Strawberry Fields
A delicious salad with a sweet and tangy dressing.
This is a very pretty salad. I made half a recipe and just could not make myself add all the sugar, so I halved the sugar and honey. It turned out perfect. The feta and red onions act as the perfect foil for the sweetness of the dressing. Thanks, newcook89!Read More
Forgot the cranberries. Oh well. It was still a good quick recipe. The 3 stars is because, while the dressing was good, it was too sweet for me. However, I would do it again with more mustard and less sweet, maybe honey only and no sugar.Read More
With the reduction in sugar & honey as suggested by Marianne in her earlier review, this was absolutely delicious. A BIG hit among every one of our friends who joined us for dinner last night.
I made this salad last night for dinner. I loved it. The dressing is very sweet, though. Next time, I will cut back on the sugar and/or honey and I may add some pecans or almonds for a little crunch. It is a very pretty salad and would be great to serve to guests.
this is a very simple and delicious salad i love it i tried a little fruit wine with mine and voila the rest is history go wild!
This is just as delicious as it is pretty. I knew we would no like the dressing as sweet as it would be as written, so I just omitted the white sugar and it was perfect for our taste. Thanks, newcook, this is a great salad.
I made this for my fiancé who loves all kinds of salads. Personally, I do not like the taste of olive oil and to me, it was a dominate taste in the dressing. But for him, I will prepare just about anything to make him happy. He Loved this! The salad was visually appealing and he enjoyed the oil and vinegar dressing. I will happily prepare this salad again for my man. Thank you for submitting, newcook89!
Made this one for the recipe group- thought it was delicious! I omitted the feta cheese, and used sweet onion in place of the red. This is also very eye appealing: colorful and beautiful! I didn't care much for the taste of the dressing, but I was overruled because the family liked it so it must just be a personal preference. Thank you very much, newcook89, for the recipe!! :)
I love this Recipe Group week's selection! I made just 1 serving for myself, so I didn't actually measure the salad ingredients. I did measure the dressing ingredients, though. The dressing is sweet yet tangy and uses ordinary ingredients found in my pantry. Definitely a keeper and something I would proudly serve company.
What a nice blend of light and good for you foods. The dressing adds nice flavor. Skipped the feta but perhaps will try it with another time. I added walnuts with the cranberries and I'm so glad I did. It gave just a tad more texture. This will be on my menu again soon. Good pick Recipe Group.
This is a delicious salad. I really enjoyed it. We did add extra Dijon and honey because the dressing was a bit bland, but overall it was quite good
I reduced the recipe in half since only for my husband and I, still added the sugar but only tablespoon and a dash of garlic powder along with the salt and pepper. I think the dressing was very good, I did make it early in the day so it had time to marry. I left out the dried cranberries, husband not a fan, however we did top with some roasted pecans and they were a very nice touch. A very refreshing salad that paired very nicely with the Chipotle Crusted Salmon with Triple Berry Sauce recipe on AR.
I made this for recipe group and it was pretty good. We didn't care for some of the greens in the mix (that was a surprise) but did enjoy the fruit (another surprise). I left out the sugar in the dressing and used just enough oil to bring the dressing together, maybe 1/2-2/3 the amount. We would eat this as a meal, which we usually do with salads, but only used half the greens since it was with a full meal. Had I used the full amount of greens I would definitely have needed more of everything else except maybe the dressing. I thought the feta got totally lost. So, other than the proportions being off for us I would make it again because the flavor was good and a nice change.
This salad was a huge hit for our family Easter dinner. It was easy to make and everyone liked it. Adding pecans would be good. It could be a great entree salad by adding grilled chicken.
I made this last night for Recipe Group and we both really enjoyed it. After reading the reviews, I added the sugar and honey cautiously, using only about half of each. I used my emersion blender to make the dressing, adding the oil last, in a slow stream. This emulsified the dressing beautifully and the little bit I have leftover is still emulsified today, and hasn’t separated. My red onion was rather large so I diced the onion instead of slicing it. This was a nice salad and one I would make again. However next time I’ll add toasted almonds or pecans for a little crunch. Thanks for the recipe, newcook89!
Delicious dressing!
Made this for Recipe Group 4-26-2012 Yum this salad is a refreshing change of pace for me. Followed the recipe as written. I will reduce the amount of sugar a tad the next time I make it. The flavors go so nicely together with the sweet berries and the red onion. Great contrast. I did like the feta. Since there will be a next time I will toss in some nuts for more texture. Great Selection Recipe Group!
so good I followed recipe exactly
Great salad. I omitted the dried cramberries and the onions, just a preference.
Very Easy, Very good.
So easy, so pretty, so good!
Love this salad, very easy to adjust for tastes, but uniformly people tell me they love the fresh strawberries.
Made for Recipe Group. I liked this. The dressing is sweet, I could eat it with a spoon. Hubby does not like fruit in his salads, but he did try it, and I ate the rest of his strawberries! My mixed greens were not very fresh after I opened the bag so used some romaine and no feta as it doesn't agree with me very well. A nice spring salad! Thanks for the recipe.
Recipe Group Selection: 21, April 2012 Great pick this week ladies! My DH and I really enjoyed this salad. I made it as our main course (actually only course) for dinner this week. Thought the blending of these ingredients went really well together. After reading the previous reviews, I only added 1/8 cup of sugar and 2 TB of honey, kept the rest of the dressing ingredients as listed. This was a great balance for us. Since this was the only item I fixed for dinner that night, I added leftover turkey to the salad for added protein. Definitely will be making this again.
I made this for Recipe Group for the week of 4/23. I was forced to omit the onions for dietary reasons :( But this was still a 5 star salad. I used reduced fat feta, which was pretty terrible, so I'll use normal feta next time. I really liked the dressing, but I forgot to put the white sugar in. I forgot to even write that ingredient down, actually. The honey was sufficient for me, and I really do love sweet dressings. I would try it both ways but I can vouch that it's plenty tasty without the sugar or onions! Thank you for sharing your recipe :)
I always put fruit and cheese in my salad, but never thought to add red onion, as well, which was a nice addition (and I added grilled chicken and pecans, too) ... but I really think it is the salad DRESSING that makes this a great salad. As with other reviewers, I did not add all of that sugar to mine either ... MAYBE a teaspoon, if that. But, I did use the full 1/4 cup of honey. My daughter loved it, as well.
Made this for Recipe Group...We thought this was delicious! I followed the dressing recipe exactly, but would def reduce the sugar and honey next time, as it was a tad sweet for me, but hubby loved it as it was. As for the salad ingredients, I just eyeballed everything to taste. I used romaine instead of baby greens b/c that's what I had. I also added the optional feta, which I think is a must! I may do as others next timaand add some toasted nuts for another layer of flavor. NOTE: I did not use all of this dressing on the salad. Will def be making this again! Thanks for sharing. :)
This salad was one of the best I ever had, and I plan on making it often. I followed the advice given in other reviews and I cut the honey/sugar amounts, it was sweet enough, more would be overpowering.
This was the Recipe Group selection for 4/21/12. We thoroughly enjoyed this salad. The sweetness of the strawberries and cranberries combined with the sharpness of the red onion and feta was a wonderful contrast in flavors. I used just a smidgeon of sugar (personal preference) in the dressing and loved it. Not only is it tasty, but also very pretty.
Absolutely delicious salad. Tastes heavenly.
I used white wine vinegar instead of red just because that’s what I had on hand. I also swapped the cranberries for slivered almonds and added some rotisserie chicken. One of the best salads I have ever eaten.
The whole family loved this . The second time I made it, I decided to throw in some avocado and it was delicious!
We served this at a dinner party, and it was a big hit. We omitted the sugar and substituted slivered almonds for the cranberries. The dressing was still plenty sweet. Will definitely serve again.
Great recipe! I added 1 tablespoon of strawberry preserves. It really complemented the dressing. And Added to the fresh strawberries ...It was excellent.
Followed recipe exactly. At first when I tasted the dressing it did seem really sweet and kind of regretted not following others suggestion of cutting out/down sugar but when I put the dressing on the salad it tasted great.
I was looking for a sweet, tangy vinaigrette for another salad so tried this one. As other reviewers suggested, I left out the white sugar and the honey was sufficiently sweet. Delicious.
Cut sugar and honey in half. Delish!
This was amazing. My daughter made it and added grilled chicken. It was incredible. I can't wait to have it again.
This was ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! I had strawberries on hand and I love salads so this made MY day. The dressing is what made it... I'm usually the blue cheese dressing girl, but I loved the taste of honey... I used crumbled bleu cheese (hey, that's what I love), everything else was the same.
Made it with less sugar as suggested for a side salad. Next time I would like to add walnuts, almonds or pecans. I liked the flavor of the dressing very much.
excellent - added chopped nuts and used 1/2 the amount of honey and sugar as others had recommended and it was perfect.
Delicious! I made this with grilled chicken from my grill pan and added a few blueberries and goat cheese (instead of feta) and it was soooooooo good! I wasn't sure about the dressing but with the contrast of the onion and the cheese, it was perfect. I took the suggestion of the other reviewers and cut the sugar and honey in half and i found it too bitter. I used half the suggestion amount and a pinch more but not the total amount. I also changed my serving size to 3 instead of 6, so it says 2 tablespoons of sugar i used 1 and half a tablespoons. (hope that isn't too confusing) Oh! I also bought Chevre cranberry infused goat cheese...i highly suggest that. Great recipe though!
This salad is refreshingly delicious and was prepared from start to finish in less than 30 minutes! This recipe deserves a top spot in my "keeper " file! Thanks for sharing your recipe!