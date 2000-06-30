Summer Beer I

4.5
65 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 10
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

Lemonade with a kick!

Recipe by Angi Bensman

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender crush the ice. Pour in the lemonade concentrate, beer and vodka. Blend until smooth. Pour into frozen glasses.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 13.1mg. Full Nutrition
