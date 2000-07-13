Pretzel Tart
This is truly a 'tart' tart! Lemon pudding, cream cheese and confectioners' sugar create a tart filling. The pretzel crust lends a salty flavor.
This is a really interesting and different recipe. I enjoyed it very much. The pretzel base is unique, but I didn't really have enough to cover the bottom. I suggest increasing the amount of sugar, butter and pretzels by almost double to make sure you have enough to make a good base. Also, the lemon pudding doesn't cover the cream cheese filling very completely - I would use a bigger box of lemon pudding or two smaller ones.Read More
This was a big disappointment. The lemon pudding had too little taste. Lemon curd might be better. This is off my list.Read More
So easy and tasty!! I absolutely love the pretzel crust, its my favorite part! However, next time I make it Im only gonna use about half of the whipped topping to make the cream cheese layer come out thicker! You should definitely try this recipe!!
I tryed this recipe,loved the pretzel and lemon combination. I did also use the big box of lemon pudding. I also added a little cool whip to the top along with pieces of pretzel and just little coconut to decorate it up.
Nice flavour but the bottom crust was hard bits of pretzel. I will make this recipe again because the filling is really nice. Next time, I will buy a "new bag" of better quality pretzels and crush those. We served this dessert on the same day as we made it. We also wonder if making the dessert one day, refrigerating overnight and then serving it, might moisten the pretzel base and make its texture more appealing. I will try both of those approaches; however, even when the base not as desirable as we would like - we can still scoop out the filling and serve it in a bowl, like a parfait!
Great taste and easy!
Loved this recipe!! One change I made was adding 1/4 cup milk instead of the cool whip. I really wanted to make this recipe but didn't have cool whip on hand. Will try with it next time to see if it makes a difference.
