie filling on top rather than a whole can, but the dessert was not sweet enough for me. I especially didn't like the crust because there was no sugar in it. If you don't like sweet desserts, you might like this.
Good but definitely needs juice of 3 lemons added to pie filling. I was in a hurry so substituted a graham-cracker crust. Worked well.
I preferred making my own lemon filling, actually, I made lemon curd....mmmm..mmm, was it good! You could also buy pre made lemon curd for a faster recipe.
For those that don’t like a super sweet dessert this was perfect! I didn’t use all of the powdered sugar but I followed the recipe mostly. I couldn’t find lemon pie filling and used 2 - 10 oz jars of lemon curd instead- I think it made it even better! Everyone loved it.
This was nothing special. I was not impressed by the canned lemon filling or lack of sweetness.
I did not make any changes to this recipe, it was wonderful. I took it to my Bible study group function and it was a big hit. Next time I will leave out a little of the powdered sugar, it was just a little sweet for me.
I made this just as printed.It was good enough to keep,next time I will use more cream cheese and less whipped topping. Other than that change I think this is an easy to make dessert for home or pot lucks!
My mom has been making this for me since I was a kid and I LOVE this dessert! Its great with Chocolate pudding too :)
My husband made this for Easter. Since our granddaughter had celiac disease he used a crust using Rice Chex. The dessert was fabulous and everyone loved it! Will make it again!
For myself who loves Lemon anything this is very good. I love the addition of the cream cheese and adding nuts in the base. This is what makes this dessert special and VERY different than lemon pie, not to mention you can cut this into lovely squares. Thanks for sharing , will be a favourite of mine and with many I serve it to.Thanks so much!!
This is really GOOD. I don't feel that it is fair to give the original recipe any less than 5 stars if you change it around. The only thing I added was fresh lemon ZEST to the cream cheese mixture. Thanks Patty!
This is wonderful - very refreshing. And indeed gets better the longer it sits. I added chopped pecans on top of the whipped cream rather than ground.
YUM! YUM! THIS WAS SOOO GOOD I HAD TO CALL MY MOM TO TELL HER TO MAKE IT FOR HER SENIOR DANCES SHE GOES TO!!! THEY ALL LOVED IT TOO!!! THANKS : )
We loved this recipe. The only change I will make next time is to double the cream cheese layer.
Very easy to make. Taste is excellent. Will make again and again.
The crust fell apart when I spread the cream cheese mixture on top! Good taste, but NOT what I was expecting in terms of finished product, and was difficult to work with. I'll look elsewhere for another recipe after I cool off a little more.
i've made this many times and its always a hit!! i use walnuts instead of pecans and i use durkee's or frenchs pudding (you have to cook and cool first before using it but well worth it) because its very tart instead of sweet. this recipe is outstanding!
Not that impressed.
I made this for a dinner party and everyone raved about it. I couldn't find Lemon pie filling anywhere, so I used Raspberry pie filling. This is an awesome dessert. Thank you!
this is one is great.....I use the jello pudding and pie filling in the box. I make it, then put it in as directed. I have also made it with chocolate pudding as well as banana cream. This is one of my very favorite desserts, and all my friends love it as well
This is quite tasty. Used almond flour in place of all purpose; added the juice of a lemon to the cream cheese mixture; used a can of condensed milk, about 1/3 cup of fresh lemon juice, 1/2 cup greek yogurt, with 8 oz of the whipped topping in place of canned lemon filling. Did not use more whipped topping or the chopped pecans on top. Even our grandson loved it and did not notice/complain about the lack of graham cracker/cookie crust.
Excellent recipe, no changes and would definitely make it again
