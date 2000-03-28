Passover Komish
This recipe for Passover komish (a type of cookie) is so good and so easy to make that you'll want to prepare it all year long! This cookie is similar to biscotti.
I also found the batter to be way too thin, but when I thickened it with about a cup of cake meal, it worked fine and actually tasted delicious. I preferred the cookies that came out thinner - more like brownies.Read More
A gentile with a professional cooking degree in culinary including pastry, I just made these "cookies". The result is so awful and runny there is no possible way to roll the "dough" up---it is batter. Oy vey. I suggest adding lots more potato flour and matzoh meal and sugar---then you have a dough. Problem is though, once you roll the results up and bake them you end up with a brittle exceeding fragile product. I managed to cut some into bars and sugar them as directed. Probably could have used another egg to bind since I had to add so many dry ingredients to yield anything workable.Read More
Please don't waste your time with this one-it comes out watery and you can't roll it. By adding matzo flour or potato starch you give it a dry floury taste. A waste of time and good ingredients.
I followed the directions exactly and it was too loose. I had to add at least an extra cup of matzoh meal and an extra cup of potato starch. The final outcome is good.
I also found the batter to be way too thin, but when I thickened it with about a cup of cake meal, it worked fine and actually tasted delicious. I preferred the cookies that came out thinner - more like brownies.
Something is wrong with this recipe. Following the proportions given I ended up with a bowl of something the consistancy of cake batter.
absolutely wonderful!!!
I am the recipe-giver, and need to clarify. This must be baked in very small loaf tins, that was excluded from original recipe. I have two metal ice cube trays, with no inserts, they wew around with the old frigidares. Size about 4 inches by 10 inches. Or try small foil loaf pans with parchment inside. This recipe is NOT for free standing cookies. Try again... I just made them and it works. SR
These cookies are delicious! We omitted the nuts and instead of all white sugar we did 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar. We made two batches and only have a few left. We are going to make another batch today.
