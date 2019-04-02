Simple Roasted Chickpea Snack

These roasted chickpeas are a great snack when you're craving chips but want something healthier. They're great on their own, but also yummy on top of a salad.

By cheldi

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Whisk oil, cumin, garlic powder, chili powder, sea salt, black pepper, and red pepper together in a small bowl; add chickpeas and toss to coat. Spread in a single layer on a baking sheet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until nicely browned and slightly crispy, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 8g; sodium 295.7mg. Full Nutrition
