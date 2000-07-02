Grandma's Apple Dumplings
This is a simple and delicious recipe for apples wrapped in dough with an orange vanilla sauce. Don't forget the ice cream!
I thought this was a very nice dessert. It was very easy, but you will need to cover the rolls for the last 15 minutes of cooking. I will be making this again!!!Read More
This was quite good. The orange juice was a different twist but the flavor was a little strong. I will definitely try this again maybe with 1/2 cup of orange juice.Read More
A really good recipe, but even better if you pour the oj in the bottom of the pan, not on top of the rolls. Then brush the rolls with butter, and last put the sugar-cinnamon mixture on top. May cook in less time this way too. My family loves these!
I made this with a can of peaches in light syrup instead of apples and orange juice. I used one or two slices of peach per roll, depending on the size of the peach slices. I used the leftover juice from the can, which ended up to be about 1/2 a cup of juice, and used cranberry juice to fill to the rest of the 3/4. This was fantastic, and made my house smell delicious! Will definately make again!!
This recipe was excellent!!! The dumplings were easy to make and the outcome was delicious. I found it that it helped to cover the dumpling for the first 20 min with aluminum foil and uncover them for the last 10 so that they got that pretty golden brown color. I hope everyone else enjoys this recipe as much as my friends and I did.
This was a very tasty dessert that was extremely easy to prepare. We really enjoyed it!
Great Recipe!! I use 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar. I melt these with the butter and bring them to a rolling boil for 2 minutes before adding the cinnamon and vanilla and pouring over the dumplings. I have made these several times and they are always a hit!! Thanks
This was a very easy and tasty recipe. It turned out perfect. The orange juice gave it a nice flavor.
replace orange juice with 1/2 cup of apple cider ( in season) Fabulous!
I found this recipe super easy to put together. Most of all myself and my family found it scrumptious. Hope
This recipe was wonderful, delicious and so easy!!! As others suggested, I only made half of the sauce, and it was perfect!!! Can't wait to make these for company . . . my opinion, it's a really impressive dessert!!!
This recipe was easy, quick and delicious! The orange-vanilla sauce was perfect--not too much orange flavor. My only complaint: perhaps a little less butter could be used? I can't wait to share this one with my family.
Delicious! Very rich (maybe a bit much for me, I think I'll cut back on the sugar a little next time.) I did use apple juice in place of orange juice because that's what I happened to have in the fridge. Very simple to make, and I agree with the reviewer who said to cover it halfway through baking. But they were tender, soft, and tasty for sure.
Neat idea. I sliced the quarters into three but the apples still needed a bit longer to cook. Halved the sauce & it was just the right amount, the sauce is very tasty! I covered the dish for 15 and uncovered for 15, maybe next time I would leave uncovered to get a little crust on the top of the dumplings. For leftovers, I broiled the dumplings at 500 degrees for 6 minutes. To me this was comfort food-ish, hubby did not care for the dish though.
This is a simple, DELICIOUS recipe. I made it last night, and my family loved it. My 4 year old helped wrap the apples in the crescent rolls and sprinkle the cinnamon on top. This is a good one for children to help with. Thanks for sharing this one!
These were delightful. Love the orange juice flavor and tasted even better warmed up and gooey the next day. Might be nice with a cream cheese frosting dripped over them when hot.
This is delicious. I didn't have OJ so I used a half cup of my daughters Sunny D. :-) I also covered with aluminum foil the first 20 minutes because I wanted the dough to be soft and not crispy. Brush with butter before baking and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. Poured the juice in the bottom of the dish. While baking I spooned it over each dumpling. YUM!
Love love, so moist. I am using less orange juice each time so they aren't as soupy but love them.
Great taste, the orange juice is a wonderful addition! I wanted home made pastry so I made the pastry described in "Apple Dumplings II" and it was enough for 3 apples (12 quarters). I rolled it into a circle and cut it into triangles like you cut a cake. I used these triangles instead of the crescent rolls .
It's true it only needs half the butter in the sauce, and I put in a few raisins. Don't serve with custard I tried this and it takes away from the unique sauce. A Family favourite.
ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL! I made this for my husband and he loved it so much he has started to beg for it! Very easy to make which for me is one of the best parts.
Really very ggod. I will cut back on the sugar next time but some vanilla ice cream would have helped.
These were pretty yummy and very easy. I made them for breakfast one morning and also sprinkled some sugar & cinnamon on the apples before I wrapped them in the dough. I did not make the sauce since we were out of orange juice, so we just topped them with some maple syrup and they tasted great. They do not keep well at all so make sure to eat them all fresh from the oven.
This recipe was a hit with my kids. I've made apple dumplings before but the OJ made an extra ordinary flavor to this. I have requests to make it again and I will.
easy and delicious
I make these EVERY holiday. The first time I made these for Thanksgiving, everyone wanted the recipe. Do not change a single thing!
These are really easy, and good when you need something sweet without a lot of effort.
I agree about the oj being overpowering...any suggestions for an oj substitute?
Used crescent rolls instead of biscuits.
This is EXCELLENT! I served this to my non-apple loving family and they raved about it. Great with vanilla ice cream - very rich! Thanks for a crowd-pleasing recipe that is very simple to make!
Have made this recipe 3 times in the last 2 months. It is amazing. The only difference was I used Jona Gold apples. I served it with homemade whipped cream. It is a new family favorite. So delish and so easy to make!!
I changed this into a peach dumpling recipe. I used one can of sliced peaches in 100% juice from Walmart. Placed 1-2 slices per roll. No OJ just the juice from the peaches. Boiled that with the butter and sugar and added the cinnamon with the mixture when the vanilla was added. Poured over the rolls and sprinkled brown sugar and cinnamon. Covered with aluminum foil for the first 20 min and cooked for 7 min without. PERFECT!
Super good dessert! A friend made this for our gathering, and I had to print off my own copy of the recipe! One thing she changed, was she cut the sauce in half - which was perfect. Her comment was that it made a bit too much the first time she made it. Try this, and yes, grab the ice cream! You will love it!
These are super quick and tasty!
Made this for a party and it was a huge hit! I also cut the orange juice in half. I covered the pan with aluminum foil until the last 10 minutes of baking then basted the dumplings with the sauce. My guest were spooning the sauce over vanilla ice cream it was so good!
Loved them! Wasn't sure about the orange juice but they were really good!
Yum! My husband raved about this (he's not a dessert guy at all). Since other reviewers mentioned cutting down the OJ and the fact that I had lots of oranges on hand, I used the juice from 4 to make a 1/2 cup. If one really likes the OJ taste, could use more, but 1/2 c. did it for us.
These are delicious and so easy to make! I have made this dessert several times by now. I do ususally substitute fuji apples and 1/3 cup of brown sugar instead since I feel 3/4 would make it way too sweet. Definitely have them with vanilla ice cream! :)
Super easy dessert that's quite good! My husband, kids and mother in law seemed to really enjoy this. My apples weren't quite as tender as I would have liked after 30 minutes. Next time I would bake them a little longer- could just be my oven though. I halved the sauce and that was plenty. I served this with double churned reduced fat vanilla ice cream and it was still very rich tasting. The orange juice definitely gives the sauce an extra boost. I will definitely make these again.
These are the best apple dumplings that I have ever made. And so simple, I never thought of crescent rolls. They were divine! Made these as an extra Thanksgiving dessert since my family ususally eats 1 piece of pumpkin pie. This was a big hit, especially with French Vanilla ice cream!!
This was a hit-so good and easy! My kids really liked it.
I haven't made this recipe, but ate it at a church supper tonight, and it's WONDERFUL. The cook told me this is one recipe that will not get soggy like those made with a homemade flour dough, so is just as good the next day. Too, she'd doubled or tripled the recipe for a packed pan larger than a 9 X 13. Each dumpling could be easily lifted from the pan, and they were so pretty & plump. Her husband mentioned to the ladies in the kitchen that all that was needed was a pint of ice cream! Yes, this is definitely a 5 STAR!
I'm not known for being the best cook in our family - that title belongs to my sister, but even she asked for this recipe because it was delicious and so easy! The first time I made them I took some over to our neighbors because I had to share them with someone! I follow the recipe exactly and have gotten rave reviews every time. I've made them three times and have the ingredients on hand to make them again! Wonderful!
This is really good. I may use less OJ next time because it makes a LOT of sauce. Great with some vanilla ice cream.
Fixed this numerous, numerous times & it always turns out to be absolutely perfect. The only thing I did differently was add the cinnamon to my sauce mixture & sprinkled apple pie spice on top before baking. The sauce is way too yummy - gonna experiment with the sauce using some apple cider with the OJ - fixing the crescent rolls with some butter & cinnamon sugar - then pour the hot sauce over the crescents & bake. My 4 yr old granddaughter loves, loves the sweet crust (as does most everybody else)but she gives me her baked apple in exchange for my crust. I'll be back to tell how the experiment goes. Could this be called "GRAM'S APPLESS DUMPLING"? Thanks for all the wonderful recipes ---- DianneP
Hubby LOVES these! Orange juice makes these absolutely delectable.
YUMMY!!! The orange juice adds a special flavor to the dish--very good!
Very easy to make. I substituted apple juice for the orange juice and omitted the vanilla (we were out). The only regret I have is that there was no vanilla ice cream in the house to go along with it!
This was pretty good. Very different flavor from ordinary apple dumplings due to the orange juice. We did add a little extra sugar and lots of extra cinnamon, and covered the dumplings for the last seven minutes.
Extremely easy and semi-homemade! To make the apples melt into the pastry, I quartered the apples and then thinly sliced them before wrapping them in the pastry - this allowed them to cook all the way through.
EXCELLENTE’, my wife loved it ... would use 3/4 cup juice next time for sauce to thicken, otherwise easy ... even a man can make it !!!!
Great recipe. Easy to make and so delicious! Just like my grandma's! I added a little Grand Mariner to my sauces.
Awesome!!
Easy Easy Easy ... My guys rated this #1 ! Even my "I don't like apple dumplings" teen loved this one. It was really easy to make this and I needed to use up some crescent rolls. I doubled the apples and crescent rolls, used a large casserole dish and followed the sauce as directed (did not double it) this turned out very nice. My guys were impressed and really liked this one. The orange sauce really made this special. I still prefer my "old fashioned" apple dumplings but these were really good too.
This recipe was perfect as is, only thing I did different was divide each apple into 8 slices, instead of 4. I made two pans and they were gone before they cooled! If you like apple pie, you'll love this!
The best apple dessert ever. Love the orange juice to give a tarty taste! Everyone Loved It!
Delicious! I have made these twice and both times they have gotten rave reviews. I am not usually an apple dessert person, but these are great. I follow the directions exactly and they turn out perfect.
Good recipe! I added 4 more rolls to the 8 rolls to make up for the extra juice that one rater mentioned.
An absolutely AWESOME recipe! Loved it! So quick and easy.
easy, fast and delicious! i especially love to keep them overnight and in the morning place them in the toaster oven. these totally sold out at my bake sale!
A lovely and flavorful dish! I made one variation simply because I ran out of time. Instead of wrapping them individually, I simply laid the apple slices in the bottom of the pan and covered them with the crescent rolls, crust-style, and sprinkled cinnamon over the top. I prepared the remaining ingredients as instructed and poured the juice mixture over all and baked. Delicious served hot with vanilla ice cream!
This was the best, the fastest and the easiest recipe ever. Can't wait till my family comes over cause I will be making this again. The kids will love it. I didn't change anything, but I did throw in some chopped walnuts. Had some whipped cream but the Vanilla Ice Cream will be next. YUMMY !
Quick, Easy, and Delicious
I made this using peaches and peach flavored soda also w Mountain Dew w apples my most go to recipe
Definitely a 5 star recipe. Had raves about these dumplings and they were so easy to make. I made the recipe as is and found it a bit sweet. That's simple to fix. I had extra apple pieces so I just added them around the dumplings. That was a plus. Took the advice of another reviewer and covered the dish for the last half of the cooking time. A recipe that is so easy and receives such great compliments is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing it.
I had some beautiful pears that were quickly getting ripe, so I used them instead of apples in this recipe. They worked perfectly. The only other change I made was to reduce the amount of orange juice to 1/2 cup, thanks to the suggestion of a reviewer. My husband loved this dish, so it's a keeper, but next time, I think I'll reduce the amount of liquid a bit more. While the top crust was crisp, the dumplings were still swimming in orange sauce.
I'm an indifferent baker but I had extra granny smith apples I needed to use. This was amazing! I've never had apple dumplings before, so I'm not sure what other ones taste like. Also, many people complained about the strong taste of the orange juice, I found the orange flavor very pleasant and not overpowering at all. Will DEFINITELY make again.
So delish....first time making this and it came out great . I read several reviews before cooking it and decided to do 1/2 orange juice with half cranberry. Only wish they had a video because you really don't know how much of the mixture to pour in but I did it half way and that was fine...so good luck future apple dumpling lovers. A recipe to keep.
Wow!!! I was pleasantly surprised at how good this was! The only difference I made was that I cooked uncovered for 15 minutes and then added foil the last 15 minutes. Other than that, it called for an easy and delicious recipe!!
This recipe did not need a thing more, or less, perfect as written. I only had very large granny apples so I sliced the quarters a little bit to cook better. Perfect! It smelled so good and tasted even better. A winner, thank you Megan for sharing.
This was an easy any delicious recipe. So good.
No changes to the recipe. Yes, I will make it again.
Excellent!!!!
We enjoyed them quite a bit. It was quick and easy. The sauce is very good. I would make it again. I didn't change the recipe.
Killer dumpling recipe! I made these with my two-and-a-half-year-old: she had tons of fun wrapping the apples and helping pour the ingredients together. Added a dash of cloves and some orange zest (just because I had a half-dead orange that had been abandonded in the fruit bowl for a few weeks). Delicious! I didn't cover them and they came out just fine - crispy on the top, but not dark. This is going into my regular rotation of "things to do with leftover apples."
I microwaved the sliced apples for 2 minutes before wrapping them in the crescent rolls and also poured a 12 oz. Mountain Dew around the outside of the dumplings before baking. SUPERB!!!!!
Made it yesterday...I used the large butter croissants. Delicious!
Used apple juice instead of orange and came out fine. Really easy and good.
Wonderful. Just like I remember from my childhood.
Perfect! I used monkfruit and reduced to 1/2 cup. Love this quick and mouthwatering dessert
Made it with peaches and it was great. Will try with apples. Certainly a keeper.
These were a totally awesome dessert! For once, I changed absolutely nothing and made it as per the recipe. Everyone loved it, even the Blah-Blah crowd and many asked for the recipe. I served it with a scoop of President's Choice Vanilla Fudge Crackle on top!
Great and Easy
This is my new go-to recipe for apple dumplings. I have tried the recipes where the liquid is 7up or Mt. Dew and loved them. This is better! Thank you for sharing it!
The sauce was delicious.
I like it just the way it is, it was so delicious and different, but best of all, it was easy and fast...Im making this again for sure.
Love it! Christmas Eve special.
My family loved these. I used stevia instead of sugar to cut down on the calories, and no one tasted a difference. They were delicious, the bread browned, the apples (which I sliced pretty thin) were just like in a pie and the juice absorbed to give it a wonderful flavor. I did only use half the aount of juice as well. They all disappeared, so I made another batch the same evening. They were just as amazing.
I didn't have any orange juice so I used apple juice instead. It was delicious! I will use this recipe again!
Made this with apples and peaches both very delicious
Made it and Rave Reviews from the family. They Loved it
Made this today with pears and biscuits, my son loved it. It was very easy to make.
Very simple.. but the sauce is unbelievably tasty. Cooking for 2, cut this recipe in half.. Discarding these would be an unforgivable crime.
It was good.
I would use apple cider or apple juice instead of the orange juice…I think it would make for a more “appley” flavor!
This is very easy to make and tastes delicious. I thought the sauce would make the crescent rolls soggy, but there is enough of the roll dough above the level of the sauce that the rolls crisp nicely. I used an 8-inch pie pan, which just fits the recipe.
It was good, as far as ease is concerned! I did not like the Orange juice flavor and they were sort of soggy. Made it again, used Ginger beer instead of the OJ. Did NOT cover with foil as some suggested. Used Pillsbury “Butter Flake” Crescents. Sprinkled sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of nutmeg on top of the “bundles”, poured the butter, sugar, juice mix around the casserole instead of on top. Turned oven up for last 10 minutes to 375. Just took them out of the oven… They look beautiful, browned, and crispy! We shall see…more to come after tasting
Delicious. Served hot with ice cream.
This recipe was so easy. I am teaching a science of cooking class and we are doing a unit on apples. This was such a great recipe to do with kids. The only thing we changed was to use less than 1/4 of an apple in each piece of dough. They didn't seem like they would fit. There was quite a bit of sauce left over so if I were running short on some of the ingredients, I would reduce the amounts of each substance used in the sauce. We got rave reviews from people who tried our dumplings. I will definately make this again!
