Spicy Garlic Panini Sauce

Sorry but this one didn't do it for us. I made it as written and there was just way way too much garlic powder in it. In trying to salvage it I added another T. of mayonnaise and 1 1/2 t. more hot pepper sauce. That helped. We used it on burgers but neither Hubs nor I liked it very much. If you're going to make this I suggest adding the garlic powder and the hot pepper sauce to taste.
I have made this sauce countless times. I use chipotle peppers for this and it make a dynamite sauce for grilled fish taco's. Sometimes I add a little sugar. The Best!! Thank You Spin Disc!
Really simple way to spice up a sandwich. As per another reviewer I only added half the garlic and it was enough for me. I used it on a panini with whole wheat bread sliced turkey avocado red onion mozzarella cheese and tomato and it was delicious!
I thought this was a great change of pace. I made it exactly as written but I used it on chicken sandwich with the works. Loved it. I have since used it on hamburgers with the works and it is delightful. Thanks
Great sauce that was enough for 3 large paninis. It was a nice change from plain mayonnaise and simple enough to make your own alterations to easily.
So good! I mixed in some sauce from a can of chipotle peppers like the other reviewer. It gave it the perfect sweetness and heat. Highly recommend this recipe!
YUM! This was so simple and soooooo tasty! This went great on the broiled vegetable sandwiches that I made. I will be making this a lot for sure! Thanks for sharing.:)
Awesome Sauce!! I just used 1 tsp of garlic powder it was much better. Gonna try some cooked minced garlic next time. Stay tuned? Great on any sandwich!!! Thanks SpinDisc:)
This is a terrific sauce just make a quantity for "6" and us fit for "3" and used fresh crushed garlic chill overnight. Sublime!