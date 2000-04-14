Joy's Prizewinning Trifle

This was funny. I bought boxed angel food cake. A first for me (angel food cake, not boxed cake). Duncan Hines. The directions literally shout out at you from the box. Use a tube pan and DO NOT GREASE IT!!. okay. I think that's a bad idea but whatever. Then it says to beat it at medium speed for one minute. DO NOT OVERBEAT! alright already. Then it says, bake for 38-48 minutes. Hmm. That's a big window. Followed by "DO NOT UNDERBAKE!" Say what? And stop shouting at me!! I'm not even going to go into the "hang pan upside down on heat-proof glass bottle until completely cool (like I have one of those hanging around!). What is that anyway? Anywho, after talking back to the box, I made the cake. It basically exploded out of my bundt pan but whatever. It was difficult to get out of the pan (shocker!) and let's just say thank goodness you can put this thing in pieces in the trifle bowl. And let me say, this was FANTASTIC! Funny how you never know. Did the red, white and blue thing for the fourth. BTW, bought an 8 oz tub of cool whip and it calls for 12 oz. Hubs ran to store got another tub. Frozen. So I put it in my microwave. And as I',m looking at it spinning in there, I think to myself, "um, this isn't a good idea. But I salvaged it. Thanks Joy!