Cabbage Rolls
This is a family recipe for cabbage rolls that goes back more than 80 years. I have made modifications to this recipe to enhance the taste and flavor. These cabbage rolls freeze well.
I love this recipe so much. I now make the best cabbage rolls in my family! And believe me when I tell you that is quite the accomplishment! The dill and the bay leaves add such a beautiful flavour. I had to give full marks for the easiness and quickness rating because this recipe is worth the time and effort and really does not take any longer to prepare than any other cabbage roll recipe.Read More
This was my first time making cabbage rolls and I am sorry to say I didn't like this recipe very much and was asked to not make this again. Not only was it very time consuming (which will be ok IF the result is well received) but the rice was little too mushy and the whole combined flavor was just too bland. Apologies for the negative review.Read More
Great recipe, I boiled my cabbage and through a bag of success rice in with it, when the rice was done the cabbage was ready. Super easy, real tasty and the family loved it.
These are good! I didn't follow the recipe exactly. The microwave worked very well to steam the cabbage. I loosely covered the head and it turned out very nicely. I didn't sautee the onions in butter, and instead browned about 4 slices of diced bacon before adding the onions. To the ground beef mix I added about 1/4 cup of bread crumbs, 1 TB of mustard and 3 TB of ketchup. I left out the dill because I don't care for it. I also sprinkled salt and pepper over the prepared rolls before pouring the sauce over. I removed the foil after 2 hours of baking, and let it bake uncovered for another 20 minutes.
Marrying into a Polish family, I was scared to make cabbage rolls, but these were easy to do, and were delicious. I think the savoy cabbage makes these. It is so easy to wrap the filling into, and tastes great. I did add a little brown sugar and worstishire sauce to my sauce, and my hubby raved about them. Even impressed the father-in-law. Thanks!!
sorry but this has got to be the most longest route to make cabbage rolls, if you freeze your cabbage, and then take it out the night before you make them is a heck of a lot easier, no zapping necessary!!! And cooking rice? If you have enough tomato juice and baste you do not need to cook you rice, throw everything in at once and leave out the condensed stuff!!! tomato juice is much much better, and seriously nobody will notice the difference if you've sauted your onions!
I really enjoyd this dish i did take longer to prepre..about an hour and it as messy haha. I boiled the cabbage instead of microwaving which made it softer and easier to deal with. If you really lie lots of flavor ad more spices do double the sauce it is wonderful wil make it again
I like cabbage rolls, so of course I enjoyed eating this recipe. It was my 1st time making them and I don't think I'll make this one again. The meat/filling inside was excellent (I added a dash of cinnamon which was great). I did not care for the use of savoy cabbage. My brother said "Ew, the outside looks like brains. but the filling's good". I also found the leaves need to be boiled in water instead to make sure they are moist, not shriveled from the microwave, and thoroughly cooked. Also, more liquid (water) needed to be added to the cabbage rolls when they were cooking.
My mother-in-law make the BEST cabbage rolls, but won't share recipes. Sadly she is getting older and soon the recipe will be gone. I'm trying to find a similar one, but this wasn't it. Don't get me wrong, they were good, but nothing like Baba's, and my family is spoiled with hers so I doubt I would make these again.
The basic recipe is good. Boiled the cabbage and added 1 1/2 cups white vinegar + 1TBL salt. When the cabbage was separated used the cabbage water to cook the rice. I only par cook the rice(10 minutes). This prevents sticky rice. I always do this and it just adds flavor to the dish. I also add two cups of chicken stock while baking (more if needed) to get a moist roll.
I think this is one of the best recipes that I have had for cabbage rolls for years. My partner and friends all loved it as well. They couldn't stop raving about it! Of course like any recipe for cabbage rolls it does take a while, but is well worth the time. I was able to feed 4 adults and still had enough left to freeze for a couple of weeks from now.
Excellent! I like the savoy cabbage, and the long grain rice, a meat mixture (perfect amount of fat needed for the rice), the dill, and surplus of bay leaves! This may not be traditional Polish, but it sure is GOOD! And with a whole lot more zing than Babcia's golabki. My only teeny tweek is to parboil (15 minutes) the rice so that there is no chance of the rice being crunchy, but that the rice is semi-cooked before baking to absorb meat and tomato flavors. It just puts the flavors into the rolls rather than in the gravy. This is such a good recipe! Smacznego everyone!
excellent recipe! Very easy. I used regular cabbage instead and boiled it. got rave reviews. thanks
Excellent tasting but to even enhance it more top with sauerkraut and bake in oven I have made it that way for years and it is indeed the best and thinking of it makes ones mouth water!! Gonna make em tomorrow :~)
first off NEVER microwave a head of cabbage! Put some water in a large pot and steam the head while taking the steamed leaves off the head one buy one as they soften. Dill? Not too sure where this idea came from. Cook or uncooked rice is fine in a recipe but both?(I just find this one odd). And then the last never to do is the can(s) of tomato soup. This is how recipies that get handed down from generations get washed out. Someone decides to take a recipe and change the heck out of it. Canned soup, dill, microwaves. I will be writing my own handed down recipe for cabbage rolls and I really want positive/negitive reviews.
very tasteful and fulfilling
We loved this! My husband says he doesn't like cabbage, but he had no complaints over this dish. Instead he raved about it. I made just as written and it turned out fabulous. The only thing that might me useful to know is the amount of time to make the recipe. The prep time listed is only 30 minutes, but it took me an hour and 15 minutes getting these ready. I'm not usually that slow and there is a lot to do to get these ready, so I don't think it was me. My dinner was pretty late that evening. It was definitely worth the time, but it would have been nice to know beforehand. Thanks for the great recipe, definitely a keeper.
This was my first time making Cabbage Rolls and settled for this recipe. The only thing that I have done differently is I used fresh dill instead of dry. My partner went in for thirds. As for myself, I would definitely make it again.
Canned tomato soup pureed with tomatoes doesn't give much flavor to these cabbage rolls. Needs ketchup, garlic, onion & other spices to have much flavor.
These were A+. Turned out great. Loved the tomato soup sauce. The secret is in the sauce. Don't skimp on the savoy cabbage; so much easier to use for cabbage rolls & get big ones. I got a small and fixed half the recipe and wished I would have gotten a big one. Fixed mine with rice on the side. Great recipe.
I made this recipe tonight for dinner and I have to say I was a little disappointed with it. I found the cabbage rolls to be on the blande side. I cooked my rice in equal amounts of water and rice because that is how I always do it (I don't like mushy rice). Other then that I followed the recipe to a T. I feel that this was just lacking in flavour. It needed more spices. Next time I make cabbage rolls I'll use this recipe for a base but I'll add in more spices. Some worcestershire for the sauce and maybe some thyme for the filling. I'll also add 1 pound of italian sausage instead of just 1/2 pound, probably hot instead of the mild. (There was too much rice and not enough meat).
Absolutely the best cabbage rolls i've ever eaten. And I've eaten my share.
This was the first time I have ever made these and they were a big hit!! Did these with my mother in law and she was impressed at how easy the cabbage was to use when microwaved!! They were picture perfect and so good!
Merry Christmas! We made these cabbage rolls during Christmas Eve 2012. This recipe will be a family tradition in our home every Christmas Eve. I was hoping to find a recipe as good as my grandmother's. This one is better. 100% Awesome.
I made this recipe for supper tonight and it was EXCELLENT!! I made a few tweaks to it after reading the reviews. I added 1 tsp worcestshire to the meat mixture AND to the tomato mixture. I also added a little more salt than the recipe called for. I salted and peppered the rolls before covering them with sauce, too. My hubby LOVED this! Although this recipe is pretty "putz-y", I will be making again very soon. DEEE-LISH!
This recipe was very good. I usually have to adjust something but with this recipe I didn't have to adjust anything. Yum Yum It makes a lot of cabbage rolls so freeze some or share them. The mixture of tomato soup and tomatoes made a great sauce topping for the rolls.
This is a very simple, and simply delicious recipe, I used regular cabbage & tweaked the recipe a bit but I loved the tomato soup & stewed tomatoes, I added the dill to it, because I already had a meat mixture made up. I did forget the bay leaves witch I think would have made it even better.
Followed the recipe exactly. I think it was a lot more work than necessary. In the end i feel that they are very bland.
Not very tasty
Best cabbage rolls I've ever eaten! Don't change a thing. They really do turn out excellent.
Delicious!! I used a lot less rice as suggested and used all ground beef. I left out the dill. For the sauce, I used crushed tomatoes and tomato juice. Could have used more sauce. I added some tomato juice to the meat mixture. I also made some using Ground turkey which my daughter said were very good.
Fantastic recipe. We cut the quanity in half because it's just the two of us and we still had extra. Adding seasoning ontop of the rolls before you bake them works wonders....
This was my first time making cabbage rolls. Very time consuming but well worth the effort! Here's what I did different: used 1lb ground pork, used a little more garlic, omitted dill weed and sugar, and used progresso tomato basil soup instead of condensed. I went ahead and pre-cooked everything for the filling. I didn't want the grease from the meat in my finished product. This also cut my cook time down to an hour. I ended up with one 9x13 and one 8x8 pan because my cabbages were small. The leftover filling reheated well for lunch the next day and my husband said the rolls themselves were also good reheated. (I think the filling would also work great for stuffed peppers.) We loved this dish and I definitely plan to make it again!
Absolutely wonderful. I had never made cabbage rolls before and I really appreciate the simple steps - microwaving the cabbage, though sceptical at first, is genius. I served this to my mother-in-law and husband and both said they were the best cabbage rolls they've ever had (and she's an incredible cook from France!). If there happens to any leftover stuffing it could also be used in peppers. Super Yum!
I was excited to make these with the rave reviews. I was so disappointed b/c they were very bland. Nobody in my family was a fan. I think I'll try a different cabbage roll recipe next time.
Very good recipe. I usually cheat and make lazy cabbage rolls as traditional cabbage rolls are time consuming to make. This recipe was no exception. However it was worth the time. I do prefer the taste and texture of regular cabbage , but the savoy was easier to work with. I boiled it 12 minutes. I did add about 6 slices of cooked chopped bacon to mixture for added flavour and a bit of cumin. I added about a tbsp of brown sugar to cut back on acidity of tomato sauce. Overall, a good recipe I'd make again. Don't omit the dill, it is key to the flavour.
Made the sauce out of the romas I picked from the garden that day. Pureed them with a bit of chicken stock and a few dashes of Magi. Roommate asked if I could please make this every Thursday. Tasted just like my ex Polish Mother-In-Law made (and she taught me!) YUM!
Well worth the time it takes to make. I have lots of meals in the freezer now so if you take that in to consideration the time isn't as much of a factor. Will add more salt next time but other than that we really enjoyed them.
Loved this! I used hot italian sausage instead of pork sausage, and it had an amazing flavor. Great recipe!
This was my first time making cabbage rolls. These turned out really good if you follow the recipe. This recipe has enough room to experiment with the filling and sauce.
Very time consuming recipe .. Cabbage rolls without sauerkraut ?? I used Minute Rice with my ground beef mixture (no need to cook beforehand). Once the meat mixture is combined with your choice of spices in a large bowl, I placed the sauerkraut on bottom of pot, layered Hunt's tomoto sauce, then the stuffed cabbage rolls. Finished off with another layer of the sauerkraut and sauce. Very simple and delicious. Recipie has been in family for over 50 years.
This five star is not for this recipe. But for the one I make. I have been making mine for over 50 years. I sauté the onions and cook long grain rice. Add the raw ground beef and roll some mixture into each cabbage roll. They go in the oven at 300 degrees in a pan covered in tin foil, for 2 hours. Then remove and put tomato soup mixed with sour cream for another hour. You mix 1/4 cup of sour cream to each cab of soup. Tomato juice just does not do it for cabbage rolls. I have eaten other peoples and the are not as good as mine. I have been getting raves about mine for years.
First time making them....Good stuff!
Excellent
This is my 2nd time and 2nd recipe for making cabbage rolls. I didn't follow the recipe exactly; I used ground turkey, regular cabbage and cooked everything before I make rolls. Also, I only baked for 1 hour since the stuffing is already cooked. It's tasty!! I recommend this recipe to all of my friends.
Delicious! Just like the sarmale I had in Romania! I made some mamliga and it was a great meal! I ended up using elk hamburger instead of the sausage.. but regardless it still had great flavor! It took quite a bit of time.. but well worth it!
VERY good
The best. I doubled the sauce, but this was great
Most of my reviews are 5 stars but this one didn't quite make it. I purchased the savoy cabbage because I've never tried it. I read a review and it said that this type of cabbage has a distinctive flavor over the traditional green that I always purchase. I didn't taste the cabbage at all so next time I have this recipe, I'll be using my green cabbage. The meat turned out wonderful - 5 STARS for that!!
I really enjoyed this recipe but I didn't follow it exactly due to an error on my part. When I microwaved the cabbage, I overcooked it. So I chopped up the cabbage and mixed that and the tomato mixture in the rice mixture. I omitted the bay leaves. I baked it in 2 9x13 casserole dishes according to instructions. My family (who doesn't like cabbage) ate it up! This new "cabbage roll casserole" as I call it is a winner. It does need a crunch so I'm thinking a bread crumb topping.
I'm not a big cabbage roll fan, but based on my families comments, something was missing. They were okay. Time consuming, but that's expected with cabbage rolls. Lots of sauce which was good. I don't think I"ll make these again, but thanks anyways.
This is the same as my mom's mother's recipe and she was from Poland.
followed as written. no one ate them at my table. this recipe might be great for someone who was not raised n rea Polish cabbage rolls, but the flavors were so contrasting, the uncooked rice was hard, the cooked rice was too mushy,, the dill and sausage just didn't work together. thanks for the effort,, but my family will pass
Excellent!!! This one is a keeper for us. One of my son-in-laws is Ukainian so I am getting a little closer to "MOMS".....LOL Thank-You and Happy New Year to All!
this recipe was good not the same has what i had as a kid so i had to change somethings around like instead of tomato soup and tomatos just use v8 juice and i didnt use anything but cabbage sausage and beef and i used cooked rice instead of uncooked rice it speeds things up and u dont have the mushie rice thing going on. and the v8 and sausage is what gives it more flover and some people like hot souce but all all around a good recipe thank you
Growing up my aunt made cabbage rolls and I thought I'd never taste anything equal but this recipe worked to give me cabbage rolls that taste great.
we did not like this recipe at all, it is all rice. I had to make another batch of sauce to top it with. Try doubling the recipe, except the rice.
I recommend FREEZING the cabbage. After thawing, the leaves can be easily separated and rolled. Much easier and makes for better cabbage rolls.
I made this a few years ago and I plan to make it again this year at Christmas. I remember it did take a lot of prep time, it was messy and I had tried boiling the cabbage which was very time consuming and frustrating....I didn't give myself enough prep time, lesson learnt. I'll try microwaving this time. The only changes I made is I cooked with bacon fat instead of butter and I used a slow cooker. I thought cooked and uncooked onions and rice was a bit strange but I'm pretty sure this made them that much better. I didn't get a chance to try them because by the time I sat down to eat my family had destroyed them. My family don't like cabbage rolls and my step kids are extremely picky eaters, (I'd made them with my hubby in mind), but they all raved about them the entire meal. The only changes I intend to make this time is to allow for prep time and actually eat at least one.
One extra thing I do is to pour over a can of sauerkraut, juice and all. I also use V8 juice for my sauce. And lastly I serve with a dollop of sour cream. Yum.
This is a great recipe, but for my tastes I tweaked it a little. I also used regular cabbage instead of Savoy and I doubled the sauce. Next time I make this I will salt and pepper the rolls before I pour the sauce on top and also use a little less rice (I like my rolls more meaty). Still, I love them and I've been eating them nonstop today!
I did not make it the way it said because I read the reviews , so I decided to add some basil, parsley ,Worcestershire sauce to the tomato sauce and I added 1 can of Italian stewed tomatoes and 2 small cans of tomato sauce and salt and pepper to it and it came out delicious. took one hour for preparation and I used a regular large cabbage because the savoy cabbage was too small at the groceries.
I didn't have time to make the actual rolls but rather chopped the cabbage and added it to the meat mIxture aling with the tomatoes and soup. Fabulous flavour - the ' secret ' weapon is that can of soup!
This was pretty good, it needed a bit more salt and a dash of tabasco, but other wise a great dish.
I made this cabbage roll recipe last night and I will not make it again! The cabbage they called for was expensive ($1.99) and I spent $4.00 just for the cabbage! The cabbage had little to no flavor and was so fragile that it was very hard to work with! I will be going back to Mom's original recipe from the good old Better Homes and Garden cookbook that many of us grew up with!
Pardon my French but this was frickin awesome!!!!
The recipe was too much for my family, I halved it and it turned out fine
We loved this recipe!!! These are the best Cabbage rolls we have tasted.... Thanks
Pretty good for the first time making these. Use more soup on top.
These were very tasty! I have never made cabbage rolls before and these turned out delicious. The only thing I did different was I added celery and a touch more pepper to the mixture. Made these 3 times now.
Not a bad recipe. Yes they freeze well. If you would like to add variety to the rolls try adding bacon also try V8 yes the juice as liquids. More nutitional values for your bucks!
The prep time was 1.5 hours, not 30 minutes. I made 1/2 recipe, since i only had 1 cabbage. I left out the dill and bay leaves. Will probably make again.
Love it. As suggested by others, used some brown sugar and Worstechire. Passed some on to the neighbors. They loved it too.
I've made it twice now. I like to use spicy Italian sausage. I'll definitely be making it again.
INSIDE MEAT FILLING HAS NO FLAVOR - SAUCE ON TOP GREAT!
Made it once.... now making it over and over again
Delicious.
Loved them
easy to make.... great taste
Excellent rolls! I added fresh parsley. The dill trully makes these cabbage rolls distinct and tasty. I will make them again.
Amazing - I've made these many times. I make them small (halve the larger leaves), devein the leaves and add more garlic. I also use ground pork rather than sausage. My family is going to enjoy them this Christmas - all 200 of them! Cabbage rolls that is!
I'm wondering if it is possible to make this recipe WITHOUT the rice. Thought?? I may try it anyway and just omit the rice.
Instead of boiling or microwaving the cabbage, I put the whole head in the freezer overnight. Let it thaw and the leaves will almost fall off after you cut out the core. I used the leftover cabbage to make sauerkraut.
This recipe is extremely similar to the one my mother would make in the 1950's & one which I make. My mother was from Poland. We never used dill weed. Pork not used either. Savoy cabbage was not used just regular green cabbage. My grocery store does not sell Savoy cabbage. Also many many years ago it was only green cabbage. Most Europeans only grew green cabbage. The rolls were put in a large oval Dutch oven [1943] & filled with the rolls. Each layer had some sauce poured over & the final layer of rolls had left over cabbage leaves placed on them with sauce poured over.
I will make this again but my family wanted more flavour. I will add more spices to it.
I used only lean ground beef, 1.5 lbs instead of the ground pork. It was great!
This recipe was the best cabbage roll recipe I’ve ever made, my whole family loved it , will definitely make it again.
It was ok. A lot of work for a so so dish
GREAT RECIPE, EASY & DELICIOUS. IT'S MY NEW SIGNATURE DISH!!! hA HA!
The cabbage roll them selfs are great. Next time around I will be leavening out the can of whole peeled tomatoes it made the sauce taste gross and smell funny. Luckily I had tongs and was able to shake the rolls off so none of the tomatoe juice/ sauce really interferd with the roll itself, regular ketchup tasted a million times better!
I love this recipe. Best ever.. Make the whole order and plenty left to freeze.
Enjoy this recipe
OK but I prefer sweet and sour cabbage rolls and same for cabbage soup. Anyone have recipes for those? Thanks!
As stated by many others, there is way too much rice in this dish. If you straight up mixed about 1 cup of rice is the beef that is more than enough, and you don't need to cook the rice before using it. If you want to stretch you budget, you might use a bit more rice. Only use sugar if the tomatoes are bitter. As it is, most canned tomatoes already have sugar in them. There is no reason to put the tomato soup, which should be tomato sauce, and the tomatoes in the food processor or blender. One of the big things about this dish is texture. Having bits of tomato in the sauce is the way it should be. With all of the salt that is already in all of the canned goods you list, adding more salt would be unnecessary.
Changed one main thing ... I layered the cabbage leaves between layers of mixture . Disaster for me trying to roll them :).. No microwave … just boiled leaves till kinda soft .. Baked for 1 hour and 10 minutes .. I use a 9X15 pan
very good and easy to make...my husband and his friend loved them... i didn't use so much rice but otherwise great!
My family doesn't care for sausage so added extra hamburger and added sauerkraut for more flavor
i made cabbage rolls but made it in a skillet...Turned out GREAT
We liked it. It is time consuming. We’re gonna add more spices.
