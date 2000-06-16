Lemon Cooler Cream Cake

This has been a hit everytime I make it. My family loves it. One mistake I made ended up being a great change to the recipe. I accidentally bought lemon pudding mix instead of vanilla and it added that extra tartness that everyone said was missing. I also made the icing while the cake was baking and put it in the fridge to firm up until the cake was cool enough to be iced. I find it is not as unstable. I also cut the water to the gelatin to 1 cup which also made a difference. This has been a big winner at summer family cookouts. I am from Houston TX and I don't think you could experience a hotter more humid summer. That being said, I make sure that I take extra care when I plan on taking it to any function in the summer months. This cake is better if made the night before and refrigerated until the next day, as it gives it time to set and firm up. If I am transporting it I use an insulated carrier (fits a 9x13 pan) I also understand they make one for layer cakes or I make sure it stays in the ice chest until ready to serve. I also improvised before by putting it in a box and wrapping it in two huge bath towels with zip lock bags of ice packed around it. This cake is definitely meant to be set out when you are ready to serve it. Some might find this as being too much effort, but I love the recipe and I don't mind taking the time.

