Caribbean Holiday Shrimp

Skewer these spicy marinated shrimp with toothpicks to create a yummy appetizer. Toss them with greens to make a special salad.

By Sue

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine oil, ginger, lime juice, garlic, soy sauce, sugar and red pepper; mix well. Stir in shrimp and cilantro. Cover and refrigerate 1 to 4 hours before serving. Stir occasionally while chilling.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 221.3mg; sodium 369mg. Full Nutrition
