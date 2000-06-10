Garlic and Herb Marinade
Easy and versatile. A nice alternative to bottled dressings for marinade! This one includes garlic, thyme and Italian-style seasonings.
Simple and delicious! Just as the submitter states this is definitely a nice alternative to bottled italian dressings for a marinade. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil and a mix of white wine vinegar and regular distilled white and cut back a bit on the water. I did add the poultry seasoning and marinated this overnight. I added a sprig of fresh rosemary to this while it was grilling. This chicken was exceptionally good and I will definitely make this again.Read More
I used this mariadae before grilling chicken. I omitted the poultry seasoning which may have been a problem. Next time I will omit water and add some sort of citrus juice to help tenderize the meat more.Read More
I made a slight change and left out the poultry seasoning. As poultry seasoning contains most of the same seasonings that are already in the recipe I just increased them slightly - a pinch or two and let me tell you I used this marinade for a charity funtion and the chickens sold like hot cakes. I had been asked for the recipe it was so good!!!!!
Much better than Italian dressing! I added fresh lemon juice to the marinade to give it some acid to tenderize the meat and used extra virgin olive oil in place of the vegetable oil. I want to try this with fresh herbs this summer.
This was great!! It I marinaded for about 4 hours and the chicken was soo tender. i used lemon juice instead of water, and I think that's just about the only change I made. Quick, easy, and delicious. I will make this again.
Great marinade recipe! The only thing I added was a few bay leaves, and a tad extra garlic. We love garlic =) I used it on Country Style Pork Ribs then tossed 'em on the grill. Ooooh YUM! Anyway, it came out great - just like Mom used to make in summer time. Thanks for the recipe Denyse, will be using again and again!!
Great marinade. We let the chicken sit for 3 hours, and would have done longer if we hadn't been so hungry :) I doubled the garlic. Yummy!
This is my favorite Marinade! Thank you =0) I have made it aleast a half a dozen times now!!! Try it, it is terric. Let the chicken sit in the marinade for atleast 4 hours (overnight if possible) and use freshly minced garlic. It has a great flavor and no extra sauces are needed!
What a flavorful marinade Denyse! We used it tonight on a top round roast that I marinated for 6 hours, then pan-seared. This received rave reviews at my house. I used others suggestions, and used lemon juice instead of water, and added a bay leaf. Thank you so much, I can't wait to try it on chicken!
I used this overnight on chicken I then BBQ'd. Very good, the poultry seasoning made all the diffference! Thanks.
This was GREAT!!!!!!!!
We loved this and didn't change a thing. Thanks so much for sharing!
I used this recipe mainly as a guide for the liquid ingredients; then reduced the water and added some lemon juice. For LAMB steaks I used fresh parsley, rosemary, and mint (lots of mint!) from my little indoor herb planters. Smells heavenly, can be varied indefinitely with whatever you have!
WOW, gave chicken a great flavor. Can't wait to try it with other meats. Thank you sooooo much Denyse:)
Smelled great!! Gave the chicken a really nice flavor. Grilled chicken and then served over speghetti and homemade chuncky tomato sauce.
Great marinade. Works especially well for grilled veggies, especially artichokes. Just replace plain vinegar with your favorite balsamic variety and omit poultry seasoning.
very good flavor. I used chicken breast with bone in. cooked at 300* for about an hour then BBQ'D for perfect taste and color. The whole family loved it. I especially loved it cold the next day. I added orange juice instead of water.
Good recipe. I replaced balsamic vinegar with the water. I'm not sure why other people said their's tasted like oil; mine did not and was very moist and tender. I didn't have any poultry seasoning on hand, but used all the other spices. Chicken was tender and yummy.
I thought this made for a real greasy piece of meat. The flavor was mediocre. You could really taste the oil. I just hate that.
We've used this for a couple years now - definitely one of our favorites. It works well with red meats or poultry. I use olive oil and balsamic to enhance the flavors. Use fresh rosemary if you can!
followed recipe as best as i could (didn't have rosemary or italian seasoning, but used oregano/basil/parsley/garlic). i swapped olive oil for veggie oil. marinaded 2 breast halves for 8 hours. cooked them at 350 for 40 mins on foil-covered metal pan til it reached 165 degrees. moist and delicious! tasted like italian dressing, but maybe healthier?
Very flavorful marinade. Followed recipe with these few exceptions; I used chicken broth instead of water, extra garlic and red wine vinegar. Marinated a pork tenderloin for about 4 hours and then slow roasted. It made my teenage daughter change her vote for "favorite meal."
It is very good on chicken. We marinated the chicken for only 30 minutes. It would be really good marinated for several hours, perhaps even overnight.
This is great on steak tips - it makes them taste like the pricey Italian steak tips from our local deli. I use olive oil instead of vegetable, omit the rosemary (don't care for it), and haven't added poultry seasoning since I'm using it on steak. The recipe makes enough marianade for about 3 lbs. of meat!
Very good marinade! Marinaded chicken overnight and it turned out great! Will use again!
Great marinade for chicken, I kept to the recipe except that I used white wine vinegar instead of regular vinegar...added a wonderful depth to the taste of the chicken. Used this marinade for a baked chicken recipe. Thanks for sharing.
This marinade is AWESOME!! I marinated my chicken before making the Granmas Chardon Chicken. WONDERFUL!!!
Delicious!! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out amazing! I could taste the vinegar, but it added something really special to the marinade. My husband says this one is a keeper! Thanks!
Used balsamic vinegar and extra garlic. Turned out amazing!!!
The best marinade I have ever tasted! I had family over the frist time I tried it and they all raved about it for days afterwards.
I tried this for the first time and I crushed up a boullion cube in with the marinade and it turned out incredible. It was so good my husband I saved the left over marinade and we are trying it again over pasta. Delish!
I subbed lemon juice for vinegar and apple juice for water (I was out of white wine vinegar and wanted to use up the apple juice). Used all the herbs and marinated cubed chicken for about 5 hrs, threaded them onto skewers alternating with big zucchini pieces and grilled for about 15 minutes brushing with the marinade. I actually got MMMMMs at the table! This is definitely going into the rotation. Thank you Denyse for a great recipe.
Every time I make this, people rave. I hate to chop garlic, so I'll substitute with garlic powder and garlic salt. That works really well.
AWESOME! I marinaded boneless skinless chicken breasts for a few hours in the marinade and then grilled the chicken. Fantastic! So full of flavor. This is my new "go to" marinade. I can't wait to try it on beef and pork.
This marinade was perfect! It had just the right amount of flavor without being overpowering. I let my chicken marinate for about 30-45 minutes because I was getting other things ready. It was really juicy and very tasty.
Great starter recipe that can be easily modified to suit your tastes. I left out the poultry seasoning and added more thyme, rosemary and added oregano. Very yummy and chicken was very tender on the grill!
Not a very good recipe in my opinion, the vinegar is very overpowering I will tweak some things and remake it, my family doesn't like the taste of vinegar so it didn't go well.
Excellent!! I used this to marinade a mixture of yellow, red and purple potatoes before grilling, as a side for sirloin roast This is definitely a keeper for me.
This is good stuff! Had company over for Terrible Tuesday "Family" dinner. Marinated pork chops for a couple hours and then grilled them. Served with steamed broccoli with garlic butter sauce and rice pilaf. Everyone loved it!
I am trying to reduce the packaged products that we consume, but just love a name brand garlic and herb marinade. I made a batch of this, added to 8 pork chops and froze them in bags. We cooked them tonight and the flavor was outstanding. Everyone loved this. I will be using this often and bet it is just as good on chicken or fish.
A great strong taste! I marinaded my chicken over night...almost 24 hours and grilled it. The family enjoyed. I think I'm going to make fajitas with the left over chicken.
I marinated vegetables (carrots, onions, zucchini, and yellow squash) in this marinade, and then grilled on indoor griddle pan and served over wild rice. My family loved it, and my husband asked for me to make it again! Quick, easy, low fat, and delicious!
So VERY disappointed with this recipe!! I didn't change anything and followed the instructions as written. The chicken had no flavor!! Even with cooking it low and slow on the grill, the white meat was dry and flavorless. Even the dark meat pieces we cooked didn't have any flavor. Not sure if it was because of too much water or oil or what, but this recipe is not worth the time, effort and expense to make.
I didn't follow the recipe exactly but it gave me a good baseline to follow with the proper amounts
I used this on tofu and it was DELICIOUS both raw and grilled. It tasted like marinated mozzarella. Followed the recipe pretty exactly, but didn't have Italian or poultry seasonings. I just Googled what was in them and eyeballed the amounts.
Used Meyer lemon juice instead of Vinegar, and Apple juice instead of water, no rosemary, 1/2 the salt called for, little less pepper, no thyme
This is a very good marinade!
Great marinade. It was very flavorful. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Next time I may add more garlic. Marinated a pork tenderloin for 1.5 hours and grilled. The pork tenderloin was delicious. Thanks!
Great marinade. So easy to make. I used white wine vinegar instead of the white vinegar and olive oil instead of vegetables oil.
I marinated chicken thighs overnight and they weren't as flavorful as I'd hoped. They just needed more spice than what this recipe calls for.
This is fantastic as is! My husband and I loved it. I will be using this over and over. I did leave it in the marinade several days due to life getting crazy!
i would give it a 20 if i could. My friend marinated it with chicken...and then put it on his Traeger BBQ....today i am using pork chops to marinade...this recipe is a keeper..
so good!
I followed the recipe as written with one exception...I used 1 tsp of sage as I was out of poultry seasoning. We added about half of the recipe to 10 medium washed & quartered white potatoes that we cooked in the microwave. A quick and tasty side dish.
I have to admit I'm not a huge fan of rosemary but when it's paired with the right seasoning I love it. This marinade smells Soo good! I love it!
I did not have all these ingredients but made substitutes with what I had. This recipe is a good starting point. My replacement ingredients were fennel, herbs de providence and lemon pepper seasoning. I would make again.
this was very tasty.. used half the water and half the oil and garlic powder for fresh.. also left out the thyme.. ty for the recipe
