Vanilla Ice Cream III

4.3
69 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 18
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

A no-cook, no egg version of a popular favorite--made with sweetened condensed and evaporated milks, vanilla extract, sugar, milk, and a pinch of salt.

Recipe by Nicki

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
1 gallon
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine condensed milk, evaporated milk, vanilla, salt and sugar in freezer canister of ice cream maker, and stir well. Add enough milk to bring mixture to the fill line on canister. Freeze according to manufacturer's directions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 11.3mg; sodium 46.9mg. Full Nutrition
