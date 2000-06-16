Lemon Cooler Cream Cake
Incredibly easy and inexpensive to make. Great for the summer, perfect for all occasions. Can be made with low fat topping.
Incredibly easy and inexpensive to make. Great for the summer, perfect for all occasions. Can be made with low fat topping.
This has been a hit everytime I make it. My family loves it. One mistake I made ended up being a great change to the recipe. I accidentally bought lemon pudding mix instead of vanilla and it added that extra tartness that everyone said was missing. I also made the icing while the cake was baking and put it in the fridge to firm up until the cake was cool enough to be iced. I find it is not as unstable. I also cut the water to the gelatin to 1 cup which also made a difference. This has been a big winner at summer family cookouts. I am from Houston TX and I don't think you could experience a hotter more humid summer. That being said, I make sure that I take extra care when I plan on taking it to any function in the summer months. This cake is better if made the night before and refrigerated until the next day, as it gives it time to set and firm up. If I am transporting it I use an insulated carrier (fits a 9x13 pan) I also understand they make one for layer cakes or I make sure it stays in the ice chest until ready to serve. I also improvised before by putting it in a box and wrapping it in two huge bath towels with zip lock bags of ice packed around it. This cake is definitely meant to be set out when you are ready to serve it. Some might find this as being too much effort, but I love the recipe and I don't mind taking the time.Read More
My husband really liked this cake but I was expecting it to be a little more tangy. I may play with the ingredients a bit. Maybe leave the pudding mix out of the topping.Read More
This has been a hit everytime I make it. My family loves it. One mistake I made ended up being a great change to the recipe. I accidentally bought lemon pudding mix instead of vanilla and it added that extra tartness that everyone said was missing. I also made the icing while the cake was baking and put it in the fridge to firm up until the cake was cool enough to be iced. I find it is not as unstable. I also cut the water to the gelatin to 1 cup which also made a difference. This has been a big winner at summer family cookouts. I am from Houston TX and I don't think you could experience a hotter more humid summer. That being said, I make sure that I take extra care when I plan on taking it to any function in the summer months. This cake is better if made the night before and refrigerated until the next day, as it gives it time to set and firm up. If I am transporting it I use an insulated carrier (fits a 9x13 pan) I also understand they make one for layer cakes or I make sure it stays in the ice chest until ready to serve. I also improvised before by putting it in a box and wrapping it in two huge bath towels with zip lock bags of ice packed around it. This cake is definitely meant to be set out when you are ready to serve it. Some might find this as being too much effort, but I love the recipe and I don't mind taking the time.
I made this cake for Memorial Day Weekend for our family. It was great, and everyone loved it! Perfect for summer--light and refreshing. My sister-in-law requested the recipe. I used a straw to poke holes in the cake, and only used 1 cup hot water with the lemon jello to pour over the cake. Everything else I kept the same, and it turned out great!
I made this twice and got rave reviews both times. Next time however, I might try adding real lemon juice or extract instead of the gelatin to the topping. It tasted a little too artificial this last time.
Amazingly delicious! I don't know what that reviewer was talking about! How would you even make the topping WITHOUT the PUDDING? Are they insane?? Perfect, don't change a thing!! I will make this cake again and again and maybe even again after that!
My brother loves anything orange, so I decided to make this recipe for our family July 4th cookout, with a couple of modifications. I used orange gelatin and only 1 cup of hot water for the cake, and lemon pudding and orange gelatin for the topping. I decorated it with canned mandarin oranges. It was very moist and would have been soggy with any more water in it. It was very attractive with the orange icing and tasted refreshing, my family liked it.
I've been using this recipe for years! I love it! Another tip: I have made this recipe using yellow or white cake and orange jell-o, strawberry jell-o or raspberry jell-o. Garnishing (Depending on the jell-o flavor) with either mandarin oranges or strawberry slices, or rapberries - it is an excellent touch. I've NEVER had left overs!
Very good cake that is perfect for the summer - light and refreshing. Thanks for sharing - it's a keeper.
This was great! Cool, lemony, a snap to make. And, the best part, no expensive, exotic ingredients! This is a big hit at our house, both for family and company.
My husband really liked this cake but I was expecting it to be a little more tangy. I may play with the ingredients a bit. Maybe leave the pudding mix out of the topping.
This recipe was easy to make. I brought it to work for a coworker's birthday and everyone loved it! The cake was really moist and the topping very creamy.
Fantastic! I took this cake to my family's Christmas Eve celebration, and it was a huge hit! Incredibly easy. A great cake!
If you love lemon this cake is for you. I made it for the first time for my co-workers today and it was a big hit. I used 1/2 cup hot water and 1/2 cup cold water. I also used a straw to poke holes in the cake. I mixed the milk, lemon gelatin and lemon pudding in a bowl and refrigerated until i was ready to serve at work, then I folded in the whipped topping and spread it over the cake. So light and refreshing.
Awesome dessert! I have had this before but never had a recipe and this turned out better than I remember. Thanks.
I was thrilled with this cake, as was everyone @ work. I used all Lemon: cake,pudding,Jello-O. Cut the water for gelatin to 1 cup. Let topping set in refrig while cake/gelatin chilled. covered with topping,chilled overnight. I can't wait to try this in all the flavors that others mentioned. It was easy to make, tasted great! Not too sweet. I will make this many times. Thanks for sharing.
This is almost a very good recipe. I reserved enough cake batter to make an 8" round cake in addition to the 9x13. I do this habitually because my plastic lid will touch the frosting otherwise. The little thin 8" round cake was better than the deeper 9x13. We would like this cake better made in layers than as a sheet cake. I took it to a potluck and it looked so plain that people thought it was just a yellow cake with some coolwhip on top. The frosting could use extra lemon flavor, so I would add extra lemon gelatin or lemon zest. It could use some color or garnish. I cut the leftover cake (hardly anyone tried it) into squares. I cut the cake squares into two layers, spread orange curd in between the layers and it was wonderful then. I will make this recipe again as a layer cake,using double the amount of (enhanced) frosting or using lemon pie filling in between the layers, since I likely will not find such a bargain on orange curd again.
Wisely checked reviews and modified slightly; less water in gelatin and used lemon instant pudding instead. Delicious frosting!
I liked this cake a lot and all the people who I served it to also liked it- BUT- I do agree with a previous reviewer who said that it had a bit of an artificial taste. In order to get rid of that, I think that I would add A LOT of fresh lemon juice and zest to the batter and the frosting. Other than that, the cake was very moist and tasty.
This was my second time making this cake. I reduced the amount of water to one cup (1/2 boiling & 1/2 cold), to mix with first jello box. Much better amount this time-no soggy cake. Took about two hours to fully set up & be ready for the topping. As for the topping; I only had lime jello left and vanilla pudding—WOW!!! That was an AMAZING change! Thanks to everyone sharing their tips!!
Easy and refreshing, but I agree with previous cook who stated that topping tasted artificial. Next time I am going to omit lemon gelatin and add lemon zest to vanilla pudding & whipped topping mixture.
I have made this cake twice, for my husband and also for co-workers. I was asked by a couple of people for the recipe and was told by a couple of people it was the best cake they've ever tasted. I wouldn't change a thing about the recipe. It is now one of my favorite cakes. Plus, it's so easy to make.
Yummy!!!!! And so easy, it's a taste of summer.
Very moist, light, tasty. Everyone wants seconds it is so good..highly recommended.
VERY lemony. Almost too lemony for me. It still turned out OK though, and it's a nice treat in the 100+ degree weather we had. Sprinkled some sweetened coconut flakes on top which added a nice touch. If I were to make it again, I'd use plain white cake.
This is a great recipe if you like lemon. I made it for a barbecue and everyone enjoyed it. I will make it again.
Made this for Easter. To add a little spring. I made it bunt cake style. Used strawberry jello and sliced strawberries around the top. Also sliced the cake and put a layer of the frosting in the middle. It was a big hit. I have made several jello cakes but only cool whip for topping. This was very good.
mmm... everyone at the office LOVED this! very refreshing! only used 1 cup hot water to dissolve the jello before pouring over cake.
Excellent recipe, very easy to make. I did note that when using Duncan Hines cake mix, the cake towards the middle was a little too moist. Next time I will use a different kind of cake make or use less of the gelatin. Also for a different twist, I used pineapple jello and added lemon juice to the frosting-wonderful recipe!
I made this up tonight and really wanted to like this cake. I think it came out just fine, but I think the problem is that I am just not a fan of poke cakes. Maybe if I had just used one cup of water I would have liked it a bit better. Perhaps this will be better tomorrow?
We loved this cake. The topping was the best...I used lite whipped cream, sugar free jello mix, and sugar free pudding mix. I didn't think it tasted artificial in the least. Next time for the cake I will use a brand name, not the generic, because it isn't as moist as Duncan Hines or Pilsbury.
AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!! OUTSTANDING!!!!!!!!!!!! THE BEST!!!!!!!! I made this for friends this weekend and I used lemon pudding instead of vanilla! My friends asked me to make it for their wedding!! This cake is so good, they want it to be their wedding cake!!
Made this for friends and everyone loved it. Cool and refresing summer desert.
I served this at our 4th of July party.....big hit of the day. Even the picky "I don't like Lemon" brother-in-law had two pieces.
This was wonderful. My husband and I loved it, especially. It's almost addictive! After it was gone, we kept opening the fridge hoping it was still there..lol. Just great served cold; very refreshing, although I do agree with the poster below who noted that the results might be better using and extract (and grated lemon peel?hmm..) instead of the gelatin mix in the frosting. I would recommend trying it as written first. It's really delicious, easy and inexpensive. Thank you, Caroline..this is a keeper!
Holy Moly! This is one of the best desserts that I have ever tried! It was a glorious mixture of flavor and texture that sent my taste buds on a euphoric journey!
Taste like something a kid would make in Home Ec class to me. It wasn't nasty, just not something that was worth the calories to me.
You would have thought I gave my husband a million dollars when i made this cake. He loved it! I did make a boo boo and only had one box of gelatin. It still came out great!
This cake is good, but it has a metallic after taste
I thought it was good and my husband really liked it. Would be great during a hot and humid TX summer as it is so light and refreshing.
When you pour the water/gelatin mixture over the cake, it makes the cake soggy. Even when you chill it for a while, the texture is not spongy enough. The taste is good, but the texture is strange and not good in my book.
this was really good and was a big hit!
This was very easy to make and tasted really good. The cake turned out light and moist with just enough lemon flavor that it wasn't overkill. Most of my family had a second piece!
This cake is very lemony & moist, which is great! However, it does taste artificial and has a metallic aftertaste, which is why I wouldn't make it again.
There are only 3 of us in this house and only 1 piece left. Enough SAID!
This recipe turned out great. After baking the cake, I made holes in it with a straw as was suggested. Instead of using 1 c. of hot/cold water with the gelatin, I only added 1/2 c. each. I used a mini funnel and poured small amounts of the gelatin mixture into all the holes of the cake. Since some mentioned the cake being soggy, I didn't add all of the liquid, but at least 3/4. For the frosting, I didn't add any gelatin because of the metallic taste others had noticed, but I did put in the juice of one large lemon. Perfect. I'm going to make this again for a potluck in May when we'll need something light and cool.
Very moist, reminds me of the Mexican tres leche cake. This was simple to make. yummy. Very good.
Tasted good, simple and easy. There was WAY too much icing (I didn't even end up using it all on the cake). I will probably make this again, but not for a while... very rich.
this one is a keeper. Next time I will add a little lemon zest to give it a little more zing.
i made a strawberry version with yellow cake, strawberry jello, and vanilla pudding. everyone loved it. i brought it to a birthday party and a family dinner. it makes a really good summer cake. the only negative is that the jello mix makes the whipped topping kind of harden.
Made this recipe with strawberry jello, and it came out great. I did take the advise of other reviewers and only used one cup of water with the jello. The cake was awesome and the kids, and the hubby really enjoyed it. Will try this recipe again using other jello flavors!
This was great I used yellow cake mix,sugar free pudding and sugar free jello and lite cool whip, will make again very light.
Great recipe! I've made it twice already, once for my family, and then again with a meal, for someone who had been in the hospital. Very easy, and delicious. I used a bundt pan too.
Wow! I was trying to find a recipe for a dessert that did not include chocolate (I gave up chocolate for Lent this year - SCARY!) This recipe was perfect, way more delicious than expected. Melts in your mouth and disappears fast! Make sure you allow time for it to cool in the refrigerator... the longer it chills, the better the texture.
I made this for my students and coworkers. I used yellow cake mix instead of lemon. I used lemon pudding instead of vanilla. Everybody enjoyed it!
Ok, I haven't made this though I'm sure its good, but when I look for a lemon cake recipe (or any "cake recipe") I want a real recipe not something that calls for a boxed cake. There are good recipes like this but if thats what I want I will search for one specifically. I sorry, it may seem petty, but I just keep coming up with recipes that call for a cake mix. If I had a box cake I would make it and not look for recipes :(
One of my top 3 cakes to make for birthdays. This tastes special, but it goes together easy and makes you look like a great cook. It's an awesome recipe!
This cake was easy to make and so refreshing, great for a hot summer day.
thank you for the great recipe. everyone loved it!
Moist and delicious! We made it in a bundt pan and it was so pretty.
This is my son-in-law's favorite cake, so I made it for his birthday this weekend. If you're in a hurry, Cool Whip will suffice for the icing.
This was okay. I guess I'm not a big fan of poke cakes. I think they are more wet and soggy than what I would call moist. But this was a refreshing taste.
This was so good. Brought it to a friend's dinner. We started of with a piece each, all six of us went back for second helpings, then ended up finishing it off by eating it right out of the pan with forks!!
After reading so many conflicting reviews, I decided to make it exactly as directed. It was so good! Husband loved it. No changes necessary It's a keeper.
very good and easy
Made it for the first time and love it
I made this cake for Mothers Day and it was great.Cool and refreshing a great cake for summer.I pre-made the icing and kept it and the cooled caked in the fridge for a while.then I frosted the cake and put it back in the fridge until serving.My Mom said it was the best cake she has had in a long time!I will make it again.
This was super moist if not almost soggy. The lemon flavor was almost too much for this cake. I agree with another posted who recommended using a different flavor cake mix and/or jello. I most likely will not make again.
The cake part of this recipe was really good, but I did not care for the icing. The pudding mix did not go well here. I think it would have been a whole lot better to just omit the pudding mix. I give the icing two thumbs down.
A very light cake. Very good!
I added Lemon Instant pudding rather than the vanilla pudding in the recipe. It was fabulous!!! I'm glad I ate the first piece because it was gone before I could get a second! The cake was moist without being heavy or doughy, The lemon flavor was perfect, not to strong or over-powering which I had been afraid it might be, seeing how many lemony ingredients went into it. It was simple and fast to assemble. This is a keeper!
Awesome cake!
This is a blast from my past. My mom always made this at Easter. I made it using lime jello and didn't add jello to the topping just because my mom made it that way. Sugar free jello/pudding tasted great. Couldn't tell the difference.
D E L I S H !!!!!!!!
OUTSTANDING! I made this for my father in law who has a heart condition -- I used sugar free jello, fat free pudding, fat free cool whip, and made the cake with applesauce instead of oil. Needless to say, he alone at 3 pieces after a huge dinner, and the rest of us had 2 each! A GREAT receipe, easy and perfect for the summer. This was one of the best recipes I've found! Am already planning to make it again, and again, and again, and again..................
i just made this tonight and it was a hit with the family, i followed the recipe to the "T" and it's very easy. Very light and delisshhhh... wow!! definately will make it again. Thank you for sharing
This was a pretty good cake ... adding the extra ingredients helps take away that 'boxed cake' flavor. It's light and refreshing and would be good for a dessert at a bbq for a dessert that doesn't take much time or effort. I would make it again but next time try it with the lime jello.
Very good light cake.
I've been making this cake for over 30 years. The recipe was in a Jell-O recipe book. You can also make it with lime Jell-O or strawberry cake mix with strawberry Jell-O. You can use your imagination and combine any flavors you like. The cake is so moist and my family loves it. According to one reviewer, the cake is soggy from pouring the gelatin over it. Well, the trick is to inject the gelatin into the cake. I used to use a very pointy eyedropper but today I use a a meat injector. Takes a little longer but it works great.
I'm a huge fan of the Jello poke cakes anyway because I love refrigerator cakes. This one is especially good. I did only use 1/2 cup cold water for the Jello mixture, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly using the Jello brand sugar free products and lite whipped topping. Tastes great!
Quick, easy and DELICIOUS! Like another reviewer, I used yellow cake and strawberry jello instead. The cake turned out perfectly - Moist, light and not too sweet or rich! To save even more time next time, I'll try using strawberry flavored Cool Whip for the topping.
i used lemon pudding instead of vanilla because i read the instructions wrong but it worked out great. i forgot to add the 2nd gelatin to the frosting and it was great. i will definitly make this again the same way i did this time. i almost ate the whole cake myself! o yeah i used french vanilla cool whip topping instead of the original it gives it a deeper flavor!
My son -who doesn't care for cake loved this one - I even tried it with Chocolate cake - cherry jello and chocolate pudding - YUM either way - THANKS!
I'm a lemon lover / citrus lover, and I absolutely want to try this. But how to make lemon gelatin mix, if there is not lemon flavoured? Also any substitute for vanilla pudding mix? Thise items are pretty hard to find here in my country :)
I made this last night and it was pretty good. I think it would be BEST on a really hot summer's day. The reason I gave it a 4-star it's because it was not as 'rich' tasting as I imagined, maybe next time I will add a bit of sugar to it, I did add about 1 teaspoon of vanilla, thought it gave it a bit of a zing! I also used EXTRA creamy whipped topping. Over all, it was good for the family plus real easy to make. PS, if you're pressed for time and want to eat dessert before it's too late, put it in the freezer for about 15-20 minutes. :-)
This cake is terrific! It keeps well in the fridge for up to a week, and I have even made it in different flavors! Everyone who has had it insists on the recipe!
This is delicious! I'm not much of a baker at all but this came out perfectly for me. It's very moist and the cream topping is wonderful! It's light and refreshing and perfect for a summer dessert. I will definitely make this again. It would be fun to change up the flavors as well. Next time I'm thinking strawberry :)
Tweeked this a bit and made it with a rainbow cake and strawberry jello instead of lemon but got rave reviews from my family (including a 'More please!' from my dad).
I love this cake. I made it for a Pot Luck at work and everybody loved it. The pudding makes it super moist. I did used 1/2 hot water and 1/2 cold water, like somebody here suggested and it intensified the lemon flavor, which it was great. The second time I made it I used only half of the lemon gelatin box and it made the topping taste less sweet which it complemented very well the moist cake...very Summery! Thanks for this great recipe. ;)
I could only give it 4 stars bc bot everyone in my house liked it. My kids loved it and my husband did not care for it too much. Personally I loved the simplicity, the cost, and the taste.
Good! Followed the recipe, turned out great. Will make again.
This is a very delicious lemon dessert. I fixed it to have with Easter Dinner and it was a big hit
We made about one a week for about 4 weeks we loved it so much. I passed the recipe on to family members who are making it regularly too. So easy to make and so wonderful to eat!
This cake was awesome. It was so moist and easy to make. My guests asked for seconds. YUM!
I have made this cake a couple of times. The first time was exactly as written, and I found it to be just "okay." The flavor was kind of strong, and we didn't really care for the frosting. The second time, I used a vanilla cake mix, and 2 boxes of raspberry Jell-O with 1.5 cups of hot water (cooled). For the frosting, I used raspberry Jell-O mixed with 1 cup of milk (until dissolved), blended that with 8 oz of cream cheese (until smooth) and then folded in the Cool Whip....topped with ½'ed fresh raspberries. That one was better, but still not great. I'll keep searching for the perfect frosting for this cake.
My great-grand mother use to make this...Tummy!! Lemon pudding instead of vanilla for you true Lemon Lovers!!
delicous
This one is another keeper! Moist and very flavourful. Delicious! I used the suggestion of someone that used the lemon-flavoured pudding rather than the vanilla pudding. GREAT suggestion! Also, I added two egg yolks for extra "like homemade than a box cake mix" texture. Instead of Cool Whip, I used whipped cream to make the icing/topping. It may be a few more calories, but we don't have dessert often. The family enjoyed this ending to a fine dinner.
This cake is awesome!!!
Very bland cake dosent measure up to my lemon poppy seed cake
One of my favorite cakes!! My family raves over it and asks me to make it all the time! Definitly keep in the fridge though! Cheap and easy to make!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections