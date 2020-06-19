Chinese Dandelion Dumplings
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 602.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 26.8g 54 %
carbohydrates: 55.2g 18 %
dietary fiber: 3g 12 %
sugars: 4.2g
fat: 30.1g 46 %
saturated fat: 7.5g 37 %
cholesterol: 66.2mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 1437.9IU 29 %
niacin equivalents: 13.1mg 101 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 28 %
vitamin c: 14.2mg 24 %
folate: 105mcg 26 %
calcium: 110.1mg 11 %
iron: 4.6mg 26 %
magnesium: 50.9mg 18 %
potassium: 499mg 14 %
sodium: 1787.4mg 72 %
thiamin: 0.9mg 91 %
calories from fat: 271
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
