Black Bean Pie

I thought this dish was just barely OK. I used organic black beans, the chilies were "fire roasted" (does a can of them come any other way?), and my canned tomatoes were diced but not peeled, I don't think. I had a number of mishaps along the way. I'd never crushed garlic before, and I'd only fluted one pie before, and I did a bad job of both this time, I think. I got almost all the layers done, when I realized I'd forgotten the onions, so I took it apart and added onions to each layer, so I got the assembly more or less correct. I thought this recipe was structurally awkward - 10 tortillas made the pie very tall, and I flattened the whole stack with my hands before putting on the top crust. I was surprised that it baked up OK after all. Like another reviewer, I found the inner tortillas soggy. I probably won't make this again.