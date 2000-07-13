Pretzel Tart

This is truly a 'tart' tart! Lemon pudding, cream cheese and confectioners' sugar create a tart filling. The pretzel crust lends a salty flavor.

Recipe by ESHEEN

prep:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13 inch tart
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, thoroughly cream sugar and butter. Mix in pretzels. Press mixture into a 9x13 inch baking pan. Cover and refrigerate.

  • Prepare lemon pudding mix according to package instructions. In a separate bowl, beat together cream cheese and confectioners' sugar. Fold in whipped topping.

  • Spread cream cheese mixture over top of pretzel crust. Then spoon lemon pudding over cream cheese layer. Cover and refrigerate until pudding is set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 20.5g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 198mg. Full Nutrition
