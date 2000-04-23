Grandma's Rhubarb Torte

I used to love going to Grandma's to eat her freshly baked rhubarb torte. Now that I have the recipe, I can make it any time!

By pie223

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Combine butter, 1 1/2 cups flour, and 1 tablespoon sugar in a mixing bowl; beat until combined with an electric mixer. Press mixture into bottom of prepared baking dish.

  • Bake crust in preheated oven until firm, about 15 minutes. Remove and let crust cool.

  • In large mixing bowl, combine 6 egg yolks, remaining 1/4 cup flour, evaporated milk, 2 cups sugar, and rhubarb. Stir together and pour over cooled crust.

  • Bake pie in oven until filling is set, about 1 hour.

  • For meringue, beat 6 egg whites in a large bowl using an electric mixer until whites are foamy. Beat in 3/4 cup sugar and vanilla extract until the mixture holds stiff peaks. Spread meringue over rhubarb filling.

  • Return pie to oven and bake until meringue is golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 53.5g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 103.7mg; sodium 114.1mg. Full Nutrition
