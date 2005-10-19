Fudge Sauce

Keep in a jar in the fridge, and heat in the microwave by the spoonful to pour over ice cream, or cake and ice cream, or whatever!

Recipe by Valerie

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa, salt and cinnamon. Stir to mix and to eliminate lumps.

  • Pour in evaporated milk and bring to a boil over medium-high heat; boil for 2 minutes, remove from heat and stir in vanilla and butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 14.5mg; sodium 191.3mg. Full Nutrition
