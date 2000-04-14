Joy's Prizewinning Trifle

A fantastic recipe for making any occasion special...beautiful to look at and even better to eat. You will get raves. Use any flavor of pudding you like.

By Joy

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 trifle
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, fold sour cream and unprepared pudding mix into the whipped topping.

  • Cut the cake into thirds, horizontally.

  • Line a large trifle or other glass serving bowl with kiwi and strawberry slices, reserving two whole strawberries and two kiwi slices. Place one layer of cake in bottom of bowl, top with 1/3 of bananas and pineapple, and 1/3 of whipped topping mixture. Repeat layering until all ingredients are used.

  • Make fan garnishes of whole strawberries by slicing from just below the stem. Garnish assembled trifle with fanned strawberries, reserved kiwi slices, and a sprig of mint. Refrigerate until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 6.7mg; sodium 270.3mg. Full Nutrition
