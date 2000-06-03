Vanilla Ice Cream V

No-cook, no eggs, made with half-and-half and cream. Great, simple, classic vanilla ice cream! This is designed for an old-fashioned ice cream maker that yields 1 gallon; be sure to scale recipe down if you have a countertop model.

Recipe by JKINFLA

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine half-and-half, cream, sugar, vanilla and salt in freezer container of ice cream maker. Freeze according to manufacturer's instructions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 32.4mg; sodium 27.5mg. Full Nutrition
