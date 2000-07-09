Good Meringue
Egg whites beaten with cream of tartar, then sugar until those famous stiff peaks form...golly, that's good meringue! A nice, basic recipe.
There are several more complicated meringue recipes on this site, but this recipe makes great meringue simply. I'm not sure the cream of tartar is necessary. Cream of tartar is supposed to be a stabilizer, so if you're worried about it turning out, just throw in a couple of dashes. I agree the meringue doesn't need this much sugar; I use 6 tablespoons of sugar with 4 egg whites, and it's plenty sweet for us. I've also added 1 t. vanilla when I want it to be a little more flavorful. Things to remember when making meringue: 1. Make in a very clean steel or glass bowl; grease will break down your meringue. Don't use plastic bowls! 2. Egg whites must be pure; if you get a little yolk in them, it's full of fats that will break down your meringue. 3. Beat on high until the peaks start bulging out in front of your beaters. For me, this takes about 7-8 minutes. 4. Add the sugar, vanilla, and cream of tartar when you are about halfway to 3/4 through. 5. If you want the meringue to not separate and make a liquid layer on your pie, put it on your custard or filling while it is still hot. The hot custard cooks the meringue from the bottom, and the oven cooks it from the top. If you put meringue on cool filling, the bottom of it may stay raw and can separate. 6. When you put on the meringue, use your knife to meld it to the edge of your pie crust. 7. Cook in a 350F oven for 7 minutes for lightly browned. 8. Make right when you need it; make it too early and it will set up in the bRead More
No need or Cream of Tartar. If you bake this for a long time at low temperature (200 x 120 min), you get a crunchy meringue all through. If you bake at higher temps for shorter times (350 x 15 min), the top browns and the insides stay creamy. This seems like a lot of sugar. I use about 1/4 c for 4-5 egg whites and it's plenty sweet on top of a sweet pie.Read More
1/3 cup sugar is plenty for three egg whites. I used on coconut cream pie and baked it 15 minutes at 35o. Very good!
It's a nice simple recipe but no instruction on how long to bake for different pies. I used this recipe with a Chocolate Cream Pie. I made te pie up according to directions and then slathered on the Merinque and baked it at 350 degrees F. for about 15 minutes. Just enough to brown the peaks.
There were no instructions in this recipe about how to cook them, so i had to look in a recipe book to see what they said. I cooked them for about 3 hours at 200 degrees, and they came out great. I also added vanilla to the batter for extra flavor. It is a very easy recipe, but it takes forever to bake!
This is simple and delicious...I added a 1/2 tps of Pure Vanilla Extract and it just made it all the better!
Wow! I had no idea how easy meringue is to prepare! I took the advice of another reviewer and used ~1/4 cup of sugar and it tastes and looks great! I baked it on 200 C for about 9 minutes. Wonderful! Thank you so much!!
great recipe but no baking instructions i baked mine at 350 and just kept watching till the tips were browned
Good, easy recipe for meringue. Used 1/4 t vanilla and no cream of tartar. With 4 egg whites, I used 1/3 c sugar. So pretty much, I changed everything except the ingredients :) That's the only reason it gets a 4 instead of 5.
I agree it would be better with less sugar, but it looks beautiful. I had a problem with weeping while cooling. Any suggestions?
Our 11 year old daughter made these, she loves to bake! Like others, we use about half the sugar. Erythritol with monk fruit actually, as several of us in our home can not consume sugar. Amazon carries the Lakanta brand which we use. We also eliminated the cream of tartar (I rarely remember to buy it, but our meringues turn out well without it as long as we are careful to whip up the whites at least 50% before adding anything!). And, we added 1 tsp of homemade vanilla/coffee/organge liqueur. 200 degrees works, letting them rest in the oven for several hours before opening the door. If you are using this to top a pie, make sure the pie is hot before smoothing on the meringue and popping it in the oven. This will prevent the watery separation as the hot filling cooks the pie from the bottom, while the radiant heat from the oven bakes the surface. Yum!
I had no cream of tartar so I did without
This is the first meringue I've ever been really 100% happy with. Incidentally, this is the first one that ever used cream of tartar that I've tried. It was worth every penny - my meringue looked pure white, like clouds, and didn't start to break before hitting stiff peaks. Thank you! EDIT: I made this one again without the cream of tartar and with only 1/2 cup sugar, and baked 13 mins @ 375. I don't know which change made the difference, but I'm even happier with it the 2nd time.
Only managed to get it to a thick and glossy stage. Wouldn't hold peaks at all.
The instructions for this recipe was perfect. I understand that everyone has a preference on how much sugar to use. I used 3/4 on one pie which turned out slightly flatter than when I used 2/4 of sugar on another one. Overall three egg whites, 1/4 tsp cream of tartar, and 2/4 sugar. Baked at 350 for 15 minutes. Turned out perfect!
Really Good!! But I did not need the cream of tarter.
when making this recipe you need to be very alert so you dont over cook this delish taste try cooking around 220 degress for aprox 2 and 3/4 hours HAPPY EATING!!!!!
This was my first attempt at meringue, I put it over my grandmother's butterscotch pie. It was so easy, and turned out perfect. I only gave it 4 starts because that is WAY too much sugar...it only needs about 3 T.
awesome
I used 1/4 cup of sugar and it was sweet enough. I also baked the pie with the meringue @ 350°F for 10 minutes to lightly brown the tips. It was a very simple recipe, very light and creamy. This is a keeper.
I have NEVER made a good meringue before. Used on a coconut cream pie and it was perfect! Baked at 350 deg. for 12 minutes. Thank you so much for this recipe!
Yes I would make it again, but oven temperature & time should be added to the recipe
Very easy . I waited until the egg whites were room temp. About half-an-hour. I used 1/3 cup of sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of Cream of Tartar Placed it on my hot key lime filling. Baked the pie with the meringue for another 10 minutes. Wonderful and easy recipe. I will try lemon filling next.
Like some other reviewers, I omitted the cream of tartar, and added vanilla. Very tasty, easy to make, and beautiful to look at. I topped a banana cream pie with it. Baking temperature and time for meringue depends on how thick it is laid on , etc.-- I baked mine first at 300F for about 20 min, then upped the temperature to 350 and let pie in over for a few more minutes. Thank you for the recipe!
I have never made meringue before and I loved this recipe. It was so easy and tasted sublime! I am saving this in my permanent recipe folder!
This turned out absolutely beautiful and the cream of tartar makes a huge difference to the quality of the meringue! Loved it :D
cream of tartar makes it much stiffer and final product is like a PRO!
I agree with others 1/3 cup of sugar is plenty. Easy recipe.
I used 4 egg whites and it's fine with that amount of sugar too! Just need to add to bake @350 for 10-15 minites
Added a little less sugar than recommended because one cup seemed excessive. I also added a little splash of vanilla and rosewater. Made for lovely meringue!
Very good meringue. I used it on mini chocolate meringue pies
Made as instructed & it turned out perfect!
,love it!!!!1
I did the cookies the exact way it told me and, I Loved them! I want to make more for thanksgivings
Didn't have cream of tartar??? Try again next time.
very easy to make, I did use less sugar. This was very good. I've never made a meringue before, so this was great, super simple.
Easy easy easy! I made no changes. Browned at 400 degrees under broiler on middle rack- 3-4 min while I kept watch.
Good basic meringue recipe. I would definitely use the recipe again
I love this recipe! Easy and delicious! Peaks form beautifully!
Came out perfectly! ( I beat it for about 7 minutes and baked it for 10 @ 350 degrees.)
good
This recipe makes perfect meringue nests or coils. Keeps for a week in an airtight container (without tasting stale or getting soggy )
Absolutely Heavenly!
Thanks for the recipe. I needed this to go on a key lime pie. I thought that 3/4 cup sugar is way too much, so I reduced it to 1/4 cup, which was perfect, then baked it at 350 for 15 minutes.
