Strawberry Fields

I made this for recipe group and it was pretty good. We didn't care for some of the greens in the mix (that was a surprise) but did enjoy the fruit (another surprise). I left out the sugar in the dressing and used just enough oil to bring the dressing together, maybe 1/2-2/3 the amount. We would eat this as a meal, which we usually do with salads, but only used half the greens since it was with a full meal. Had I used the full amount of greens I would definitely have needed more of everything else except maybe the dressing. I thought the feta got totally lost. So, other than the proportions being off for us I would make it again because the flavor was good and a nice change.