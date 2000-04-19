Jelly Bean Nests

just darling and very good flavor. I made 2 batches; first batch as written in the muffin tins, and found that the nests are quite thick and big. Made the second batch with the suggestion of Breeze and added a few tbsp of peanut butter. With the second batch, I just free-formed them onto parchment paper. No sticking at all, and with the fingertips wet, they were easy to mold into little nests making them a little smaller and got more out of the batch. Used 'peeps' rabbits in some, marshmallow chicks in others, and cadbury pastel chocolate eggs. I like the chocolate flavor with the nest. Love the versatility of this recipe. Could also add some butterscotch morsels to the marshmallow/butter mixture, or chocolate chips. So cute and easy! Nice presentation on the Easter goodie trays. thanks for the recipe.

