Cabbage Rolls

As stated by many others, there is way too much rice in this dish. If you straight up mixed about 1 cup of rice is the beef that is more than enough, and you don't need to cook the rice before using it. If you want to stretch you budget, you might use a bit more rice. Only use sugar if the tomatoes are bitter. As it is, most canned tomatoes already have sugar in them. There is no reason to put the tomato soup, which should be tomato sauce, and the tomatoes in the food processor or blender. One of the big things about this dish is texture. Having bits of tomato in the sauce is the way it should be. With all of the salt that is already in all of the canned goods you list, adding more salt would be unnecessary.