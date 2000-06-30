Summer Beer I
Lemonade with a kick!
I followed the recipe exactly & thought it was pretty good & refreshing, but not very flavorful. Next time I will add more lemonade or a couple scoops of powdered concentrate. Don't plan on driving after 1 or 2 of these. 8/19/09, made these again last night. Added 2 tablespoons bottled lemon juice which made this a 5 star recipe.Read More
I use pink lemonade the kind with pulp -two cans of beer, fill the lemonade can with vokdka and lots of ice, all in a pitcher. Very refreshing.Read More
My aunts and I call this drink 3Ps(Pink Panty Pull-Downs) and they have been making our summer family reunions much more fun!!
I tried this recipe the night I found it. I love the beer margaritas so much and I think this was even better. Very refreshing. Just a note, it is much better with the full 12 oz of lemonade.
Add 1 12oz. can of Sprite, and we call this a "Hop,Skip, and go Naked."
this is the same recipe we have been making for years. we usually just serve it on the rocks and it is just as good. Beware, these pack a punch! We usually make the second and third pitchers with less (or no!) vodka. Also good with rum or white tequila.
Oh my! This is one great drink but be careful, as they pack a punch! I only used 8 oz of vodka and it was enough! For the beer I used Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy (which already has a lemon flavor) and Citron Vodka. It's a keeper!
Great recipe! Even better with pink lemonade.
I love the ease of this recipe. I make it with a can of water instead of the ice cubes. Served over ice, goes down smooth. Just becareful, it catches up to you! Also, use different flavors of vodka. My favoite is blueberry. Goes well with the lemon flavor. Float a couple of berries in it and it is the perfect party drink!
We have made these at several summer gatherings it is is the perfect "something different" drink. Thanks for sharing it.
What an amazing drink! I just had this last weekend and couldn't believe how awesome it is! We used lemonade mix, beer, vodka and added lemon slices at the end. We put plenty of ice in the blender. You have to try this!!
delicious and super refreshing. I like to add a splash of pomegranate juice.
Versatile recipe - try limeade with tequila, pink lemonade and vodka, just don't plan on driving afterwards. It's delicious but packs a punch!
Very refreshing and a nice twist on a summer drink!
Really liked this. Made a few batches and froze it in a large plastic bucket (like the ones that you buy those make and freeze margharitas in). Great for the summer time.
Different, but good. I tried this a few months back on a really hot day and it was refreshing. I had no idea what it would taste like, but was pleasantly surprised. Not a concoction I'd mix up often, but nice once in awhile.
Love this ndrink.We call it'Volcanoes" Yuuuuuummmmmiiiiiii
This is a great recipe! Very fun! My great grandmother used to call these "Strip and Go Nakeds".. Delightful!
We call these strip and go naked. After the second one you just might.
I use pink lemonade and add in 12 oz of water to the mixture before pouring over ice. YUM!
Okay, I admit I might've packed it a bit harder than suggested but... woohoo!! That was a party!! Way to go!! Loaded up a 1/2 gallon thermos with it and had one of the best camping experiences ever!!
Back in the day, we called these "Strip and Go Naked".... yep.
They served these at Rock-A-Belly Deli when I was in college - the sole reason I missed most of my Wednesday afternoon classes. Ah, tradition. Thanks for bringing back memories & giving me a taste of summer when there's still frost on the ground!
I have had this so many times since finding the recipe. I love it! I never use a blender, just serve it over ice. It is stronger than any drink I remember having (and I like Long Island Ice Teas), so be careful. My boyfriend and I call it Kapow punch, because of the punch it packs. I have used pink lemonade in place of regular, it is equally good.
OMG this is yummy! I just poured it over a full glass of ice because I don't like frozen drinks (brain freeze). You MUST try this recipe and I think it's perfect as is!!!
I am not a beer drinker, but I love this recipe. Add a can of 7 UP to kick up the flavor. We call it "Skip and Go Naked" and after you have a couple three of these you'll know why.
We LOVE this recipe. My aunt calls it Strip and Go Naked...lol. Use vanilla vodka instead of regular for a change of pace. Always a guaranteed hit at our BBQs during the summer.
love this drink! perfect for summer nights.
Ok - this is stupid good if that makes sense. It seems strange adding the beer to the rest of the mixture. But it gives it a little extra fiz and tang. I used Heineken Light as the beer insert. Very happy.
I was looking for something different to drink. This drink hit the spot. I'm not a beer drinker, but this drink will be the exception to my rule. It's so refreshing and goes down easy. My friends were impressed on how easy it was to make. This drink is simply the best drink for the summer.
When I was young & single, we called this drink a "Skip and Go Naked". No I never did. Great summer pool drink.
way too strong for me, and we even cut down on the vodka!
We made this drink with either vodka or whiskey, and either way we enjoyed it a lot on our family get-together vacations. Our recipe is called "Strip and Go Naked".
Tasty and strong! I like it better with pink lemonade.
The recipe I have calls for 12 oz. beer, 12 oz. frozen limeade concentrate, 12 oz. water, 6 oz. vodka, 6 oz. tequila, and 12 oz. lemon-lime soda. Make ahead the day before - gets better the next day! We call them Beeritas!
Definitely a party pleaser. Also try limeade with tequila. Sip slowly, kicks hard.
This is a delicious recipe but you can add a beer to it and the flavor is even better. Even if you don't 'like' beer, you can't taste it...but you can feel it!
This was a great party drink. I made it tonight for the first time. I used regular lemonade, one can of water, and 10 ounces of vodka. I recommend using a can of water if you aren't going to crush the ice (I put mine over ice rather than crushing it)otherwise it will be really strong and too sweet. I will definitely make this again!
Refreshing. Can't wait to try with pink lemonade.
This is good .. Reminds of a beer marguerite recipe I have. 12 oz limeade 12 oz tequila 4 light beers (48 oz) Always a crowd pleaser!
I don’t remember much, so I’d give it a 10/10.
I've been making these for thirty years. I usually make it by the pitcher. For that I use the whole can of lemonade concentrate, two 12 oz. cans of beer and 12 oz. of vodka. I mix this together and then add ice. Back in the 70's this was called Skip and Go Naked. They're great in the summer, but pack a wallop!
My Grandpa made these years ago, under the name of Naked Ladies. He used Pink Lemonade.
So refreshing and delicious! I had to e-mail the recipe to all of the party guests!
Great cocktail, really potent too! Got happy high after just 2 of these! Didn't have premade limeade so added lemon concentrate and powdered sugar. Perfect for a girly afternoon!
Not bad, but not my favorite either.
We call this wonderful drink Strip and Go Naked!! They are so good but be careful they are powerful!!
Amazing recipe just the way it is. I've also made it with lime juice concentrate, very good. My pool party guest were very Happy, half liked the lime best and the other half prefered the lemon.
Made this as recommend, but found it to be way to strong, so here is what we did to adjust it more to our taste, we used 3 cans of beer (Coors light is what we had on hand) 12 ounces of lemonade, 6 ounces of premium vodka (grey goose) This was WONDERFUL AND STILL PACKS QUITE THE PUNCH!!!
not beer drinker, always have extra beer after parties, now can drink up! used full 12oz pineapple/orange concentrate, what i had in freezer and 1/2 the vodka - so refreshing!
This is always a hit at summer parties. I usually use a light beer with lime like Bud or Miller Light with lime. I also use Raspberry vodka and raspberry lemonade. It's a little sweeter and lighter on a hot summer day.
Love this! Also really good with frozen limeade and Mexican beer
sooo easy and sooo yummy - these are also called strip and go nakeds- drink the whole pitcher and you will learn why. also check out beer margaritas.
Good recipe but a little light on flavor, I added Wild Turkey 101 instead of vodka and more ice and lemonade concentrate along with the recipe and now this summertime drink really rocks!!!
I just didn't care for this recipe.
