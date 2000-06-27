Spicy Herb Seasoning
Keep this mixture in salt shakers to serve instead of salt. Excellent for a salt-free diet!!
Keep this mixture in salt shakers to serve instead of salt. Excellent for a salt-free diet!!
Nice alternative to salt.Read More
Eh, this was ok. It reminded me a lot of the rub we use on our deep fryer turkeys. Nothing special in my book, so maybe others would want to halve the recipe the first time they make it so as to not have a lot of spices go to waste if you don't really enjoy it.Read More
Nice alternative to salt.
Eh, this was ok. It reminded me a lot of the rub we use on our deep fryer turkeys. Nothing special in my book, so maybe others would want to halve the recipe the first time they make it so as to not have a lot of spices go to waste if you don't really enjoy it.
I sauteed chicken with this and put it on a cheese pizza. Best pizza I have had in a long time. Thanks for the new seasoning!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections