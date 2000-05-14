Three Bean Casserole

4.5
54 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 14
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a quick and easy dish, great for potlucks or picnics. It is a delicious combination of hearty ingredients, and I have always been asked for the recipe when I serve this dish.

Recipe by Joann Fosness

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine the frankfurters, pork and beans, butter beans, chili beans, onion, sugar, oregano and vinegar. Mix all together and pour mixture into a lightly greased 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until cooked through and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 40.1mg; sodium 1246.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022