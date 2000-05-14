Three Bean Casserole

This was great! I did want to lick my plate. I used the beef sausage I had in the freezer. I don't like hot dogs so for me this change was imperative. ;) And I added 2-3 tablespoons of rum after I took the dish out of the oven. The rum is a fab addition, but I tasted the beans before adding the rum and it was great without it, too. We had it with Taste of Home's Creamy Coleslaw from this site (minus the celery salt in that recipe). Corn sticks would be perfect with these beans. Edit to add for previous reviewer: chili beans are a canned bean product. I had not bought them before. But they are just beans in a bit of a chili sauce. I drained both the chili beans and the butter beans. The beans still had lots of liquid after cooking.