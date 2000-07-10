Lemon Delight

This recipe is very easy and cool. It requires very little baking. The longer it sits, the better it gets--if you can keep from eating it!

Recipe by NORMAN

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 7x11-inch dish
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a 7x11 inch baking dish, combine flour, melted butter and half of pecans. Spread mixture evenly and bake 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool completely.

  • In medium bowl, cream together cream cheese and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Spread over cooled crust. Chill 30 minutes in refrigerator.

  • Spread lemon pie filling over chilled dessert. Spread whipped topping over lemon filling, and top with remaining pecans. Refrigerate until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 59.7g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 105.2mg; sodium 149.8mg. Full Nutrition
