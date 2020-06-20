Easy Watermelon Salad
Watermelon, feta, sunflower seeds.
Watermelon, feta, sunflower seeds.
This is definitely an interesting combination of flavors and textures. The sunflower seeds add a nice crunch. The combination of salt and sweet flavors works well in this dish.Read More
Just ok. After I tried it as written I added some mint and balsamic which made it better, I guess this may be an acquired type of dishRead More
This is definitely an interesting combination of flavors and textures. The sunflower seeds add a nice crunch. The combination of salt and sweet flavors works well in this dish.
These 3 ingredients work very well together! Loved the sweetness of the watermelon paired with the saltiness of the feta and crunch of the sunflower seeds. Super easy to throw together, but I would recommend not mixing till right before serving.
I recently had this on a cruise and it is amazing! Try it, it won't disappoint.
Simple 3 ingredient salad. I made in individual bowls rather than tossing and mashing the feta cheese. Thanks Jannet for providing a quick and easy summer salad.
I love this! I can't eat watermelon plain anymore!
I agree with the comment about tossing it at the last minute, or the watermelon dissolves and goes mushy. We added some chopped mint to the mix which gave it a nice bright twist. It's very simple to make and doesn't last long in the bowl.
I didn't have sunflower seeds so I used corn instead. Nice variation!
Just ok. After I tried it as written I added some mint and balsamic which made it better, I guess this may be an acquired type of dish
I loved this combination of ingredients together, very different and refreshing!
I made this but added some basil and some fresh lime. The additional items made this so much better.
I made this; however, I used almonds! Super good and the combination of the ingredients work well together. Easy fix for a healthy snack
I used goat cheese instead of feta and added red onion ,very good and refreshing salad for summer