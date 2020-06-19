Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade

Cucumber is the perfect complement to the traditional summer lemonade. Display it in the pitcher with cucumber and/or lemon slices.

By DASHKAYDOT

cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Make a simple syrup by stirring the water and sugar together in a saucepan over medium heat; heat until just about to boil and the sugar has dissolved. Place in refrigerator 30 minutes, or until cool.

  • Place the cucumber slices in a blender or food processor; blend until mashed into a pulp. Pour the cucumber pulp into a fine mesh strainer place over a bowl to catch the liquid; allow to sit until you have about 2/3 cup of liquid from the cucumber, about 15 minutes.

  • Stir the simple syrup, cucumber liquid, and lemon juice together in a pitcher. Serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 0.6g; sodium 8.2mg. Full Nutrition
