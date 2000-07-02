Grandma's Apple Dumplings

4.7
203 Ratings
  • 5 165
  • 4 31
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a simple and delicious recipe for apples wrapped in dough with an orange vanilla sauce. Don't forget the ice cream!

Recipe by Megan Sneed

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
42 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 dumplings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Wrap each apple piece in one crescent roll. Place seam side down in an 8x8 baking dish and sprinkle with cinnamon.

    Advertisement

  • In medium saucepan, combine butter, sugar, and orange juice; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Pour over rolls.

  • Bake for 30 minutes, or until pastry is golden and apples are tender. Spoon sauce over rolls when serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 302.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022