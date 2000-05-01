Nugget Pudding I
Steamed cereal pudding with lemon accents.
Steamed cereal pudding with lemon accents.
I don't know why the above reviewer remixed the dessert and baked it longer. It is supposed to be cakey on the top and puddingy on the bottom. That's the point of the baking in a pan of water. This is one of my family's favorite desserts. But, I agree that it would not feed 8 people. It's a very comforting, homey dessert. Double the recipe- it's delicious served warm, but I love it cold too!Read More
I can't see this dessert feeding 8 people . . . it made a nice toasty brown topping itself, but I remixed everything together again, and cooked it another 5-10 minutes. This is VERY EASY to make, and I tasted 1 spoonful before putting it back into the oven, which tasted very good. But I would definately give this a 2-Thumbs DownRead More
I can't see this dessert feeding 8 people . . . it made a nice toasty brown topping itself, but I remixed everything together again, and cooked it another 5-10 minutes. This is VERY EASY to make, and I tasted 1 spoonful before putting it back into the oven, which tasted very good. But I would definately give this a 2-Thumbs Down
I don't know why the above reviewer remixed the dessert and baked it longer. It is supposed to be cakey on the top and puddingy on the bottom. That's the point of the baking in a pan of water. This is one of my family's favorite desserts. But, I agree that it would not feed 8 people. It's a very comforting, homey dessert. Double the recipe- it's delicious served warm, but I love it cold too!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections