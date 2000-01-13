Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup
Delicious and EASY zesty soup recipe that uses only 6 canned ingredients! Serve over tortilla chips, and top with shredded Cheddar cheese. Throw away the cans and no one will know that it is not from scratch!
Ok, I don't exactly follow this recipe but it gave me some great ideas. I've cooked variations several times now - the ingredients depend on what I have on hand. Here's a sample of what I've put in at different times - Carrots, dark and white chicken breasts I've browned in butter, allowed to cool, and shredded, canned diced green chile, green chile enchilada sauce, rice, green onions, yellow onion, canned corn, can of kidney beans, minced fresh garlic or garlic powder, red chile powder, the list goes on and on. It's quick to prepare - but tastes best when I put it in the slow cooker and let the flavors really infuse for about 6 hours but one time I made it quickly with rice, chicken, green chiles, and canned corn - and sent it with my husband when he was visiting his sick mom. GET THIS! She can't stop raving about it!! She brags about my cooking to everyone now!! This is a miracle recipe! Don't worry if you don't have all the ingredients or want to add other stuff - just use what you have and people will love it!!Read More
I made this recipe twice so far. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and it was so boring I forgot that I made it until my husband reminded me while I was cooking it the second time. He wasnt too excited to see me cooking it again. So the second time I made lots of adjustments and it was AWESOME!! I used a 48oz box of chicken broth, added 1 can of condensed cream of chicken soup. I used a rotesserie chicken chopped up. I stuck with the same on corn, rinsed my black beans, and added the drained can of rotel. I added 1 tsp of cumin, 1 tsp of garlic powder, and 2 tsp of chili powder. It was spicy.. but it seemed to calm down after I added a dollop of sour cream, handful of cheese and some crushed up blue tortilla chips to each bowl. This recipe must be adjusted to make it awesome.Read More
I have made this recipe so many times and always with rave reviews, which is saying a lot from my picky husband! As well as others, I use one can of cream of chicken soup in place of the 2 cans of chicken broth and I don't drain the can of diced tomatoes and chiles so it is still "soupy", I also use a can of mexican corn, drained or frozen corn if I have it on hand instead. I drain and rinse the black beans because I prefer them that way. While the soup is simmering I heat the oven to 350 and use a pizza wheel to cut flour tortillas in small, thin strips, bake them for a few minutes until crispy and top the soup with those and a dollop of sour cream. This recipe will remain in my kitchen for years to come and there are so many things you can do to change it up. Thanks for a great recipe!!
I used one can of chicken broth and one can of condensed cream of chicken (with 1 can of water). It gave the soup a nice thick consistency. You may want to blend the broth and cream of chicken before adding the other ingredients. The soup's flavor was great, especially the next day. The undrained black beans contributed an unattractive greyish color but I personally love black beans and appreciated them here, as well as the corn (which I don't usually like in recipes). They both added a nice texture. Would have added cumin, etc. but my can of tomatoes + chiles happened to have plenty of seasoning already in it.
I'm glad I gave this recipe a shot. I changed it a little by cutting up a chicken breast in place of the chunk chicken, replacing one of the cans of chicken broth with cream of chicken soup, and adding 1 tsp. cumin. I also drained the beans and corn first to keep it from getting too watery. The result was surprisingly flavorful and filling. The best part was that I didn't need to make a trip to the store for the ingredients, and it took less than 20 minutes. My wife and I have added this to our list of favorites!
I've been using this recipe for about a year now and all my friends and relatives have started using this recipe too. This soup is great when you're sick because its easy to make and clears you right up. I use the Carribean-style black beans w/ lime and peppers, and Rotel Mild tomatoes with lime and cilantro. These two cans make a huge difference. Then I top with shredded cheese, sliced olives, chips, and cubed avacado. YUM! Thank you Terryn for a family staple in our house!
I have been making this for months, and I can't believe I'm just writing the review. I use chicken sauteed in olive oil and onion and garlic or leftover chicken/turkey--I haven't actually used canned chicken yet. Sometimes I add a pinch each of chili powder and cumin. I garnish with sour cream (a must), avocado, fresh cilantro, a little lime juice,and the crumbly left-overs in the gigantic Costco bag of tortilla chips DH MUST buy every time. I don't drain the cans. My parents and sisters wre soooo impressed when I threw this together in minutes using leftover chicken while visiting for Easter. MUST TRY!
Fooled my boyfriend! He thought it was from scratch. Thanks for the recipe!
5 stars for easy! I did delete 1 can of chicken broth and added 1 can of cream of chicken soup. I also added 1 Tbls. cumin, 1 Tbls. Chili powder, some garlic and a few shots of hot sauce tooo! Served with tortilla strips, sourcream and chedder!
4 Stars as written but 5 Stars with minor changes: I used a rotissery chicken, the entire can of Rotel Diced Tomatoes with Lime & Cilantro, drained and rinsed black beans & a can of Cream of Chicken soup. I also added a tsp of Emmeril's Essence. The soup had body, flavor and a very nice "heat" factor. Ladle over chips, top with cheese & sour cream and you'll have a killer one-dish meal on your hands that was super easy to prepare! Yummo!
I love this. It is SO easy on those busy days. This year, for Christmas, I made boxes up for friends with all 6 cans and a note: "Busy Day Blessing" with the recipe. Thanks for the creative Christmas gift idea for all my busy friends!
Followed other tips and did 1 can broth, 1 can cream of chicken, turned out much richer and heartier this way. Use fresh chicken(buy a pre-cooked rotisserie and shredding it taste so much better, fresher and gives more of a homemade taste. And rinse the beans before adding or else it will turn the broth a dark, unappealing color. Add fresh, chopped cilantro right before serving with some toasted tortilla strip (or can use crushed tortilla chips in a pinch). I also used frozen corn the 3rd time and was better! Good base, and with a few additions, turns out restaurant style soup.
Extremely easy and very tasty. Everyone liked this soup. My husband prefers thicker soup, so I followed the advice of other raters reviewers and used 1 can chicken broth and 1 can of cream soup (I used fiesta nacho cheese cream soup instead of chicken - yummy!). I plan to try it with 2 cans of broth as well.
I have been using this recipe for a few years and have not said "THANK YOU!!!" Like others, I have made some minor changes: I use a store-bought rotisserie chicken, 1 can reduced fat cream of chicken and one can broth, 1/2 bag frozen corn, 1 can kidney beans and 1 can black beans (well rinsed and boiled to get rid of the xs gas), chili ready or jalapeno tomatoes with juice, 1 can of green chiles, some white onions, 1/2 packet of taco seasoning and your choice of toppings...healthy as you make it...THANKS TERRYN for a truly great, easy, healthy, classic recipe!
This recipe is a great base to work with -- I don't think you can mess it up! Go with fresh chicken breast if you can and boil it in the broth as the first step. I have also used store bought rotisserie chicken, even left over turkey. You can also use bouillon when no broth on hand. My tips: 1. Add any fresh veggies you have on hand such as carrots, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and it will taste completely homemade. 2. Any canned beans work but rinse them off first. 3. To thicken the soup & give a nice flavor, put about 3 corn tortillas or a couple of hand fulls of corn chips in the food processor, then add the corn "flour" to the soup and simmer a few minutes..it will add a nice complexity and taste even BETTER the next day. Add or leave out what you want to make this recipe low fat, low carb, vegetarian...it would even be great with left over seafood...mmm! (To be fair, I must note that I'm prejudiced against can chicken.)
this is a great, easy soup but it needed a bit of dressing-up! i followed others' suggestions and added a can of cream of chicken soup (in lieu of one can of broth), some cumin, garlic, Adobo seasoning, and black pepper. Served it with shredded cheese, and warm, homemade cornbread---fantastic!!
I'm nursing a girls night out "head trauma" today (those raspberry margaritas get me EVERY single time), so I was looking for something EASY. I used perdue shortcuts southwest seasoned chicken pieces vs. the canned chicken, and added 2 tbsp. of chopped FRESH cilantro (ya can't beat it) and a minced clove of garlic. It was soooo tasty. I didn't have any diced tomatoes with green chiles, just "Rold Gold Mexican fiesta w/ cilantro & lime juice" (which I didn't drain when I added it) so I added a minced jalapeno pepper as it was still simmering (after I had eaten) and I'm looking forward to the spiced up version tomorrow. Top it with shredded Montery Jack & crushed tortilla chips, mmmmmm- Thanks Terryn, I loved it!
Soooo good and easy! I followed some of the other reviewers recommendations and with those modifications, it was great. I used one can stock and one can cream of chicken soup. Make sure the black beans are WELL rinsed. I also used rotisserie chicken from the grocery store instead of the canned chicken. I also added cumin, red pepper, garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste. Right before serving, I added some chopped cilantro. Served with shredded cheese, tortilla chips and a dollop of sour cream. You really can't go wrong!
I make a couple modifications--- substitute 1 of the cans of broth with cream of chicken, add a 2nd 10oz can of chunk chicken, substitute tomatos with a 16oz jar of medium salsa, and add half a packet of taco seasoning. Everyone who tastes this loves it and wants the recipe :)
Used suggestions found in other reviews: substituted 2 cans (undiluted) Cream of Chicken soup for one of the cans of broth; Rotel brand "Mexican Festival" diced tomatoes (with lime juice & cilantro); S&W brand "Caribbean" Black Beans (with peppers, chilis, onion & lime juice; and hand-shredded grocery store roasted chicken. Garnished with sour cream, cubed avocado and chopped fresh cilantro. It was "Oh My God!" good. My 10 yr-old daughter had two bowls after having dinner at a friend's house (and then again for breakfast this morning!). Her picky, picky, picky, 13 yr-old sister (who doesn't tolerate spices well) even had seconds - despite being sick with a fever! Astonishingly quick and easy. I already bought supplies for two more batches to keep on hand. I'm going to go reheat the rest of the leftovers right now, these are my kind of flavors!
This was a great recipe! Perfect! To make it truly authentic I fried corn tortilla strips in oil, and sprinkled with garlic and onion salt. Then I crumbled those at the bottom of the soup, and topped with shredded cheddar, soup and then a slice of lime. I used cream of chieck and then one can regular diced tomatoes and one with green chilies to kick it up a notch. Yummy, easy!!!
I've been making this recipe for awhile now and never changed a thing.. simply because it is soooo quick, easy and tasty the way it is. I admit, I would prefer it with fresh chicken and I will do that if we ever have any left over! But as far as the rest of the recipe, I kept it the way it was.. I use Rotel tomatoes w/ green chilies so I monitor the heat and I don't rinse or drain any of the cans. I think the juice from the black beans and corn adds to the flavor. The ingredients are things I buy and just keep on hand. When we feel the urge for this soup, there's no running to the store or waiting all day for the flavors to marry. I sometimes garnish the soup with avocados and sour cream and serve with tortilla chips/strips. What's not to love about this? Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe. BTW, we all know by reading the ingredients that this isn't supposed to be worthy of the Food Network, so don't even try to judge it in that category. But if you want something tasty and quick.. this is for you. TRY IT THE WAY IT READS FIRST.. I don't find the need to add the cream of chicken soup; I think it would alter the taste far too much.
This was very easy and quick . I had family from out of town in for several days . So this was one of many I used from -Allrecipes.com - that week end. I through all six cans in the crock pot ( useda can of black eyed peas , I had no kidney beans)in the morning ,while waiting for the cinnamon buns to cook (prepared the nite before) . By the time we sat down to eat, they through it was a labor of love ...I sprinkled cruched nacho chips in top with a mix of pepper jack cheese and cheddard...yuuuuum....thanks for this recipe
This is, hands down, one of our favorite, go-to recipes. We frequently use a rotisserie chicken and its broth instead of canned chicken. As it simmers, we'll add Southwestern Chipotle seasoning. The kids know when they come over and visit, we always have a big dutch kettle full of soup on the stove or in the refrigerator. We've started using raw spinach in the bottom of the bowl, then ladling soup over the spinach. It's really tasty and healthy. We serve this soup ALL of the time, especially during the cooler months.
My husband and I loved this soup, and he claimed it to be the best tortilla soup he's ever had! I used 4 chicken tenders, flavored them with some Famous Dave's seasoning for a little extra kick, baked and then shredded them. I followed the advise of others and used one can of chicken broth (not condensed) and 2 cans of cream of chicken soup. I rinsed and drained the black beans well to avoid a gray looking soup. I also used the recommended Rotel tomatoes with lime juice and cilantro. I made my own tortilla strips to place on top. We still can't get over how good this was and I will be making it again soon!
Terrific base recipe... don't hold back if you are familiar with great base recipes...This one is a perfect diving board for very tasty soups. I added a few other kinds of beans like a can of cannelli, and red kidney...and a small amount of chili powder. I also added about a tbs of sugar, this really brings out the flavor of the food!!!
This was super delicious, after i added some things. i kinda doubled the recipe. i used 1 can chicken broth to 3 cans cream of chicken soup, 6 boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into chunks, 2 cans of corn, drained, 1 can of rotel w/ green chiles (Hot version) also drained, i didnt have black beans so i used 1 can of Ranch Style Beans Drained, and rinsed, and I put in one can of Campbells Fiesta Nacho cheese, and one can of Campbell's Cheddar Cheese. Added Salt, Pepper, Garlic Powder, Chili Powder, and Cumin, all to taste. (about 2 -3 tsp of each for me). I let it cook for 8 hours on low in the crock pot and all of the flavors blended amazingly. such an AMAZING recipe:) my father-in-law claims its the best bowl of soup he's ever ate. Thanks so much for sharing, i hope this review comes in useful.
I have to admit I was a bit skeptical until I tried it. Even though it came from cans, it was delicious. I made it for a PTA/Teacher dinner and 5 people asked me for the recipe. P.S. - I added 3/4 tsp. of cumin as was suggested by another reviewer.
This was a very good recipe, my boyfriend and I made it together last night! We read other peoples reviews and decided to use a jar of restaurant style salsa and frozen corn instead of canned tomatoes and peppers and canned corn. It turned out wonderfully! It's very good but still not the best recipe I've ever tasted, I think next time I'm going to cook the chicken with red, yellow, and green bell peppers and throw that in for more flavor.
Need to put some spice in the soup. As the recipe is, the soup was boring and hollow. Good base for a soup though.
I took every one else's advice, adding 2 cans of Cream of Chicken soup, and about a teaspoon each of: cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, and crushed red pepper. Was delicious!
This recipe is so quick and easy. It's a very good basic recipe, but I think the best part is that you can add ingredients according to personal preference and make it even better. I've used leftover turkey, added some chili powder and cumin, stirred in some queso dip, used a variety of beans...my family always likes it.
I absolutely loved this recipe! I'm so happy I read the reviews before I made it cause the original recipe did need a little tweaking. Instead of using 2 cans of chicken broth, I used only one can and then a can of Cream of Chicken (along with only half a can of water). Make sure you drain and wash the black beans! The beans will make the soup watery and add an unattractive black color. Also, I would definitely recommend adding cilantro! It gives it that added bit of flavor. You'll also need to add some salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper (adds a little heat). I also added brown rice because the Mexican restaurant near my house makes it that way. Cook the rice a little more than halfway then add to the soup. The rice soaks up the broth and flavors nicely and adds good body to the soup!
I made this last night-simple & quick. I used fresh chicken tenders sauteed with onion & garlic & frozen corn instead of canned. I topped with Mexican cheese mixture, cilantro & sour cream. I served it with buttered corn tortillas rather than chips. I was going to add some avacado but the price was outrageous-it would be good though! Thanks Terryn
Very easy, tastes good! I made the recipe as written with the following additions! 1 tsp. cumin, one clove minced garlic, 1/8 tsp. chili powder, dry cilantro (fresh would be better, but didn't have it on hand). I also cooked it in a slow cooker on low for 6 hours to allow all the flavors to blend! And, I topped it with Monterey Jack cheese instead of cheddar since this is what the restaurants usually do. Great easy recipe!!
I used stewed tomatoes and two small canned jalapenos instead of the tomatoes w/chilis and fresh chicken instead of canned. I still felt that it needed something though, so I added some dried minced onions and a big teaspoon full of minced garlic. I would definitely make this again after my minor tweaking. It was super quick and easy!
Quick and easy and, wow!, did the guys love it. "It's the best soup you ever made, Mom!"
This was too easy and very tasty! I substituted 1 can of condensed cream of chicken soup for 1 of the cans of broth. I also added 1/4 tsp of ground cumin and 2 tblsp of chopped cilantro. It was awesome! I used the Ro-Tel tomatoes also, and that gave it a nice kick. Even my 4 year old loved it! Great for time-pressed or cold nights.
Very good!! Served with crushed tortilla chips and sour cream. We had quesadillas on the side as well! So simple!
Reduce chicken broth to 1 (14.5 oz) can. Add 1 can Cream of Chicken soup (reduced fat or fat free). Drain tomoatoes and black beans (the color is much better if you do this and there is already plenty of liquid). Use 1 package of Perdue Shortcuts Southwest seasoned chicken cut into bite size pieces. Add 1 tsp. ground Cumin. This is wonderful for a last minute dinner.
QUICK, EASY, DELICIOUS!!! I've made it for years and my kiddos still ask for it. I do have a few additional ingredients. 1 can Cream Style Corn, 1 chopped onion and 2-3-4 chopped garlic cloves (we love the garlic in it). Usually I boil a package of boneless, skinless chicken thighs and shred them. I like that better than canned chicken and it leaves me the broth to thin with. What's really nice about this is you can make a thick hearty stew like soup, or a thinner soup. Either way its delicious!!!
Oh my goodness this was SO good on this cold night! I changed it only a little based on some reviews I read here...this is what I did: First I combined the 2 cans of chicken broth with 1 can of cream of chicken soup - perfect consistency! Rinsed the black beans, drained the corn and tomatoes and mixed those 3 together with some seasonings (fresh ground black pepper, garlic and cumin), then I added this mixture to the soup. For the chicken I used about 1/2 a rotisserie chicken from the store (not a big fan of can chicken either) - pulled it apart into bite size pieces and added it to the soup. Heated it through and dinner was done! I served it over tortilla chips and topped with white cheese (shredded Queso Quesadilla cheese) and a small dollop of sour cream. YUM!
Delicious recipe. I did as some others and added a few more things. I actually tripled the recipe for a super bowl party, and in addition to the extra broth, added 3 cans of 98% free cream of chicken soup. One of the three cans of rotel was the cilantro and lime version. I added a can of chunk tomatoes and a can of tomato sauce mostly to make it the color I was looking for. Also added some taco seasoning and a few shots of hot sauce. I made homemade tortilla strips as well. Everyone loved it. Thanks for a simple and delicious recipe. Exactly what I was looking for. Better than the soup I get at my favorite Mexican restaurant.
This recipe uses great ingredients and is easy to make! Only problem I had is that I thought it used too much broth. Next time I will cut broth in half (or maybe more) and use 1 can tomato soup and fill in with 1 or 2 cups tomato juice depending on consistency.
This was SO easy and SO good, tasted like it was from a restaurant! I added some diced avocado and shredded pepper jack cheese as garnish, yum! I also spiced it up just a little with cayenne pepper and a little bit of cumin. This is a keeper, my hubby couldn't believe I made it from "scratch" (of course I threw the cans away first!).
This is very tasty as is, I made it as written the first time. This time, as per suggestions, I made it in the slow cooker with two chicken breasts. (1 hour on high, 2 on low, removed and shredded chicken then returned it and cooked for 2 hours more on low. Note to self: Added a tsp of cumin, 1/2 tsp of chili powder and a can of low sodium cream of chicken as per other suggestions and 2 Tbsp of goya cilantro base, which all together made it absolutely amazing!! Be sure to use low sodium broth, 2 cans is equal to most of a carton. Fat free sour cream works well with this.
I've been making this recipe for years, however just recently perfected it. I wanted to share it - I use rotiserrie chicken (the whole chicken), add 3 T lemon juice and about 3 T taco seasoning (like from an envelope or bulk in a bottle). Generic black beans work but what is really good are the Kuner's different varieties of black beans. Oh so good.
Loved this recipe...so easy!! After reading reviews, I substitued 1 can of chicken broth with one can cream of chicken soup. I also rinsed and drained the black beans before adding. I also added about a clove of minced garlic. It was delicious!! I agree with previous reviewers idea to put ingredients in a basket as a gift..Great for new parents!
This tortilla soup recipe is much better if you add some minced white onion, minced garlic, chopped cilantro. Season the soup with chili powder, some garlic salt and a little seasoned salt to taste. You can thicken the soup by adding in a 1/4 cup cold water with a tablespoon wondra. Once it begins to boil remove the following ingredients from the pan and place into a separate frying pan with a little canola oil: cooked shredded chicken, onion, garlic, chopped cilantro, corn, black beans saute them together for about 5 minutes in medium heat in a little canola oil, sprinkle them with chili powder and garlic salt to add more flavor and color. Then when you are serving the soup into individual bowls, spoon in the broth first & then your sauted chicken, corn, black beans, onions, and cilantro on top. You will find this makes the soup amazing, especially if you add some crunchy corn tortilla strips, shredded mexican cheese, and a dollop of sour cream. Enjoy!
Tried this recipe tonight. I used canned fiesta corn which I think was a good decision. Added the cream of chicken soup for half the broth and used a rotisserie chicken also spiced it up as others suggested. It was a hit in my house. The recipe as written only gets 3 out of 5 stars from me. I will be making it again for sure.
I haven't made this version but it's similar to a recipe that my WW leader gave us years ago. Hers didn't have chicken (although I've added it myself on several occasions) and instead of black beans, she added a can of FF refried beans (the Zesty Salsa kind so it adds a little kick). The refried beans make it thicker. I'm sure they are both great and super healthy!!
Great idea! My version is slightly "doctored up" but didn't change things appreciably. I didn't have the tomatoes w/chilis, so I subbed in tomato salsa. Worked fine! Also I took others' suggestions and added a can of cream of chicken soup. I ladled the soup over brown rice - yum!!! Thanks for a great recipe that can be altered with the same tasty results!
Good, BUT . . . I agree with practically all the other reviewers: substitute one can of Cream of Chicken soup for one of the cans of (reduced-sodium) chicken broth. Also its much better if you boil & dice 2 chicken breasts; but if you're really in a time pinch, use TWO cans of chicken chunks. I prefer TWO cans of diced tomatoes with zesty green chiles (UNdrained) and DON'T FORGET to rinse & drain the black beans! I prefer to use a bag of frozen corn, rather than canned corn. And lastly, Spice it up, baby! Add at least a teaspoon of cumin & a tablespoon of chili powder and top it with some chopped fresh cilantro, sour cream & grated cheese! Yum, than Terryn for a good starter-base recipe!
Made this but I was the only one in the fam that liked it. Doesn't taste any better or worse than the canned Progresso chicken tortilla soup. Don't kid yourselves they both taste like they came from a can but it doesn't bother me. OK recipe, needs a LOT of additional spice.
We loved this, tasty & quick after working all day, thank u!!!
This recipe inspired me and I used it as a base. I could not call it tortilla soup until I threw in some fresh cilantro....mmm mamasita!
I followed the advice of others and used the following: 1 can Rotel tomatoes with Lime & Cilantro, 1 can yellow corn, 1 can chicken broth, 2 cans condensed cream of chicken soup, 1 can (drained and rinsed) black beans, and 1 12.5 oz can chunk chicken. Because I was short on time, I just threw it all in the crock pot and let it go. I didn't add anything else to it. We served it with toasted tortilla strips, cheddar cheese and a dollup of sour cream, as recommended by SPRING1ONU. It was a hit with our family of 6. I wish I had doubled it, because some wanted seconds, and it was all gone. Also, if I have more time, I might use a rotisserie chicken the next time, but this recipe fit the bill perfectly for us, especially on a chilly, rainy evening.
Really yummy. I did what other reviews said and put 1 can of cream of chicken soup and cumin and chili powder....
This recipe was not only easy, it was delicious! I used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of chicken broth to make it thicker and more flavorful (next time I may try using 2 cans of cream of chicken for added texture and flavor). I also drained the corn, beans, tomatoes and chicken so the soup was not so watery and I added sliced red bell pepper. I topped it off with a 3-cheese Mexican Blend, crushed Doritos, sliced olives and sour cream. I will definitley make again!
Too salty prepared as written. However, it is very easy to make changes that your blood pressure will appreciate. Cook chicken breast or thighs in water which you will use as a broth replacement. Use frozen corn. Use canned black or pinto beans, drained and rinsed well. Add two chopped Roma tomatoes and a few teaspoons of finely chopped poblano or anaheim green chile. The only sodium in this modified recipe will come from the canned beans and it will be reduced by about 50% by rinsing well. I add some sodium free taco seasoning that I buy from a bulk foods supplier. And a little fresh minced garlic and a wedge of lime will finish this nicely. It is very flavorful using these fresh ingredients. Happy heart health!
I'm stuck in my home due to mother nature and didn't have much to work with this evening. I did have everything in my pantry for this soup except the canned chicken. Sooo, I diced up some chicken tenders and sauteed them with red bell pepper. After I drained the veggies, I added them to the pot along with some onion powder, garlic powder and salt. Even after some seasonings..it still tasted like it was missing something. I sprinkled some Romano cheese on top of my serving..(big mistake). It made my bowl stink!! Even hubby, who was sitting in the living room asked me "What's that smell"? Eventually, after the stinky cheese melted, the soup tasted a little better. Might make this again when my pantry is running on empty.
Wow! This soup is awesome with some added spices. I have made this twice. The first time I followed the recipe and it definitely needed spice and was too watery. Big time. I made it a second time and it came out perfect with these changes. Rinse the black beans well, one can cream of chicken soup, two cans swansons broth, one can of rotel with green chiles. I did not drain the can and it was spicy. If you don't want the spice, definitely drain it. I also added about 1T cummin and 1T chili powder. I kid you not, the best tortilla soup I have ever had, and my family agrees. Every single one of them. My only request from my family is to double it!
Made this soup tonight with better ingredients and it was delicious!! My husband gave it 5 stars! I used two large boneless chicken breast that I grilled on the stove to charr them. Then threw everything in the crock pot. Also used about a half of a dry package of Fahita seasoning and that really kicked up the flavor. Used one 32oz carton of Swanson chicken broth. Did NOT add cream of chicken soup. Also added half an onion chopped, a crushed garlic clove, a shake or two of cumin, a can of mexi corn, black beans drained and rinsed, some chopped jalapeno and Roltel with lime and cilantro. Cooked 3 hours on high and then shredded the chicken. Just wish I had made a double batch. Sooo good!! Toppings, tortilla chips, sour cream, shredded mexi cheese and avacado slices. YUM YUM
OH YUMMMMMMM!!!!! Just left the dinner table. This is one of the best soups I have ever eaten!!!!! I used fresh chicken and added cilantro, cumin and a little cayenne pepper. Also I roasted the can of corn in a smoking hot cast iron pan then added it to the soup. It was so good that my 12 year old daughter wants to make it for her home-ec class. We served it with the tortilla chips, sour cream, black olives and mexican cheese blend and a side salad. Thanks Terryn :)
This was just so easy!! My husband and I really liked it. I would totally recomend it!!!
Wow! My 11yr old made this with my supervision---used Rotel tomatoes with green chiles, and added 1/2t cumin and 1t dried cilantro. Served over crushed taco chips, topped with shredded cheddar and a dollop of sour cream. Yum!
This was very good. I didn't have canned chicken so instead I put 3 frozen chicken breasts in a pot covered them with 6 cups water and let them cook. When they were done I took them out to cool and added all the rest of the ingredients (boullion instead of broth since I had some nice flavored water in the pot already), plus cumin, chili powder and I also cooked up some onion and garlic as had been suggested. I also added a can of kidney beans as well as the black beans. When the chicken was cooled my son and I shredded it together and put it into the pot. Just before I served the soup I cut a tortilla into 1/2 inch strips with a pizza cutter and put them in a pan with oil and cooked them quickly, took them out onto a paper towel and sprinkled them with garlic/herb seasoning. After I dished the soup into a bowl I took a few cooked tortilla strips and stood them up in the bowl of soup, leaning on each other (looked kind of like a tee-pee). Made for a nice presentation and they were yummy. I'm not much of a soup person (my husband is) but I must say that this was pretty tasty and I'll definitely make it again. Who'd have thought that homemade soup could be so easy?!?
This recipe has tremendous flavor. I made a few modifications, so it takes more than 5 min prep time. I used 32 oz of organic reduced sodium chicken broth + 1 can organic cream of chicken soup (both are gluten free), didn't drain my canned tomatoes and added 1 small can of diced chile peppers as my canned tomatoes were plain. I seasoned with roasted garlic salt, black pepper, roasted cumin and cayenne to taste. YUM!
This was great (and cheap, which is my favorite part). I cut up raw chicken tenderloins, put them in a crockpot, poured two tablespoons of melted butter over it, seasoned with cumin, chili powder, and garlic powder, set the crockpot on low and let it cook for about 5 and a half hours. Took the lid off, broke up the chicken pieces and poured the rest of the ingredients in, only I used a can of cream of chicken soup in place of one of the broth cans, and I rinsed the beans and corn together in a strainer. I also added more of the spices mentioned above. I used tortilla strips on top (that you can buy on the salad dressing aisle). Wonderful!
My whole family of seven loved this, from my 2 year old to my sixteen and year old, as well as my husband and I! I changed it up a bit after I changed the serving size to 12. I used two can of Basil and Garlic stewed tomatoes and one can of Rotel. Then, added three cans of black beans, instead of two, and used 8 cups of broth, instead of four. Garlic salt, minced onion and some Italian seasoning were also added. Thanks for this delicious recipe!
Want to know what this soup is missing? At the last 5 minutes of warming up this soup, add one corn tortilla broken up into pieces, and continue simmering soup until hot. The corn tortilla will break up and give the soup an AUTHENTIC tortilla soup flavor. All the other ingredients are great (substitute the canned chicken for freshly poached and shredded chicken when you feel like cooking), plus whatever other stuff you like. A good foundation recipe for tortilla soup!
I love it! I've used this recipe for many years now for those 'traffic was a nightmare and I don't want to cook and I'm starving as is everyone else getting home from work nights .... variations are endless, I can use anything and everything,and the base is delicious on its own. It's ready in record time What more could anyone ask for!?numerous ways to keep salt/fat down and numerous ways to make it rich for those special occasions. This recipe is a win/win!! :)
great soup, changed recipe a little used refried beans instead of black beans and used chicken breast instead of canned chicken. Top with your choice of sour cream, avacado, or cheese and It is amazing!!!!!!
I have made this soup a number of times and my family and friends all LOVE it. The only changes I made were instead of 2 can of chicken broth I used 1 can of broth and one can of cream of chicken soup (per recipe). Since I was making a triple recipe, I did not have enough black beans, so I substituted a can of pinto beans. Everyone loved the soup. In fact it was so good, I brought some to work for my boss, who loves soup. He asked me for the recipe!
I've been making this for several years now. I cook seasoned chicken breasts in the broth and use 1 can cr of chicken soup. Rinse the black beans for a clearer soup. I also add Birdseye southwestern rice & use frozen super sweet corn. Today I actually made it in the oven since we're having a blizzard & I wanted the oven on.Just let it simmer at 250 degrees. I add extra ingredients all the time to make a HUGE batch of this soup. Everyone always loves it. Rotel Cilantro & Lime tomatoes work good in this recipes and you can make it as hot or mild as you like. I never drain the tomatoes. Definitely a recipe I use time after time. Have fun with it & add whatever you want!
This has got to be the easiest recipe on this site. It will only take you 15 minutes if you spend the first 10 looking for your can opener! I added some garlic powder, cumin, and the juice of one lime, and topped with shredded cheddar, crushed tortilla chips, and sour cream. So easy, so good, and so fast!
This recipe is excellent and SO easy! You can't go wrong with this! I live in a region where Tex-Mex food is on every corner, and this satisfies my discriminating taste buds. Here's are some serving ideas: You MUST serve this with tortilla chips and shredded cheese- this is not an option! It's good also with: avocado, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, bell peppers, garlic, cumin, cayenne, lime wedges ... the possibilities are endless! Another thing I did to make sure I had enough food for everyone was to add a can of plain tomato sauce.
Yum! I used frozen Tyson diced chicken breast, frozen corn (a little too much. Oops!), rinsed the beans, added some cilantro, cumin, hot sauce, red and black pepper. I used 1 can of chicken broth and one can of cream of chicken soup. Served w/ tortilla chips and salsa. :)
Add 3/4 - 1 teaspoon ground cumin for better flavor
I couldn't say how many people I have given this recipe to, and they all loved it!! It couldn't be easier... homemade soupe in twenty minutes. Be sure to use the suggested toppings!! This one is very special.
Great for making a meal for someone! Used precooked southwest chicken and subbed a can of chicken broth for cream of chicken. Also added some cumin and other spices people suggested. Great easy slow cooker recipe. Thanks!
This was very tasty and very easy. I used fresh boneless chicken breast instead of canned and just sauted it with 1T of olive oil and a little garlic. Other than that, I stuck to the recipe and it was delicious! Family loved it.
Made this recipe as stated, more or less. I used low sodium chicken broth and added a dash of cumin. I served it with fried tortilla chips, sliced avocados and fresh cilantro on top. It was terrific! My husband loved it! So quick and easy. Next time, I will experiment with grilled chicken, just for kicks.
My son gave this 5 stars and that doesn't happen very often. This recipe is so simple and delicious, I will be making this again and again, but will use cooked cubed chicken breast. So glad you shared this Terryn.
I just tried this recipe and it was great. I used some rotisserie chicken I had and used the hot rotel tomatoes and it was very tasty. I did not drain the tomatoes, the juice added the perfect amount of spice for my taste.
Definitely good with the suggestions the others have said: cream of chicken soup, chili powder, cumin, garlic/garlic powder, fresh cilantro. Chopping some onions and peppers make it tasty also. If you are using plain diced tomatoes (instead of the ones with them already in it like Rotel), definitely throw in a can of chopped green chilies for extra flavor.
This is a good basic recipe, but the great thing about this is that you can add any ingredients and seasonings you want. I'm a huge soup fan and make it quite often. I rarely follow a recipe. To me how the chicken is seasoned is important, if you don't have a Rotisserie chicken, I'd cook in a skillet, in a little oil, with garlic/onion powder, then make sure it has a nice browned coloring. I add cumin, garlic powder, pepper, chili powder, a touch of cayenne or red pepper flakes if making for adults only. Try it with white beans - you will love it! I don't drain them, then they add to the thickness. I add a few tortilla strips to the soup itself at the very end, then have some out for people to add themselves. Top w/Monterey Jack cheese, a little sour cream, fresh avocado and it's a great meal! Just taste as you're cooking and add what is needed.
Good if you're in the mood for something quick and easy, but not particularly flavorful.
I made this as a crockpot meal, and just left it on "low" for about 5 hours - everything thought it tasted great! Make sure and add plenty of seasoning, because it's extremely bland by itself - I added garlic salt, pepper, oregano and chili powder to mine!
Okay I will admit that I was skeptical before I made this. I wanted to make soup for supper and I saw the recipe. I read all the reviews and was impressed, so I thought I would give it a try. I did use chicken breast, which I seasoned. Even when it was cooking I was sure that my family would not enjoy. I couldn't of been more wrong. My husband and daughter and I loved it. I felt bad that my son wasn't home for dinner he really missed out. I would of liked it with a little more kick and my husband agreed. My daughter thought it was perfect the way it was. I have already passed it along to my co-workers. Thanks for the great recipe.
Maybe it was the fact that I knew everything came from a can, or maybe it was that I added a can of cream of chicken soup, but I just wasn't thrilled with this soup. Didn't like the cream soup suggestion- made it taste like that soup from a bag you sometimes get in a restaurant. The best chicken tortilla soup is the Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup from this website. Just as easy when you put the uncooked chicken breasts in the slow cooker and shred later (just takes longer to cook)and tastes divine!!
Follow the instructions given in the review rated most helpful and it will turn out amazing! They say not to use canned chicken but I did and it was AMAZING!!!
I used Alymer's chili style tomatoes , a carton of broth and left over chicken. Awesome!
Really easy and good. Too salty though. I'm going to try using some water instead of 2 cans of broth.
This is a super quick soup. As written it is a little bland but I add a little cumin and a few other spices, whatever sounds good to me that day, to help liven it up a bit. I usually buy a rotisserie chicken and use that instead of canned chicken. I love making this to have on hand for my weekly lunches along with a salad. I will make a batch and freeze the leftovers.
The hardest part of this recipe is opening the cans!
Wonderful recipe! The only thing I changed is to use one can of chicken broth and one can of cream of chicken soup. Also, be sure to drain and rinse the black beans well! YUMMO!!!
I love how easy this is to make, and although it is very spicy, it still tastes great. But unless you want the soup to taste fake in a very-processed-canned-food-way, DO NOT add a can of cream of chicken soup.
I have had so much fun with this recipe! My version has changes it a bit. I do not drain the corn, but I do rinse & drain the black beans, I also add a can of undrained great northern beans. I like to use 1 can of Campbell's Select Mexican Chicken Tortilla Soup instead of the 2 broth and my best results were using 5-6 chopped breaded Tysons Buffalo style chicken tenders (I have also using the meat from leftover buffalo wings)instead of the canned chicken. I bring all ingredients to a boil, cover and let stand until just warm. Then I blend partially with an immersable stick blender to thicken and improve texture. No one knows what's in it, but they are nuts for it!
