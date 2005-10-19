Fudge Sauce
Keep in a jar in the fridge, and heat in the microwave by the spoonful to pour over ice cream, or cake and ice cream, or whatever!
I have made this twice now. The first time I did exaclty as instructed and it was very tasty. The second time I realized 1/2 way through the recipe that I did not have any evaporated milk in the house. Since I had company and needed the sauce, I used cream of coconut in lieu of the evaporated milk. AMAZING! It added a delicous richness to the sauce both in texture and in taste. My guests were floored and I will forver make this recipe substituting cream of coconut for the evaporated milk. The coconut flavor is subtle enough for non-coconut lovers to enjoy.Read More
My husband liked the sauce but I thought it was too thin and I didn't care for the cinnamon in it.Read More
Really good and very easy. I realized I didn't have evaporated milk and substituted 1/2 c. whole milk and it still thickened very nicely and had a great fudgy, sweet taste. Stored in fridge and consistency stayed perfect - thick but still pourable.
Awesome... Absolutely great..but I do have one tip... sift your cocoa powder while adding it to prevent clumps in your sauce...but EXCELLENT recipe
Quick and easy to make with ingredients I had on hand. After reading the reviews I sifted the cocoa and my sauce was lump-free. Was on the fence about adding the cinnamon and added 1/2 tsp. My family did not care for the taste of cinnamon and requested I omit it the next time I make the sauce.
So delicious. I added half a teaspoon of cornstarch and it came out nice.
Very good! I left out the cinnamon just because I didn't think I would like it. I sifted the cocoa and it came out smooth. It was a little salty and I think that was due to the butter I used was salted. Next time I would cut back on the salt.
WOW! Rich, smooth, yummy sauce! I'm a choc-a-holic so I used 3 heaping tablespoons of cocoa, left out the cinnamon, and within minutes had a wonderful chocolate sauce! Easy and had all ingredients on hand - what more could you ask for? Love this stuff! I did NOT sift the cocoa, just stirred it with the other dry ingredients as per the recipe and I had absolutely no lumps whatsoever and my sauce came out nice and thick too!
A tasty companion to "Deep Dark Chocolate Souffle" on this site-- half the recipe is enough. So easy to make... why go store-bought?
this is a lovely, smooth sauce. it is really good with a slice of white cake or over ice cream. I left out the cinnamon, but I am sure it would be just as tasty. easy to assemble and keeps a long time in the fridge.served it during the holidays.
This cinnamon flavoured sauce is awesome and tastes great with vanilla ice cream !
This was good, but I really do prefer a thicker fudge sauce. However, the great thing about this recipe is that it used ingreadients that I already had on hand. I would make this again for that reason. I left out the cinnamon.
increase to 4 tbls butter and use mexican canned creme - OMG! I put this on a strawberry walnut oatmeal cake while all still warm - so it seeped in - I died and went to heaven!
way to thin...had an ok taste but was more like a thin cook & serve pudding to me
Terrific. Definetly worth 5 stars.
Cinnamon was too strong. I liked how easy it was to make. It is also not that smooth, there are chunks of the ingredients.
I love this fudge sauce. No, it isn't thick like a store bought jarred sauce, but it is much tastier, and doesn't sieze up when it's poured over ice cream. My family likes the recipe as is (both with and without the cinnamon), but when I make it for myself I decrease the sugar to 3/4 cup and increase the cocoa to 4 Tbsp. IF you have any leftover, it will freeze well.
Excellent & easy. I just added 1 teaspoon flour to the mix, left out the cinnamon & it was great! Will definitely make again. I've had others that were way too thin...but this was just right! Thanks!
This is so much better than the stuff you buy. So yummy and easy to make. A new favorite.
Outstanding!!!! The cinnamon adds an interesting flair to this sauce.
1/2 sugar, thicken with corn starch
I have just made this. And used can of coconut cream as directed on another review. WOW. Fantastic, love it thanks for your reviews, I believe this made it better and I added 5 tablespoons of drinking chocolate. Yum
Splendiferious!! I only made half because that is all I needed, but will probably quadruple the recipe next time. I also used the Dark Chocolate powder by Hershey. Ir also reminded me of that pure chocolate warm drink at Starbucks that you only drink an ounce of because it is so rich.
I'm in love! This is incredibly quick and easy, and we like the subtle cinnamon flavor. i think I'll use espresso powder next time instead of the cinnamon because I think it will be fantastic. Thanks for the recipe!
store was out of fudge sauce, so looked up the recipe decided to try this one. I just made it. It is fabulous Thank you for sharing your recipe. I will never buy fudge sauce again. :)
excellent!
I used sweetened condensed milk (because I had a partial/open can) instead of evaporated milk. Consequently I had to thin it down with milk. But it was awesome! Great flavor and smooth (after simmering it for 5-10 min)
I love it!! I highly recommend this recipe for people who are looking to make somthing easy and yummy. Also, nice recipe for beginners.
Awww yeah! This was perfect. I made one of those ice cream sandwich cakes, and felt bad taking that shortcut, so I thought I would dress it up with homemade fudge sauce instead of the shelf stable stuff. I am going to take it as a good sign that one guest just scraped this off the top of his cake and left the rest of it to melt. I didn't add the cinnamon because the cake was peanut butter flavor, but I followed the rest of the recipe as written. I will be making this again!
I made it with heavy cream didn't have milk) and unsalted butter and the family loved it.
Good but will reduce salt next time.
Great hot fudge sauce. Followed the recipe exact and I wouldn’t change anything. Thank you, Valerie for such a great tasting fudge sauce, just like my mother’s.
I used a sugar substitute to suit my diabetic needs. It turned out wonderful! I didn't have evaporated milk but used 2% instead and it was still nice and thick!
I loved this fudge sauce. I did like the other reviewer suggested and used it for the dark chocolate souffle. I couldn't stop from eating the extra sauce after I was done. I will definitely use again and with other recipes.
Good recipe. Enjoyed the unexpected taste of cinnamon.
very tasty - I left out the cinnamon and cooked for 5 minutes - turned out perfect.
Very yummy! I made two batches: one just like the recipe & one without the cinnamon. Both were delicious. This was very quick & easy. I will definitely make it again.
It was very good. Yum. I made it to go on top of some brownies I made that came out kind of dry. The result was like a deconstructed Lava Cake. I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar instead of 1 cup sugar. I substituted coconut milk for the evaporated milk because that's all I had. I used 1 tsp powdered vanilla instead of vanilla extract. I added 1 tsp instant coffee, because coffee intensifies chocolate flavor. Very simple and yummy recipe, thank you :)
