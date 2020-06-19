Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade

Wicked good! I made this two weeks ago for our Easter cookout/bbq and it was such a hit! I am trying to wean my family off of sodas and get us moving towards more water. I think lemonade is a nice compromise. I always have cucumbers and lemons on hand, so I was glad that I didn't have to buy anything. I made the simple syrup first and then put the cucumbers through my food processor. They were nice-sized cukes, so they yielded a good bit of juice. Pro-tip: I used the pulp in my smoothies, so nothing was wasted! You could also make dressings or use the pulp in burgers, meatloaf, stock, or soup. The only thing I may try next time I make this is blending the entire lemon including the rind. I've done that before with other specialty lemonades, so I'm interested in seeing if it works here. I combined all of the ingredients with water and didn't have to add any extra sugar! YAY! I added ice to the pitcher which helped those who were skeptical enjoy it more. My batch had a perfect blend of the cuke and lemon. Neither overpowered the other. This was so refreshing! It will be a summer staple in my house!