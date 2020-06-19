Stewed Tomatoes (Gobbledygook)

tryed recipe yesterday my wife is a southern girl and raised on stewed tomatoes. followed recipe word for word she said these are the best. please try it you won't be sorry and thanks for the recipe.says bacondebaker
just EXACTLY like I remember eating as a child when my mom would make this! I've tried over the years to make this - but could NOT get the proportions right!
I wanted to see if stewed tomatoes are still as discusting as when my mother would force me to eat them as a child. To my surprise I enjoyed this dish! my mother always used white bread but I only had 12 grain bread on hand. I halved this recipe and used only 1 tablespoon sugar. I really liked the 12 grain bread in this I think I will always use it to make it a tad healthier. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
This is the second time I have made this dish and each time it is better than the last time. My brother used to make this when he had his restaurant but this is so much better. Only thing I did was cut the recipe in half. My husband liked it very much also. Makes a great side dish for fried fish.
Made this yesterday with some stale french bread needing to be used. It was absolutely delicious. I cut the recipe in half and ate the whole dish. Only change was to saute some onions in the butter and add to the dish. (I eat onions in everything!). Thanks for the recipe.
if you love sweet stewed tomatoes recipe is PERFECT as written.if you love savory italian style tomatoes look elsewhere. only alteration i ever make is using bacon grease to grease the pan.YUM.
I have been trying to make the stewed tomatoes that my Mom used to make and I never got it just right until I made this recipe. Delish!
These stewed tomatoes were better than the kind my Mom used to make sorry Mom!! The only thing that I did different was lightly toast the bread. And maybe next time I may add some sauteed onions. Can't wait to make these again!!
This is unbelievably delicious!!!!
Not too bad. I reduced the sugar to 1/4 c and it was still way too sweet. The bread gives it a very "bready" taste so I think I'll try saltines or a mix of both next time.