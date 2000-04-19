Jelly Bean Nests
This bird's nest recipe with chow mein noodles and melted marshmallows makes the cutest little nests for jelly beans. Great as place markers at Easter dinner.
just darling and very good flavor. I made 2 batches; first batch as written in the muffin tins, and found that the nests are quite thick and big. Made the second batch with the suggestion of Breeze and added a few tbsp of peanut butter. With the second batch, I just free-formed them onto parchment paper. No sticking at all, and with the fingertips wet, they were easy to mold into little nests making them a little smaller and got more out of the batch. Used 'peeps' rabbits in some, marshmallow chicks in others, and cadbury pastel chocolate eggs. I like the chocolate flavor with the nest. Love the versatility of this recipe. Could also add some butterscotch morsels to the marshmallow/butter mixture, or chocolate chips. So cute and easy! Nice presentation on the Easter goodie trays. thanks for the recipe.Read More
Super cute! Easy to make - perfect for little kitchen helpers. I thought the butter/marshmellow ratio was off. It was too greasy. I'd use half the amount of butter. One suggestion is to spray your hands with cooking oil before forming the nests. The oil will keep everything from sticking to your fingers.Read More
What a fun recipe. I have made these for years but have always added a little peanut butter to the mixture. This has always been a big hit :-)
This was a hit at my daughter's preschool Easter party. I put the jelly beans in while the noodles/marshmallow were still warm and they stayed put very well.
My family loves these. The only thing that I do different is use the pastel (Easter) peanut M&M's in place of the jelly beans.
Pretty table deco! Used Rice Noodles instead of chow mein.. they are smaller. also added cocoa powder and peanut butter to the mix for some flavor, altho I thought the crispy nests a little too crispy after setting up. Hubby has been taking care of leftover nests this week.
These are darling, and were very easy to make with my 3-yr old and his buddy. The muffin tin trick worked perfectly for them. We used broken up pretzel sticks instead of the chow mein and the salty-sweet result was so yummy. I think I will be making more of these this weekend so we have them for our Easter brunch (there's no way these ones will still be around!)
Use shredded wheat cereal..works/looks GREAT!!
This is such a cute Spring recipe. My daughter & I made these for Easter, and used Runts freckled eggs instead of jelly beans. Because some complained about the lack of taste, I added some cinnamon to the marshmallow mixture before tossing in the noodles and that added a nice flavor. These are great, and not too sweet when all the other Easter candy is available!
These are so cute!! Perfect for making with kids!!! I put 3 jelly beans in each one, cute, cute, cute!!! Thanks!!
Adding peanut butter makes this recipe great!! My girls love it!! They even tried eating the mix right out of the bowl while I was trying to make the nests!! Using a cup cake pan was the easiest way I've found to get them to set up correctly.
I passed this recipe on to my sister-in-law, and she made them for Easter a couple of weeks ago. She filled each one with jellybeans and wrapped each one individually with cellophane and tied with a little chenille stick bow. They were so cute next to each place setting on the dinner table. Yummy too! They taste similar to rice krispie treats but they're much harder so watch your teeth!
These were exactly what I was looking for. Put the Jelly Beans in before the cookies set, that way they'll stick a little!
This is the perfect size recipe for a regular sized muffin tin. I added a tbl. of peanut butter and it turned out fine. Thanks
These are extremely beautiful and unique looking. In one batch I added 1 tbsp. cocoa powder and another batch I added 1 tbsp. cocoa and 1 tbsp. peanut butter. This is going to be my favorite treat to make at Easter from now on.
I made this for place settings for Easter dinner. i put everyone's name on a small peice of paper, attached it to a toothpick, & stuck the toothpick in the nest! Huge hit with the kidss AND the adults! Look cute and taste great! I used candy coated chocolate eggs instead of jelly beans! Ill be making them agani next year!
Oh these are soo yummy!! Me and my hubby fought over them..lol Our kids liked them too..lol thanks m
I haven't actually tasted these, but they get a 5 for being super cute! I made these for my kids and a bunch of their friends for Easter and filled each one with jelly beans and mini eggs. I did add a couple tablespoons of peanut butter to my mixture per a couple other reviews and molded each 'nest' by hand instead of using the muffin tins as I needed 13 (ended up getting 14 out of it). Adorable idea, thanks for sharing!
I made these almost 20 years ago when my kids were little and we celebrate lent. I would grind up Easter M&M's in my food processor, add peanut butter, and marshmallows cream to the chow mein noodles. gave great taste, texture and cuteness. we would put the large chocolate birds eggs in center or put pastel M&M's YUM YUM YUM
These were cute and tasted good, but I only gave it 4 stars because I had to add another hand-full of marshmallows because, as another reviewer wrote, the butter/marshmallow mixture was too greasy at first. These definitely tasted best the first day. Not terrible after that, just not as good.
Super easy to make...I had my kids help too. We use chocolate robin eggs instead of the jelly beans...just because we are chocolate lovers in our house :) We're making these so my kids can give them to their friends during the Easter season. I bought some really cute candy bags from Box and Wrap…the one I chose has bunnies on the bag. I believe half of the gift is in the packaging.
Super cute, needs a little more flavor
SO easy to make & they're adorable! I used dark chocolate M&Ms as the "nest eggs" & loved the combination of the less sweetened chocolate with the sweetness of the marshmallow nest.
I melted chocolate chips and then as others have said placed jelly beans on while still warm.
So incredibly cute and easy! Not over the moon delicious, but I didn't expect them to be - but still good.
My kids had so much fun making and eating these. This is a great Easter recipe!
What a mess. I'm too far into it to quit, but never again. I added choc. chips, otherwise it would have been tasteless.
These were a blast to make with my girls...but they were really had to choke down. The girls wouldn't eat anything but the Robin's Eggs we put in them. I think I would follow previous suggestions to coat or drizzle with chocolate and maybe double the marshmallows! Otherwise, got cute pictures with the kids making them!!
These were great and easy to make. Even liked the taste better than rice krispie treats.
My mom used to make these and I made them myself last Easter and used them as part of the center piece. I guess I forgot to rate last year, but everyone loved them. I use jelly beans in some and the whopper bird's eggs in others. I am getting ready to make them again for tomorrow and plan on adding peanut butter as some have suggested.
Ok.. total EPIC FAIL.. not sure if because I used big marshmallow(all cut up) or what happened but the marshamallow mixture did not melt down. Added a few chocolate chips for flavor. Unable to mix as it just clumped. Did manage to salvage one nest about a 5" size. With the leftover mess I added some peanut butter and microwaved it then we just opulled it apart and ate it. Taste was ok but next time I will use the steamed chow mein noodles as they are thinner and crispy or just try shreddies or pretzels. Will definitely try again tho and with the miniature marchmallows.
these little nests are absolutely adorable! I did add a little bit of natural peanut butter to the marshmallow mix for some more flavor. I didn't have any trouble with them sticking in the muffin tins. I will make these again!
These are sweet little treats! They are very easy to make but unfortunately they look better than they taste. I will definitely make them again. Next time I will try adding peanut butter as someone suggested, or perhaps drizzling with chocolate, or coating in chocolate instead of marshmallows.
These were good! I liked that they weren't super sweet. I hand molded them so that I could make them a little smaller and filled with whoppers and jelly beans! Thanks for the recipe.
Had such a great time with these! Made them with my children for their pre-school Easter party. We used butterscotch morsels and chocolate eggs that have a pastel candy coating. They were such a hit there that I am making another batch now for our Easter dinner. Thanks for the recipe!
These were so cute and easy to make. My son loved helping me put mini-robin eggs in the nests while they were still warm and we put a peeps chick on top too. So cute!!
Great recipe! I made them for Easter and they were a huge hit! I made them with milk chocolate instead and they were awesome! My little guy is too young this year to help me make them but next year we will make them together for Easter! Great little recipe to get the kids involved with! Thanks for sharing!
These were a blast to make with my neice and nephew. They were only okay as far as taste goes. They weren't bad, but not especiallky terrific.
These are great, absolutely adorable as cupcake toppers though I made them smaller for that ;) the kids I watch love the taste of these and I've even started making them as dessert bars just to save time ;)
These were so cute and easy to make!! I used robin egg malt eggs. I would like to try pb in them as well
These were so easy and cute. They taste wonderful, too!
Very delicious - great treat for Easter!
I was SHOCKED at how easy these were to make! They're not the most delicious treat out there, but they sure are cute and made an excellent and impressive addition to our table at Easter brunch. Plus, the kids raved about them. The only thing I did differently was to substitute mini chocolate Robin's Eggs for the jelly beans. Thanks for the great recipe!
Fun to make, good to eat, and easy to make. 5 stars!
These little nest are absolutely ADORABLE!! My 4 yr. old daughter and I had a wonderful time making them. They are so incredibly festive, perfect for the Easter Season...This will definately be a keeper for Easters to come, oh ya, they taste great too!!! Wouldn't change a thing..Thanks for sharing you've just created a Easter tradition for our family.
These are so cute for little kids parties.All the moms wanted the recipe so they could make them for their kids.
It's not just fun for preschoolers! My (51yo) partner and I (40yo) had a blast making these whimsical tasty treats for our friends. We added 1 T peanut butter and used pastel Peanut M&Ms for eggs...Perfection! Thanks so much for this simple recipe!
The look is great but I was not too excited about the taste of the noodles.
These really do look like little nests, and they taste like deep-fried crisp-rice treats.
Perfect! We added a few jellybeans and a marshmallow chick on top. So much fun! Love them!
This is a really good recipe for the kids at Easter they enjoyed it!
Easy, cute, and so tasty! Used both jelly beans and mini robin's eggs. The variety was great. Love this recipe- will use it for many years to come!
These are so adorable! Everyone loved them and I got many requests for the recipe. The kids loved the taste too.
Easy, delicious, and adorable! My family loved them.
I made these with my daughter to take to shared lunch at school. Instead of jelly beans we used Cadburys mini speckled eggs to give them an Easter look. Fun and easy to make and look super.
Made these this past easter, kids ate them, i thought it was ok
They turned out perfect! My kids loved making them.
This is a super fun and easy recipe, i use packaged french fries snack(an Italian brand called La Patatina)very cute !
These are so cute and fun to make. They taste okay, but the kids really don't care how they taste! I saw another recipe in a book with butterscotch chips, peanut butter, corn flakes and the same noodles as this recipe. I'll have to give it a try and compare them. I also like the fact that they don't require much time or many ingredients. I'll definitely keep this recipe on hand for future Easters.
Cute and super easy!
This couldn't be easier and made the cutest Easter favors. Thanks for the recipe.
I did not use marshmallows at all. I used melted butterscotch morsels for one batch and melted chocolate morsels for another. For the eggs I did not use jelly beans, I used Reese's mini peanut butter Easter eggs and also pastel mini malted milk ball Easter eggs. So it isn't really this recipe but this is where I got the idea from. A tasty variation on the same theme for Easter. So cute!
Really easy - fast and fun. Great activity for elementary age kids to make.
these were so easy to make they taste like rice krispys. followed the recesipe. but did what others did put teh jelly beans in right away and they stayed. The childred loved these.
Yummy!
Super-cute! I added 1/4c of peanut butter to the melted mixture before I add the noodles. You have to work rather fast, I free-formed and was constantly coating my finger-tips with butter. In one instance, I added some chopped m+m's to the chow mein noodles...didn't make much of a taste or aesthetic difference. I also used cadbury mini-eggs to my nests. Perfect for a preschool class! :) Best to make a day before and chill overnight.
Great!! They came out so cute for Easter!
Easy; cute; but next time I will put a bit of frosting on bottom of jelly beans to prevent them from falling out. They were a hit at work; but found jelly beans all over the office
Easy to make with the kids
These are fun and adorable! I added an extra cup of marshmallow since some reviews said the butter was a bit much. This, for me, was a perfect ratio. I used an ice cream scoop that I sprayed with oil and it gave me uniform size nests. I also sprayed my hands and formed them around my thumbs as I pressed in the centers. I used Chocolate Easter eggs, speckled, and they fir three nicely. This is a new tradition we will add to our holiday. Too cute!
I really just praise the concept. I made mine with butterscotch chips and peanut butter with enough butter to keep it smooth. I also used a muffin pan and cupcake wrappers. Quite a hit!
These were so cute and easy to make!! I added some butterscotch chips to give it some more flavor and it was delicious.
These were very cute to look at but I served them to a big crowd of people and they did not love the flavour. Kids and adults alike did not really finish theirs but rather had a bite or two and then just ate the eggs and left the rest.
I kind of knew how this would turn out (the result being"great") because I've made similar things with similar ingredients. Since I couldn't find chow mein noodles, I used Kellogg's All-Bran (original). The small pieces look like twigs and make absolutely adorable "nests". I used pastel-colored, chocolate-covered peanut butter "eggs". The results were beautiful, and tasted great, too!
Adorable!! I added 1.5 T of PB to the marshmallow mixture and only added 1/2 of the butter. 4 cups is a lot of noodles for the mixture and next time I will add another cup of marshmallows. The mixture sets up quickly once the heat is off, so I left it on low while I made the nests and placed them on parchment paper on a baking sheet. I did wet my fingers with water to prevent the nest from sticking to me. I also used the mini robin eggs and they looked great. The flavor is not sweet but it was good. Thank you, I will be making these again.
AMAZING!!!!!!!!! Had great fun making them with my granddaughter.:)
It was very easy and cute for Easter. I added some peanut butter and dash of cinnamon as someone suggested to give it a little more flavor.
Actually any marshmallows will do. I had enough in my cabinet of the flavored marshmallows and they turned out the same color anyway. Everyone was totally in awe. They LOVED them. I placed them on top and around a devil's food cake with choc buttercream icing made to also look like a nest. It was beautiful!! And did I mention delicious?? I couldn't believe that after all the Easter Sunday dinner, the cake was almost totally eaten also!! Great day!!
The kids loved it! I used chocolate Eggies instead of Jelly Beans! Easy and fun to prepare!
This recipe works perfectly! But I decided I just wanted one big nest to put our dyed Easter eggs in, so instead of buttering a muffin tin, I buttered a large bowl with a flat circle in the bottom and placed the chow mein mixture in there, the wideness of the bowl allowed a lower, wider nest to place the Easter eggs. I then put 2 drops of green food coloring in coconut for the grass and placed the eggs. I put the nest on a large circular tray, surrounding the edge of the tray with more dyed eggs and foil wrapped chocolate marshmallow eggs. Makes a nice centerpiece for the table.
So if you’re wondering if you can make these with stale marshmallows, the answer is NO. Lol I wasn’t planning to make nests out of them anyway, but the stale marshmallows didn’t really melt, they kind of clumped. Remedy? I added a couple of tablespoons of peanut butter, some crushed dry roasted peanuts, and 2 squares of melted white almond bark. I spread it in a parchment lined sheet and refrigerated. Ta-da! Saved the day and really tasty! Now I’ll go buy fresh marshmallows.
I loved it :):):):)
Cute and fun.
