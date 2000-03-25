Peanut Butter Eggs II
I make these wonderful chocolate covered peanut butter candies in the shape of eggs at Christmas time.
I made these for Easter and they were a big hit! I used only 3 cups of powdered sugar and the eggs were plenty sweet. I also added more rice krispies so that the eggs were crunchier. I wound up running out of chocolate and probably used 1 1/2 bags of choc chips total. Good recipe, but time consuming.Read More
ill use less powdered sugar next time...Read More
Turned out GREAT! I even used crunchy peanut butter too. I also decorated the eggs with colored white chocolate on top of the chocolate coating. I used a dipped spoon and swirled the coloring back and forth. They looked great too!
These eggs were fund to make. Fairly easy (a bit messy) to prepare. I will try using milk chocolate chips the next time. Rolling them in coconut would be a fun addition.
These were really good. I softened the butter before mixing with the peanut butter. Also I tasted the mix while I was using the sugar to make sure it wasn't to sweet. I used 3 cups of powdered sugar and it was perfect. Thanks for the recipe. I'll be doing this again.
YUMMY!!!!! I made for Easter but since then I make these like buckeyes. The crispyness is great!
The only change I made to this recipe was that I used microwave-ready dipping chocolate instead of chips and shortening just to save a little bit of time. These were a huge hit. The only thing.... they were SUPER rich! (not a bad thing, though!) the next time I make them, I will make smaller eggs as the richness makes it impossible for me to eat an entire egg. :-)
I make them in the shape of hearts during valentines day by pressing the dough into a small cookie cutter. They are a big hit with the girls and for an added touch I dribble a little melted peanut butter chips over them.
These are really easy to make and very yummy. I halved the recipe and still got 18 eggs! I did not add the shortening to the chocolate so it was a little thicker and harder to dip the eggs in but that's ok with me, they were still very yummy and the kids ate them up. I am definitely going to make these again for Easter.
Just like Grandma used to make! I shaped mine into ball form instead of egg. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly and loved how great they turned out!
These were a hit. I will be making them again and drizzling with appropriate holiday/seasonal colors.
I made these and took the advice of some of the other reviewers and only used 3 cups of confectioner's sugar, however, I did have to use more semi-sweet chocolate chips because I ran out before I had dipped all of the eggs. My husband absolutely thought these were great! I loved the crispy rice cereal and I used chunky peanut butter which gave that extra crunch!
These are delicious! And addicting! My boyfriend and I made them for Easter and both of our families absolutely loved them. Much tastier than Reeses eggs!
These were absolutely delicious! I used a coverture chocolate along with semisweet chocolate for the coating and it was perfect.
These are so good. I only used 3 cups confectioners sugar, it tasted plenty sweet to me. I ended up with 18 eggs to dip in the chocolate, (I ate some of the 'dough' before they had a chance to become eggs!), and had plenty of chocolate for that many eggs. I would make these again.
Ranks up there with the best I have ever had. Loved the crunch of the Krispies. Refrigerating and freezing while forming and dipping is a MUST!
easy to make and very easy to eat!!
I crushed the cereal in a bag with a rolling pin so I could get smooth shapes. It worked beautifully and is tasty. I like to buy the PB with the lowest sugar content for these types of recipes as you often NEED the powdered sugar for texture. Thanks for sharing!
Pretty good. Although the rice krispies tasted stale the next day. Maybe I did something wrong.
We love making these and sometimes we'll use coco crispys instead of regular rice crispys. I use chocolate candy quick to coat them instead of melting chocolate chips.
I used softened butter instead of shortening, added more crispy rice cereal (maybe another cup), and used about 2.5 cups of confectioner's sugar. The result was that they were definitely sweet enough, crunchier/less sticky, and not quite so rich -- delicious! The second time I made it, I pressed the dough into a 9" square cake pan and spread the melted chocolate over the top. Cutting in 1.5" x 3" sticks yielded 18 servings. They were just the right size, and my crew gobbled them up -- of course, my "disassembler daughter" ate the chocolate off the top first, then went after the PB/crisp bottom. (-: It's fun to watch her consume a submarine sandwich by disassembly: from top to bread bottom, though it's a bit messy; we did stop her from eating PB&J sandwiches that way when she was 3! :-) Great recipe, thanks!
I cut out some of the powder sugar and it tasted soo good!
I live in West Africa and I miss Resse's peanut butter eggs at Easter time. Thanks to this recipe I can have it whenever I want now so thank you very much!
Love this recipe! made heart shaped ones for Valentine's day dessert. very easy and super yummy!
I left out the krispy rice and used less powdered sugar in the balls then formed balls instead of eggs and used the (milk) candy melts which makes the coating of chocolate thicker. Note: candy melt is very sweet so you will want to cut the amount of any other sugars you use or they will be too sweet.
