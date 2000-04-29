Vanilla Ice Cream III

UPDATE.... THIS IS MY FAVORITE RECIPE!!! This recipe is the one that is most like real icecream. I now use this as a base for all kinds of flavors... The only thing I do differently is to use 2 pints of heavy whipping cream and 2 cups of whole milk. I find when you use both it defiantly tastes more like the ice cream you buy in stores and you don't end up w/ those ice crystals in it. So far I've made this plain for hot fudge sundays, I've made cookie dough... before freezing I just add chunks of cookie dough (also eggless that I got on this site... just follow suggestions in the reviews), I've made strawberry w/ crushed up fortune cookies in it (don't ask.. LOL), I've made choc chip using mini M&M's, I've made oreo.. I used a blender for half the package so I would have little specks of choc throughout the entire icecream and I crush up the rest of the package by hand so I've got some bigger chunks. Again, I add right before freezing and now my new favorite is mint choc chip. I just add 1 tbs of peppermint extract and before I freeze the icecream I added one Gharidelli (sp?) bittersweet chocolate bar that I chopped up into small pieces. It's even better than Bryers! Thanks for this recipe, I won't even try another one!