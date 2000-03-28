Passover Apple Cake

3.9
78 Ratings
  • 5 39
  • 4 19
  • 3 5
  • 2 6
  • 1 9

My mother, Faye Grant, has been making this apple cake for her Seders for years. It's the best apple cake you'll ever taste!!

Recipe by Shelley Ross

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C and grease a 9x13 inch glass baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Combine eggs, oil and sugar in large bowl with electric mixer. Stir in matzo meal, potato starch and 1 teaspoon cinnamon.

  • In a separate bowl, toss apples with brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and nutmeg.

  • Layer half of the dough into the prepared 9x13 inch dish. Pour the apples into the dish then pat remaining dough over the apples. Sprinkle with some brown sugar, if desired.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
426 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 63.8g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 35.3mg; sodium 16.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022