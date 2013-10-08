Spicy Garlic Panini Sauce

1 of 16

Rating: 2 stars Sorry but this one didn't do it for us. I made it as written and there was just way way too much garlic powder in it. In trying to salvage it I added another T. of mayonnaise and 1 1/2 t. more hot pepper sauce. That helped. We used it on burgers but neither Hubs nor I liked it very much. If you're going to make this I suggest adding the garlic powder and the hot pepper sauce to taste. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this sauce countless times. I use chipotle peppers for this and it make a dynamite sauce for grilled fish taco's. Sometimes I add a little sugar. The Best!! Thank You Spin Disc! Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Really simple way to spice up a sandwich. As per another reviewer I only added half the garlic and it was enough for me. I used it on a panini with whole wheat bread sliced turkey avocado red onion mozzarella cheese and tomato and it was delicious! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this was a great change of pace. I made it exactly as written but I used it on chicken sandwich with the works. Loved it. I have since used it on hamburgers with the works and it is delightful. Thanks Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Great sauce that was enough for 3 large paninis. It was a nice change from plain mayonnaise and simple enough to make your own alterations to easily. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars So good! I mixed in some sauce from a can of chipotle peppers like the other reviewer. It gave it the perfect sweetness and heat. Highly recommend this recipe! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars YUM! This was so simple and soooooo tasty! This went great on the broiled vegetable sandwiches that I made. I will be making this a lot for sure! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Awesome Sauce!! I just used 1 tsp of garlic powder it was much better. Gonna try some cooked minced garlic next time. Stay tuned? Great on any sandwich!!! Thanks SpinDisc:) Helpful (4)