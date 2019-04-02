Simple Roasted Chickpea Snack

I've made these before so I knew what to expect and how to bake them properly. I baked these dry ON FOIL, until the last ten minutes, took them out and dumped them in a bowl and drizzled the EVOO over the hot chickpeas, then sprinkled with the spices and a little nutritional yeast over the top of the chickpeas, which gives it a little parmesan-cheesy kind of flavor which rocked with the spices that this recipe called for. I then baked them the remaining ten minutes. I took another reviewer's advice and baked them at 400* for 40 minutes and that was spot on. Perfectly crispy. I did give them a good shake with the pancake turner every ten minutes, like I do with the oyster cracker snacks, so they would cook evenly. I've completely cut out all processed snack foods and this was perfect for "that time of the month" when you need to have something salty but you don't want to rack up calories. And you know....my kids LOVED these! They almost remind me of Corn Nuts! EDITED: I highly recommend using organic chickpeas if you can. I've used store brand in this recipe and for me, it's just not as good. Also, be sure you drain your chickpeas VERY well. That affects the crispiness quite a bit.

