Passover Komish

3.1
8 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

This recipe for Passover komish (a type of cookie) is so good and so easy to make that you'll want to prepare it all year long! This cookie is similar to biscotti.

Recipe by Shelley Ross

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
3 to 4 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • In a mixing bowl, beat eggs, oil, 1 cup sugar and almond extract. Stir matzo meal, potato starch, salt, nuts and sprinkles into the mixture. Separate the dough in half and form 2 long, wide rolls. Place the rolls on the parchment paper.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and cut on an angle into 1/2 to 3/4 inch cookies while still hot.

  • Stir the cinnamon and sugar together and pour into a shallow bowl. Roll the cookies in the cinnamon sugar mixture and return the cookies to the cookie sheet. Turn oven off and return the cookie sheet to the oven. Let the komish dry overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 42.4mg; sodium 43.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022