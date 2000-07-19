Pan-Fried Zucchini

Fresh zucchini slices with a cornmeal coating are pan-fried in olive oil. A variation is to add sliced onions at the beginning. Any leftovers reheat well in the microwave.

Recipe by Judy Sing

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wash and dry the zucchini. Trim off ends, then slice zucchini into 1/8-inch thick rounds. Place cornmeal in a medium bowl; toss in zucchini slices, mixing thoroughly to coat.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place zucchini slices into hot oil and fry over medium heat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Watch zucchini closely, adding more oil if they are browning too quickly. When zucchini slices are golden brown on one side, flip to brown on other side. They will clump together as they cook but that is what you want.

  • When zucchini slices are evenly browned, reduce heat to low and cover the skillet with a lid; steam until zucchini is slightly tender. Turn zucchini, replace lid, and steam until soft. Remove lid and increase heat to medium-high; fry slices on both sides until crisp. Serve hot.

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 7.1g; sodium 5.1mg. Full Nutrition
