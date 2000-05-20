Brenda's Lasagna

I've been making Lasagna similar to "World's Best Lasagna" since I was in grade school, but thought I'd try someone else's recipe for a change of pace. This recipe was good. Very good, as a matter of fact (I gave it 4 stars because, as good as the recipe is as written, I think the additions I made to it made it even better): I made my own sauce; used large curd cottage cheese (for the first time ever -- wanted to try it) instead of ricotta; added 1 egg, fresh parsley and grated locatelli cheese to my cheese mixture (some habits simply die too hard to change :)); and cooked 1/2 lb. Sweet Italian Sausage (cases removed) along with the ground beef. My family especially liked the addition of Cheddar Cheese (another "something I had never done before"). I've always thought Lasagna tasted better the next day -- but, prepared this way, I didn't have any leftover!