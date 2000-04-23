Grandma's Rhubarb Torte
I used to love going to Grandma's to eat her freshly baked rhubarb torte. Now that I have the recipe, I can make it any time!
Excellent dessert!! I spent the day at my mothers house on Friday helping her bake. (My brothers new girlfriend was flying in and staying for a few days!) Mom has loads of frozen rhubarb in her freezer from last summer that needs to be used up so I thought I'd put a dent in it with this recipe. Wow, was it ever a hit...even with non rhubarb lovers!! One thing I would suggest though concerns the method of making the "custard". Instead of mixing the egg yolks with the flour, mix them first with the sugar, than the milk, than beat in the flour. If you mix the ingredients in the order described in the method you will end up with hard little pieces of egg/flour, making your custard mixture grainy.Just thought I'd offer a hint!! To all of you who have a rhubarb patch and are always on the hunt for new rhubarb recipes...you've just gotta try this one!!! Thanks a bunch Patty!Read More
Although this might be a good recipe to some, we didn't care for it. It was much, much to sweet. We didn't eat the whole thing. I like the idea of the tort so I'm going to try again and use less sugar, maybe add strawberries too. I'm not giving up on it :)Read More
This is really wonderful...I didn't change the ingredients at all. However, I didn't let the crust cool before topping with the filling mixture (just put it on right after taking crust out of the oven & popped it back in the oven); and, although the recipe doesn't specify, you should always put a meringue on top of the filling when it's hot and spread it til it touches the sides of the pan to prevent it from "shrinking" while cooling.
This was very good (I agree with the other reviewer about the order of mixing). I ground two tablespoons of flax seeds in my coffee grinder and added them to the crust mixture for a wonderful nutty flavour (and a bit of added fiber..sneaky nutrition). Other than that, I made no other tweaks. The custard was firm enough to slice but velvety soft in the mouth. The meringue was a nice touch and looked very pretty (make sure filling is hot when you spread on egg white mixture..helps avoid making custard wet). And the preparation in a 9x13 dish served a lot of people with little trouble. Best the day it is made (crust got a bit soggy overnight). I will definitely make again when I need a dessert for a crowd!
I made this to take to a large dinner. It got rave reviews. The only thing I did different was to subsitute Splenda for the sugar. I used about 1/2 of the recommended amount and it was perfect.
After offering to make a dessert for a dinner party last week, I had tons of rhubarb in the garden so I chose this one. I can't tell you all the mishaps I had making this. First I didn't realize how much 8 cups of rhubarb was so I had to keep sending my son up and down the garden to get more. Then, I have a fan assisted oven and thought I overbaked it at every stage. I honestly wasn't going to bring it. To top it all off it fell over in the car on the way there. I begged my sis in law not to serve it until someone brave tasted it, but there it was on the dessert table next to all the fancy tarts and chocolates. Do you know everyone was bugging me for the recipe?! I think any dessert that can take that much abuse and still taste so good deserves 5 stars!
Excellent cake!!!
I collect Rhubarb recepies and this is one of the very best
I have made this recipe many times and always receive high praise for it. I have substituted sour cream for the milk, it was wonderful, made it even more interesting and richer.
This was awesome! I made it for my Mom and Dad's birthday party and everyone loved it! I replaced the flour with cornstarch. That was the only change I made. Kate
I cut the sugar as suggested by another reviewer. I only added 2 1/2 cups. Other was too sweet, this is better.
Excellent Recipe. I left out the Meringue and instead added a brown sugar oatmeal crisp topping.
An absolute delight!!! The whole family loved it.
This is very yummy.
My grandmother made this dish and I always loved it. My favorite way to have rhubarb. I was very easily able to cut this in half and fit it into a pie dish.
Excellent recipe. I wasn't sure about the meringue, but the whole combination of crust, custard and meringue is perfect. I added strawberries and it was delicious. Will definitely use again and again.
This was a great recipe , not too sweet even though the merengue was dense, didnt fade. thank you for this one !
this gets a 4 star rating because the quanties are simply too large for a 9x13 pan. next time I make this I will use only 4 eggs and cut down the milk used to 2/3 cup.otherwise it is a very tasty dessert. (or use a larger pan, like a lasagna pan for example.)
This was very good, and a bit different. A great way to use up an abundance of rhubarb. Shared w/ in-laws and they loved it. Leftovers were a nice treat the next day, too.
This was my first rhubarb recipe, and it was pretty good! However, I didn't like the topping, and instead would suggest using whipped cream. The pie itself was definitely good, though. For a more traditional pie taste for those who may have never had rhubarb before, add a little more sugar to the recipe and vanilla extract.
Us "rhubarb lovers" around here loved this. I printed this one off for next rhubarb season.
Exactly like an old family recipe that had been lost! Wonderful and easy to make. It was even great the following day, I did not have a soggy crust. Thank you so much for sharing!
My sister-in-law has an awesome tort recipe, but she wasn't home for me to get it, so found this one. It is just as good as my sister-in-laws, if not better. Shhhh don't tell her. This was very good. Thanks for sharing.
I don't know what I did but it didn't come out cake-like at all. It was like a rhubarb pie and was soft like a fruit pie filling. I even baked it longer because it didn't "set". I'm afraid to cut into it.
This was not that great the night that I made it, when it was still warm. I was worried that I would just end up throwing out a huge pan full of dessert. Fortunately this morning I pulled it out of the fridge (where I stored it wrapped in plastic wrap_not foil) and it was delicious! The meringue really held up and the fruit was soft and sweet instead of slightly crunchy. Even the crust tasted bettter! I highly recommend making this and leaving PLENTY of time to chill in the fridge and let everything mesh, possibly even the night before.
The recipe was good, but not exceptional. I gave it 4 stars probably because I don't care for meringue much. I'd give it 3 days max for storage as it gets kind of slimey (yes, I refrigerated it).
I REALLY liked this, and so did everyone else. My only complaint was that I didn't have quite as much rhubarb as the recipe called for, so it wasn't as rhubarby as I'd have liked.
Quite delicious - however, I didn't have enough rhubarb in my garden so I substituted some strawberries (2 parts rhubarb, 1 part strawberry). I love straw and rhubarb, and I found it was really great!
My motherlaw use to make this . I had lost her recipe.This one is a winner ,tastes similar to what she made.
Loved it, great hit. Shouldn't have cut back on topping or crust, despite having less rhubarb than called for (still used 9x13 pan).
This recipe was alot of work for a college student but it was worth it! I substituted skim milk for evaporated milk and it was fine, even though it was probably a bit more moist than the original recipe. The meringue tasted great even though it was weeping by the time i was able to eat it. Overall it was a wonderful recipe to use up the rhubarb mom brought from home.
Great rhubarb recipe
Made this last evening with the overabundant rhubarb pick from the garden....great because it uses 8 cups of rhubarb. It was rich & superb. I would cut back the sugar next time thoug as it was very sweet...or maybe try some Splenda with the sugar. Definitely a keeper.
My mom used to make this all the time. Everyone would always ask for the recipe! She also uses Splenda when preparing for some of our diabetic relatives and it turns out great. I'm going to have to plant rhubarb this year, just so I can make this recipe! Delicious!
OH MY!! I LOVE this recipe! I even liked it the second day better! It definitely makes an overflowing batch for lots of people. Yummy.
My brother in law loved this torte. We printed out the recipe because it called for 8 cups of rhubarb. It was worth it.
My family are big rhubarb crisp fans but this recipe was a nice alternative. I wasn't sure about the meringue on top but it complimented the rhubarb mixture nicely. It was my first time making meringue - it took longer to form stiff peeks than I expected.
Delicious! I used Splenda because my diabetic mom was coming for dinner, and did 1/3 strawberries / 2/3 rhubarb. Will use real sugar next time - I just can't get over that slight Splenda aftertaste. Can't wait to make this with real sugar!
I was looking for a different recipe for rhubarb. I can't seem to make any kind of "crisp" whatsoever. I thought I would try this. My husband, who is VERY picky, said it was "alright" and the next morning half the pan was gone. I think he liked it. I didn't have any evaporated milk, so I used regular. It still turned out great, but I will use the evaporated next time just to see what the difference is. Thank you so much!!!
Very nice alternative to the classic rhubarb custard pie. I did need to cook the torte for an additional 20 minutes. Would make again.
The recipe is great up until you reach the meringue section. It is unclear how much sugar to use and it fails to mention that you must use a glass or metal bowl. I have never made a meringue before and was mixing and mixing the eggs with a lack luster result. I ended up using a separate recipes for the meringue.
This is very good tasting.
I added 1/4 tsp. Cinnamon to the meringue topping and it makes the flavor pop. I also wrapped aluminum foil around the upper edge of crust when baking the second time to prevent it from getting too brown from being in and out of oven and make sure that the meringue completely covers the crust the last time into oven. Let rest in fridge overnight before serving so it can firm up. Tastes awesome the next day. It's the only recipe that I use for rhubarb.
excellent recipe. we have here rhubarb season, and wanted to try something new and this was the right choice. everybody loved it and i have already shared this recip with few my friends. i am baking it again! love it!
We enjoyed this a lot! 4 stars because it would have been too sweet for our taste as written. 5 stars with sugar cut down to 1.5 cups in the rhubarb filling, evaporated milk replaced with sour cream, and we skipped the merengue topping. The crust was perfectly crisp, and the rhubarb filling was luscious!
Absolutely amazing dessert to make & eat! Lots of steps but very easy and well worth it. Shared with friends and family.
Wonderful recipe, and very delicious. EVERYONE loved it, even those who don't like rhubarb!!
many textures and many flavors. this is my favorite desert although it took me a long time to make it.
I think there is an problem with the crust ingredients as it does not come together. Also would like more custard.
