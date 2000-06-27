Zucchini Tomato Soup II

i'm only giving this a 3 bc bf said he liked it.. i scaled this down to 5 servings.. didn't bother to salt the zucchini and just sauteed it with the onion and double the garlic for the stated time.. added the broth (chicken bouillon) and tomato and simmered for the stated time.. i blended and added it back in and my God it was perfect.. i SHOULD have stopped there.. it was a delicious, slightly sweet, very creamy soup.. unfortunately i added all the herbs/seasonings in (even the sugar) and ugh i'm very disappointed.. they just overpowered the soup.. especially the oregano.. i had to sub lime for lemon but i dont think it would make that big of a difference.. maybe if i wouldn't have tried it without all the seasonings i wouldn't have been as disappointed.. i tried adding some fresh cilantro over my soup but it didn't help.. bf said he liked the soup and really liked it with the cilantro on top.. next time i'd just leave well enough alone and let the natural flavors of the veggies shine through