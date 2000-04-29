Vanilla Ice Cream III
A no-cook, no egg version of a popular favorite--made with sweetened condensed and evaporated milks, vanilla extract, sugar, milk, and a pinch of salt.
This is the second time I've made this and it comes out perfectly! Instead of the 6 cups of milk, I use 1 quart heavy cream and 2 cups milk. The texture is very smooth and creamy. No need to melt the sugar or anything. Thank you for this great recipe!
This recipe is very easy and the flavor is good, but it's very icy... like ice milk you could buy years ago. I used 1% milk, perhaps it would have been better using whole milk.Read More
This recipie is great! It was a bit too sweet thought what with condensed milk and sugar, so I suggest not putting the sugar in, that's what I did and it tasted even better.
UPDATE.... THIS IS MY FAVORITE RECIPE!!! This recipe is the one that is most like real icecream. I now use this as a base for all kinds of flavors... The only thing I do differently is to use 2 pints of heavy whipping cream and 2 cups of whole milk. I find when you use both it defiantly tastes more like the ice cream you buy in stores and you don't end up w/ those ice crystals in it. So far I've made this plain for hot fudge sundays, I've made cookie dough... before freezing I just add chunks of cookie dough (also eggless that I got on this site... just follow suggestions in the reviews), I've made strawberry w/ crushed up fortune cookies in it (don't ask.. LOL), I've made choc chip using mini M&M's, I've made oreo.. I used a blender for half the package so I would have little specks of choc throughout the entire icecream and I crush up the rest of the package by hand so I've got some bigger chunks. Again, I add right before freezing and now my new favorite is mint choc chip. I just add 1 tbs of peppermint extract and before I freeze the icecream I added one Gharidelli (sp?) bittersweet chocolate bar that I chopped up into small pieces. It's even better than Bryers! Thanks for this recipe, I won't even try another one!
Pretty good and quick, too. It is a little "hollow" tasting. My ice cream maker can't handle 32 servings, so I put the extra into a gallon jug in my fridge; now I can make ice cream at a moment's notice. We just put about 1 3/4 cup mix into our 1 1/2 qt. machine. Turns out a little less than the 1 1/2 qt capacity.
Easy, had a good taste, but needed something added, maybe more vanilla or some fruit.
A really great ice-cream recipe, it was so simple. I think i would add a little less suger next time i make it but thats just my personal taste. I will definatly be making this again.
FANTASTIC!!! A few important things to note: check your ice cream maker as this recipe makes a lot of ice cream. I cut the recipe in half and it was still too much for our maker. I made the mix in a pitcher and just poured the appropriate amount in the mixer, leaving the rest in the pitcher to make another small batch later. Second, I used 2/3 heavy cream and 1/3 2% milk. Other reviewers mentioned they had ice crystals, but I did not have that problem. Right out of the ice cream maker, it was a bit like soft serve so I put the canister in the freezer for a few hours and wound up with some amazingly creamy and delicious ice cream! I also threw a small handful of chocolate chips in during the last 5 minutes of mixing, but I think miniature chips would be better. This is now my go-to vanilla ice cream recipe! YUMMY!!!
This is a great recipe. I love it because it is simple and fast. Yes, it is a bit sweet, but who cares!! I'm going to use it to make cookies and cream. Yes, I am going to leave the sugar out for that one.
We all liked this simple recipe. I have had creamier homemade ice cream, but this was so easy to do, and it really does have a nice texture. Thanks for the great recipe.
This was very easy and cheap recipe. The results were fantastic!!
Way too sweet, I would cut back on the sugar. Even my daughter with a very sweet tooth said it was too sweet. I still gave it 4 because it's a simple recipe that is good, just very sweet. I will make it again with less sugar and also I did use more vanilla than called for.
this is a very good icecream recipe! i just bought a new icecream maker, and i looked for days to find just the right recipe to christen my machine. i did substitute most of the milk for a pint of half and half, and i only used 3/4 c of sugar, but it came out so rich and creamy! my kids cant wait to have a bowl. i really liked that you didn't have to use a lot of ingredients for it, and it made a full gallon of icecream. there are eight of us at home, so i need the bigger recipes. i can't wait to try this at our next church event. thanks, lisa l, wichita, ks.
We had a cookout on Memorial Day, and invited several guests. I made this ice cream and there was not an ounce left! Everyone LOVED it!! I did make a few changes though. I used heavy cream instead of just regular milk, and also crushed up an whole package Butterfinger candy in it. This is important: You must marinate the candy with all ingredients (except the heavy cream) in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes before putting it in the ice cream maker. It's incredibly good!!! Thanks for the recipe!!
This is definitely an ice milk recipe. If you are looking for real creamy ice cream, look elsewhere. If you like a product with a lot of ice and the consistency of ice milk, then go for it.
I love this. Very simple, and my kids love it to. I followed a few other reviews and reduced the sugar content and used some half and half and some milk. I also added 1/3 cup if coco, and used 1 tsp vanilla. My ten year old said it is the best chocolate ice cream he has ever had.
This recipe turns out perfect every time!
This is the best ice cream recipe I've made. I used a real vanilla bean and reduced the sugar - amazing!
good
This was delicious. I used 3 cups of heavy whipping cream in place of some of the milk. We had it at a cookout and everyone loved it. I will be using this recipe again.
I made this at work and it was sooo good!! I did use a pint of fat free half and half instead of evaporated milk and only used half cup sugar. I also used skim milk and fat free condensed milk and it was so creamy and good everyone loved it. Will be making this again and again!! thanks!!
This was so good.....took a long time to set up though.
We made this recipe for the 4th of July, and it was excellent. I have a family recipe, but my hubby thinks it is way too sweet. So we decided to try this recipe, and it was much better. The only thing I would change is add a smidgen more sugar. It was not quite as sweet as I would like, but it is a great median from our ultra sweet family recipe. I also like that there are no raw eggs in this recipe. I'm expecting, so I needed a recipe that was healthy for me and baby. This definitely did the trick.
This recipe is amazing! It fits into my low cal / low cholesterol diet and tastes great. It reminds me of the homemade ice cream my grandmother used to make.
This took a very long time to set up in our electric ice cream maker. I'd say it was going for 2 hours, at least. Used 3 cups of whipping cream and poured up to the fill line w/two percent milk for the rest of the liquid. Only had about 1 2/3 T of vanilla, would have been better if it were the full 2 T, I think. Good, but will probably try another recipe.
I'm not sure where I went wrong, but to me this tasted like ice milk. However, the kids did say it tastes like a frosty from Wendy's when chocolate syrup is mixed in. I'll keep searching other recipes
This was so good, made it for July 4th, made it again on the 5th. GREAT !
Definitely too sweet! This is one of the better, simpler recipes for non-custard style ice cream, though. I read many comments and didn't even try to add the cup of sugar. To simplify things, I put in 2 cans of sweetened condensed milk, no sugar (a can of SCM has about 22g of sugar, about 1/4 a cup), and substituted a pint of half & half for a pint of milk, i.e. 4 c. milk (might do even more next time; heavy cream leaves a film in my mouth, but straight milk makes for more "ice milk" than ice cream). Very easy to halve this recipe if you need to.
Yum. Think this is my new favorite ice cream. Just had a taste before putting it in the freezer. I loved the flavor that the evaporated milk added!
I am not sure if it is me and what I call ice cream, but bleh bleh bleh. I has the consistency and taste of coolwhip. When I mixed everything together it filled not even 1/2 of make ice cream maker. by the time it was done, it was to the top. Maybe I prefer "Ice Milk" it left a gross aftertaste too.
Delicious and easy!
Very good! I barely added any sugar though.I wanted to eat ice cream, not ice sugar :). added choclate chips that I chopped a little smaller. Thanks you!
This is a great recipe but we have played around with it. Like others, I use 4 cups heavy whipping cream and 2 cups milk. I leave out the sugar, use only 1 tbsp of vanilla and add a bag of ghiradelli milk chocolate chips (melted down). So yummy! If you dont want it too sweet, use less chocolate chips and add some cocoa powder.
Very good and extremely easy to make.
It is really good! The only thing I did was, since I did not have an ice cream maker, I mixed all the ingredients and mixed it with my electric mixer for 15 minutes. Definitely will make again! So good!!' :)
Yummy and so simple. Of course it's not as creamy as recipes that use cream or half and half, but it's not nearly the calories and fat either! I can't wait to try this as a base for other kinds, as other reviewers suggested. I did cut the sugar to 1/2 cup and it was plenty sweet for us. Thanks for a great recipe!
Great recipe! I omitted the sugar, added one pint of cream and 5 cups of whole milk. Very thick and creamy. Perfect!
I didn't add salt because I forgot and doubled the vanilla because we like vanilla flavor Will definitely make it again
We used 1/3 C of sugar and it tured out delicious
Thanks to other reviews, I made this without the sugar and it was fantastic. I made it again for my brother's birthday and added magic shell to make chocolate chips, everyone loved it. Even my mom, who is not a fan of homemade ice cream said it was great.
Very good! I needed a vanilla ice cream recipe in a hurry and was looking for something I already had the ingredients for. Found this one and I won't have to look for another. I made it the first time for my church ice cream social(which was risky) but everyone raved about it. Thank you--it's a hit!
Glad to find a recipe that didn’t call for raw eggs (I’m immunosuppressed) that still tasted great! This was so smooth and creamy. I’ll be making this again.
Excellent and very versatile!
Very easy recipe and it tasted yummy. I did change the 6 cups of milk to 2 cups of cream and 4 cups of milk. Will make this again.
Super east recipe and tastes great.. my kids love it and there friends request it every time they come over. I add fresh fruits right at the end for an extra bonus but doesn’t need anything. Will definitely be a hit at any get together for sure.
It wasn't particularly tasty when "fresh", but was much better the next day after it had hardened in the freezer. Was good with toppings and fruit pies.
I use 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream and 4 1/2 cups milk. I also do variations like adding crushed oreo cookies prior to the ice cream being fully set. My family loves it.
Made last summer grand kids Bparty I'm the cool grandpa
We reduced the sugar to 3/4c. since others said it was really sweet. This came out ok.. very light and fluffy, not thick like you'd think of ice cream.
I like it, but you can definitely taste the sweetened condensed milk.
This recipe was really simple and easy. To bad my ice cream maker broke before it had a chance to churn. I did it by hand. I like that it's got 1/3 the calories of store bought and doesn't skimp on flavor. I will definitely try this again when I get my ice cream maker fixed and I think I'm going to use some heavy cream or half and half along with the regular milk to make a slightly creamier ice cream. I know that will increase the calories per serving. I will also look for the fat free evaporated and condensed milk instead of the full fat versions I used this time. I will also play with optional ingredients and put some whole blueberries and coconut in the vanilla and maybe some chips or nuts in the chocolate. It'll be fun to play with this recipe. Because my ice cream maker was out of comission I had to mix by hand. When the batter went into the freezer, I had to take it out every couple of hours to mix it and put it back in to prevent crystals from forming.
This is the best ice cream!! We cannot have sugar, nor do I have cane sugar of any kind in my house. So the first time I made it was for Mom's Birthday and I used the 1 cup of Stevia, as I use for all my recipes that call for sugar. I wondered if it would be good. I didn't tell anyone, so when Dad said it was the Best Ice Cream he had ever eaten and we were all thrilled, because we now had an ice cream recipe we could eat that was delicious !!!!
gave it a perfect rating, not because its the absolute best ice cream i've ever made, but it was excellent for a recipe with no eggs and no cream.
Very tasty! A bit sweet for me, but I'll try less sugar next time.
I had a sweet tooth for some vanilla ice cream yesterday, so i found this recipe and it seemed a bit unusual using evaporated milk and condensed milk,.... anyway long story short... NO.... it does not work, it never really freezes and it has a odd texture... sooo there are no short cuts for making ice cream.
Delicious, creamy ice cream. First attempt, I followed the directions exactly. Super as written, although a bit too sweet for my liking. Second attempt, I omitted sugar completely and it was wonderful. Making it again tonight for a third time, at the request of my family members ..... Try it!
I made this recipe this week end and I have to disagree with the other reviews. I made it just as the recipe calls and I thought that it was not sweet enough. I will make it again but will add about a half cup more sugar next time.
