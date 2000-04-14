Cajun Oyster Pie
A Louisiana favorite! You may add cooked vegetables to the filling if you wish.
This was delicious. Be sure to make a proper roux with the bacon grease and flour to adequately thicken the pie filling. I love bacon, so I used twice as much bacon and then omitted the vegetable oil because I had enough grease to work with. Next time I make this, I'll add some crumbled andouille and double the amount of cajun seasoning.Read More
the flavor was very good but we had a serious consistency problem. tried to follow recipe exactly but it was way too soupy. would try again if someone had suggestions on how to get it thicker. very easy and fast, ours was just too runny to eat.Read More
We thought this was yummy enough to make for company. It has alot of flavor and is very easy to make.
Really Good got to try Easy way to get Friends thinking how you did it have fun
my mother in law makes this oyster pie recipe with Ritz crackers instead of a pie crust... she lays a bottom of Ritz and Ritz's standing all around the dish as the sides... and crumbles the Ritz on top... with cheese.... makes the recipe even better... and you know you can't do much better on an oyster pie.... ya enjoy...
