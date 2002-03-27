Caribbean Holiday Shrimp

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 221.3mg; sodium 369mg. Full Nutrition
This shrimp recipe is really wonderful! Very easy to make - definately let it sit at least four hours as recipe says - also rinse shrimp off and pat dry before starting (I know this is common sense, but I totally forgot to do this the first time and it does make a difference!)
This shrimp recipe is really wonderful! Very easy to make - definately let it sit at least four hours as recipe says - also rinse shrimp off and pat dry before starting (I know this is common sense, but I totally forgot to do this the first time and it does make a difference!)
The seasonings were delicious, but totally overwhelmed the shrimp rather than just accenting the shrimp. You couldn't taste the shrimp flavor at all, just the cilantro, lime, ginger, and garlic flavors. I cut the crushed red pepper flakes in half.
My husband and I loved this recipe. It is perfect as a cold appetizer with toothpicks. I used it on my salad (cold) and used the left over juice as a dressing. I liked it so much I even tried it hot over noodles mixed with my favorite veggies, a little white wine and the left over juice. Definitely a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2002
This one's a keeper! After the shrimp were gone, I saved the marinade and used it for dunking fresh veggies. For those who don't like quite so much of a bite (note: this *doesn't* reduce the heat, just changes the direction), try adding half a cup of brown sugar - it mellows out the bite of the lime juice a bit, without making this a "sweet and sour" recipe. Great stuff!!
Simply Divine! I made these for a large potluck this week, and people were asking around, "who brought the shrimp-I have to get the recipe!" I made exactly as specified, except substituted brown sugar for the white. Will make again and again - thank you, Sue!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2005
Delicious. I served hot right off the grill, the biggest hit of my BBQ. They tasted great cooked over some alder wood chips to give it a tiny bit of sweet smokey flavor. My only critique, just a tiny bit much lime and sugar... i'm not a big sweet n sour guy, so next time I'll half the sugar and use just a few tablespoons lime juice. Otherwise, fantastic.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2001
This was a big hit. Wasn't sure how to serve it, so set out the shrimp in the sauce with toothpicks. When the shrimp were gone, people were dipping bread into the remaining sauce. Cutting the cilantro in half worked for me. Plan to toss this onto some pasta one day.
I thought these were good. The ginger in the marinade seemed to dominate the flavor. I served the shrimp still sitting in the marinade which I think made the texture get a little soft. Next time, I think I'll drain the marinade before serving.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2004
This recipe is fabulous. I have made it for Christmas parties several years now. Everyone loves it so much I have made photo copies of the recipe to give them when they ask. I serve it sliced red and yellow peppers for color and spread it on a bead of lettuce that lays on top of ice packs.That way it can sit out for a long while. Ususally this isn't necessary because it goes so fast. Thanks Sue for this really great one.
My husband and I really enjoyed these, although they were just a little too spicy for our taste. Next time I will exchange cayenne for the crushed red pepper. We tossed ours, marinade and all with some fresh salad greens and a little bit of red onion (to use some up that we had on hand). It was a very nice refreshing salad with a kick!
This is the best marinade for shrimp we have ever had! Like others, we only marinated for 30-40 minutes and then threw into an aluminum foil packet and grilled for 5 minutes. The only thing we changed was (and I hate when people change it),but we substituted dried cilantro. And, as always, more garlic! We are passing this on to our entire family and will use again and again. Thanks so much! We are thrilled with this recipe!
These are really tasty. I left out the cilantro as I'm not a fan and I didn't feel like that matched with the other ingredients. Really very good. I served them over salad and another time over cold noodles tossed in a spicy Thai peanut dressing.
Delicious. I decided to go ahead and add some brown sugar. After marinating overnight, I probably should have cut back a little bit on the brown sugar or done the recipe as it was written. Next time I make this, I think I will put all the dressing ingredients in a blender to make it smoother and then marinate the shrimp in the dressing. Used frozen jumbo deveined shrimp. Think this would be delicious on a salad as well.
I only used one lb. of shrimp but made all the marinade so that I would have enough to use as a dressing on our salad. I added just a bit of brown sugar because the lime seemed a bit strong. Also, I cut back on the ginger but I felt it was still too much...next time I will only use a tbp., if that. Marinaded them for about 5 hours & served them on top of a bed of spring greens w/ sliced cucumbers. Served the salad w/ mango slices on the side & for dessert, Coconut Lime Sorbet (from this site). Was an extremely quick, extremely healthy, very tasty meal...thanks!
Note to self: 2 tablespoons ground ginger does not = 2 tablespoons grated fresh giner. OMG was this HOT!!!! LOL! Right after dinner I was running for the Tums. I will definitley make this again with scaling down the ground ginger. I didn't have any soy so I used a touch of terriyaki sauce. I'm ready to try this recipe again w/correct ingredients and measurements!
The flavors in this are so good! Mmmm, ginger, lime, cilantro... I love all those, and they are so good together. These were definitely a hit and so easy to make. A keeper in my book! Thanks for sharing!
Very good flavor. I made the mistake of using Frozen Shrimp from the supermarket, which ended up a little soggy. I think next time I will cook the shrimp myself. I would also use large shrimp rather than medium.
This is such a great recipe! I have been making it for several years and am finally posting a review. I make it for both winter and summer holidays, and it is always a hit, never any left overs! We like things a little spicy, so I usually double the red pepper flakes, but otherwise leave this recipe as is. Thanks, Sue!
Excellent! We were the on the "appetizer" list for a Jimmy Buffett-themed progressive party, and after a long search I found this recipe! I didn't make any modifications, and there wasn't a shrimp left by the time we went to the next house. I was a little worried, because I'm not a fan of ginger, but it mixed really well with the other ingredients and didn't overpower the dish. The only modification I'll make next time is to double the recipe! Thanks, Sue!
I love this recipe. Simple and healthy. My husband loves it too. I did not have red pepper So I used 2 slices of jalapeno pepper, which works out great. I used green onion to replace cilantro, and it's closer to asian style (I'm asian). Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I made this recipe and Caribbean Crabmeat Salad for a co-workers birthday lunch and she said it was the best she ever had. I forgot to add the garlic, but it was still excellent!! This recipe is a keeper!!
I loooooooooooove shrimp and I think this recipe just made me love it even more. This is a MUST TRY if you're a shrimp lover. I also came across another wonderful caribbean shrimp recipe after trying this one. I recommend this one also
Very good recipe. Easy to prepare and very flavorful. Even the kids loved them. Would be great over a bed of spinach and Spring Mix with the marinade drizzled over. Will do this next time. The only thing is that I am not sure about the cilantro. Seems contradictory to the rest of the ingredients. Very good recipe tho overall. Here in Florida, you get shrimp every way possible. It was nice to taste something different for a change. Everyone - even kids- enjoyed it.
I used frozen shrimp and they ended up soggy (MY bad). I expected a bit more flavor than they had. Next time, I'll try adding more red pepper flakes, and maybe some Mrs. Dash. There will be a next time...I just need to make a few modifications. Thanks!
Based from some of the reviews, I used one lime and brown sugar instead of white. This marinated for six hours. I tossed it in a salad, using baby spinach, a little finely sliced red onion, a small chopped bell pepper and some shredded carrot. The marinade was used as the dressing. Everyone loved this, there were no leftovers. Thanks, Sue for sharing.
I was searching for a Caribbean marinade to grill some shrimp. I read the ingredients of this recipe without reading the instructions ... which call for you to cook the shrimp and THEN coat with the sauce. Having made the sauce - and having added raw shrimp, I went ahead with my grill plans. I grilled the shrimp four minutes per side and served the shrimp on Caribbean style salads - it was excellent! My husband couldn't stop eating them. The fresh ginger gave them a nice little zing, too. I didn't use it as it was intended - but a great recipe that we will use as a grill marinade again for sure. (I would give it 5 stars, but I'm still a little partial to the marinated grilled shrimp recipe that is on this site).
I ate these cold, the way the recipe calls for and thought they were pretty good. DH won't eat cold shrimp, so he heated them up in the micro for a few seconds and thought they were "Really good!". In fact he gave this 5 stars, which has only happened a couple other times, so that is saying a lot.
This was just awesome! I don't like really spicy foods, so I cut the spice down to 1/4 tsp, but it wasn't enough spice to be noticed though. I think I'd leave it at 1/2 tsp next time (or somewhere between the two). Thanks for the recipe!
I enjoyed this very much, really easy to make. I only marinated it for about 45 minutes and used frozen shrimp. I did warm the shrimp since cold shrimp isn't my favorite. I would make this again. I would even use this marinade on other types of fish!
This was a very easy recipe to make. I cut the cilantro in half because I thought it would be too much for my family's taste. This is a great dish to take to a get-together!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2003
I have gotten rave reviews for this recipe. Please make sure to keep to the correct measurements and let the shrimp marinate for a couple of hours before serving. It is the best cold shrimp recipe I have ever tried.
This was a wonderful, quick and easy appetizer. We purchased the large cooked deveined with tails on shrimp in a bag and poured the marinade directly into the recloseable bags that the shrimp came in. Very good reviews!
Disappointing. Like some other reviewers, I felt the dressing completely overpowered the flavor of the shrimp. I could have been eating chicken, salad, cardboard, whatever, and I wouldn't have been able to tell the difference. The dressing also gave the shrimp an odd texture. I wasted 2 lbs of shrimp as no one would eat these. Next time I splurge on shrimp, I'll stick with the Marinated Grilled Shrimp recipe, also found on this site. It is to die for!!!!! My most requested recipe by far.
I added some honey to balance out the heat and I also added chopped red and yellow peppers just to make it more colorful. I'm making it again tonight for a cookout tomorrow. But I think I'll add some diced pineapple and I'll buy the medium shrimp this time and remove the tails so it can be eaten with a fork. Thanks for the recipe!
It's a little time consuming, but well worth it!! I was a little worried about all the flavors blending, but it was excellent. I made this for a dinner party and the shrimp was gone in about 2 minutes and everyone asked for the recipe.
This has great flavor. I substituted lemon for lime because I personally prefer the flavor of lemon, and it tasted great. My only suggestion is that it seems like it should be on a salad or in pasta or something. I guess its good as an appetizer as well.
I didn't enjoy this receipe at all. I couldn't find any fresh cilantro so used some dried. That did not work because I could barely taste it (unlike comments from other reviewers. The other flavours just didn't work together for me. I wondered if lemon might work better than lime.
This was the first time I used fresh cilantro and I discovered I'm one of those who don't care for it. Since that's a problem with my taste and not the recipe, I'm still giving it 5 stars because other than the cilantro, it was excellent. Lots of flavor, a little zip, and it's a very pleasant summer dish. I served it on a bed of baby greens.
This was good, but I was hoping for a more intense flavor. I marinated the shrimp for about 3 hours. Also, I prefer when recipes give specific amounts for the ingredients. "The juice of 2 limes" can range greatly depending on the size of the limes. I'm not sure how much lime juice I used but it was not enough. Next time I will try using maybe 4 tablespoons of lime juice as well as brown sugar instead of white and more of that too.
LISAMSTEPHEN
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2003
I made a small portion for myself so I used this recipe's ingredients as a guide and the shrimp were excellent! It was the first time I made a shrimp dish and I will make it again for guests!
Great easy recipe - nice change from shrimp cocktail. I made the marinade a couple of hours before I threw in the shrimp. I doubled it and let the shimp sit for 4+ hours. The next day we reheated the shrimp and ate them with angel hair pasta.
This was an extraordinary break from boring! These shrimp were delicious! Very fresh and light! My husband and 5 1/2 year old loved them too. I did not have enough fresh ginger so I used 1/2 fresh and 1/2 bottled. Very yummy! I will probably make again this week! Thanks Sue!
Not sure what I did wrong- I used cooked shrimp & let it sit in the marinade for about 4 hours before serving... it made the shrimp very mushy on the outside, I really did not like the texture. I did like the flavor though, I think I'd try it as a marinade for raw shrimp & then cook them!
We really enjoyed this dish and can't wait to make it again. I put the shrimp on small kabobs sticks with cherry tomatoes and the presentation was so pretty and the flavors were outstanding. I did not use the red pepper flakes but put in 1/2 tsp of hot sauce and it blended very well. After plating I sprinkled a little more cilantro over it for color. I took this to a friend house and she would not let me leave until I gave her the recipe. :-)
SUPER easy! Went great with a spinach/lettuce mix as a side dish for a limey chicken pasta dish! I loved that I could make it again and let it marinade while I was preparing the rest and just stir it from time to time.
Made this awesome dish for christmas dinner last year and it was a hit! My family loved it and its now the second item im supposed to make for the holidays...especially this coming Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner ^_^
So good! Made a double batch for an office beach party, followed the recipe, except I used frozen cooked shrimp. Defrosted them in the microwave, turning them frequently and sprinkling Old Bay Seasoning on them each time. They were delicious.
I found this a huge disappointment. It was still edible, but believe it or not, following the recipe produced a pile of shrimp with no taste. I don't know how, given the ginger, garlic, peppers and cilantro, but it was tasteless, and the soy sauce made the marinade murky brown which led to murky brown shrimp that didn't exactly look appetizing. What a waste of shrimp! It would have been better to just bring shrimp and cocktail sauce! For the record, I followed the recipe but scaled it for 600g of shrimp and only omitted the oil and let it marinade for about 5 hours.
My wife and I thought this was great. Very 'fresh' taste with the lime, ginger and cilantro flavors. Based on others' comments, I cut the ginger in half. I actually think a bit more ginger would have been better. I used the full amount of red pepper flakes and found it only mildly spicy. So this is probably a matter of taste and maybe how fresh your red pepper flakes are. I used frozen, pre-cooked shrimp, peeled with tails on. Made this a real easy recipe to make. With the full flavor of the marinade, I didn't think it was worth the trouble of fresh shrimp.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.