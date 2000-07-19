Pan-Fried Zucchini
Fresh zucchini slices with a cornmeal coating are pan-fried in olive oil. A variation is to add sliced onions at the beginning. Any leftovers reheat well in the microwave.
Be sure to dip the zucchini in an egg & milk mixture first. I've been frying them for years and it works well to hold the coating on.
It does not work real well with cornmeal. You must use cornflake crumbs. Dip the zucchini slices in an egg/milk mix, cover with cornflake crumbs and then fry. This is the right way to do it. Trust me. Been doin' it for years.
Very healthy excellent taste. I found if zucchini is rinsed and wet the cornmeal sticks much better.
I'm only giving this four stars because the proportions are off on ingredients and I think that the preparation of these could be improved upon. My mom has been making this for years but we always use an egg wash. So I used one small zucchini (enough for me since nobody else was going to eat any) and cut it into round slices about 1/4" thick. Then I dredged them in egg beaters (about 1/4 cup was plenty) then in about 1/2 cup cornmeal in which I added the salt, pepper and some garlic powder and onion powder. I heated an even layer of olive oil in the frying pan until water drops sizzled and added the slices and kept an eye on them and turned them when they had browned on the first side, maybe about 4 to 5 minutes. then I browned the other side and then put them on a cookie rack over paper towel to drain. They came out tender on the inside and flavorful and crunchy on the outside. Ate them with some ranch dressing for dipping and they totally took care of my craving for fried zucchini.
I tried this and was pleasantly surprised. I took the suggestion of another reviewer and used a "wash" with milk first before dipping the zucchini in the cornmeal. I also added flour to the cornmeal, which I think made for a better coating. Will try other suggestions next time but we all agreed this one was easy enough and pretty tasty.
VERY good! I highly recommend! The BEST fried zucchini I have had in a long time! My husband asked when I was going to make it again!
Not a success. The cornmeal doesn't adhere and is very gritty all by itself on the zucchini. I enjoyed a recipe that used seasoned breadcrumbs as the breading and an egg wash dunk to get the breadcrumbs to stick better than this alternative.
I ***LOVE*** this recipe! It is quick, easy, & delicious, too!! I make it as often as my family can stand! :)
I really loved this very simple recipe. It didn't take as long as it said it would, but I cooked the Zucchini on medium high heat.
This is a great recipe, I have also used the same method in the past for fried green tomatos. It's awesome!
Wasn't bad; although, I felt there was time-consuming work here. Cornmeal did not want to stay on the zucchini, and they were difficult to brown.
I love fried zucchini in my favorite restaurant but I have never had a recipe for them before. These are wonderful! I dipped them in Ranch dressing.
This is a great base recipe. You can always add to the cornmeal to make it a little more spicy or a little more savory. The cornmeal breadding is meant to be light. If you want a thicker coating-dredge in egg.
I have never made this with cornmeal or without milk and egg mixture. I always just use what's handy (some ritz crackers, or cornflakes crunched up) Turns out excellent every time!!!
Great way to make eating zuchhini yummy!
The best way to fry zucchini and for that matter fried green tomatos, same way is to follow the directions Judy Sing gives but first cut your slices no thinner than a Quarter of an inch other wise they become dry during the cooking period. whip up a bowl of eggs 3 or 4 and first dip them in the egg. then put them in a bowl of 3 quarters corn meal and 1 quarter flour with salt and pepper. Cook at medium high heat until brown on both sides. It's nice to have at least a half inch of oil in pan while cooking. I'm 53 now and been cooking these veggies way since I was 12 years old, from my Grandma.
I mix half flour and half corn meal.I also put salt in that.Dip in egg wash first.I cook mine in a small deep fryer.They are golden and taste really great.
Not very easy to make, very time-consuming and definitely not for the kiddos to try making!
Good recipe. I prefer to fry this in butter for alittle added taste but it's not as healthy as olive oil. Also i use flour as it sticks better than cornmeal but if you don't wash and leave alittle wet nothing is going to stick anyway.
Not a great hit with the kids, but when is zucchini ever... Flavor was a bit bland, even after adding seasoning salt to cornmeal, but pretty good overall. Something new for zucchini!
I've never eaten zucchini other than in cakes, so I thought I'd try something different. I did end up dipping each slice in almond milk before coating them with cornmeal, and they turned are great!
I have always coated the sliced zucchini in half cornmeal/half flour (with lots of garlic powder, pepper and a little salt). That is how my grandma from Alabama always made it and it is so delicious!
I actually followed Jenelle D's suggested recipe, egg wash plus 1/2 c cornmeal with salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. I also added my own little twist of paprika to the mix, and it was delicious!!
I dredged freshly washed zucchini slices in cornmeal, and the cornmeal had no problem sticking. I fried in Earth Balance margarine and sprinkled crushed red pepper and a little sea salt on them as they were cooking. Yum!
The cornmeal was a bit too crunchy and needed some sauce with it, but the zucchini cooked well.
My mother did zucchini like this all her life. She would slice it and put it in a single layer in a dish and sprinkle sugar on it to draw it's natural moisture. She also mixed some flour into the cornmeal. We liked it somewhat crunchy and sprinkle parmas. cheese on top. We couldn't wait for her to put it on the drain/paper towel!!
I've tried frying zucchini with a bread crumb coating (like with eggplant) and was never pleased with it, I hadn't thought of using cornmeal but thanks for this recipe because it turned out great! Makes a great snack.
I added onion and garlic powder and dipped it in egg wash before coating it. It was yummy.
I loved this, simple and wonderful. This recipe took our simple garden zuchinni and made it into a wonderful vegetable that our guests were delighted with.
Didn't like this... the cornmeal never got soft - added a grainy texture that my husband and I found off-putting. Next time, will try flour instead.
I like it, but I would suggest- to make it healthier- insread of using salt, add GARLIC salt! It's super yummy!!!!!!
It does slightly well, but i tried it without the cornmeal and it worked a lot better.
I followed the recipe as directed and was very disappointed with the results.
Turned out great! Makes zucchini so much better!
Not bad... I actually liked the cornmeal rather than just plain flour. I added diced onions as the variation, along with some garlic powder to help the flavor a bit. I soaked the zucchini in water immediately before dipping in the cornmeal, so it stuck no problem. :)
This is good but I think (and the family agrees) that it is actually better without the cornmeal. Thank you for the recipe!!!
I've never had fried zuchini, so I don't have anything to compare it too, but I thought it turned out pretty decent. I made it for just myself, so next time I will try it on someone else. I used the milk wash and added a little flour to the cornmeal like others suggested, and didn't have any real problems with the process. I do feel like it could use some more flovor in the breading but I haven't figured out what yet.
i really didnt like this fried zucchini recipe. i found that it did not cook well, though i followed the directions exactly, and that the cornmeal retained a grainy, unpleasant texture and taste. i even gave it a second try using an egg dip. but i will definitely not be trying it again.
Good and simple! The cornmeal wasn't sticking for me and I had used all my eggs on zucchini bread the day before. I found that adding salt to the cornmeal drew enough moisture out of the zucchini to get the cornmeal to stick. You might as well mix the pepper and any other spice right into the cornmeal. This is also great with Parmesan cheese.
The cornmeal did not stick and ended up sticking to the bottom of the pan, leaving a pan of oily zucchini. Next time I would follow other readers' advice and use some sort of "wash" to make the meal stick. Also, the flavor seemed very bland.
I have also used Italian Bread Crumbs, that's my familes favorite
I used a mixture of half cornmeal and half flour. It still gave the crispiness of the cornmeal but without it being gritty. I would make this again.
I put flour on the zucchini 1st, then I used a milk and egg mix & The cornmeal, bread crumbs, kosher salt and pepper.. Fried adn YUM! Thanks!
this just didn't work right -- i'm not sure what i did wrong. i probably won't try it again and stick to eating this in the restaurants.
I thought the flavor was pretty tasty and liked the slight crunch of the cornmeal. I would change the cooking method though. I think all of step 3 is unnecessary. Just fry the zucchini slices on one side, flip, then fry the other side. The whole steaming idea turns the zucchini to mush, especially since the recipe calls for such thin slices (1/8" thick). There's also a lot of unnecessary flipping. Next time I would also slice the zucchini at least 1/4" thick and fry about 3 minutes per side.
terrible, better with flour alone.
salted the zucchini first, then dipped in egg/flour/cornmeal, fried as stated, serve with marinara or thousand island sauce
Definitely different and very tasty! The cornmeal was a nice surprise!
Great recipe. I typically skip the steaming step because I like my zucchini a little firmer. It is less likely to fall off my fork onto my lap on its way to my mouth. I have seen some comments suggesting you should dip the zucchini slices in a batter or egg and milk mixture before frying to keep the cornmeal from falling off. You do not need to do this. I find that if you press the zucchini slices firmly into the cornmeal before dropping them into the frying pan, the cornmeal will stick very nicely and give you a crispy outer coating.
Recipe was meant for a lighter version than the heavy flour /egg breading that absorbs a lot of oil...I rinsed my slices with water before dipping. There are a lot of breaded zucchini recipes out there that cover up the zucchini flavor, this one does not.. My mother tried corn flakes, it basically drowns out the zucchini flavor...This would be fine if you trying to get kids to eat it
These burned much too easily. I like flour better than cornmeal.
Others claim dipping it in egg and milk. Milk absorbs fat. Water repels fat. So if you dont want them greasy..dont use milk. if you want heavier coating..water and egg works but you lose that crispy crunch. Cooked this for years. Like the light texture.
I dipped mine in egg before I put it in the cornmeal. It fried up crisp and tasted very good. I also fried in coconut oil.
