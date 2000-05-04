Black Bean Pie

This is a hearty main dish pie. We serve it with a green salad and a light dessert. If desired, add a few sliced jalapenos and 1/2 pound of ground beef to the pie.

Recipe by Sherrie

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix the beans, green chiles, tomatoes, onion and garlic. Line 9 inch pie pan with one pie crust. Pour 1/4 of the bean mixture into crust and spread evenly. Sprinkle with some of the cheese and cover with a tortilla. Continue to layer mixture the with cheese and tortillas, then cover with second pie crust. Flute edges and make slits in top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until crust is golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
920 calories; protein 42.4g; carbohydrates 103.6g; fat 38g; cholesterol 58.8mg; sodium 1659.4mg. Full Nutrition
