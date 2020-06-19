Stewed Tomatoes (Gobbledygook)

Rating: 4.52 stars
58 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 38
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is what we called 'Gobbledygook' when we were kids. It's actually a Southern version of very sweet, stewed tomatoes. It isn't the most attractive dish in the world, but it's delicious. Don't try making this with fresh tomatoes. It won't work. And you really do need that much sugar in there.

By Clotho98

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 1 1/2 quart baking dish.

  • Stir the tomatoes, bread, sugar, butter, salt, and pepper in a bowl; pour into the prepared dish.

  • Bake until hot and the tomatoes are tender, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 326.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (59)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

bakenbacon in va.
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2009
tryed recipe yesterday my wife is a southern girl and raised on stewed tomatoes. followed recipe word for word she said these are the best. please try it you won't be sorry and thanks for the recipe.says bacondebaker Read More
Helpful
(37)

Most helpful critical review

SHARON8799
Rating: 3 stars
07/07/2010
Not too bad. I reduced the sugar to 1/4 c and it was still way too sweet. The bread gives it a very "bready" taste so I think I'll try saltines or a mix of both next time. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
More Reviews
