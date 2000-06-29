Gazpacho

4.3
271 Ratings
  • 5 152
  • 4 87
  • 3 17
  • 2 6
  • 1 9

Wonderful cold soup full of fresh Mediterranean vegetables! Quick and easy.

Recipe by Kara

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor, combine tomato juice, onion, bell pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, green onions, garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, tarragon, basil, parsley, sugar, salt, and pepper. Blend until well-combined but still slightly chunky. Chill at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 304.8mg. Full Nutrition
