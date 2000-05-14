Three Bean Casserole
This is a quick and easy dish, great for potlucks or picnics. It is a delicious combination of hearty ingredients, and I have always been asked for the recipe when I serve this dish.
I made this a few years ago for my husband and his girlfriend(Ididn't know at the time) and everyone loved it, especially me. I have been looking for the recipe thought because I lost it after I left the husband. I am so glad I found it again....Thanks...Read More
This recipe was OK, definately not a "main dish" but more of a side dish that would be good for potlucks or picnics. I subbed in those little party wieners, and that turned out ok but I think I would stick with the franks next time. From this recipe I also discovered that I dislike butter beans, but to each their own.Read More
All the ingredients in this are things that I like so I figured it was worth trying. I gave it five stars. It's not a prime rib five star but for taste it's definately a fast five star meal. I did change the a few things. I used kielbasa instead of hot dogs because my wife wont eat hot dogs but likes kielbasa. I uses white beans instead of the honey beans and added a can of pinto beans, making it a four bean casserole, just to take up the extra room in a 9x13 casserole dish. I also added a sprinke of garlic powder and pepper. I couldn't get enough of this tasty treat! Thanks Joann for a great idea.
I loved the flavor of this casserole. I thought the sauce was a little to thin, so next time I might cook it on the stove first to reduce and thicken it. I also thought the hot dogs overwhelmed the "bean casserole" so I will only use half a pound next time.
I think I would have given it a 5, had I known wether or not the instructions are correct. The way I made it, I consider it a 5. My kids loved them. My husband said they were good. That's pretty good to hear it out of him. Because the only thing he really LOVES is steak. If he says it's good, it must be. ****FOLLOW UP**** I was in the canned bean section of the grocery store and noticed "chili beans", which are just pinto beans.
Very quick and easy. I passed out 5 copies of the recipe the first time I served it!
I made this just as written and wouldn't change a thing. It really has a lot of flavor. I definitely didn't get 8 servings though--just six small portions.
This is similar to a recipe I've made for several years called "Polish Beans." I tweaked this a little bit: Used 1 lb. ground round with 2 sliced hot dogs. Also added a healthy splash of REAL maple syrup (not the fake stuff!) and a big dollop of ketchup and prepared mustard. Absolutely delicious!
This was a hit for a family picnic yesterday. We changed the franks to bacon, white beans instead of pinto and omitted the oregano. Next time we'll repeat but include the pinto and oregeno as suggested. We like the idea of Kelbasa as well.
This was great. I added a can of spicy chili instead of chili beans and used brats instead of hot dogs. SO good. I'm pregnant and craving spicy so I might have thought it was better than it really was. My husband liked it though! We ate it as a main dish but it would be a great side to take to a potluck. Reminded me of a "settler's beans" recipe.
This was fantastic! Made as is (used Gwaltney's chicken hot dogs, suggested by Kroger customer--which were great!). It was a cold night in Virginia, and this was so filling. Served it with cheap heat and serve rolls, a meal for four around $7.00, can't beat that!
Hubby rated this a four and that's saying something. Not surprising considering that he could live on franks and beans. Thanks Joanne!
STOVETOP: saute the onions in your choice of oil first. Then add hotdogs cut side down to brown them. Then add the brown sugar and vinegar (I used 1/2 of each), a little maple syrup and then the beans (I used garbanzo and red kidney beans). Caramelize everything over med/high heat. I can't imagine this version isn't better than the oven version.
Tripled the recipe for work lunch. Was a huge hit. Added a couple squirts of ketchup, a little salt and pepper. Used great northern beans instead of butter beans. Baked the night before, reheated stovetop and served in a large crock pot. Family requested a batch for tonight! Nice change from Calico beans.
I used 3 beef sausages instead of hot dogs, and whatever cans of beans I had on hand-- pork and beans, kidney beans, and white beans. A bit less sugar, and apple cider vinegar. This was a nice and easy recipe, that had a good flavor but gave me and my husband indigestion, so I dropped a star for that.
My boyfriend and I loved it. We ate the whole thing! I think next time I'll use less brown sugar.
This is a tasty recipe. My husband loves this and so do the kids. Will have to try the kielbasa instead of the hot dogs for a change...Thanks for a great recipe
Yummy. I use Ball Park Turkey Dogs.
I used one pound of bacon that I baked first in place of the franks, everyone wanted the recipe and I took home an empty dish. Thank you
I'm not a weenie and beans kinda person but this was actually very good. My husband said he was in the mood for hot dogs and beans so I decided to try this one and I'm glad I did. Quick and easy and pretty tasty. I will certainly make this again.
great taste, very easy, quick clean up!And good for you.
Simple to throw together and very hearty! I didn't have the exact ingredients so I used 2 tins of baked beans and 2 of kidney beans, then added 8 rashers of smoked bacon and a bell pepper which I fried. Served it under grated mature cheddar and a good dash of Tobasco. Would make it again!
Great recipe. I follow it exactly and my family loved it.
I thought this was ok and, certainly easy to make, but I didn't think it offered anything special in the way of flavor. I might try it again, but maybe add some stewed tomatoes or something to dress it up a little.
This was great! I did want to lick my plate. I used the beef sausage I had in the freezer. I don't like hot dogs so for me this change was imperative. ;) And I added 2-3 tablespoons of rum after I took the dish out of the oven. The rum is a fab addition, but I tasted the beans before adding the rum and it was great without it, too. We had it with Taste of Home's Creamy Coleslaw from this site (minus the celery salt in that recipe). Corn sticks would be perfect with these beans. Edit to add for previous reviewer: chili beans are a canned bean product. I had not bought them before. But they are just beans in a bit of a chili sauce. I drained both the chili beans and the butter beans. The beans still had lots of liquid after cooking.
I'll give this a 4 star based on potential, plus I made a few minor changes. I did not use frankfurters, instead I add a can of cannellini beans. Directions weren't too clear, so I drained and rinsed all the beans (except for the pork and beans). I only used about 1.5 tbs of vinegar. I think next time I make this I might throw on a couple of strips of bacon on top or chop them into the mixture, and maybe a little bit more brown sugar for more sweetness.
My family has made this casserole for years. My only changes are we use red wine vinegar instead of the distilled white vinegar and I sprinkle brown sugar over the top of the hot dogs, and stir it at least once so that the hotdogs get carmelized
This was a HIT!!! My son got him enough to barely cover the bottom of his bowl, took one bite, looked at me and said " You can make this again!" Then quickly went and filled up his bowl . The only thing I did different was I fried the sliced hot dogs and onion together before adding to the mix. GREAT FAST EASY AND TASTY MEAL!!!
I made this for a church meal. I guess it doesn't look as good as it tastes, because no one got any of it, except my son, who didn't know I had made it and was bragging on how much he liked it. I returned home with my leftovers and packed it in my husbands lunchbox and he came home the next day bragging on his supper.
Super easy to make and tasty. I used a half pound smoked beef brat and I didn't drain the juice from the chili beans. Followed everything else and we thought they were delicious.
This dish is fantastic..but takes a long time in the iven. I put it on stove and added some little water to be cooked and covered it. this way it didn't take so much time..may be 15 minutes. I also added garlic, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, 1tablespoon vinegar, and 1 teaspoon of sugar. For me, it was very very delicious and all my family liked it. thank you
So easy and so good! I followed the recipe sing a package of little hotdogs that I needed to use up and then cooked it in the crock-pot on low all afternoon. It came out soupier that it would in the oven but still tasted great. Next time I'll bake it off.
My husband and kids loved it! The sauce was a little runny. Next time I will adjust the recipe by draining all the beans. I will definitely make this over and over again.
made some slight changes. Used 2 cans of Pork & Beans, 1 can of White Kidney beans and 1 can of Black beans (couldn't find Butter beans) Husband was pleasantly surprised and my one son loved it. I am not a huge hot dog fan and may try it without next time but will be making this one again.
Yummy and bursting with tangy and sweet flavor! I doubled the baked beans after reading another review saying it didn’t make quite enough. I also added a squirt of spicy mustard, squirt of ketchup, and threw in a little steak sauce. I also threw in some cooked bacon pieces. I didn’t need to cook it any longer than about 45 minutes though before the top was browning. Delicious! Thanks for the recipe! Super easy and will be making this often!!
Made this for several years for my family of seven. Love it exactly as the recipe is written. We serve it over rice. So good!
Everyone liked it, but it was nothing special.
Very good, will definitely make these again, with a few tweaks.
Have never used "chili beans" but specifically either pinto beans (raw beans boiled for hours) or canned red beans.
Substitute Red Wine Vinegar for best results.
Made it exactly like the recipe, the family loved it. As another review mentioned, I will probably cook it on the stove some before I put in into the oven to reduce it a little first, but over all very good dish, will definitely make it again!
Like some other reviewers, I added some ketchup and prepared mustard to this. All I had were white beans, so that's what I used and it came out wonderfully. Thanks for the cheap and easy meal!
Great Baked Beans recipe. I'd use as a side dish though, and not your main meal.
Super good as is, though I suggest doubling the recipe if it's for more than three people. The second time I made it I used lil' smokies instead, which was good too.
I love this recipe. Much better the second day after sauce thickens.
It was good and an excellent way to use up cans of beans. I used a variety of beans, and added a can of tomato sauce instead of the can of pork and beans. I would not put in the sugar next time, it was way too sweet. I got tons of servings from this and froze a bunch (1 cup in a zip lock bag, excellent for defrosting per person).
