Jelly Bean Nests

4.5
98 Ratings
  • 5 68
  • 4 21
  • 3 8
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This bird's nest recipe with chow mein noodles and melted marshmallows makes the cutest little nests for jelly beans. Great as place markers at Easter dinner.

Recipe by Lindibakes

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 nests
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Butter a 12-cup muffin tin.

  • Combine marshmallows and butter in a saucepan over medium heat; stir until melted. Stir in chow mein noodles; coat well.

  • Butter your fingers and press mixture into the bottom and sides of the prepared muffin tin. Refrigerate until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 103.5mg. Full Nutrition
