Easter Eggs

Two days before Easter I misplaced my recipe for chocolate covered eggs, and searched my "go to" site for a another recipe. Of course, as soon as I found Joan's recipe, I located mine, which was very similar, and I had a decision to make...The reviews were so glowing that I decided to use the "new-found" recipe, and am I glad I did! The consistency of the filling is much easier to work with than my recipe which called for LESS confectioners sugar. The balance of sweetness is perfect, and the filling less sticky to handle. Freezing the egg shapes with the toothpicks inserted, (suggested by one reviewer), made dipping them in the chocolate so much easier. Also, on the advice of another reviewer, I used Wilton (I chose dark chocolate candy discs with just a few bittersweet chocolate chips) instead of the chocolate chips and shortening written in the recipe. The eggs set up beautifully when discs were melted in a small crockpot which kept the temperature constant throughout the process. I agree with some others who needed more chocolate to coat the number of eggs this made. I used almost double the amount of chocolate to coat the eggs. Mine were formed about the size of a rounded teaspoon, which were a perfect size after adding the chocolate coating. This also makes them easier to dip than a larger egg. I have just a small amount of chocolate left over, which I will use to dip fresh strawberries tomorrow. Thank you so much for this terrific recipe, Joan.