Strawberry Fields

A delicious salad with a sweet and tangy dressing.

By newcook89

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk the olive oil, vinegar, honey, sugar, mustard, salt, and pepper together in a bowl to make the dressing.

  • Toss the strawberries, baby greens, cranberries, and onion together in a bowl; top with the feta cheese. Drizzle the dressing over the salad to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 145mg. Full Nutrition
