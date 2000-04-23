Grandma's Rhubarb Torte

After offering to make a dessert for a dinner party last week, I had tons of rhubarb in the garden so I chose this one. I can't tell you all the mishaps I had making this. First I didn't realize how much 8 cups of rhubarb was so I had to keep sending my son up and down the garden to get more. Then, I have a fan assisted oven and thought I overbaked it at every stage. I honestly wasn't going to bring it. To top it all off it fell over in the car on the way there. I begged my sis in law not to serve it until someone brave tasted it, but there it was on the dessert table next to all the fancy tarts and chocolates. Do you know everyone was bugging me for the recipe?! I think any dessert that can take that much abuse and still taste so good deserves 5 stars!