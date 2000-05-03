Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream

This is the best Vanilla Ice Cream you'll ever eat. The pudding makes it so much creamier than plain vanilla ice cream. If you want to add fruit, put the sugar in the chopped fresh fruit ahead of time to sweeten it, and then add to the mixture! Please note: this recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. Important: be sure to use only fresh eggs for this recipe.
Fantastic...but I cooked it! I added all the ingredients to a double-boiler except for the vanilla, pudding mix, and milk. When the mixture got hot, I added the last 3 ingredients and cooked it until just boiling, then removed from heat. It just made me feel better knowing the eggs were cooked. I chilled the custard and then froze it in an ice cream maker. It was extremely creamy and very vanilla! I'll definitely adopt this recipe as our "standard" for vanilla ice cream!
This tastes like frozen store-bought pudding, not ice cream. The consistancy after being in the freezer is weirdly stiff yet gooey, like cold playdough. But if you like frozen pudding, you may like it.
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2002
This is an excellent basic recipe-the best I have tried. I use this to make chocolate ice cream by using chocolate pudding and adding 1 cup melted chocolate chips to batter. To make banana I use vanilla pudding and add about 4-5 pureed bananas to batter. I cook this recipe also, I usually heat milk and sugar until hot, then add eggs and either bananas or melted chocolate to batter and cook for 1-2 minutes longer (I find if eggs are beaten well before adding to hot mixture they will not cause lumps in batter). Then I remove from heat and add the heavy cream and other ingredients. Also, I use 2 cups cream and less milk-very rich and creamy!!!!!! cat h.
I cant stop making this ice cream! I tried this recipe not only with the cheesecake pudding, but the next time I made it I used the original recipe with vanilla pudding, but used brown sugar instead of white and instead of liquid vanilla, I used a real vanilla bean. Out of this world!!!
YUMMY! This will be the only recipe I will use for vanilla ice cream. It is very rich and creamy! When you scoop it out the ice cream clings to the spoon! I can't wait to try it with other flavors of pudding. I had to scale down the recipe to half and then only 3/4 of it would fit my cuisinart ice cream maker. I used one carton of egg beaters (2 eggs worth) instead of the fresh eggs and I still put in a whole teaspoon of vanilla. It was perfect!
This is the best ice cream I have ever had. The vanilla version is amazingingly rich, but we have used chocolate pudding as well. It came out lighter and just as tasty. We are hooked, and I think it will be a long time before we but store made ice cream again!
This ice-cream is fantastic! I made it for our Family Reunion over the 4th of July and everyone LOVED it -- 5 different people made ice cream and this one got all the raves. I've finally found the recipe to use -- every time I make ice cream I try something new - but no more. This is it! I did use Egg Beaters instead of the raw eggs, and it didn't make a difference. I'd highly suggest that. This is an ice cream without tons of heavy cream and 1/2 and 1/2, but it still has the rich creamy flavor -- TRY IT!!!! :)
Rating: 1 stars
07/26/2002
With all of the great reviews I though I could not go wrong with this one! My wife and I both thought the ice cream was only fair. The vanilla recipe that came with my ice cream maker was much better!
The way I look at homemade ice cream is if you are going to make it, then you might as well spare no expense and spare no calories. I tried this recipe and thought that it was very easy to make. I put the mixture in a blender to get the lumps out of the mixture from the vanilla. Did not bother to do anything with the eggs, since my husband and I would be eating it and we are not elderly. Used the 32 serving recipe and put it in a 5 quart electric freezer. It "stopped" in 20 minutes and we let the freezer sit for a couple of hours with a towel over the top. It is pretty creamy and did not get hard. But the taste and consistency was fabulous! My husband loved it and we will try this again for our September family reunion. This is a great recipe!!!!
This recipe went right into my recipe box! I didn't change a thing to the recipe. This is a great recipe to build on. I have made this with cookie dough chunks added in (cookie dough recipe from this site) and processed about 1 cup of semi-sweet choco chips...really great cookie dough ice cream! With the other half of this ice cream I crushed up oreos and mixed it in. Make sure you do add ins towards the end of the mixing (if using and electric ice cream maker) or when it's done--just before you put it in the freezer. Don't be afraid to decrease the sugar if you don't like really sweet ice cream--you won't miss it. Awesome (and easy) recipe!
In case you're browsing recipes wondering which is The One, you can stop here! My four kids and I made this yesterday. Just pulled it out of the freezer and conducted a blind taste test with Blue Bell as the contender. Truth is, they're almost exactly the same and the kids loved it. (Other home made recipes have gotten thumbs down from the kids). We heated the sugar and milk - held it just under a boil - and stirred in the beaten eggs. Cooked it for about 5 mins then pulled it off the stove top, added the rest and let it chill. 30 mins in the ice cream maker yielded a soft batch, but after a night in the freezer it's frozen solid. (Same as our Blue Bell). Also, fyi, since this was a "project" for my kids, they also did a cost comparison. Blue Bell was on sale in the store for $7.00 / gal. The ingredients for this batch was $6.90. Hope you enjoy.
I made this yesterday for a Birthday party. I'm only giving it 4 stars because it was sooo sweet. But that could have been my fault because I didn't add any additional milk (just the 4 cups). I also think adding fresh fruit would cut back on the sweetness. My husband really liked it--he said my other recipe tastes like marshmellow fluff. The vanilla pudding definitely helped with the flavor. I made this again last night for the 4th of July. Since there were young kids I cooked the eggs in a sauce pan on medium along with the milk and sugar for about 20 minutes. I then added the rest of the ingredients and let the mixture sit in the fridge over night. I ended up adding an entire pint of cream. Mainly because I didn't want to waste the other half, but also to cut back on the sweetness. I also added only 1/2 box of vanilla pudding. I like the flavor of adding the pudding, but a whoe box gives it an artificial flavor in my opinion. Everyone loved it.
I could only give this one 3 stars because of the issues with freezing. I used my 4 qt. ice cream maker and followed the recipe exactly. Once I put the ice cream mixture into the ice cream maker, I added milk to the fill line as instructed. The only kind of milk that we ever have is fat free. I think this is my downfall. Once the ice cream maker was done doing its job, the ice cream was the consistency of a milkshake, so we poured it into a large Tupperware container and put it in the freezer. It took overnight to freeze, but when I checked it in the morning, it was rock solid! We had to set it out for a LONG time before serving. So, I suggest using the thickest, richest milk - probably even whole milk, that way it will get pretty firm in the ice cream maker, then you can freeze it. I will be posting a picture soon.
Rating: 3 stars
12/29/2002
This recipe has more ingredients than a lot of other ice cream recipes and doesn't pay off enough in the end for the added hassle. It's good, but not extraordinary. I would advise adding the full 4 cups of milk listed in the ingredients before pouring into the ice cream maker, rather than topping off the ice cream maker as stated in the directions. It would be way too rich in some smaller ice cream makers otherwise.
I thought this was the best homemade ice cream ever. Very creamy and almost custard like. The texture remained smooth -- even after I froze the leftovers in another container. I'm going to try with white chocolate pudding next time.
omg this ice cream was amazingly rich and creamy!! It had a great texture also! i tried cooking the eggs before using them because it was going to be served to young children, but it ended up tasting and smelling like egg. I tried using pasturized eggs and those worked waaaaaaaay better!! This is now officially my favorite homemade ice cream and i can't wait to share it with my whole family(all lovers of homemade ice cream)
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2003
I've made this recipe several times and have found that you can substitute Egg Beaters (we use store brand) but should go with the higher fat content milk products to ensure it stays creamy. Try using pistachio pudding mix! It was a huge hit at our family reunion.
This was absolutely the best vanilla ice cream ever. It was better than any soft serve from any ice cream parlor. I have the 1.5 liter Krups Ice Cream maker so I just divided everything by 4 (I used one egg, 1/4 of the pudding package and a whole teaspoon of vanilla. This one is a KEEPER!
Best of the Best!! We have tried several vanilla ice cream recipes even the one directly from Eagle Brand and this one tops them all. It is even great a week later after it has been sitting in the freezer. YUM!!!
Rating: 1 stars
11/06/2002
I thought this would be the best ice cream I'd ever tried, but I was so wrong...probably the worst. Too expensive to make..I could go to the grocery store and get something a lot better. This is way too sweet and basically just tastes like frozen pudding. Jello makes better pudding bars.
I don't know how you can rate this recipe less than 4 stars if you followed the recipe. We have been trying different recipes for years. Most of them we liked but none came out like this. This recipe is outstanding. You know how you eat home made ice cream it is kind of watery or milky may be a better description. This is thick and creamy like ice cream should be. I can't wait to try more combination's of flavors. I think next will be banana pudding and fresh banana's.
My husband bought an ice cream maker last weekend. This was the very first recipe we tried and LOVED IT! My 5 & 6 year olds thought it was the coolest thing ever to make their own ice cream. My husband and I think it is better than anything we can buy in the store. We will make this again and again over the upcoming HOT summer in Atlanta! Next time, we plan to try it with a different pudding flavor to add a little pizzazz!
My husband made this for a family reunion and it was hit! He used egg beaters because they are pasteurized. Mixed brownies into one batch and mango into another. Everyone loved it and my husband has decided that he needs to purchase an ice cream maker (the one we used was borrowed).
Oh my gosh! I had no idea you could make ice cream that tastes this good at home. No more store bought for me. Excellent recipe and soooo simple to make. I did cook the milk and temper the eggs etc. so the kids could eat it safely. Thanks for a GREAT recipe.
I made this and used a large jar of cherries, chopped, with juice. I also reduced the pudding to 1/2 package. It was excellent! Got rave reviews!
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2002
This made some truly wonderful ice cream, NOT hard-frozen, then thin when it melts like most homemade ice creams. It is VERY rich. Next time I might try lower fat canned milks, lowfat fresh milk, etc. so as to cut down on some calories.
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2003
This ice cream is easy to prepare and tastes very creamy. I soaked a vanilla bean in the milk combination overnight. I also substituted evaporated skim milk and used Splenda in place of the white sugar. It was delicious. Our family of 18 devoured it at our 4th of July party. Thanks Lisa for sharing the recipe.
I read the reviews and I had to try this recipe as my first try at making homemade ice cream. Everyone at the lake said it was the most wonderful ice cream they have ever tasted. I also heated the milk & eggs since there were many small children at the campout. I now have a favorite recipe and will try new flavors. Thanks!
AMAZING!!!!! I have made this several times and always add different ingredients such as Smores. Marshmallows, thick swirls of fudge, cho chips, and at the very end broken/crushed graham crackers!!! Super yummy!!!
I made this when my in-laws came to visit and it was delicious. I didn't find it "pudding-gy", in fact, I was pleased at how nicely it set up and how easily it scoops. It got raves from my family. I served some up with the strawberry sauce I made from a recipe found here. Wonderful!
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2011
This is the only homemade ice cream I make. I was searching for one that did not require hard-to-find ingredients or cooking/cooling prior to freezing. This is SO good!
This was very easy to make and very creamy. A perfect recipe to add on to. I added a bag of thawed frozen cherries (sliced up) and it made a perfect cherry vanilla ice cream. Be sure to scale this recipe back if you have a smaller ice cream maker, though.
My Family loves this recipe. I heated the milks and sugar and cooked the eggs because of my children. When adding the vanilla pudding my husband said he wanted chocolate so I added chocolate pudding. OMG this was amazing. I will use this recipe over and over.YUMMY!
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2003
This was the first time I had tried to make ice cream, It was simple and my whole family loved it.
this is our stand-by recipe that's always a hit. i use powdered sugar and cut back to 1 cup. i've also made this into an amazing mint oreo by adding a tablespoon or two of peppermint extract and crushed up mint oreos.
WAY too sweet. It took almost four hours to get to a consistency that could be considered ice cream. When it did finally freeze, it almost had a custard consistency about it. It was smooth but more of a watered down frozen yogurt. It would probably be ok with either the sugar or the sweetened condensed milk. I would not waste time with this recipe unless you are looking for a very sweet frozen custard/yogurt-like recipe.
I am accustomed to cooked custard ice cream recipes, but had not gotten the custard made in time today for guests to arrive. I made it with pasteurized eggs to keep it safe, and I really thought it was excellent as did my guests.
This is the best homemade ice cream recipe!!! I made the recipe "as is" and it was delicious. I also made a banana version using banana pudding instead of vanilla, banana extract instead of vanilla extract, 4 ripe bananas, and a about a cup of mini nilla wafers. It was a HUGE hit.
I love ice cream and did not love this. Neither did my husband. It tasted VERY artifical, even after adding a lot of candy and toppings. Tasted similar to the off-brand vanilla you can buy at the store with a slight pudding flavor. The recipe was also unclear as to how much milk to add concidering every ice cream maker has a different fill line depending on it's size. I just added the four cups which brought it shy of the fill line in my 6 quart machine. The texture was good after hard freezing it over night. If you could just substitute the pudding for something it would be much better.
I have always used my family recipe for homemade ice cream and thought it was the best until I came across this recipe. This has to be the best recipe EVER. I have had people over and they all say how awsome it is. The only thing I added was adding one more egg which probably has no difference in taste than using five. You won't have any regret making this for sure.
Great foundation to start...I did a number of customizing the receipe, but it wouldn't let me post them. But I used a number of splenda blend and reduced sugar products, I added white chocolate instants pudding (I'm thinking cheesecake might be good as well), added some vanilla and nutmeg for extra flavor... Being a diabetic and adopting four boys with ADHD and addicted to "sugar" due to their mother, I have to cut it out of them where ever I can and they beleive they are in full flavor with this!
Wonderful recipe! Except they say you shouldn't consume raw eggs so I think next time I will find one where you cook the eggs. But it was a sensational ice cream recipe, the pudding really made it wonderful!
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2003
very good. I cooked the eggs with the sugar and cream because I have a little one
Oh yeah!!! This is soooo good! This will be the only recipe I use! It reminds me of the hand cranked, homemade icecream I had when I was growing up. I can't imagine that this tastes like gooey pudding (as one reviewer said), although, one time I did make a recipe that tasted just like that.... I think I did something wrong. That recipe had lots of eggs & I think I cooked it too long.
I'm a huge ice cream fan, and this was only my second attempt at making my own. I thought it was wonderful! It was very creamy. I agree that it was a little sweeter, but a small reduction in sugar is easy enough. I didn't think the pudding added a store-bought taste to it at all and I used french vanilla pudding. I will make this again and try adding fruit or nuts.
If anyone ever asks for a good ice cream recipe, this is the one to give. This is absolutely fabulous. Since we don't eat uncooked egges, I tried heating the milk and sugar then incorporating it into the eggs and cooking the custard before mixing in the other ingredients with excellent results. It was a little bit extra work but well worth it. It's no wonder everyone raves about this recipe..it's simply the best.
I didn't have some of these ingredients so I changed it a little but it was some kinda fine!! My ingredients are: 4 eggs, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 1 can evaporated milk, 1 can sweetned condensed milk, 1 box instant vanilla pudding mix & enough milk to finish filling my 4-qt ice cream freezer. My husband & I ate almost half of it before it made it to the freezer to harden!!
Rich and creamy! Perfect. I did alter the recipe somewhat. I followed someone else's lead and used egg substitute instead of raw eggs, and I upped the vanilla to 2 full tablespoons instead of 1 teaspoon. (we like a very vanilla flavor) It was awesome. And the no cook, just mix in a bowl recipe was easy and quick. Will definitely be making this again and again. Thanks for sharing!
Wow! This is sooo good. We made this in a cheap rival salt and ice electric maker and it turned out great. So smooth. I did heat the milks and sugar and then added the beaten eggs to cook them so we didn't have raw eggs as we have small children and one on the way.Will try with chocolate pudding next time or maybe lemon if its really hot.
Just made this over the weekend because we had company coming for a visit. It was a great hit. Everyone loved it and it was so easy to make. I put everything except the milk in my blender and mixed it all up, put it over in my electric ice cream canister and refrigerated it over night. Put on the next morning and let the machine do its magic. It was great. I would recommend this recipe!! I will also say that this is the first homemade ice cream I have made without the mix. It was great!!!
The directions (ie: add milk until it reaches the max line) were a little too vague. I'd suggest 2 cups of heavy cream and 3 cups of milk - otherwise, at least for me, it didn't set. Bear in mind that in MOST ice cream makers you'll have to make this twice, as the recipe is for a whole gallon. All that aside, this was DELICIOUS and VERY creamy! The pudding mix was JUST the perfect addition! A lot less calories than the recipe that came with my Cuisinart, too! (just under 200 per half cup)
This ice cream tastes like the old fashioned stuff that my grandma used to make, it was watery and left a not so great after taste in your mouth. I was going to use this ice cream in my birthday "Mud Pie" that's my familys traditional cake but i couldn't bring myself to contaminate my delicious cake with this ok at best ice cream. off to the store to pick up more ingredients for me. For all who did like this ice cream, i havea 2 quart ice cream machine and i could have halfed this recipe and been just fine.
awesome recipe!! it the first one i made after i bought my ice cream maker and its so good! i divided the recipe in half and for the first batch i did the original vanilla and for the second i added about a teaspoon of peppermint extract, green food colouring, mini chocolate chips and cut up york peppermint patties...it was AMAZING!
Even with the ice cream malfunctions, this was yummy. Brought back wonderful childhood memories of July 4th Picnics and homemade ice cream- like Mom used to make!!! I did add some vanilla bean seeds but other than that. Didn't change a thing! THIS ONE IS A KEEPER.
I can't believe this recipe got such high ratings. True, it was easy to make and created a nice-looking ice cream, but the package of instant vanilla pudding gave it an artificial flavor that made it taste more store-bought than homemade.
This vanilla ice cream is fabulous. We made it with French Vanilla flavored pudding, and it was great. It had a good consistency, a creamy texture and was complimented well by fresh strawberry sauce on top. We will definatly be making this one again. Thanks for the great recipe, Lisa! : ) Made it again, but changed things up a bit by using chocolate pudding and chocolate milk! Made a really rich and creamy bowl of chocolate ice cream.
This was delicious. It worried me to eat raw eggs but, I tried it anyway and was pleasantly surprised. I pureed some fresh strawberries and added them to the mixture before freezing it in my ice cream maker. Yummy!
We thought this recipe was excellent. I did use half and half for the heavy whipping cream(that's what I happened to have on hand.) I also cooked the milk and eggs and would recommend doing so. I actually made two batches of ice cream. In the second one we used mexican chocolate and a little brandy. It was really good!!! For those who think the recipe has an artifical taste, add your favorite ingredients and I'm sure it won't be noticed. This is very easy and a good basic recipe. Thanks, Lisa!
