Vanilla Ice Cream V

I must admit when I saw this "simple" recipe I was skeptical, I'm mean it's no cook, a few ingredients, eh, I'll try it. This is one of the best batches of ice creams I've ever made! The fact there are no eggs is even better! I scaled the recipe back to 1 qt using the calculator on the site (or what was supposed to be 1 qt, it was more like 1 1/3 pt). After reading some of the reviews & some stated the ice cream was a little grainy from the sugar, I decided to heat the cream, 1/2&1/2 & sugar to a simmer (whisking periodically). After heating, add the salt & vanilla to the mixture, whisk a little more, let it cool & refrigerate overnight, 2-4 hrs is sufficient. The flavor was fabulous. I'm starting on my next batch now because a pt is not nearly enough for my family (plus I’m no longer “testing” the recipe, it’s ok to make a BIG batch :-)). I know this is supposed to be a QUICK recipe, but I think the 2 ½ hrs (min) cook & cool time is well worth it – especially if it means you’ll have SMOOTH & tasty ice cream. Thanks for the wonderful recipe JKINFLA!! UPDATE: I forgot to mention that I sub'd 1/4 of the 1/2&1/2 for eggnog (NOT a 1/4 CUP, 1/4 of the amt of called for in the recipe). That being said, I made 2 more batches 1 Chocolate cookies n cream-to die for!!and 1 vanilla no eggnog. The plain needs more vanilla. I recommend using vanilla bean and/or double, even trip vanilla. I still think this is a good recipe though.