Good Meringue

4.4
58 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 15
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

Egg whites beaten with cream of tartar, then sugar until those famous stiff peaks form...golly, that's good meringue! A nice, basic recipe.

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large bowl, beat egg whites and cream of tartar with electric mixer until foamy. Gradually add sugar, beating until mixture forms stiff peaks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 18.9g; sodium 20.8mg. Full Nutrition
