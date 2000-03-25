Peanut Butter Eggs II

28 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I make these wonderful chocolate covered peanut butter candies in the shape of eggs at Christmas time.

By Laura

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 35 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 eggs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, combine peanut butter and butter. Stir in confectioners' sugar and crisp rice cereal until a dough is formed. Place this mixture in the refrigerator for about an hour to allow it to cool until it is easier to work with. Shape mixture into egg shapes and freeze for 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Melt chocolate chips and shortening in a double boiler over low heat. When melted, dip egg shapes in chocolate. Place on waxed paper and allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 40.2g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 18.3mg; sodium 201.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022