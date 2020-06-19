Chinese Dandelion Dumplings

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I submitted these for the 2009 Dandelion Cook-off at Breitenbach Winery Dandelion Festival. These were a crowd favorite, especially the Asian dipping sauce. If you like dandelion greens, you'll love these. Formed dumplings can be frozen up to 2 months.

By Challena

Recipe Summary test

prep:
1 hr 10 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
100 dumplings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix pork, dandelion greens, napa cabbage, bok choy, 4 minced green onions, 1 tablespoon of ginger, 3 cloves of garlic, bamboo shoots, 3 tablespoons of soy sauce, white pepper, salt, 1 teaspoon of sugar, and 4 teaspoons of sesame oil. Chill in the refrigerator 6 to 8 hours, or overnight.

  • Beat the egg white with the water in a small bowl and set aside. Place 1 tablespoon of the pork mixture into a wonton wrapper, working one at at time. Cover additional wrappers with a moist towel to prevent drying. Brush the edges of the wrapper with the egg white mixture. Fold the wrapper and seal the edges with a moistened fork.

  • Spray a large skillet with cooking spray. Heat 2 tablespoons for vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Working in batches, place the dumplings into the skillet, seam side up. Cook until the dumplings brown slightly, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Pour 1/2 cup of water into the skillet and cover. Gently steam the dumplings until the oil and water begin to sizzle, 7 to 8 minutes. Once the water is cooked off, flip the dumplings and continue cooking until the bottom begin to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Repeat in batches with the remaining dumplings, oil, and water. Serve with dipping sauce.

  • To make dipping sauce: Combine chili oil, hoisin sauce, 1/2 cup of soy sauce, 4 teaspoons of sesame oil, 1 teaspoon of sugar, balsamic vinegar, 1 teaspoon of ginger, 2 tablespoons of green onion, and 2 cloves of garlic in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
602 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 55.2g; fat 30.1g; cholesterol 66.2mg; sodium 1787.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sheila
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2012
absolutely delish!! a word of caution: this makes A LOT of dumplings Read More
Helpful
(7)
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2013
The filling for this is more like I would expect in a eggroll. Over all they were good. I cut the recipe in half and it still made over 50 dumplings. You can freeze the filled dumplings (do not be tempted to over fill) prior to cooking. Make sure the edges are well sealed....there is nothing worse than having an over stuffed ill sealed dumpling explode. Read More
Helpful
(4)
IFortuna
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2018
Bravo! I love dandelion greens but never thought to us them in gyoza. I was taught by my many Japanese "mothers" but have tweaked it over the years. I do use Napa cabbage and if you want an amazing dumpling add Bacon Spam! Read More
