Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream

The way I look at homemade ice cream is if you are going to make it, then you might as well spare no expense and spare no calories. I tried this recipe and thought that it was very easy to make. I put the mixture in a blender to get the lumps out of the mixture from the vanilla. Did not bother to do anything with the eggs, since my husband and I would be eating it and we are not elderly. Used the 32 serving recipe and put it in a 5 quart electric freezer. It "stopped" in 20 minutes and we let the freezer sit for a couple of hours with a towel over the top. It is pretty creamy and did not get hard. But the taste and consistency was fabulous! My husband loved it and we will try this again for our September family reunion. This is a great recipe!!!!