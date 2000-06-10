Garlic and Herb Marinade

Easy and versatile. A nice alternative to bottled dressings for marinade! This one includes garlic, thyme and Italian-style seasonings.

Recipe by Denyse

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the water, vinegar, oil, garlic, thyme, Italian-style seasoning, poultry seasoning, rosemary, salt and ground black pepper. Mix well and apply to your favorite meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 244.1mg. Full Nutrition
