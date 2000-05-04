Black Bean Pie
This is a hearty main dish pie. We serve it with a green salad and a light dessert. If desired, add a few sliced jalapenos and 1/2 pound of ground beef to the pie.
I've made this LOTS of times. It is one of my favorites. I make it exactly the way the recipe reads and love it! I never have sauteed the onion and garlic and mine comes out just fine. I promise you if it was the least bit raw my husband wouldn't eat raw onion!! I do, however chop it very fine with a Pampered Chef food chopper, so that might be why. I do understand what one person said about the tortillas being a bit soggy...they are...but, not enough to bother us. Perhaps if you toasted them under the broiler for a minute or two it would help?? This is a great recipe...give it a try.
Easy and economical to make. It was a bit bland for our tastes, even after adding oregeno and cumin. I will make again, but play around with an enchilada type sauce to add.
My husband and I both thought this was wonderful. I followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out great! Thanks Sherrie!
Overall I thought it was pretty tasty. We changed the recipe a bit - dropped the tortillas to lower the calories/fat and used salsa to replace the canned diced tomatoes to spice it up a little. I really think it needs the kick of the salsa for flavor.
This was wonderful. It was so easy to make and clean up too and everyone in my family loved it. The only thing I did differently was add a bit of sour cream to each piece. Next time we'll try the bean mixture in burritos! Thanks Sherrie!
We loved this!!! My pie plate wasn't very deep so I could only fit about 3 layers of the bean mix, and I used 2 tortillas per layer for full coverage (so I only used 6 torts)But the only other thing we did different was to add sour cream on top. I would definately rate this in my top 10 recipes of all times!!! Thanks!
This recipe was great, although the measurements seemed a bit off to me. I only used 4 tortillas with all of the bean filling. I think adding corn to this would make it fantastic. Shredded chicken might be good too.
Excellent!!!!! Deserves 4.5 stars really. I changed a couple of things: I used 2 fresh chillies as I couldn't find any canned ones, and I omitted the pastry crust completely. We found that the flour tortillas alone were plenty. The cheese on top went lovely and crispy and turned the top tortilla into a giant nacho! The only reason it isn't five stars is because the other tortillas went a bit soggy for my liking. Thank you Sherrie!
I eliminated the tortillas from this recipe. It was very tasty. Next time I will saute the onions and garlic. Also, be sure to drain everything really, really well. Will definitely make again!
Excellent dish - you will only be able to eat one peice - it is very filling. A little sour cream on the side is a nice addition.
This is excellent and very budget friendly! I added about a Tablespoon of pre-made fajita seasoning (Taco Seasoning would work, too). I also added a few chopped scallions. This is a keeper in my family.
I thought this dish was just barely OK. I used organic black beans, the chilies were "fire roasted" (does a can of them come any other way?), and my canned tomatoes were diced but not peeled, I don't think. I had a number of mishaps along the way. I'd never crushed garlic before, and I'd only fluted one pie before, and I did a bad job of both this time, I think. I got almost all the layers done, when I realized I'd forgotten the onions, so I took it apart and added onions to each layer, so I got the assembly more or less correct. I thought this recipe was structurally awkward - 10 tortillas made the pie very tall, and I flattened the whole stack with my hands before putting on the top crust. I was surprised that it baked up OK after all. Like another reviewer, I found the inner tortillas soggy. I probably won't make this again.
This makes enough filling for two pies, so, I would suggest buying 4 pie crusts. Quite good!
This was just OK. I doubt I'd make it again. I would recommend sauteing the onion and garlic in some oil because the garlic and onion were still raw after baking. Very strong and not a good texture. Flavor wise, this didn't knock me out.
Delicious! My husband couldn’t control himself and had piece after piece! I added a little extra seasoning (cumin and course salt), but otherwise didn’t change a thing, and it was perfect! The onions and garlic were fine without sautéing as one reviewer suggested.
