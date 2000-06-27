Zucchini Tomato Soup II

A great way to use up all those extra fresh tomatoes and zucchini from the garden during late summer. My family loves this soup! If you like, this soup can be thinned with a little bit of milk or cream.

Recipe by Beverley MacLeod

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large colander, sprinkle salt over zucchini slices. Let stand 30 minutes to drain then pat dry.

  • In a stockpot, heat vegetable oil over medium high heat. Sautee zucchini onion and garlic in the hot oil for about 10 minutes or until onions are translucent. Stir in the chicken broth and tomato; simmer for 20 minutes. Remove the vegetables from the broth using a slotted spoon and puree them in a blender or food processor.

  • Return the pureed vegetables to the stockpot and stir in the lemon juice, sugar, oregano, basil, parsley and nutmeg. Season with Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for an additional 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 2.9g; sodium 476.2mg. Full Nutrition
