Lemon Cooler Cream Cake

4.5
336 Ratings
  • 5 246
  • 4 54
  • 3 26
  • 2 9
  • 1 1

Incredibly easy and inexpensive to make. Great for the summer, perfect for all occasions. Can be made with low fat topping.

Recipe by Caroline Nowyckyj

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13 pan
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare cake and bake according to package directions in a 9x13 inch baking dish. With a fork, poke holes all over top of cake.

  • Combine 1 cup hot water and 1 cup cold water with one package of lemon gelatin. Stir until gelatin is dissolved, and pour mixture over cake. Chill in refrigerator until cool.

  • In large bowl stir together milk, vanilla pudding mix and remaining package of lemon gelatin until powders are dissolved. Fold in whipped topping and spread mixture over cake. Refrigerate until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 256.5mg. Full Nutrition
