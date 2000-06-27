Zucchini Tomato Soup II
A great way to use up all those extra fresh tomatoes and zucchini from the garden during late summer. My family loves this soup! If you like, this soup can be thinned with a little bit of milk or cream.
Great way to use up those end-of-the-summer veggies. Have already made it twice - first time added some pasta to make it more of a meal, second time served it as an appetizer topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese. Delish! Used all the seasonings from the recipe, but increased them by quite a bit - was a teeny bit bland to start with.Read More
I agree that this is a great way to use up garden veges, however it had the look and texture of jarred baby food carrots (it was odd that it turned orange). I would recommend deseeding the zucchini because it had seeds in it that didn't puree. Although it didn't taste bad, but it wasn't "wow" either. Thanks anyway Beverly. ;)Read More
This is an incredibly tasty soup, as good as any in restaurants. It was great to make a big pot of this when I was in college. I'd have lunch ready for me every day for a week. I love to give this to my friends who are just starting to cook as an easy tried and true recipe. One time I made this and I only had cucumbers in the house, so I used those instead of zucchini and they worked just as well. Thanks for the recipe!
i used two cans of seasoned diced tomatoes and added a little more hot sauce. delicious!
REALLY good! I wanted a chunky soup, so didn't puree; rather, I mashed the cooked veggies against the side of the pot to break it up some. Left out the sugar and nutmeg, used extra garlic, a carrot, and fresh cilantro, instead of parsley. Also, used crushed red pepper flakes for the heat, and the chopped garlic adds a little heat, as well. I don't understand anyone saying it's bland. Sauteing in oil releases lots of flavor! Make sure you drain the water off the salted zucchini, or soup will be too salty. Thanks for this recipe, as I'm STILL trying to use up zucchini & summer squash from the garden!
I made this exactly as the recipe said and it was really good. My husband does not like tomatoes or zucchini and really liked this soup.
I get so many compliments on this soup it's crazy! I usually double the batch because it's so popular, and I want some left over for lunch. The only thing I change is the parsley - I don't like it, so I omit it. And I use fresh basil instead. And a bit more garlic than is probably necessary...
A taste of summer in the middle of winter... I followed the recipe exactly EXCEPT I added yellow squash in addition to the zucchini and slightly more of the seasonings and spices. Thinned it at the very end with a little milk as suggested. I only pureed it slightly to retain some chunks of texture and color. I enjoyed this and WILL be making it again.
Absolutely loved it!!! Great for helping keep New Year's resolutions without feeling denied. Even with the added cooked and drained wild rice. We like lumpy stew-like soups so I didn't pruee it at all. I also threw in some chopped carrots and a box of sliced mushrooms. We'll definately leave this one in the show!! Thanks.
This is soooo delicious!! Only changes I made are I used 3 large tomatoes (about 2 cups) and used fresh herbs including a little cilantro and put them in the blender with the veggies. Will definitely be making this again soon. Give this a try...you won't be disappointed.
This is wonderful! We loved the chunky consistency. I added some pasta and a little more Worcestershire sauce. Great with Texas cheese toast with basil pesto on top.
This is one of my favorite soup recipes! One of the best I EVER tasted, thanks for sharing!
Tastes like liquid pizza! Yum. Added 4 carrots at the start and used 2 tinned tomatoes instead of 1 fresh.
awesome loved the texture especially.
Loved it! I left out the hot sauce and just brought it to the table. Kids and parents ate it up! Added pasta and served it with dinner, but will definitely serve is as is tomorrow. I used two cans of tomatoes instead of fresh and it still tasted bright and fresh. This one is a keeper for us! Thanks.
So good! I'll be making this again and again and again!!!
This was really good.
Perfect as is! All the rest of my spare zucchini will be going into batches of this to freeze for winter lunches. Loved the seasoning, the texture, everything.
Did not like this soup at all. Found it tasteless and requiring very large amounts of salt to make it edible. The nutmeg was a jarring addition, not blending in to the remaining flavors of the soup.
Made as is, except used 1 large onion, a bunch of cherry tomatoes from the garden rather than 1 large tomato and low sodium chicken broth. I removed the veggies and put them into another pot to puree them with an immersion blender. I left a few chunky pieces too. I seasoned with 1/4 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp pepper at the end! It was perfectly delicious and really easy to make! My one year old daughter just loves it! This recipe is definitely a keeper!
I wasn't expected to enjoy the flavors as much as I did. I didn't measure the herbs and used more then called for. I didn't have the needed amount of onions and will use suggested amount next time. I used my immersion blender to do a couple pass throughs and still leaving some chunks in the soup. I tossed in the noodles directly into the pot after creating the recipe and it was so good! The noodles took on the great flavor of the soup liquid! I recommend this recipe.
This is an excellent soup idea because you can add anything to it. I threw in 1/2 cup of lentils and a handful of spinach. I cooked it in the instant pot. I will be making this again. Thanks for the recipe.
i'm only giving this a 3 bc bf said he liked it.. i scaled this down to 5 servings.. didn't bother to salt the zucchini and just sauteed it with the onion and double the garlic for the stated time.. added the broth (chicken bouillon) and tomato and simmered for the stated time.. i blended and added it back in and my God it was perfect.. i SHOULD have stopped there.. it was a delicious, slightly sweet, very creamy soup.. unfortunately i added all the herbs/seasonings in (even the sugar) and ugh i'm very disappointed.. they just overpowered the soup.. especially the oregano.. i had to sub lime for lemon but i dont think it would make that big of a difference.. maybe if i wouldn't have tried it without all the seasonings i wouldn't have been as disappointed.. i tried adding some fresh cilantro over my soup but it didn't help.. bf said he liked the soup and really liked it with the cilantro on top.. next time i'd just leave well enough alone and let the natural flavors of the veggies shine through
I was surprised by how much I liked this. I'm not normally a fan of tomato based soups, but once I ran my emulsion blender around the pot a couple times, the zucchini really thickened things up without losing the chunkiness and cutting down the tomato flavor just a bit.
This is by far one of my favourite recipes. I like it chunky so that is the only change I made. Tweaking the spices to satisfy everyone's personal palette is a must, but if you omit any of these spices in their entirety, I think you are going to miss out on a very flavourful dish. I absolutely think it is 5 star soup.
Excellent soup but I add 2-3 fresh jalapenos , cayennes or serrano peppers from the garden for more kick. This soup never lasts long in our house. We love it.
This is surprisingly good, since I don't really care for zucchini. I had some on hand and just found this recipe. Tasty just as the recipe is written (especially with a little freshly grated nutmeg). Add some pastas to leftover soup to extend it for another meal. I used young zucchini and didn't bother to de-seed or salt them down ... just peeled, sliced, and sauteed with the onions and garlic. This is a definite keeper!
I made this almost every week for a month after each trip to the local farmers market. I like that you can vary the intensity of the taste by changing up the amounts of the herbs and spices. Like other reviewers I was able to make more of a meal out of this by adding some multi grain pasta. I also use salt free stock since we can add salt or others flavors directly. Yummmmmm!!!!
This soup was amazing. The only thing I changed was to add a jalapeno pepper (I used seeds and all - we like spicy food) with the onions. My husband declared it "5-star restaurant quality". Next time I might try adding some fat-free half-and-half to make it a little creamier. Thanks for the great recipe!
Followed the recipe, but added more hot sauce for an extra subtle kick. However, I did not puree the veggies, and I found the chunky texture more appealing in this case.
very yummy!
Very nice soup, I used canned tomatoes instead of fresh and fresh parsley not dried, also added carrots and a few sticks of celery, it turned out quite thick so pasta was not needed to thicken it, everyone loved it, I would make this again.
Followed the recipe exactly and it tastes great all by itself for a light lunch. I also added some boiled potatoes and fried kielbasa sausage to make it more of a dinner meal. This make a good soup base that is only limited by your imagination.
Modified ingredients 1.5 lb zucchini, sliced 2 tsp salt 2 tbsp vegetable oil 1 onions, chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced 4 cups chicken broth 1 15-oz can of diced or stewed tomatoes with herbs 1 tsp. Kirkland organic salt-free seasoning 1 tsp lemon juice 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce ¼ tsp hot pepper sauce cayenne pepper Didn't need sugar; the Kirkland seasoning and herbed tomatoes were just right without the additional herbs.
I used cherry tomatoes from my garden and made a flour paste and thickened it a little. Next time I will puree only half.
Leave out all of the dry spices lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce. Taste it first without and then add 2 cans of v8 vegetable juice. You do not need to purée this.
Great recipe! The only things I did differently was that I used a hand blender to puree, doubled the spices (from the sugar to the hot sauce), then added a 1/2 c. of 2% milk at the end. EXCELLENT!! I'm saving this one to my recipe box. Thank you!
