Spicy Garlic Panini Sauce

Rating: 4.31 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

A great sauce to add to your panini to give it a little kick!

By SpinDisc

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir the mayonnaise, hot pepper sauce, and garlic powder together in a bowl. Use immediately or keep refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 11g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 264.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Patty Cakes
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2009
I have made this sauce countless times. I use chipotle peppers for this and it make a dynamite sauce for grilled fish taco's. Sometimes I add a little sugar. The Best!! Thank You Spin Disc! Read More
Helpful
(12)

bellepepper
Rating: 2 stars
09/04/2012
Sorry but this one didn't do it for us. I made it as written and there was just way way too much garlic powder in it. In trying to salvage it I added another T. of mayonnaise and 1 1/2 t. more hot pepper sauce. That helped. We used it on burgers but neither Hubs nor I liked it very much. If you're going to make this I suggest adding the garlic powder and the hot pepper sauce to taste. Read More
Helpful
(21)
lela105
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2010
Really simple way to spice up a sandwich. As per another reviewer I only added half the garlic and it was enough for me. I used it on a panini with whole wheat bread sliced turkey avocado red onion mozzarella cheese and tomato and it was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Lorilee
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2012
I thought this was a great change of pace. I made it exactly as written but I used it on chicken sandwich with the works. Loved it. I have since used it on hamburgers with the works and it is delightful. Thanks Read More
Helpful
(7)
Marian
Rating: 4 stars
12/11/2009
Great sauce that was enough for 3 large paninis. It was a nice change from plain mayonnaise and simple enough to make your own alterations to easily. Read More
Helpful
(5)
mommyluvs2cook
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2009
So good! I mixed in some sauce from a can of chipotle peppers like the other reviewer. It gave it the perfect sweetness and heat. Highly recommend this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2010
YUM! This was so simple and soooooo tasty! This went great on the broiled vegetable sandwiches that I made. I will be making this a lot for sure! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(5)
Joy Elizabeth Nettleton
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2012
Awesome Sauce!! I just used 1 tsp of garlic powder it was much better. Gonna try some cooked minced garlic next time. Stay tuned? Great on any sandwich!!! Thanks SpinDisc:) Read More
Helpful
(4)
Elizabeth Duckworth
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2012
This is a terrific sauce just make a quantity for "6" and us fit for "3" and used fresh crushed garlic chill overnight. Sublime! Read More
Helpful
(3)
