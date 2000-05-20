Brenda's Lasagna
This is a faster, and less expensive lasagna.
It was very good and is great for leftovers too. I did make a key change: I used a homemade sauce instead of a jarred sauce. The homemade sauce already had onion and garlic so I left those out of the main recipe. I enjoyed the cheddar cheese in this recipe, my mother had always used only mozzarella. I recommend this recipe and I look forward to having it again (with my own sauce recipe). Oh yah, add some shredded parmessan after you take it from the oven!Read More
I had to use more than double the amount of sauce that the recipe called for. I also added some cottage cheese for more filling and flavor. Otherwise, good.Read More
this is great...what works for me is to add an egg in with the ricotta mixture. It really helps with the spreading, gives it a better texture.
I thought it was good, just needed a little more sauce which I will use next time. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good lasagna! My husband & I enjoyed it very much. I made a few changes, I used ground turkey instead of ground beef and also used Barilla lasagna oven ready-no boil noodles.I then added sliced mushrooms and shredded parmesan cheese. This recipe was very fast & easy to make! I'd recommend this to anyone. This one is definetly a keeper!
Good quick and easy. I don't add any extra salt though. I also sub cottage cheese for ricotta, and sprinkle some parmesan on top. The addition of a little cheddar to lasagna is just really good for some reason! (If any of you haven't tried the "new" ready to use lasagna noodles do it soon-they work great and are sure a time saver-no more wet,hot,torn noodles for me)!
Good basic recipe, just needs a little oomph. Double the sauce, include parmesan cheese with the cheese mixture, spice up the sauce with some oregano or Italian seasoning and add some mushrooms (canned or fresh) and black olives to the sauce. I also used part Italian sausage for my meat, along with the ground beef.
I am new at the whole Italian thing, being Irish (but having an Italian fiance). We thought this recipe was really good but could use a lot more sauce. The meat can also be halved if you don't want something too meaty.
I made this for my girlfriends. We are always watching what we eat but not this night everyone had seconds. It is so great and I followed another person's tip and added more aauce and cottage cheese. Also use a mixture of chedder and mozzarella for the top of the dish-yum!!!
This was my first lasagna attempt. I was so worried it would not be good, but it really was, and it was easy. I, too, used a garlic tomato sauce, and added mushrooms. Oh yeah, and I used 2 10oz jars of sauce.
I have made this Lasagna for 6 years and everyone loves it. I love that it is so cheesy. I use a little more than 1 pound ground beef and no bake noodles. This is a keeper.
I enjoyed how simple the recipe was. Instead of using ricotta cheese I used low fat cottage cheese and appreciated the taste difference. I also used more sauce since lasagna can tend to be dry. Good overall recipe
This was pretty good. I used a 26 oz far of garlic flavored sauce, which worked out pretty well. I also sprinkled cheese on top, which made it taste better. Thanks for the easy recipe!
This was my first time making Lasagna, so maybe it was my fault.. but I found there wasn't enough sauce.. and when I mixed up the 3 cheeses, I couldn't evenly spread it over the meat sauce because the ricotta made it all sticky, so I had to drop little chunks all over, leaving opened spots with no cheese. I think if there were some spices, and more meat/sauce, it would have turned out better.
For a quick dish, this is tasty. my BF and toddler loved it! they both had second servings
Great recipe! My 16 year old son made it so super easy. We also added an egg to the ricotta mixture along with some fresh oregano & basil. Will make it again but maybe try the oven ready lasagna noodles next time! Thanks for a quick yet easy lasagna recipe!
Easy to make and tasty! My family finished it all!
This is easy and inexpensive. I used Prego for the spaghetti sauce and it was unbelievable! Everyone loved it and I got lots of compliments!
I've never eaten lasagna before, let alone cooked it. This recipe was easy to follow and come out pretty darn good. Needs more spices and like other reviewers said, a little more sauce. I also would say use basil and thyme! I look forward to trying this again, with a mix of Italian sausage and beef.
I sauteed broccoli, red and green pepper, and onion in olive oil and added it to the spaghetti sauce. Delicious!!!
My three year old daughter summed it up best...she said..."this be good, Dad"
This recipe made me a perfect wife for my new hubby! Thank you so much, the cheddar accented this lasagna perfectly!
This didn't have much flavor as is...so I had to doctor it up...added more garlic and a chopped onion, sliced olives and chopped bell pepper to the sauce. I also used Italian sausages along with the beef. I added a package of thawed drained spinach to cottage cheese and instead of mozzarella used pepperjack cheese. I didn't cook the noodles, just made sure the sauce was "saucy" with canned flavored diced tomatoes, covered it with foil for the first 30 minutes and then uncovered it for another 15 to 20. Now the kids want the pepperjack in their lasagna no matter the basic recipe!
Brenda this was really a fast and easy recipe. My hubsand really enjoy this dish. I did add cottage cheese, mushroom and a little more sauce. This lasagna was delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
Simple and taste fine. I prefer World's Best Lasagna from this site though. Tip for all Lasagna makers - no need to wash another pot to boil noodles. Soak raw, hard noodles in a big bowl of hot or boiling water for 30 min. Noodles won't be cooked, but soft and will complete it's oooking in the oven. Try it.
the absolute best lasagna ever. the only things i did different. is i boiled the hamburger it gets more of the grease off of it. and i didnt add any garlic becuase the spaghetti sauce had some in it along with onion. i also added some italian seasoning to the hamburger. i would give this recipe 10 stars if i could. absoulutly wonderful!!!!!
My boyfriend absolutly loved this! It was my first time ever even making lasagna and he said it was better than his mom's! I didn't use cheddar cheese though, Instead I used two pounds of mozzerella. I wish I would've put in more sauce.
This was my first time making lasagna! It turned out good! I did use more sauce and I did have a couple of noodles that weren't completely done, but other than that me and my boyfriend ate on it for a couple days and it was awesome each time!
I love this recipe its easy to make and very tasty. I have tried this recipe a couple times once with ground turkey and also a vegetarian both were great. I also added more sauce but that's just my preference. I'm making this recipe for my boyfriend this weekend I know he's going to love it.
Lasagna was very good. I added sauted chopped mushrooms for texture. I thought that it could have been more cheesy. I probably would have added more mozzarella. I also added some extra seasoning (basil, garlic salt. . ) Over all I thought that It was a little bland but the boyfriend told me that It was better than BRAVO'S lasagna!!
This is very good lasagna. Used mild sausage and ground beef. Added extra cheese on top (both mozz & cheddar). Added almost 2 jars speg sauce. Would definitely make again!
I tried this as my first attempt at Lasagna, and it was very easy to make, and my household gobbled it down. Was told it was even better the next day. I substituted spicy sausage taken out of it's casing for the beef, which added a little bite, but great flavor. Excellent recipe!
this recipe has the right mix of ingredients for me. I love this yummy basic lasagna. I had a pan that was a little too big I think so I had to freestyle with the ingredients a little by adding almost another whole jar of sauce and grabbing some munster cheese I had leftover. I also added 2 packets of splenda to the sauce mixture for a hint of sweetness. I highly recommend this recipe.
it was good, but needed more sauce and beef
This was a very good, basic lasagna and it was very easy! I will add it to my list of "regulars". I did have to alter it a bit, though. There is no way 16 oz of spagetti sauce is enough. Like others, I had to put it 1.5 regular jars of spagetti sauce in the meat mixture. I also didn't have cheddar, but made do with mozzerrella, and it was still pretty tasty. Had a little trouble spreading the ricotta, but maybe it was just a layering error on my part. Anyway, we really liked it when it was done!
Pretty good lasagna, but not as tasty as I had hoped. Maybe it was the pasta sauce I used (28 oz. Barilla). It was easy and I liked the addition of cheddar cheese.
Quick, easy, no weird stuff. Everybody's happy!!That's all I need to say.
I was looking for a basic, easy, delicious lasagna recipe... this fits the bill. You could easily add your favorite ingredients in here.
So Delicious! My husband LOVED it and was very impressed! (very important! ;) ) He told me to keep the recipe close by. I added cottage cheese to the cheese mixture, I don't even like the stuff, but in this it was absolutely great). I also followed advice and added lots more sauce (Prego traditional). *Delicious*
This was a quick, great tasting recipe. In addition to the beef, I added 3/4 pounds of mild italian sausage removed from its casing. Plus I used more sauce than the recipe called for. It was delicious. I will definately make this again and again.
Easy to make. Used my own sauce.
This was good, but I think the recipe needs more sauce and maybe more cheese. But overall a very good meal.
delicious and easy. Recipe very easy to follow.
Was ok. Too much cheese, not enough sauce. I used ground turkey that I browned with the garlic and added an onion. The sauce came out so flavorful that way. I wish I would have used more in the recipe!
Best, easiest, cheapest lasagna ever! I have made several versions of lasagna, and this is the only one that my whole family goes back for seconds and thirds of (even my very picky 6yo). I found it helpful to double the recipe (except the noodles) to make it fill my 9x13 pan.
This was great. The only changes I made were I added an egg to the cheese mixture and I used the big jar of sauce. I think it would have been too dry with less sauce. I also used the no-boil noodles to make this meal even faster to prepare. Yummy!
This was very easy to make! The used cottage cheese instead of ricotta chese, and instand lasagna noodles. Everything else I followed the recipe. Any cheese lover will go crazy over this lasagna!
This is very close to how I make my dish, however I use 3 kinds of meats, Hamburger, Italian Sausage (Bob Evans) and Denver Steak, the hamburger and sausage are 1 lb each, the denver steak is about half a pound,(I cook the steak medium/well, then chill it and then chop it in fine cubes and mix all 3 meats together in a big bowl) and then I add 6 kinds of cheese, Cheddar, Colby/jack, Provolone, Mozz and Ricotta.. (again, mixing all the shredded cheese in a large bowl) it makes for a very heavy and filling dish. plus I make mine in 4 internal layers with the final layer topped with sauce, mozz and a little cheddar for color.. try it.. you will LOVE it.
I've been making Lasagna similar to "World's Best Lasagna" since I was in grade school, but thought I'd try someone else's recipe for a change of pace. This recipe was good. Very good, as a matter of fact (I gave it 4 stars because, as good as the recipe is as written, I think the additions I made to it made it even better): I made my own sauce; used large curd cottage cheese (for the first time ever -- wanted to try it) instead of ricotta; added 1 egg, fresh parsley and grated locatelli cheese to my cheese mixture (some habits simply die too hard to change :)); and cooked 1/2 lb. Sweet Italian Sausage (cases removed) along with the ground beef. My family especially liked the addition of Cheddar Cheese (another "something I had never done before"). I've always thought Lasagna tasted better the next day -- but, prepared this way, I didn't have any leftover!
very bland and boring. Needs spices, onions, something. Needs more sauce. Needs improvement.
This lasagna was phenomenal. My family loved and haved begged me to make it again. The only thing i did different was add mushrooms and top with cheddar cheese. Awesome!!!!!
I was always afraid to make lasagna and this was the first time it was great! Everyone loved it! I will definitely make this receipe again! Great JOB!
This was the fastest, easiest lasagna i have ever made! And cheap too! I used tomato sause and Italian spices ( All Mixed together allready) to the tomato sause and just threw it all together! I also used Full fat cottage cheese and my boyfriend loved it and hes a very picky eater! You have to try this receipe!!!
this recipe was quicker than normal for lasagna, and has a cheesier texture than most. it's also less expensive to make than most, which is always a plus!
It was really great i loved it and served it for a diner party, everyone loved it. The only thing i changed was i added more garlic, and i found it needed more cheese than asked so i added more. But overall it was a great and easy recipe!
I thought this was an awsome extra cheesey dish that was not only delicious, but simple as well.
Very Delicious
loved it! my first time making lasagna and it turned out perfect. i doubled the sauce, and left out the garlic. all my friends love it and have asked for the recipe. will definately be making again!
Great and easy lasagna recipe. My family loved it. The only thing - I had WAY too many noodles...? I will use half of a box next time.
The exact recipe I was looking for. Fast, easy and affordable!!! I used more sauce. It could have been a little hotter so next time I will do 40 minutes. We loved it. Thanks.
My husband said it best whenhe said this was the best lasagna that he had ever had. This is comming from someone that does not care for Lasagna. I did not change a thing. Mixing the cheeses with the ricota cheese made all the difference. Thank you for a great Recipe.
I have fixed this recipe several times. I use a larger size jar spaghetti sauce and lost more cheese. I also use Italian Sausage instead of beef on occasion and will add mushrooms. Its one of my sons favorite dinners.
Wow, this was my first lasagna and it was yummy!!! I ended up using like 2 1/2 cans of sauce.. I had a hard time with spreading the cheese mixture. I may try cottage cheese next time. Anyways....over all great lasagna!!!!
This recipe worked well for me. A 16 oz package of lasagna noodles was too much, but how well this recipe turned out made up for that.
I used flat lasagna noodles for the first time and really loved this recipe!
I made this the other night for my brother's while my parents are out of town and they LOVED it! my 13 year old brother said "I wish mom cooked good lasagna like this!" so thank you for the good recipe it was a total hit! Rachel.
A great quick and easy lasagna. I often have leftover cheese mix which tastes great ontop of a salad/
This was not hard!! My first time fully preparing a meal, and it went over swell. I used a little more sauce because the jars were big. Half way through, I stopped everything to figure out just how to mince garlic. It didn't seem to harm the meal any. when I put it all together, I had WASTED SO MUCH!! I had enough to double, maybe triple, the dish!! I don't know how I managed to do that..I tried to give it to my dog but there was just so much!!! But it was enjoyed and I thank you. It had a big garlic taste, I've been told.
Yeah for Brenda! I love this recipe and it is so much more simple than most! The cheddar cheese really makes it unique! Never many leftovers when we have this! I do use a jar of store bought garlic and onion tomato sauce, instead of the clove of garlic.
This has to be the easiest lasagna recipts of all time. I used Barilla Mushroom & Garlic pasta sauce. I didn't have ricotta so I just used mozzarella, chedder, and some romano. It was delicious. My boyfriend & his brother said it was better than their mother's. I don't want to go there, but it was definitely better than my usual version which takes twice as much time & effort.
The only lasagna I've ever liked is my dad's. Watching him make it growing up looked like WAY TOO much work. So....at 32, this is the 1st time I've ever tried making it myself. It' GREAT! I just can't tell my dad I tried someone else's recipe. Ha ha. Anyway, th 16 oz package of pasta was perfect. I only had 2 noodles left over. I used a 32 oz. jar of sauce and mixed sweet Italian sausage w/ the ground beef for added flavor. The only negative was that I had too little chees for the top. But me being a cheese lover, it's possible I layered it on a little too thick in the middle. Will do just a tad more next time. THANK YOU!!!
Easy to make. Delicious. Anytime I make it I get a crowd. I can't make it to take to anyone else without making one for home also. My husband loves it.
Love it!!! I am terrible with the whole lasagna thing so I just add all the ingredients and then layer but its still AMAZING!
Easy to prepare. Taste wasn't that great.
My family and co workers loved this. I left out the chedder and added mor mozzerela.
Sooo good. I made my own red sauce but followed the rest of the recipe and it turned out great! This was my first time making lasagna and I was nervous about it but it was easy and tasted very good!
Really good!! The only thing I would change is to add a bit more spaghetti sauce. It was just a little bit dry. Also, a 16 oz package of lasagna noodles proved to be far too much. I could have made another lasagna with all the leftover noodles I had.
Very yummy. I needed more sauce than it called for and I only mixed the cheddar in with the ricotta and put the mozzarella on top. I baked for 30 minutes but it could have baked a bit longer, about 45. Good recipe. Will make again!
Thank you, Brenda! This is a delicious and easy lasagna recipe! I added mild Italian chicken sausage along with the ground beef - great addition. Also, depending on the type of jar sauce you use, you may need to spice it up a bit. Mine needed garlic powder, and a few shakes of dried oregano, basil & parsley. I added the shakes between the layers (and on top for looks.) Also, it's great that you mix the cheese before you layer it. This really helps the ricotta spread more evenly. I highly recommend this great Italian favorite!
This was good and easy but not as good as making your own sauce. But still, sometimes I don't want to go through all the trouble. Good recipe.
Very quick and easy!! I used a sauce that had garlic in it, so I did not add any. I did add some basil. Next time I might try using sausage instead of beef. Very good!!
This was my first attempt at lasagna and it turned out great. I threw in some extra garlic and chopped onion. You will DEFINITELY need more sauce! I dumped in a 26 oz jar and then ended up adding about another 8 oz. It also made so much that it filled a 9x13 and then also a square pan (which I needed the rest of the second jar of sauce for). Husband loved it, me too! Will make again!
This really wasn't very good. I gave it to my single neighbor and he didn't even like it. I am not sure what it was missing, but it was lacking SOMETHING.
I liked this recipe, as it was very simple and quick. My older daughter loved it, but my husband said that it needed something, but couldn't tell me what. I loved it. I will definitely make it again.
So good, and perfect for picky eaters.
i just did this recipe an found that i needed more then just 1 pound of beef i needed 2 at least as the 1 pound only made enough for 1 layer which then made me waste a lot of cheese, i just hope it turns out good :)
Too much cheese.
Needs a little more sauce and cheese throughout. Pretty good though.
Excellent recipe for my husband who hates parmesan. I added more garlic and I put it under the broiler for 7 minutes after the cook time to broil the top layer of cheese.
I think this is an easy recipe, but adding salsa to the sauce really spices up the sauce. I use salsa whenever I use red sauce
The recipe is all right, but I made a few changes. I used ground Italian (mild) sausage and sautéed the garlic and onions before browning it. There was not enough sauce. 16oz. didn't cut it. I would use at least 32oz. I also will add more meat next time, possible 1lb of beef in addition to the sausage.
Very easy and cheap to make , two thumbs up from me .
This was okay as it is written. I had to use two 24-ounce jars of pasta sauce in order to have enough. No way is one 16-ounce jar enough unless you like virtually no sauce in your lasagna. The only other change I made was to add an egg to the ricotta cheese to make it a bit easier to spread. A decent basic recipe, but if you tweak it a bit based on your own preferences, it becomes a good one.
Great simple recipe, however the recipe was not in proportion... The sauce/cheese/meat combination was in short. I was afraid it would be so, however I did an additional layer with sour cream and cottage cheese and turned out perfect. Would highly suggest that this be updated so that it reflex the proper amounts of sauce and meat.
Really quick to make. I didn't have ricotta so I just used more of the other cheeses. I also added oregano, basil and red pepper flakes. It was delicious.
I am a big Italian food fan . I used this receipe to make lasgna. My husband though it was great .
Loved it! Simple and added some Italian Seasoning on the top when I cooked it. Yum!
Delicious! I left out the garlic clove and instead added Adobo and garlic powder. I added brown sugar and a little water to my sauce - (used 2 jars). In addition I added parmesan cheese an egg to the cheese mixture as a viewer suggested. I adjusted the cheese to my liking ( a little more). Best Lasagna I ever made! Thanks for sharing!
Followed this recipe to the T except I didn't have ricotta cheese but I did have plenty of cottage cheese. I would have to say this recipe is great except it needs at least double the cheese and sauce and half the meat.
