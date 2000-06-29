Gazpacho
Wonderful cold soup full of fresh Mediterranean vegetables! Quick and easy.
This is a great healthy find! I went the easy route and used a can of diced tomatoes and it still tasted great. I also added a jalapeno pepper for kick, replaced the tarragon with cilantro, and omitted the parsley.Read More
This was very tasty, but it had consistency of salsa. Next time, I will not run everything through a processor. A little chunky is how I prefer it. It was yummy, though & I will make it again!Read More
I really liked this tasty quick and easy recipe using ingredients usually on hand. I subbed out cilantro for tarragon and added hot sauce to kick it up. I preferred this version of gazpacho over others on this site because using the same ingredients as garnishes was pointless and topped mine with broken tortilla chips. Thanks for the recipe.
Delish. I always add a small can of chopped green chilies and 2 avocados, one blended and one chopped. I use only a small amount of the tomato juice when blending just half the veggies, this keeps the finished soup from being too muddy. Then use the alligator chopper on the rest of the veggies to have a chunky soup.
I have used this recipe for several years. I offer crusty warm bread with it, and it is a hit! If you cut the receipe down, you can make this in a cocktail shaker, and serve it in a Martini Glass with a slice of lime.. makes a great brunch soup! And everyone is so impressed with how you served it!
I have made gazpacho in the past but my husband has never been a fan. I decided to try this recipe and it was a hit! It doesn't have any oil in it so its just the wonderful different flavors from all the veggies and spices mixing. I now make this and put it in a pitcher in the fridge. Now, whenever we want something healthy and cool, it's available.
This was fantastic! Summer vegetables from the garden always makes me yearn for Gaspacho and this recipe didn't let me down. I only changed a few things: I don't care for vinegar, so I substituted 2 Tblsp of Worcestershire sauce and I like my Gaspacho crunchy, so I added two ribs of sliced celery. YUM!
This was great! Blanched tomatoes to remove skin first and subbed cilantro for parsley. Also garnished with a little sour cream. I made this after a trip to the farmer's market so all the vegetables were ripe and delicious. I used the pulse feature on the blender so it stayed a little chunky. Thank you so much for this recipe!
I think this is absolutely yummy! I used Spicy V8 juice for the tomato juice, used fresh herbs including cilantro and omitted the green pepper. Also, put a little lemon rind in with the juice. It was so good. Will make again! (maybe tonight...)
OK, I made the mistake of scaling this recipe down for 1 person. And made it again the next day! Left out the bell pepper, but I always do, and it was fabulous! Even the leftover leftovers! They're all gone now, so I have to make it again. (Thank goodness I used this recipe to try out my new food processor!) Loved it! Perfect for Phoenix in July.
Just a suggestion for those who commented on the gazpacho taking on a "muddy" colour. If you hold the cilantro and other herbs until after you have blended the soup, then stir the herbs in by hand, it will keep the soup looking brighter!
I agree with the reviewer who suggested to "use what's on hand". It's summer now and fresh stuff is everywhere so I used all fresh herbs. I also scaled back on the tomato juice and used "Spicy V8" instead. I also used a red pepper instead of green...just because I don't care for green peppers and it's my soup, right? Oh, and I used Balsalmic instead of red wine to give a bit deeper red hue. Yummy recipe.
I only blend half the ingredients and mince the rest. I serve it with sour cream on the side.
Very good recipe, definitely double up on the tarragon and basil though as just using what is called for makes for a bland gazpacho. Overall, great recipe to use as a base and change up to your liking. Very waist-line friendly too - which is a bonus now that we are coming into swimsuit season soon!
made a double batch of this without the tarragon but with cayanne pepper. It was gone within 24 hours...my daughters and I loved it!!
With all of my fresh garden vegetables and hot summer days, this cold soup is perfect! We always add one or two fresh jalepeno peppers (seeded) and add a spoonful of sour cream before serving. I like mine chunky, so I also add extra chopped veggies before...including a few sliced black olives. YUM!!!!
Such a delicious recipe for a hot summer day! I gave this 4 stars, because I think it needed a little more kick to it (my personal tastebuds). So I subbed out the parsely and put in fresh cilantro and fresh basil. I loved it with the fresh basil instead of dried! It is a perfect soup to make using vegetables from your own garden or from the local Farmer's Market! Thanks for sharing it!
Nice gazpacho. I sort of regret spending the money to buy the tarragon because it is not that flavorful and doesn't seem typical of gazpacho recipes, but the overall flavor of the gazpacho is good, so I'll probably use it up in the end after making this recipe several more times. I put croutons on top of mine. Next time I'll hard boil some eggs and chop them up to add on top--I remember having that with gazpacho at restaurants in Spain.
Delicious, though I adjusted for my taste. I added Worcestershire to give a bit of umami and used a stick blender as I did not have a regular blender. Mine also benefitted from an additional teaspoon of sugar and more vinegar. I keep it in a pitcher in the fridge so it's easy to pour from. Add olive oil & a dab of sour cream to increase the wow factor for guests but I think it's delicious without those serving additions!
Love this recipe. I always omit the sugar, as it's completely unnecessary. Otherwise it's easy, healthy and sooooooooooooooo good.
This recipe was good but I had to make some modifications. The onions were very overpowering in this and so was the garlic. To make it less overpowering, I added an extra cup of tomato juice and added a stalk of celery which made a huge difference. I think celery is essential to any gazpacho recipe! Enjoy !
Just made this, had fresh tarragon, parsley and basil in my garden, I love tarragon. Used can diced tomatoes, didnt have a pepper and left out the vinegar, cut the sugar down to 1 T, turned out great, thank you!
My husband made a batch of this over the weekend. It turned out really good. I enjoyed it, and I dont really care for Gazpacho. He LOVED it. Thank you. We made no changes to the recipe.
This was really good. I think I just threw it all in the food processor for a second and it was done. I added some baby shrimp and topped with a dollop of sour cream for serving
My family thought it was rather bland. Perhaps next time if we serve it with lots of condiments like chopped red onion, croutons, parmesan cheese, etc.
This was a nice simple recipe. I pureed 2 cups of tomato in place of tomato juice - just because I did not have the juice on hand. I also skipped the tarragon as hubby does not care the flavor. My children did not like it, but that is to be expected when trying chilled soup for the first time. I'm sure after a few exposures they will get over that *smile*. I garnished with fresh parsley and basil.
Very tasty. I added a hot banana pepper and some hot sauce. My husband loved it! He already has planned to take the leftovers tomorrow.
Wonderful! I used dried parsley instead of fresh and added an extra clove of garlic. One of the best gazpacho receipies ever! Thanks!
I had leftover tomato juice after making salsa and have now made this twice. Each time I have added cilantro and a jalapeno, which does make it taste like a watery salsa.
A great base recipe! I made a few changes to suit my taste and needs. 3 cups V-8, 1/2 of a small onion and pepper, used 2 cloves garlic, subbed balsamic vinegar for red wine, omitted tarragon, used fresh basil, and subbed cilantro for parsley. Also added a tsp sea salt. Perfecto!
Have had a bad sore throat for days, living on frozen yogurt. Plus its 100+ outside. This sounded perfect cold and full of vitamins, only made a few changes because of what i had on hand. Did ad jalepeno . This and cold avacado were just what i needed
This is a great gazpacho recipe! I just threw everything in my food processor and it did all the chopping for me :) Used low-sodium tomato juice and added salt to taste. End result was awesome!
5 stars loved it...added celery ...will make again
My whole family loved this! I made mine a day ahead and the flavors became a little too strong for my taste so I added 2 more cups of tomato juice. I will definitely make this again.
I am not a fan of gaspacho, but my boyfriend loved this.
Well-received at the party I made it for, but I felt like something was missing, perhaps a chili element? I just didn't feel that it had much character. I used fresh tarragon and basil, a little lemon zest as well as the juice, and canned San Marzano tomatoes (since tomato season here ends early). Very refreshing, and would be good for a summer picnic, but not strong enough to stand on its own as a main item.
This tasted fine after I adjusted the seasonings. I thought it was a little bland, so I added a lot more herbs. It tasted better, but the red color definitely took on a brownish cast. The onion was a little overpowering, in both flavor and texture, so I will use less next time. I will keep this on hand for snacking, it just wasn't wonderful.
this was great! i used spicy tomato juice and cilantro as well (be careful not to add too much cilantro or it may have that "salsa" flavor). it's a great way to use summer vegetables.
I'm eating this as I'm writing this review!! This is very good and easy to make. Although I made a few changes due to what I had on hand it turned out to be the best gazpacho I've ever had. I used V8 in place of tomato juice, a red pepper instead of a green, 1/2 clove of garlic, I had no tarragon on hand and 1 tsp agave syrup in place of the sugar. I also added about 1 tsp of hot sauce.
This recipe is great, the only problem i had was being able to fit everything in the blender. i blended each ingredient seperately and added them to a pot where i mixed them when i was done. Also, might want to add a little less tomato juice (add it last) so that its thicker. Lastly, would be great with a half of jalapeno to spice it up.
Great soup! I'm a big fan of Gazpacho soup, and I make it throughout the year. This recipe is different in that it doesn't use the traditional olive oil, so it's a good one if you are watching calories. I sometimes use V8 juice instead of tomato juice. You can add hot peppers, tabasco sauce, anything you would like to kick it up a notch. Because I can't have garlic, I always leave that out and add a bit more onion. If you aren't used to cold soups, this is a good recipe to try. It's like eating straight from the garden.
I have made this recipe for years but have never rated it until now. I love this soup. I have always used canned petite diced tomatoes and think it is delicious and so much easier. I also add a splash of Franks hot sauce for an extra kick. I am the only one in my household that will eat it and it makes a lot so I always take leftovers to work. I get raves reviews every time and someone always asks me for the recipe. Try it with tortilla chips or crusty bread. You will love it!
I used a little more garlic, added sliced avocados and cilantro as a garnish. We made this at my better half's parents home in FL after they had picked fresh very ripe tomatoes in Ruskin
Very very good. Nothing but fresh flavor. Didn't miss the oil at oil. I didn't have good tomatoes, so used one 14.5 can of diced tomatoes with juice and I used my "boat motor" stick blender. I just feel I have more control of degree of puree. I like a little crunchiness left to my gazpacho. Again, great recipe, thanks for posting.
Wonderful taste,and wonderfully easy. I forgot to buy parsely, so I used cilantro instead, and I'm glad I did. It added a bit more flavor. I don't use tarragon and didn't want to buy it for just this recipe, so I left it out. Still delish!
This was amazing and will be added to my list of summer favorites. The cucumber makes it so refreshing! With some slight modifications it also makes a flavorful salsa. I had to make it in small batches because the food processor kept overflowing.
The only thing I added was a diced avocado. I wasn't overly excited about this Gazpacho. It reminded me and my husband of salsa. I gave it a four star rating because it did taste good, but the texture wasn't what I had remembered eating before and I wanted to put it on corn tortilla chips or homemade burritos, which is what we ultimately ended up doing, cuz I wasn't about to waste all that produce!! I'll just keeping trying til I get the right one I'm looking for, but thank you just the same. :)
As mentioned by others, this recipe is best if you don't put everything into the blender. Chop the vegetables (I also include a red bell pepper and put in more garlic than called for here)and combine all the ingredients. Scoop about half of it into a blender and puree, then combine with the other (chopped) half. The consistency is much better. Top with a little sour cream!
I absolutely HATE tomato juice, V-8, caesars and bloody Marys. Ironically I LOVE this soup. I used the food processor to chop everything. I also added fresh herbs from my garden. Very good light summer soup. I only make this in the summer when the vegetables are fresh and local.
Very easy and refreshing during hot weather. As others have said in their reviews, eating this gazpacho is sort of like eating salsa. Be advised that this recipe yields a lot of servings. My husband and I ate it with French bread.
Very good! I followed a previous reviewer's advice and blanched the tomatoes on my first try. The second time, I skipped the step, and the recipe did suffer a bit. I also added hot sauce (1 tsp or so of tabasco) to give a bit more zing.
LOVE THIS RECIPE!!! This has quickly become a staple recipe of mine! Incredibly EASY to make, HEALTHY and tons of flavor!!! I honestly have no suggetions for anything to change... thsi is perfect as is! I do however tend to add cut up cocktail shrimp to mine after it has been blended, just to add some protein. Also, you can truly use any color pepper you want! A+++++++
This recipe was great. I did however, not read it properly and missed adding the chopped tomatoes and sugar. Honestly, it didn't even miss it. Also, I skipped the tarragon and basil and substituted lots of fresh cilantro, a tablespoon of Worstechire sauce and a dash of tabasco for some zing. Then I served it in a plastic martini glass, topped with sour cream and a fresh lime wedge. Delicious summertime soup!
This recipe is AWESOME!! I added some very lightly sauteed (in olive oil) yellow squash, zucchini & mushrooms. Also topped with a bit of chopped fresh basil & what a hit! Served with crusty baguette & the family loved it.
Disappointing. Followed recipe but used V8 juice and added one Serrano pepper. Bland and unappealing. It may be I just don't enjoy cold soup.
Good...added a red pepper, more cucumber and all fresh herbs! Also used a can of petite diced toms w/jalapenos. Thanks for sharing!!
Used fresh heirloom tomatoes and the flavor was amazing. I also don't like the texture of dried herbs so only used fresh. Made a couple of substitutions; cilantro instead of parsley and jalapeno instead of bell pepper. I like a kick! A drizzle of high quality olive oil at the end added a nice velvety texture.
This was pretty tasty although I made some modifications. I didn't have tomato juice (but had lots of extra tomatoes) so I subbed 4 cups of tomatoes in their own juices. I added two ribs of celery. I also like it chunkier so I did not blend the cucumbers or tomatoes and just blended the rest of the ingredients before mixing together. I did not have tarragon so I used cilantro!. Great with avocado and with pita chips!
This recipe is a keeper! I don't like to review recipes that I have modified, but my changes are minor and personal. Swapped Red pepper for green, omitted the tarragon, and added a splash of worcestershire. Fun to make and a big hit with friends and family. Thanks for sharing Kara.
I love this!! I make it all the time and I never get sick of it! I cheat and use 2 cans of diced tomatoes and I don't add any tomato juice and it's still soupy enough for me. Yummy!!
Next time I make this, I will not use as much parsley. It seemed like it overpowered everything else.
Very easy. I didnt bother "mincing' the vegetables. Just cut into chunks and put it all in food processor. Reduced tomato juice to 3 cups - because i like chunky gazpacho - otherwise it would have been too soupy. Also, needed a bit more flavor. I added some fresh dill and a little bit of tabasco sauce for some 'kick.'
Incredibly fast to make and soooo healthy. I too added a jalapeno pepper. It gets better the longer it sits!!
This was quick and YUMMY! My son (age 24) and his friend raved about it! I added fresh chopped parsley and cilantro, no tarragon, and used fresh tomatoes. I will definitely make this many more times! Thanks for sharing!
I am not a huge fan of cold soups, but this summer I've been wanting gazpacho and have been looking for a recipe that looked "safe" (since I'm picky). This recipe is definitely a keeper. Modifications: I halved the recipe, used V8 instead of plain tomato juice (for extra veggie flavor), canned diced tomatoes instead of fresh and left out the tarragon. Yum!
I don't think there's much wrong with the recipe as it's pretty standard. The only changes I made were adding a pinch of chili flakes and only 2.5 cups tomato juice. Still, it mostly tastes like cucumber flavored salsa, but I noticed that when I dipped french bread into it rather than eating it with a spoon, it was quite good.
So good and very easy to make. Follow the recipe the first time, then add your own spin to it. I added 2 tsp of chili powder the second time. You won't be disappointed.
Great with tortilla chips, but a little light on some flavor.
Pretty tasty. I used V8 for the tomato juice. I added some pickled jalepenos and instead of red wine vinegar I added a few tablespoons of the vinegar from the jalepeno jar.
very good recipe, only changes I made were to omit the taragon and basil and replace with cilantro and used white wine vinegar in place of red wine for a smoother taste.
This is hands down the best gazpacho I've ever had. Also, delish by adding chopped avocado and baby shrimp as a garnish.....just sayin!
I used cold tomato juice to speed up the chilling process.
Delicious, but then after a few bites had a strange taste to it, not so sure why. Easy enough to make but should have cut the recipe in half. Made WAY too much for the 3 of us.
It was great! I'll use the recipe again!
Amazing, quick, and easy. In place of cucumbers, we used zucchini and in place of tomato juice, V8 spicy hot, 1 LARGE spanish onion in place of the other three, as well as three cloves of fresh garlic. Super super easy, great. Next time, we may use regular v8 for one cup and 3 cups of spicy hot. Highly recommended.
Easy dinner on a warm summer night. I substituted lime for the lemon, fresh cilantro for tarragon, added a banana pepper & a few splashes of hot sauce. I topped with sauteed shrimp & avocado.
Great recipe. Prepared it in the Vitamixer. Left out the tarragon and parsley. Used fresh basil and heirloom tomatoes. Sauteed the onion and garlic for a bit in olive oil before adding it to the Vitamix to take out the sharpness.
This was kind of weird for me as a soup. I felt like I was eating a big bowl of salsa; all I needed was a diced jalepeno and a bag of chips!
Used food processor to chop all veggies. Then mixed all liquids separate. To make room in the food processor changed the blade and added veggies to chop fine to chunky consistency and slowly added liquid. Changed our Parsley and tarragon for 1/2 cup chopped cilantro.
My new favorite!
Very very good. Will definitely make this again!
Excellent Gazpacho recipe!! My BF who was apposed to even trying it, quickly gobbled it up! He even said, "we should make this again"! We added a jalepeno for a little kick and a LOT more garlic (approx 10 cloves when recipe was scaled down for 4 - because we're garlic lovers) and we did half and half of red and green peppers... other than that, no changes!
My husband and I both love this soup! I do use V8, instead of tomato juice, but otherwise follow the recipe. I make this very frequently in the summer and guests love it too! I serve it before the meal instead of salad.
Extremely easy to make. Gorgeous blend of flavours. I added a jalepno pepper and topped soup with a dollop of sour cream. Delcious!!!!!!!
I am always looking for good gazpacho and this is now on the top of my list. I did not change a thing.
Great recipe! But instead of red wine I use apple cider vinegar it also gives the gazpacho a good flavour.
A number of years ago I would go to a small restaurant here once a week for gazpacho. This recipe was close to the one I loved. I did use 1/2 spicy v8 and 1/2 reg. v8, and added small amount of dill and chives. I do NOT blend it at all! Wonderful!
My boyfriend made this for me. It was delicious. He added a bit more garlic and tarragon and let it sit for a few days which definately added a lot to the flavor. It was very flavorful and extremely filling, perfect if you want to watch calories. So fresh and healthy too.
From what I can tell from the other reviews, exact measurement is not always necessary. I did try to stick to this particular recipe as much as I could, but my own tastes often lead me down different paths. This is a great recipe to "live a little" and it's easy to customize. VERY TASTY and a great hit :)
I love Gazpacho, and I am always so thrilled at how easy this is to make! I always use V8's spicy tomato based juice, and it works perfectly. If you like more spice add a seeded jalapeno, but try it before you add it if you use the V8! We always have it with thick organic yellow corn tortilla chips, and it is perfect for a summer day (or when you're just missing the warm weather!)
This is my first time using this recipe and it's delish! I pureed cherry tomatoes and ran it through a sieve instead of buying tomato juice, so I left out the sugar. I like my gazpacho chunky, so I added one chopped cucumber and chopped tomato to the finished puree.
This was sooo good! I added a little hot sauce. Can't wait to make this again!
Held some diced veggies on the side to add after blending. Some small shrimp added also and a touch of cayenne.
This is a great recipes I added yellow peppers red pepper flakes and vegetable broth i
I used V8 instead of straight tomato juice, and chopped all of my veggies with my Vidalia Chop Wizard. That made it incredibly easy! I also added 1 fresh jalapeno. I needed to add a little more V8- maybe 1 cup or so. This is a great recipe, especially for the summer!!
Wonderful! I added cilantro (just because I really like cilantro!!!). I also used canned tomatoes, but it didn't take away from the fresh taste. Easy and delicious!
I followed the advice of some other reviewers and only blended half of the vegetables to keep a chunky consistency. I also used v-8 spicy juice. This is a really healthy & fresh start to a meal. THANK YOU!
I did what others did and used a 15oz can of good quality canned tomatoes since we don't have any ripe ones right now. I had fresh herbs so I used those including the tarragon.. Even though not dried i still used the same amount and it was delicious and I also just rough chopped the veggies as the blender does the work. It really does not need salt at all if you use commercial tomato juice as that is already pretty salty. Overall outstanding. i added some fresh chopped avocado to the top and served well chilled. Excellent recipe.
Quick and easy if you like cutting a lot of vegetables. I added some Worcestershire sauce to liven it up.
