Vanilla Ice Cream V

No-cook, no eggs, made with half-and-half and cream. Great, simple, classic vanilla ice cream! This is designed for an old-fashioned ice cream maker that yields 1 gallon; be sure to scale recipe down if you have a countertop model.
I have made this recipe numerous times with numerous alterations and have finally find the one that works for me. I decrease the extract (personal preference). I heat the half-n-half/cream and sugar on the stove until the sugar is dissolved the night before I want to make the ice cream. I chill the mixture all night. I put the ice cream in my ice cream maker for about 25 min. Put it in the freezer for about 2 hours. Take it out and let it soften a little and serve. It was wonderful!! I make it way to often and my chocaholic son never seems to mind that it is vanilla!
I chose this recipe out of curiosity because I finally wanted to try and step outside my comfort zone of the 2:1 ratio of heavy cream to half and half or whole milk that I am very rigid about. I still am. This was not nearly as rich or creamy, or have that wonderful mouth feel that I'm accustomed to and prefer. It was worth a try, but it's reaffirmed my preference and will not make a convert of me. (I scaled this to 10 servings to fit my 1-1/2 quart ice cream maker)
I chose to make this recipe my first try at vanilla ice cream due to no cooking required and no raw eggs in it. I used homemade vanilla (from this website), so the ice cream had little specks of vanilla bean in it, and was nice and creamy. The instructions say to mix the ingredients together IN the freezer container of the ice cream maker; don't do that if you have the kind of ice cream maker with the already-frozen canister! Mix them in a bowl and then add to the ice cream maker! Oh, I also scaled it down to 8 servings for my 1.5qt ice cream maker; it didn't make a lot; I think 16 servings would be about right for a full recipe. Thanks for the recipe, Jackie!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2006
Delicious recipe for homemade ice cream...I just modified it a little bit by using 1% milk instead of heavy cream, almost 2 cups sugar, and 4 big spoonfuls of vanilla. My entire family said it was the best ice cream they have ever had! Also, I warmed up the milk and dissolved the sugar in it so it wouldn't be gritty.
TexasGirl
Rating: 4 stars
06/03/2008
My family loves this recipe. It's very easy. Tip for keeping it soft even after it's been in the freezer for a while: don't add the cream to the mix before it goes into the ice cream mixer. While the freezer is working, use an electric mixer to whip the cream into stiff peaks. After the freezer stops, let the iced mix harden for about ten minutes. Fold the whipped cream into the iced mix until combined. Allow to harden for at least two hours in the freezer or it will be too soft to serve.
Good ice cream as is. I like to reduce the fat by using fat free half and half, and 2% milk instead of heavy cream.
naples34102
Rating: 2 stars
04/15/2010
Very good! I made this recipe three times in two days (with variations) for a large family gathering. The first time it had a grainy texture, so I dissolve the sugar in a 1/4 cup of water and the grainy texture was gone. On my last batch I substituted 1/2 c of vanilla creamer for the half and half . . . IT WAS FANTASTIC!!!
This is a wonderfuly easy and delicious recipe! It is light and creamy without being too rich, I paired it with peach cobbler with heavenly results. I scaled it down to 8 servings to fit my machine and rounded the vanilla extract up a tad and added a scant 1/4 tsp. rum extract and 1/4 tsp. almond extract -- just a touch of these really deepened the vanilla flavor without overpowering it. Just perfect, YUM!
This is a fantastic recipe. If you're a strawberry fan, take note: adding one carton of frozen strawberries with sugar (found in the frozen aisle) about 30 minutes before the ice cream is finished makes the most amazing strawberry ice cream. I didn't have any fresh berries on hand, otherwise I'm sure they would make it even more scrum-diddly-umpcious. But seriously folks, get some berries into this amazingness. Your taste buds will thank you.
Since 4th of July is right around the corner, I decided to make some vanilla ice cream. I have never been let down before with Allrecipes.com, so I thought I would search their site for this. The ice cream turned out fabulous! I did not follow the directions to a T. I did read the rest of the directions and made it my own. I had to double the recipe (since we have a lot of people coming over tomorrow.) I used 2 quarts of HnH, 1 1/2 quarts of Heavy cream, half a cup of milk, 2 cups of sugar, 3 REAL vanilla bean pods, 2 small pinches of kosher salt and two cap fulls of REAL vanilla extract. I melted the sugar in the pot with the creams and bean pods till slightly warm. I took 4 large egg yolks and gradually mixed them into the mixture. I turned the heat off and then I let it steep for about 10 minutes (to get the flavor of the vanilla to come out.) I then put the mixture in the ice cream machines and it came out PERFECT!!! It's creamy SUPER vanillay and rich. It's just what I wanted!!
I follow the directions exactly and it is fabulous. It is light, creamy and sweet. It is totally easy, as well. I have never had ice crystals in mine and I have made it 15+ times. I have thought about experimenting with the recipe, but I like it so well, I never do.
This was so easy and so good! I used best quality vanilla, since there are so few ingredients, it makes a big difference. There are maybe better tasting ice cream recipes, but they usually require eggs/custard step. I don't have time to make those very often, and this is better and far more satisfying than most store versions! I have made this a dozen times this summer, and will be making it a million times more!
So easy, and Oh So Good !!! Reminds me of Breyers Vanilla, which has always been my favorite !! After making this several times, I've made some adjustments. I use "3" ingredients: Fat-Free Half & Half, homemade Vanilla, and sugar. I replaced the Half & Half and the Heavy Cream with Fat Free Half & Half, add vanilla, sugar, and mix in freezer container for about 25 minutes. Absolutely delicious !!! Experimented by adding chopped walnuts, and that was Awesome !!!
Only 4 stars because I modified it as follows: 1 cup sugar 7 cups milk, 2 cups heavy cream 5 pureed bananas 3 tbs vanilla paste It was absolutely awesome. I threw in some finely chopped banana into 1/2 of it at the soft serve stage, and froze. Excellent!
I tried two batches of this recipe and could not get it to freeze. One of the reviews said to add some flavored coffee creamer, which I did. I added about 1/4 cup to the first batch and about 1/2 cup to the second. Could this have beeen what kept the ice cream from freezing? It ran in the ice cream freezer for over 2 hours. I took it out of the ice cream freezer and put it in a bowl in he freezer overnight. One batch is softly frozen, the other is frozen only around the ecges and still liquid in the center. as far as I can tell the coffee creamer is the only variation to the original recipe.... has anyone else had similar experiences, or know what could have happened?
I made this recipe at a family barbeque. None of my husbands family had ever had homemade icecream without eggs before. They all loved it and even 3 weeks later are still raving about how delicious it was and wanting to know when I can come back and make it again. Excellent!
This recipe is GREAT! My girl scout troop used it at the last jamboree and got raved reviews. The ingredients are simple and easy to measure. We've also added strawberries to make strawberry ice crenm and left over chocolate pieces to make a chocolate chip variety.
We had company over this evening and I picked this recipe for dessert. I made it almost exactly according to the recipe (I didn't have half-and-half so I made my own with whole milk and cream). I dissolved the sugar in a bit of hot water. I also added 1/4 tsp each of almond and rum extract as a previous reviewer suggested, to bring out the vanilla flavor. I forgot the salt. The results were absolutely fantastic! Possibly the best ice cream I've ever made. We all got seconds. And were horrified at the end of the evening to discover we'd accidentally eaten the ENTIRE batch of ice cream. Yes, 32 servings between the 6 of us. It was pretty awful--but it sure was tasty! Do I recommend this recipe? Only if you want the most incredibly delicious and completely irresistible vanilla ice cream you've ever tasted. On a diet? You should probably cheat on something else.
just one note to those who mentioned this froze "hard..." this is a hallmark of homemade ice creams. you will find that if you use a whipped-cream or custard recipe with lots of air or fat in it, it is less so... but that is a natural effect of less additives/processing. just set it out or microwave a couple of seconds to soften before serving. never store homemade ice cream for more than 2-3 days; it loses its great flavor and texture!
I like a light clean flavor over a rich creamy ice cream, and this fits the bill. It is like comparing Ben and Jerry's to Breyer's. Both good but I like the lighter texture of the Breyer's. I added some crystal ginger that I minced and rehydrated in a little hot water.and some diced peach
This recipe is easy and flexible. I made two batches one vanilla and one chocolate. With both recipes I slightly heated one cup of half and half to help dissolve the sugar and salt I also added the coco at this time for choclate for the same reason. I also added more vanila I used pure vanila extract and doubled the amount as well as added a tablespoon more of sugar. In both instances I tasted my mix before freezing. I am already planning more flavors like espresso , strawberry , mocha . I will keep updating my flavors though. I hope this helps . Ice Cream Man
I loved this simple recipe. It took no time at all to put the ingredients together and get it churning. It took exactly 45 minutes to churn. It doesn't taste sweet enough for me but I did forget to add the salt. That may be a factor but next time I'll a bit more sugar.
Excellent texture, very easy and versatile with much potential as a base recipe for many other flavors - have used this to make honey vanilla cinnamon, mint chocolate, and today will be trying raspberry chocolate chip. Thanks for posting!
I changed the serving to 12. Instead of heavy cream, I used whipping cream. I have an old stove, and put the temperature on 3. I didn't let the creams boil or even simmer, just let the sugar dissolve. I tasted the ice cream as a liquid, and also had my husband try it. We agreed it was pretty darn good. I found it to be too sweet since I was going to make Kahlua (homemade, and non alcoholic.) flavor. I added in another cup of half and half, and another quarter cup of the whipping cream. I added about a an 1/8 of a cup of the Kahlua mix. The ice cream did come out with an icy texture, but it was still good, and my husband actually prefers it that way. We both agreed to keep this base, and make chocolate next time.
Do not expect creamy... Its not really. But its graininess is not entirely unappealing either. The graniness could probably be resolved by using a sugar syrup rather than raw suger just thrown in. I don't like the homemade ice creams that coat the mouth and this one was very 'clean'. I halved the recipe, but used 3 tsp Vanilla because I wanted a very intense taste. Its a good last minute recipe
This recipe is WAY too much for a typical home ice cream maker. My Cuisinart came with a similar recipe for a smaller batch, and I've adjusted it as follows: 1 cup whole milk, 2/3 cup sugar, pinch salt, 2 cups heavy cream, 2-3 tsp vanilla. This recipe leaves out the step of whisking the sugar and salt into the milk until it dissolves, and I've found that an essential step. Then mix in the cream and vanilla. This is the creamiest, yummiest vanilla ice cream I've ever tasted.
This was great for a no-egg ice cream recipe. It reminded me of ice milk that my dad use to buy years ago. I added chocolate chips by request from my kids. I would make this again if I wants ice cream and I was out of eggs but I prefer the creamy custard texture that eggs give ice cream.
This recipe is great -- maybe a tad too sweet, but that's probably just my personal taste. I'll probably reduce sugar to 1 cup next time. I used all half-and-half rather than part heavy cream. Also, it's completely possible to make this without an ice cream maker! Put the mixture into tupperware and freeze. Every 30-minutes to an hour, pour it into a blender and blend until smooth. Depending on the size of your blender you may need to process in two or three batches, because this recipe is huge. After a few hours it will blend to the consistency of a very thick milkshake -- at that point, just let it freeze untouched for a few more hours, and you'll have ice cream! The more often you blended it, the creamier it will be. It's more time-consuming than using an ice cream machine, but it also makes the final product all the more rewarding! And it's so cheap to make compared to store-bought. I can't wait to make again with different add-ins -- bits of candy bars, caramel syrup, peppermint extract and chocolate chips!
I halved this recipe (and it's still plenty of ice cream for two or three people). The store didn't have heavy whipping cream, so I just used half & half and liquid vanilla coffee creamer (the full cream version, NOT the low fat or the sugar free). I also do not have an ice cream machine, so to make this without a machine, all I did was pour the mix into metal ice trays and cupcake trays. Leave this in the freezer for 45 mins, then take it out, blend it smooth and put it back in the freezer ... every 30 mins, take it out and blend again to keep ice crystals from forming. It turns out beautifully smooth and as good as from any machine. GREAT recipe!!!
This was great, the flavor was perfect. A lot of reviewers didnt seem to care for the flavor but I wonder how many used imitation vanilla instead of pure. There is a very distinct difference in the flavors, any recipes where you are not heating the vanilla above 300 degrees you should use pure vanilla. I threw in some mini chocolate chips after it was through. Very quick easy and versatile.
This was so simple to make and delicious. It is also very forgiving! I was short 4 cups of half and half. I subbed two extra cups of heavy cream and 2 cups of 2% milk because that is what I had. I also ran short on vanilla and only had 2 1/2 tsps. I accidently forgot the salt! Despite all these problems on my part, I decided to keep going. My son asked me to throw in a pinch of cinnamon. It turned out so good. It made a big batch.
This is my first try at homemade ice cream with my Kitchenaid ice cream attachment. I thought this recipe was very icy and reminded me of ice milk or something even less rich than that. My husband thought it was good. I also thought it was flaky like snow. For all the half and half and heavy cream I was eating it sure didn't taste like half and half or heavy cream. I'm going to try some recipes with cooked eggs in them, it just sounds like that might be what I'm looking for. I also thought the taste was very bland. I froze the bowl for 24 hours.
This is the best homemade ice cream I've ever tasted! It is super easy to make as well! I did dissolve the sugar in water first, as suggested in another review. Also, I added vanilla pudding. I've made it twice already, and will soon be making it again. It's great with all kinds of toppings.
I have made this recipe many times now. The quantity of ingredients above is the perfect amount for my 3 quart ice cream turner. I use bakers sugar which is a finer granular than normal sugar. I have found it nice to make the full batch of vanilla. I then divide it into two separate mixing bowls and add what ever ingredients we want to mix in (Oreo Cookies, Chocolate Chips etc...) to make two separate batches. I stir those in by hand and then put both bowls in the freezer to finish the ice cream off. This is such a simple recipe that we tend to make ice cream much more than when we used to make the custard style cook recipes.
Followed the 2:1 ration of heavy cream to half and half. Used 4 1/2 c cream & 2 1/4 c half and half for our 3 quart icecream maker. Finished product tasted too much like heavy cream to me. Great overall flavor.
This is a delicious real cream ice cream. I have tried several and this will be the keeper. I did take the suggestions of other readers by dissolving the sugar in 1/4 cup water. I also will try the gelatin to help it set up better. The hardening process is a bit tough for me to get right. I like to do it in the machine, packed in salt and ice. It is a great recipe!
Great taste, easy to make, but a little grainy. I have never tried a no cook ice cream before. This was easy and I'll make it again, but it doesn't seem as smooth as my cooked recipes. If anyone has suggestions- I'll try them.
Loved this ice cream! Tweaked it by adding some almond extract, strawberries and chopped pecans. Also as I like rich ice cream used 2 cps half-and-half and 2 1/2 cps heavy cream to make a 16 portion amount. Went over great with company, will do it again.!
I love a rich, creamy vanilla ice cream, don't you? You can do so much with it. This is a really nice recipe. Followed it to the letter. Made a homemade blackberry sauce using fresh berries, sugar, blackberry schnapps and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Garnished with fresh blackberries. A simple and elegant summer dessert.
I accidentally used 4 Tablespoons of vanilla & a whole pint of heavy cream & I can't imagine how this would of tasted/felt if I hadn't...Actually, I CAN imagine that it would be a bit bland & lacking in both flavor & mouth-feel. I should've known when I saw the proportions but I just couldn't seem to find my regular no-cook/no-egg recipe...
Yum yum yum. I'm so happy I found this easy recipe. I made it b/c I had all the ingredients in my kitchen. It was so quick and easy I'm already enjoying my ice cream! I can't wait to play with this recipe. Thanks! (PS - converted to 8 servings for my 1.5 qt ice cream maker.)
This has to be the most delicious home made vanilla ice cream ever. Oh my goodness it is sinful, you could just eat and eat and eat it. Also love the fact it has no eggs. (halved all ingredients to fit my ice cream maker). I know I will be making this forever! Thank you for sharing.
I must admit when I saw this "simple" recipe I was skeptical, I'm mean it's no cook, a few ingredients, eh, I'll try it. This is one of the best batches of ice creams I've ever made! The fact there are no eggs is even better! I scaled the recipe back to 1 qt using the calculator on the site (or what was supposed to be 1 qt, it was more like 1 1/3 pt). After reading some of the reviews & some stated the ice cream was a little grainy from the sugar, I decided to heat the cream, 1/2&1/2 & sugar to a simmer (whisking periodically). After heating, add the salt & vanilla to the mixture, whisk a little more, let it cool & refrigerate overnight, 2-4 hrs is sufficient. The flavor was fabulous. I'm starting on my next batch now because a pt is not nearly enough for my family (plus I’m no longer “testing” the recipe, it’s ok to make a BIG batch :-)). I know this is supposed to be a QUICK recipe, but I think the 2 ½ hrs (min) cook & cool time is well worth it – especially if it means you’ll have SMOOTH & tasty ice cream. Thanks for the wonderful recipe JKINFLA!! UPDATE: I forgot to mention that I sub'd 1/4 of the 1/2&1/2 for eggnog (NOT a 1/4 CUP, 1/4 of the amt of called for in the recipe). That being said, I made 2 more batches 1 Chocolate cookies n cream-to die for!!and 1 vanilla no eggnog. The plain needs more vanilla. I recommend using vanilla bean and/or double, even trip vanilla. I still think this is a good recipe though.
This was my first time ever making ice cream and this is the best I've ever had. The only change I made was adding the Coffemate French Vanilla that another reviewer suggested. I also heated the mixture to disslove the sugar. I will be making this again! Thanks for sharing!
I heated the half and half, cream, and sugar until the sugar was dissolved and put it in the fridge over night. My maker is the hamilton beach one where you freeze the canister. (1.5 qt.) I scaled this to 8 servings. And BAM! it was done in 20 minutes! This tasted fabulous also..Thank you for posting!
Excellent NO EGG ice cream! For years, I've eaten homemade vanilla ice cream that a co-worker made and loved it. I finally purchased my own ice cream maker and I asked for her recipe and I was shocked that there were raw eggs in the recipe. Although, I did make the recipe I could not get over the fact that I was eating raw eggs and therefore no longer enjoyed her recipe. I guess it was a "mind" thing. I have searched for recipes that did not include eggs and came across this one and decided to make it exactly like the recipe called for. While I did need to let it set up a bit in the freezer after it was done, I thought it was delicious. It kind of reminded me of a ice-milk milkshake, which is my favorite type of frosty creation. I've never been big on ice cream but this is definitely a treat I will be making over and over! Very easy and very good!
I had to half the original recipe to fit into my 1-1/2 qt machine. I have to say, I read the negative reviews and unfortunately they are right...this has an icy texture. I will continue to search for a vanilla ice cream recipe.
This recipe is sooooo easy. We don't have any ice cream maker, but I just beat it with a handmixer and put it in the freezer. I made it as written, but I made part of it with 1/4 cup unsweetened cocao powder because we wanted chocolate too. The second time we added crushed Chips Ahoy cookies and stirred them in when it was half frozen. All 3 tasted great! Like store bought. Thanks for sharing.
The only thing good about this recipe is that it was easy. After an hour and a half in the ice cream maker it still wasn't frozen. My husband who will usually eat anything and not complain, wouldn't even eat it.
I think making it lower fat gives it a more traditional homemade ice cream taste. I like to use milk (whatever % I have on hand) instead of heavy cream. Love this recipes, altered and in it's original state! So yummy and simple. I do also dissolve sugar in heated milk (or heavy cream) and then add to the rest of the ingredients, and chill before adding to my ice cream maker. Yummm. I have some chilling right now. This is my second summer making this recipe!
Awesome! My grandma, the home-made ice cream queen who says "it aint ice cream unless its got eggs in it" loved LOVED this recipe. Thats a great compliment from someone who's so picky. It was easy to make and as suggested, you should dissolve the sugar in the half and half first. It does make the difference.
I made this as written and then did a second time with some adaptations with great results. First, I scaled in half for my 2 quart counter top ice cream maker. To get a better texture, I reduced the half and half to 3 cups and increased the heavy cream to 1-1/2 cups. To make sure you don't end up with a grainy texture, use a hand mixer to combine the half and half with the sugar for just a couple of minutes and then stir in the remaining ingredients. This is a soft serve ice cream, even straight from the freezer. We loved it!
I tried to make the ice cream smoother by adding one package of instant vanilla pudding. (I used sugar free pudding) Instead of the 1 1/2 c. of regular sugar I added 3/4 c. of the Splenda sugar blend and added one vanilla bean. It turned out really good. Not a bit icy.
This ice cream is terrific and it's the only kind I make for my family. (I am not a big fan of homemade ice cream with eggs in it.) This recipe is quick, easy, and you don't have to worry about dealing with raw eggs. The taste is rich and creamy, and this recipe is a great base to work with for creating other flavors.
Clearview
Rating: 1 stars
06/18/2011
This results in an icy-textured icemilk. Very disappointing. Won't try again.
Fantastic, better than store bought Ice cream!!!! I found out though when one time I put a little bit too much vanilla flavoring in it it tasted even better so add a drop or 2 more to make it awsome!!! 50 stars!!!!
I will never again buy store-bought ice cream. I followed the recipe exactly and the result was a creamy, fresh, smooth, delicious dessert that my family is sure to love! I can't wait to make this for family get togethers, etc. It's so good!!!
We made this just today and this is already one of my favorite, SIMPLE recipes I've ever used! It tastes amazing and there is no hassle! No cooking, and only 5 ingredients! You must try this recipe! Everyone in my house is still raving about it!
Absolutely delicious! I reduced the recipe to 8 servings (one quart) and will definitely be making more. I modified it somewhat, using 1 cup heavy cream and 1 1/4 cups nonfat half and half (picked up the wrong carton at the store.) I also dissolved the sugar in 1/4 cup of half and half and let cool before putting the concoction in the ice cream maker. The modifications resulted in a delicious, creamy yet still light ice cream. My boyfriend called it the best ice cream ever.
This was very good, very easy, but not as creamy as the recipe I usually use. Changing the ratio of cream to half & half would make it creamier. My ice cream maker doesn't make a gallon of ice cream so I reduced the recipe for 1 1/2 qts. I dissolved the sugar in some warmed half & half because I was afraid it might be a bit grainy, and I also added a cup of chopped strawberries-yum! I like that this recipe doesn't use eggs or canned sweetened condensed milk.
I really enjoyes this ice cream. I did heat the creams together with the sugar so it wouldn't be so icy. Otherwise, great flavor.
CPJORDAN
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2013
Based on feedback I changed this to use a 2:1 ratio of heavy cream to half-n-half because some other recipes turned out a bit icy and I was looking for creamier. I also halved the recipe because my ice cream maker isn't that big and added two egg yolks to help emulsify. I mixed the ingredients together in the mixer for a minute or so prior to putting in the ice cream maker because my maker does not mix. As it was mixing, the cream started to whip up slightly so it had a bit of air in it. After about 10 minutes of mixing in the machine I added 3/4 cup of mini chocolate chips and some chopped walnuts (optional). As it came out of the ice cream maker I thought it was a failure because it was very light and tasted somewhat like whipped cream. But after being in the freezer for 3 hours it thickened considerably and was dense, creamy and amazing.
This ice cream was really good. It was easy to throw together on a moment's notice and we all liked it alot. I think I may try using vanilla bean next time in addition to the vanilla extract to bump up the flavor a bit. When I received my ice cream maker I wasn't aware that so many recipes needed eggs and cooking etc. I'm glad to find a recipe that doesn't need all that complicated stuff to taste good!
