Pan-Fried Zucchini

I'm only giving this four stars because the proportions are off on ingredients and I think that the preparation of these could be improved upon. My mom has been making this for years but we always use an egg wash. So I used one small zucchini (enough for me since nobody else was going to eat any) and cut it into round slices about 1/4" thick. Then I dredged them in egg beaters (about 1/4 cup was plenty) then in about 1/2 cup cornmeal in which I added the salt, pepper and some garlic powder and onion powder. I heated an even layer of olive oil in the frying pan until water drops sizzled and added the slices and kept an eye on them and turned them when they had browned on the first side, maybe about 4 to 5 minutes. then I browned the other side and then put them on a cookie rack over paper towel to drain. They came out tender on the inside and flavorful and crunchy on the outside. Ate them with some ranch dressing for dipping and they totally took care of my craving for fried zucchini.