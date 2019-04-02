Simple Roasted Chickpea Snack
These roasted chickpeas are a great snack when you're craving chips but want something healthier. They're great on their own, but also yummy on top of a salad.
I've made these before so I knew what to expect and how to bake them properly. I baked these dry ON FOIL, until the last ten minutes, took them out and dumped them in a bowl and drizzled the EVOO over the hot chickpeas, then sprinkled with the spices and a little nutritional yeast over the top of the chickpeas, which gives it a little parmesan-cheesy kind of flavor which rocked with the spices that this recipe called for. I then baked them the remaining ten minutes. I took another reviewer's advice and baked them at 400* for 40 minutes and that was spot on. Perfectly crispy. I did give them a good shake with the pancake turner every ten minutes, like I do with the oyster cracker snacks, so they would cook evenly. I've completely cut out all processed snack foods and this was perfect for "that time of the month" when you need to have something salty but you don't want to rack up calories. And you know....my kids LOVED these! They almost remind me of Corn Nuts! EDITED: I highly recommend using organic chickpeas if you can. I've used store brand in this recipe and for me, it's just not as good. Also, be sure you drain your chickpeas VERY well. That affects the crispiness quite a bit.Read More
Simple Roasted Chickpea Haiku: "First time I made these, a 1-star burnt, yucky mess. This time, got it right!" I was on a mission to recreate the most sublime salad that I'd ever tasted, made up of blackened salmon, roasted chickpeas, golden raisins, and balsamic vinaigrette. Made this chickpea recipe, exactly as written, and ended up w/ black pebbles and a lingering burnt aroma. Did a little reading up on roasting chickpeas, and I kept the recipe exactly the same, except I "dry roasted" the chickpeas (no oil, no seasoning) at 425 for 20 min. shaking the pan several times in between. Pulled them out and tossed them w/ the oil (only 2 tsp.) and the same ratio of spices, and returned them to the oven for another 15 min. to perfect little crunchy balls of awesome. I haven't tried them since they've come to room temp, but I'm hoping that they'll still be a good, nicely-seasoned snack that retains some of its crunch. Oh, and I had to give this 3 stars b/c in all fairness, it was awful when I followed the recipe as written, but significantly better w/ my baking adjustments.Read More
These were nice, but 2 Tbsp of olive oil is way too much, I used only 1/2 Tbsp. I also roasted at 450 degrees for 40 minutes because this way it gets crunchy and not soft in the middle.
I make these all the time. I usually toss the chickpeas with just olive oil, salt, and some crushed rosemary. Any seasoning you like will do. For those who didn't like the texture- they are best when they are VERY crunchy (not slightly crunchy) and practically popping off of the baking sheet. They come out like corn nuts.
Here is an interesting discovery. I have made these twice. The first time, I used canned chickpeas and followed the recipe, including the baking time, and using a plain baking sheet. They were not nice and crunchy like I expected them to be, nor as flavorful. The second time, I used peas I had cooked from dry and stored in the freezer. They went straight from the freezer into the oven, on a foil lined sheet this time, and were perfectly crisp and crunchy, and much spicier.
Chickpeas - who knew?!? They're great! I was expecting to have my socks knocked off with spiciness - not so. They're prefectly flavored. I baked mine at 400* for about 40 minutes and they're crisp all the way through. I just wish I had another can of chickpeas on hand!!
I followed the suggestion of others and dry roasted my 1 can of rinsed chickpeas for about 40 min. at 350 degrees in my convection oven. I checked them every 10-15 min and once they were crunchy, but not over done, I then pulled them out of the oven. I placed the dry roasted chickpeas in a bowl with 1 tablespoon of olive oil (which was plenty of oil) then I added my seasonings. I used cayenne powder, garlic salt, garlic powder and table salt - just sprinkling the seasonings and stirring to taste. I then placed the seasoned chickpeas back in the oven at 300 for another 10 minutes, then turned the oven off and left the chickpeas in there till everything cooled. My chickpeas turned out perfect, crispy, not overdone and great flavor. I only wish I made more!
This is a common snack in Ethiopia, just roasted with oil and topped with salt!
The ones that were done to the *correct* doneness were excellent! However, it was difficult finding that point. My chickpeas began popping (and making a smoky mess of our oven) almost immediately after I put them in the oven. I liked the flavor, but will have to play around w/bake time/temp to make them work. THanks for a nice light crunchy snack recipe!
Easy to prepare. Good, fun, crunchy snack. My husband loved it -- wants to have it for all his football TV watching this fall.
These had very good flavor but I was expecting them to be really crunchy, like a soy nut. Though I was slightly disappointed in the texture they were a great snack and we ate them up.
I used 1 tablespoon of olive oil and omitted the cumin. I followed other reviewers and roasted for 40 mins on 400, shaking the pan every 10 minutes. They were delicious!!! I will make these again for sure
Super Easy to make. Put all ingredients in a gallon ziploc bag and shook the peas to coat. Used three cans and didn't double all of the spices (probably should have) needed more salt and probably chili powder. Baked at 450 for 20 minutes, then 300 for 40 minutes. Crunchy through and through. Kids loved them too. Ready to try them with other spices now too... ranch? Buffalo? BBQ? The possibilities are endless.
A delicious healthy snack! I added some achiote & cayenne pepper because I like a kick. I think I over cooked my batch a little to achieve the crunch, a little dry but still tastes great
It's so yummy as a salad topping!! And healthy too!
Made these for book club meeting and they were a real hit! I did make several mods though based on several of the reviews and some other versions of the recipe I read. First I drained and rinsed the chickpeas and then left them out to dry on paper towels for about 30 minutes. Then I baked them on 400 for 15 minutes with no seasoning or oil. After first 15 I tossed them in the oil and spices (I added 1/4 tsp cayenne and some garlic salt too). Finally baked another 15 minutes. They were crunchy and yummy!
I really, really wanted to love these, but I ended up being less than impressed. Most of the seasonings fell off during roasting and the chickpeas got an almost powdery texture to them instead of getting crunchy. What I ended up with was very dry and tasted only of cumin.
I made these for a party using the spicing here, in a ziploc bag to mix; but I used the basic method from the Vanilla Sugar blog post of a similar recipe, that you drain, rinse, let air dry on a sheet, further dry with a paper towel and THEN spice and roast, to ensure better texture. The hostess wanted us to leave the rest with her which is always a good sign :-) Would be good in salads!
i liked how easy it was and i like the flavors a lot. needs more salt! i added more sea salt as they were cooling. the taste is great and even addictive, but the texture wasn't great. they ended up very dry and almost stale tasting rather than crispy.
Like the flavor, but I had a really hard time getting them to that "just right" stage of crunchy without being either hard as a rock or sort of rubbery instead of crunchy. After the suggested cooking time, some were good and some weren't and I didn't feel like picking them out of the batch as they hit that "just right" stage. I won't make this again...I'll just enjoy garbanzos in other ways.
I can't give this a bad rating because I think I screwed up on how much oil I used. Not the fault of the author. I will try this again in the fall.
A previous reviewer (thank you Rock_lobster!) got it exactly right with the technique of "dry roasting" first. Took off one star because I get uneven/unsatisfying results with the cooking method as written.
I used dry chickpeas -- not out of the can, then soaked them overnight then roasted at 450 degrees for about 35 minutes before putting the spices on and baking for about 5 more minutes. Much of these techniques are copied from what earlier reviewers had mentioned. I'll just add that if you bake them too long, they start popping like popcorn and you'll find them on the bottom of you stove. You can put pretty much any kind of spice you want on them, so at that point you're just experimenting and adding the spices you personally like. Very, very good though.
Loved these!! Cispy and yummy....turning and shaking the pan while cooking is important...I also took a tip from my girl Tat2whttrsh and made sure that the drained and rinsed chick peas are totally DRY before coating them in the oil/spice mixture. Will definately make again. Thanks!
These have a good taste- the only thing is the dry texture- but it didn't stop me from eating them all!
I love these! I followed the recipe exactly and they were amazing. Next time I think I will add a bit more red peper flakes, but that is just a personal preference.
Not sure what to think of these -- kind of addicting in an odd way....
These are great as written but I have now made them with ranch seasoning and garlic seasoning. OH YUM! Relatively low in calories and so so easy. My husband doesn't even like chickpeas but he will eat these like they are the last snack on earth. :-)
Fantastic! Great flavor and texture, and gotta love the healthiness of this snack! I did rinse and dry the chickpeas well before adding to the spices and oil My oven seemed hot, so I was took them out them at 35-40 minutes, but did shake them about halfway through, and had no problems. Very more-ish.
Yummy! A great crunchy snack! I only used about 1/2 tablespoon olive oil & roasted them at 425 for 40 minutes, which was perfect. Thanks!
really tasty. I ate too many of them! I roasted and stirred them several times during the process and they came out great. The only change I would make is to cut back on the cumin a bit next time. Roasting it gives it a really earthy flavor and cumin is really earthy so it was a little much for me. I would add more salt. I tried to add it later, but it didn't stick very well
I love these things as written, but I taste them at the end, and usually add more salt. They're also excellent with any combo of seasonings you like, I usually use dried Italian seasoning.
The flavors were good and the crispy outside was good but the middle of them turned me off. I don't know what I was expecting but they were mealy and bone dry inside. That's a personal taste issue and has nothing to do with the recipe. It was interesting to try so thanks for the new experience. :o)
I had the same trouble as many reviewers, I had inconsistent results with crispiness. I used some of the suggested tips - less oil and 400 degrees - but when some started to burn, others were not done to crisp. However, I loved them. I found them very addicting. I do wish the texture was more consistent, but the flavor was great. I left out the chili powder because all of the other spices are what I use in hummus, so that made sense to me.
Excellent! Made according to recipe except roasted at 400 for 45 minutes. Great snack!
400 for 40 minutes worked good for me. I also baked them on a layer of parchment paper. I find this makes them less greasy.
This is my new all-time favorite snack!!! I cannot begin to describe how tasty these chickpeas were with these spices. It's a much better snack than nuts because these are SO much lower in calories but still have a high amount of protein and fiber. I followed the dry roasting directions of other reviewers and roasted until they were crispy. I ate an entire batch by myself and I am currently making another. These will forever be a staple in my house!
These were good! Nice flavor to them and did get a crunch. Def a recipe to keep for munchies.
I like these! Some came out crunchier than others, but the flavor is really nice. I'm a fiend for salty snacks, so I added a bit more sea salt after they came out of the oven. Omitted the cumin because I didn't have any on hand. Yum! I'd make these again. Also, it's a pain to scrub even nonstick baking sheets after making these, so I roast them on top of foil now.
These are great. Go ahead and double the recipe if you're making them for a party because they don't last! I line the baking pan with foil for easy clean up.
I did everything as mentioned, but cooked at 400 for 40 minutes on foil and flipping them every ten minutes. These are absolutely amazing! Thank you!
The flavor was really good, although I did have to add a little more salt. I agree with other reviewers though- I had to cook mine for over an hour (1 hr 15 minutes) and some were still soft in the center. I'll make them again, with some changes. I only used 1 TBS of oil , 2 would have been way too much!
No disrespect, but these had a gross texture. As other reviews said, they were chewy and mushy in the middle. I so wanted to love these but the only thing they had going for them was the seasoning. I had anticipated a new addictive snack and bought extra cans so I could make a nutritious stockpile. Bummer man. I believe with some modifications, it could have potential to be good, but I shall waste no more time trying! I'm saving my chic peas for my tried, true and always super delicious hummus.
These were really good. I found that they only needed 30 minutes in the oven and they were crispy. Instead of having them as a snack I let them cool and put them in a salad with spinach, red pepper, soya beans. These were so good with the marinate from "Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken" on this site turned into a salad dressing. Just make the marinate, and put in some red wine vinegar and some olive oil. Perfect!!
Even shaking the pan every 10 minutes does not keep them from being inconsistently crunchy. And no matter how crunchy, they are not as satisfying as eating a dish of chick peas. Don't season until the last 10 minutes or they burn.
The seasoning was great! My b-f likes them like this. I like them crunchy so if I make them for myself I will up the temp.
Made these exactly as stated. The flavor was good but they did need more salt. You wouldn't want to get to close to anyone after eating these however because I'm sure I had some major dragon breath! I would bake at 450 for 40 min. if I made these again as a different recipe called for. The reviews for those said they got crunchy and these did not, they were chewy and I threw them out. I might try these again, but at higher temp.
Made with slightly less oil and without cumin since I was out of it. Substituted with other spices. I found they came out just right, crispy not dry. Used them on top of my dinner salad!
I followed the instructions of another reviewer and roasted them alone at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, then tossed them with the olive oil and seasonings and roasted for another 15 minutes. They are really good - probably another 5-7 minutes at the end would have made them crunchier. I left out the crushed red pepper because I am not a fan of spicy hot. I added a bit of paprika and seasoning salt instead and they were great. I'm wondering how they would taste with just cinnamon sugar???
A very healthy and tasty snack idea. You can play around with the spices to suit your preferences. I think next time I'll double the recipe. It makes so little for having to be in the oven for 45 minutes.
Pretty good. Added green bell pepper and shredded up some carrots as well. Also added more garlic than it called for. Will make again.
This gets a 5 for crunch and a 1-2 for zero flavor. Mine started to burn. I will try adding them to my next salad and see what happens. This is a waste of a good can of chickpeas.
I followed the recipe exactly and these were ok. They were kindof bland. I think next time maybe i'll add some jalapeno powder to them.
This was very good. I've also seen a sweet version that can be made with sugar and cinnamon. Glad to see that you can use canned, I made mine with dried chickpeas that were soaked overnight.
nice healthy alternative to other more fattening snacks. great for parties.
Great idea and delicious on top of healthy! Next time we prepare, we will try a hotter oven for shorter length of time. The smaller peas had the perfect crunch!
This was just ok. The spices didnt quite work for me.
I have a fanforced oven so set the temperature at 150 C. I soaked my chickpeas over night and used 420g of chickpeas (not a can drained = 300g of chickpeas) and found that 2 Tbsp of oil was too much (maybe that is why they burned - even though I checked them every 8-10 mins) I will have another go later.
great healthy snack
Very tasty snack! I omitted the red pepper because I thought the chili would make it hot enough but it doesn't at all, so next time I will try a dash of cayenne since my family doesn't care for the flakes. I also read reviews and blotted the chickpeas with paper towels after rinsing, and used only 1/2 TBsp oil. I put parchment paper on a cookie sheet and roasted at 400 F for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. I like it crispy on the outside but not too hard and crunchy on the inside because I don't want to break my teeth and I prefer the contrasting texture, so this was just right in timing. Thanks. I will make again soon as I can't stop eating it. This small amount will disappear in no time!
Great healthy snack - next time I will increase the spice a bit. I love spicy food.
i love this snack - my daughter cooks her chickpeas from scratch - mine are canned - i freeze mine from the can and take them from freezer to oven hers are really crunchy mine are are a little softer which i really like!! we figured the difference is in canned - anyway this is a delicious snack!!!
I've made these before--I have photographic proof--but I never reviewed them. I vaguely remember I did have some trouble with them before, as it took them forever to roast and started to burn before they were completely crispy. So, I read through some of the top reviews before attempting this again and made sure my chickpeas were as rinsed and dried as I could possibly make them (rinsed and left in colander for about 1/2 hour, then spread out on a paper towel covered plate for at least another half hour. I believe I may try the suggestion to use cooked from dried and then frozen beans next time-this time, I used canned chickpeas. I then put them in the oven at 400 degrees without putting the olive oil and spices on them, shaking every 10 minutes, for a total of 40 minutes. Then I took them out, drizzled olive oil--about a tablespoon, max--on the chickpeas, then baked for another 10 minutes, shook them, checked them, and baked another 10 more. I might try 450 next time and keep checking them, as most of the chickpeas are crisp, but there are a few that still aren't quite as crispy as I like. However, they didn't burn, and they are pretty tasty--maybe just a tad more salt or garlic powder. Thanks for the recipe!
I loved them...I made mine from dry beans. After I cooked them I placed the peas in the refrigerator over night, then pop them in the oven . They cooked very crunchy. This will be my new snack.
I love them, really easy to make.
Needs more seasoning! I will make again, but I need to adjust my time, cause mine came out too dried up.
Excellent easy recipe. We've made it twice in a week! My 2 and 3 year olds love it and so does my husband!
I really enjoyed this little snack-- I did one tray at 45 minutes which resulted in a softer chickpea then did one tray at hour and a half which resulted in a more crunchy chick pea. Personally, I prefer the crunchy. This is a great snack and the spices can be adjusted to a personal preference. Thanks for a great recipe!
Too crunchy for me. The taste was ok, I would probably use a different seasoning next time. Not sure if I will try making these again.
These are very good! I made the recipe exactly as written, and loved it! The only changes I might make later on is to add a little more salt and pepper flakes to give it a little bit more flavor. This is such a easy, yummy, healthy snack! Thanks so much for sharing it!
I bought fresh already cooked chickpeas from the Farmer's Market this morning. Then used 1tbsp olive oil and 2 teaspoons of Cajun spice mixed together. Baked at 400 in my toaster oven for 50 minutes, turning every 10-15 minutes. Tasty. Will try again. Maybe bake another 10 to really get them crispy and crunchy. Otherwise good.
Flavor was okay. They shrink as they cook. Even with extended cook time they did not get crispy. Will no make again.
We needed some variety in our easy, healthy snack options, and these fit the bill. I had no problems in cooking, though I did dry beans with a towel before adding oil and seasonings and stirred often while cooking.
I made this recipe to the "T" and hubby LOVED it! He said was a little crunchy, but, it was gone the next AM. I tried the second time and used 1/3 ranch powder-WOWZAS. I watched it more closely so that they weren't so dry. But, these were amazing! He prefers original recipe, still. Thanks for sharing!!
definitely an addictive snack! very easy and healthy. i had to cook mine a bit longer but they were still very good
These were great. I used a premixed seasoning which incorporated all the spices listed in the recipe. I did end up baking them a little longer then the recipe stated. These remind me of a mexican snack called havas that I used to buy at a mexican grocery store.
I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and roasted the peas before hand, then coated them in the oil n seasonings the last 10 mins. They came out fine. I made the mistake of adding too much cumin but found that they still could be addictive :D I do want to try them again by following the recipe exactly next time. I will watch my measuring of the cumin and I think I would add more garlic, as I couldn't taste it at all (I LOVE garlic ;-).
I doubled this recipe & instead of using a can of chick peas. I boiled dry chick peas & dried them. I was snacking on them just like that & really enjoying them. I cooked these exactly as written & they were crunchy how a lot of people wanted. I really didnt like them with the seasoning or crunchy. Im missing my raw cooked chick peas :-( Hopefully my husband likes them roasted, cause he wouldnt touch them raw cooked. I think these would be really good with wasabi powder, but not roasted.
I really wanted to like these because I love chickpeas, but I just didn't. I wouldn't say they were gross because they didn't really taste like much of anything. I think some garlic, a touch of sweetness (brown sugar maybe) and cooking at a higher temp (to make them crispier - mine were quite soft in the middle) could greatly improve these. I may try again and make some changes.
I normally love chickpeas, but didn't care for this at all. I think the cumin overwhelmed the other spices. It was also difficult to roast them uniformly. Some of the chickpeas had crunchy outer shells and nothing inside and the others were more chewable, but not a pleasant texture.
Sorry, won't be making these again. They never did get as crunchy as I was expecting. I didn't like the texture at all. I was also iffy on the taste.
These have a nice taste and texture, but cannot be refrigerated. It really ruins them.
A really delicious, healthy snack. I'm giving it 4 stars because the cooking time is WAY OFF. I had mine in the oven for at least an hour and a half. These will get very crunchy, like a soy nut, if you let them, so don't rush it... if it's still soft in the center, return it to the oven. I boiled my own chickpeas, didn't use canned. I didn't use any oil, and I used a spice mix. It will be fun to experiment with different spice variations. Thanks!
I only put half the cumin and it was still very spicy for me. Maybe it just isn't for me. You might like it.
Huge hit! Three cans of beans per cookie sheet. I let beans sit on a towel for at least twenty minutes and patting to help dry and remove loose husk. Bake at 350 for 40 minutes shaking cookie sheet every ten minutes to evenly cook. Turn oven to 400 . Remove from oven coat lightly with oil and seasonings of choice. Return to oven for two more ten minute sessions and remove from oven and let sit for five minutes. Read the can for info on protein and fiber!!!
I followed recipe exact. not sure what I expected. I read all the reviews. This was not to my liking. I love chickpeas and have decided to leave them alone. Some were krispy, some were not- I stirred them along the way, though. They turned out kinda dry and chewy in the center. Flavor tasted better before they were roasted.
Sorry, won't be making these again. They never did get as crunchy as I was expecting. I didn't like the texture at all. I was also iffy on the taste.
Really tasty to eat by the handful or to sprinkle on your salad. I also add some Lemon/Pepper seasoning salt to mix as well.
I'm eating these now... I agree with the poster below about the oil amount, 2 TB is too much. I found a drizzle was more than enough to coat 2 cans of rinsed, drained and towel dried beans. Cooking time was too much in my oven, but I highly recommend keepin an eye on these... they go from perfect to charred right quick!
Tastes great! I used less olive oil because I don't like them so greasy and put the oven on broil for the last 2 minutes so they were super crunchy!
Simple to make and a healthy snack! I will add a pinch or two more salt next time.
These were really good, I too baked for about 1 hour to get more crunchy, I also added a bit more salt, way healthier than grabbing chips, and a filling snack, my boyfriend really liked them too. Im sure we will be making again.
Deeelicious! If all else fails, you can substitute taco seasoning for the majority of the spices : Quick and tasty!
Great flavor and a healthy snack too!
I thought these were tasty. I followed a lot of the other review suggestions. I allowed the chickpeas to dry completely after rinsing, cooked on 400 degrees, for 40 min, shook every 10 min, and added the seasoning and olive oil the last 10 min. I used less olive oil (eyeballs it). They came out crispy and tasty. I'm tracking my calories so I made six 1/4c servings to use as a post workout snack. I must say that for me they cut the hunger edge I was feeling and left me feeling satisfied unlike chips. Next time I will increase the seasonings some I think
Caution: using too much oil prevents crisping! Beans will end up soggy if there is too much liquid to solid ratio, regardless of how long you cook for.
Following some of the reviewers suggestions, I roasted these at 400 degrees for 40 minutes, and it was a bit much as it burned some of the spice. I like these, and they are a great dairy-free, nut-free snack for my little one.
so i just made these (twice). I used two cans of chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and COMPLETELY DRIED before lining cookie sheet with foil. Baked at 400 degrees, shaking every 10 mins (4 times). Some were crunchy, some were soft. so i bumped it up to 425, shaking 10 mins (2 more times) really watching because it was starting to brown. now they're crispy, crunchy, and awesome! (i also reseasoned half way thru)
I prepared and cooked these as directed. They were edible but just barely. After the 45 minutes, they were soft, after 1 hour they were not soft but certainly not remotely crisp, and after 1.5 hours were kind of crisp. Seasonings were OK, but definitely these are definitely not worth making.
