Cajun Oyster Pie

A Louisiana favorite! You may add cooked vegetables to the filling if you wish.

By KTEEKIMO

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain bacon, reserving 1 tablespoon bacon grease. Crumble bacon and set aside.

  • Heat bacon grease and vegetable oil over medium heat. Stir in flour and cook until flour is light brown. Slowly whisk in milk and 1 cup reserved oyster liquid. Stir until a thick gravy has formed.

  • Stir in Worcestershire sauce, Cajun seasoning and oysters. Pour mixture into a 9 inch pie shell and cover with top crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, until crust is golden.

Per Serving:
463 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 31.8g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 550.9mg. Full Nutrition
