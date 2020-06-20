Easy Watermelon Salad

13 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Watermelon, feta, sunflower seeds.

By jannet

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Combine the watermelon, feta cheese, and sunflower kernels in a large bowl; toss. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 25.1mg; sodium 317mg. Full Nutrition
