Brenda's Lasagna

4.4
131 Ratings
  • 5 75
  • 4 39
  • 3 14
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is a faster, and less expensive lasagna.

Recipe by BRENDAJALOMOS

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13 inch pan
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown beef and season with salt and pepper; drain. Stir in spaghetti sauce and garlic and simmer 5 minutes.

  • In a medium bowl, combine mozzarella, Cheddar and ricotta; stir well. In 9x13 inch pan, alternate layers of noodles, meat mixture and cheese mixture until pan is filled.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
643 calories; protein 41.3g; carbohydrates 53.4g; fat 29.3g; cholesterol 108.3mg; sodium 707.3mg. Full Nutrition
