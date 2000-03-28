Passover Apple Cake

First of all the cake tasted great!!!! I made it for our annual Seder and it passed the test with 15 people all sampling it. I was very concerned about the 'weight' of the plate. Honestly it felt like it weight a ton when I carried it to dinner. However, it was needless to worry - everyone loved it and it was NOT heavy at all. Okay notes: I took advice and made 1 1/2 times the 'dough' which is more like a cake batter and did use Matzoh cake meal and almond flour combined along with the potato starch. I added a tiny bit of lemon juice to the apples. I used a bundt pan instead of a9x13 and baked it a bit longer. The most trouble I had was removing it from the bundt pan but that my fault for not greasing the pan well enough. After removing the cake I did place it under the broiler to give the top a nice crispness and it browned it up nicely as well. Yes this cake feels very very heavy; however when sliced and eaten it is NOT heavy tasting. Nothing but crumbs left and that speaks for itself. It was a nice change from chocolate and coconut desserts and especially from those tasteless store-bought desserts. I will definitely be making this again next year.