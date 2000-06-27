Spicy Herb Seasoning

Keep this mixture in salt shakers to serve instead of salt. Excellent for a salt-free diet!!

Recipe by Sara

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Crush or grind all the ingredients together. Let stand at least overnight before using. Keep this mixture in an airtight container.

Per Serving:
5 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.7mg. Full Nutrition
