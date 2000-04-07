Thank you for this recipe, I have been looking for it. We made these when I was young and I wanted to make for my kids. I tinted a portion (about 1/3)of the cream mix yellow for the yolks and created "real eggs" by rolling the yolk in the white mix and shaping eggs. It was a huge hit.
After taking these to a church luncheon, I was inundated with compliments! I did double the butter this recipe called for which made the filling much smoother. I made vanilla, chocolate and butter pecan fillings. (For my butter pecan, I used Watkins Butter Pecan flavoring and about 1/2 cup of well chopped pecans for a third of the filling mixture.) All of the flavors were a big success!
Great recipe!! I made these for Easter and they were a huge hit. I used 16 oz of natural peanut butter (because I love peanut butter) and they were very creamy. Thanks for this recipe, I'll use it often.
These are awesome! I followed the recipe exactly and the coconut eggs taste phenomenal! Next time, I am only going to make the coconut. I tempered my choclate, so I would get that crisp, dry chocolate shell that does not need to be refridgerated. I have made the coconut eggs several times and I even bring them to barbeques. Everyone is amazed how wwonderful and professional these taste. I HIGHLY recommend tempering your chocolate and using onlu milk chocolate for that real candy taste. I also recommend that your FREEZE the eggs before dipping them into chocolate. Dipping into chocolate can sometimes me tricky or difficult if you are new to it, you may find it to be messy, but it takes time, patience, and practice to get the hang of it.
Wonderful ! When I was a kid we had "cooking class" in school and we made Easter Eggs. They were good ...people didn't have money to buy much of anything....They were made with mashed potatoes ! (FYI....1/4 c mashed potatoes, 1/2 Tablesp softened butter, 3/4 c coconut, 1-lb. confectioners sugar, 3/4 teaspoon vanilla.---the icing was baking chocolate with a dap of parafin wax, (that made the icing shiny) They were good , ???? , but nothing compared to these! Just thought that might be an interestin tidbit of info about "the Old Days of Baking". I'm 75 and this recipe is older than dirt! Happy Easter everybody!
Loved this. It was split who preferred coconut and who preferred peanut butter-- but these were a hit (they tasted better than Reese's according to some of my guests). Two things: 1) You need more chocolate than is recommended. I'd buy an extra bag and just melt as much is necessary when you get to the bottom (it also depends on how large you make them). 2) Dipping them in the chocolate is kind of difficult (without making a ridiculous mess). Something really easy is to use chopsticks or skewers as chopsticks. It makes it so you can cover the entire candy without having large holes of missing chocolate.
This is a very good candy recipe. The filling(s) is so smooth. They just melt in your mouth. I will not make this WHOLE recipe again. It is A LOT! of candy. I made the pieces about the size of a lg walnut. I cut the recipe in half and had plenty. It is hard to decide which is better, the coconut or the p-nut butter filling. I used milk chocolate chips because I am not a fan of SS chocolate. Thank you!
Instead of egg shapes, we simply rolled the dough into balls about 3/4" in diameter. The recipe then makes about 150 balls, requiring 50% more of the chocolate/shortening mix for dipping. But we liked the smaller, bite-size shape and gave them to friends for Easter. Wonderful!!!!
I decided to give this recipe a "test run" before Easter and they turned out great. I tried both the coconut and the peanut butter. I didn't decorate them this time, just sprinkled the tops of the coconut eggs so they wouldn't get mixed in with the others.
I made this recipe with Peanut butter and coconut. Coconut was the favorite. The first batch I used regular chocolate chips and the second batch I bought a better chocolate which made all the difference in the world. My Aunt had asked me to make them again next Easter but she recommended making them smaller. This was good advice.
I've died and gone to heaven. These are incredibly creamy and delicious. If it were on a scale of 10, I would give it 9 stars. I needed more chocolate to cover, about double. While probably not necessary, I also added 4 oz of peanut butter. Absolute heaven. I have made peanut butter cups for years, but never with cream cheese; I could not believe the difference it made. As for the coconut ones, both myself (only like coconut on a few things) and my husband and kids (all of whom love all things coconut) thought these were fantastic. For forming, just take a regular, oval cereal spoon, scoop some up in it and cup your hand over it to form little eggs. You'll get about 80-100 all total, depending on how much you nibble in the process :)
This is an easy recipe to mix up, and quick too. I tested them by taking them to work, and they were gone in minutes with rave reviews. Great recipe that looks good and tastes great! I dipped the coconut ones in dark chocolate for that "mounds" taste.
Although my eggs did not come out as pretty as those in the pictures.... they look BEAUTIFUL! I colored the batter so the insides were yellow, blue and violet. It really added some "wow". I read that the coconut batter was yummier so I just made that and not any of the pb one. I didn't have a con. sugar so I took 1 1/2 c. of sugar and 1 tbs. of cornstarch and put it into the blender. Worked like a charm! I also only made 20 eggs (but it came out to be 15 instead) that was okay though. All in all a great recipe thanks fun to make and cool to eat! :)
Found this recipe about 4 years ago and have been using it every year since. I have gotten many request now for these eggs. The base is great. I have made maple pecan eggs by adding maple extract and pecan pieces. With the base you can add many flavors. Trying white chocolate strawberry and cookies and cream this year.
These are really excellent. I highly recommend toasting some whole almonds and wrapping the coconut around them before dipping into chocolate. Tastes like the candy bar, but WAY better. I used natural peanut butter and thought those had the perfect amount of peanut butter flavor. Regular PB probably would not have as strong of a flavor and it would be sweeter.
EXCELLENT! I cut the recipe in half and only made the coconut eggs as I had already made peanut butter ones prior to finding this recipe. After dipping the eggs in chocolate, I placed them on parchment paper to dry before putting them in paper baking cups. I used a bag of chocolate wafers I had for the coating. The coconut eggs were EXCELLENT and I can't wait to try the peanut butter ones. This recipe definitely makes it easy to have both. Thank you Joan Zaffary for sharing.
It says at the end of the recipe that after the chocolate hardens you can keep them in the fridge. You MUST keep them in the fridge, because they have cream cheese in them. It WILL spoil. Take them out of the fridge about an hour before eating for them to soften up. :) Can't wait to try them.
I love this recipe. I roll the dough (lightly coat rolling surface and dough with powdered sugar) I then use fonduant cutters or small cookie cutters to cut various shapes. We just made flowers and butterflies dipped in pink and purple chocolate. Everyone couldn't believe I had made this.
We made these last year and had a blast with them. We divided up the filling and had fun with different flavors: caramel, maple & pecan, chocolate, mint, and p-nut butter. Our favorites were the mint and p-nut butter. All you need is a couple drops of the peppermint oil or flavoring. It is a messy project, but worth it!
My Grandmother gave me peanut butter eggs every Easter when I was growing up. I have been searching for a recipe so I can make them for my kids and carry on the tradition. To make it extra special, I looked online and found a company, Box and Wrap that has the cutest Easter candy boxes and candy bags. I chose the bunny shaped candy box.
My family really enjoyed these. I had my son & nephew making them and they had a great time. A definite must for every Easter. I added some rice krispies to 1/2 the peanut batch - turned out real well.
OK...The filling was FAST, EASY and YUMMY! I only made peanut butter and I used a whole 28 oz jar. I made them small like reviews suggested. Soooo...coating all those things with the chocolate was time consuming AND I had to melt more chocolate. They are outstandingly good, I just needed more time and more chocolate. YUMMY!
I split the filling into thirds and added 1 tsp maple flavoring and a quarter cup of chopped peanuts to one of the bowls and the coconut and peanut butter to the other parts as directed. It does make a bunch and they tassted soo good. Had many people ask for the recipe.
These are delicious! I thought they would be too sweet but they were just right. I did half the recipe and replaced the margarine for unsalted butter. The recipe just calls for shredded coconut, i used the unsweetened kind. The peanut butter ones were very good, but the coconut were my favorite, they tasted like bounty bars (even better) As for the chocolate, i used the melting chocolate wafers available in the bulk sections at the grocery store, they turn crispy hard in minutes. When dipping it can become quite the task; i found the pb ones to be the most difficult even though they were frozen. I placed the candy on a fork and with a spoon poured the melted chocolate over them.
This is a wonderful recipe. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed eating these eggs and I have had several people ask for the recipe. The cream cheese adds the special touch that makes these so delicious. Great with the chocolate coating or without it. I WILL be making these again soon.
really they were great, but only 4 stars bc the peanut butter half was rather too creamy and I ended up adding quite a bit of icing sugar to that half. Maybe it was just the type of peanut butter I used.
Thank you for posting this, my step mother used to make a similar recipe which I had lost over the years. Added hint is to use a maraschino cherry in a third of it along with 1/3 in peanut butter and a 1/3 in coconut so you have three kinds of candy.
I had never attempted to make something like this before, but I was so surprised about how easy it was and how good they taste! I 1/2ed the recipe, and only made the coconut eggs since my boyfriend has a nut allergy. I wish I made the whole thing, but there's always another day for that!
I made these exactly according to the recipe instructions except for one difference. Instead of chocolate chips, I used chocolate flavored Almond Bark with enough shortening to make it drizzly. It does make A LOT! I sent them to work with my husband and everyone LOVED them! I got several people asking for the recipe as well as one person who said they would pay me to make these again. Awesome recipe!
These were great!! I put a little less powdered sugar (didn't have that much, probably about a cup shy of 2 lbs). I will make round ones at Christmas and double the recipe - these were a hit with everyone who tried them!!
GREAT RECIPE- I used a sheet of Easter egg mould's and they turned out great I made white and milk chocolate to make 2 different kind of peanut butter eggs. I had 11 people for Good Friday and they loved them!!
I was so excited to make these but was very disappointed with the results. I made both the coconut and pb centers. I wouldcaution you to make them VERY SMALL because they are really sweet. The chocolate coating was awful. By adding the shortening it never really hardens unless kept in the refridgerator. I won't be making these again. I shared them with many family members and not one compliment.
Everyone who tries these loves these. The peanut butter ones are better than a Reeses Egg! Never tried the coconut just don't like coconut. I made mine small about the size of of walnut, I used a teaspoon to help me make the egg shape. I will be making these every Easter.
My kids and I made these for Easter. We used real butter, and milk chocolate chips. We gave some to our neighbors and dinner guests...both raved how good they were! We'll certainly make again. Thanks for sharing!
These were good. I did find them a bit more fidly to make than I was expecting though. They turned out very yummy but rich so one tip is to keep the eggs small. The coconut ones were alot better than the pb ones. Also after a couple of attempts I omited the shortening when melting the chocolate. The first couple of times my melted chocolate turned into thick icing and I couldn't coat the eggs properly (probably down to my inexperience).
Two days before Easter I misplaced my recipe for chocolate covered eggs, and searched my "go to" site for a another recipe. Of course, as soon as I found Joan's recipe, I located mine, which was very similar, and I had a decision to make...The reviews were so glowing that I decided to use the "new-found" recipe, and am I glad I did! The consistency of the filling is much easier to work with than my recipe which called for LESS confectioners sugar. The balance of sweetness is perfect, and the filling less sticky to handle. Freezing the egg shapes with the toothpicks inserted, (suggested by one reviewer), made dipping them in the chocolate so much easier. Also, on the advice of another reviewer, I used Wilton (I chose dark chocolate candy discs with just a few bittersweet chocolate chips) instead of the chocolate chips and shortening written in the recipe. The eggs set up beautifully when discs were melted in a small crockpot which kept the temperature constant throughout the process. I agree with some others who needed more chocolate to coat the number of eggs this made. I used almost double the amount of chocolate to coat the eggs. Mine were formed about the size of a rounded teaspoon, which were a perfect size after adding the chocolate coating. This also makes them easier to dip than a larger egg. I have just a small amount of chocolate left over, which I will use to dip fresh strawberries tomorrow. Thank you so much for this terrific recipe, Joan.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2004
I made these eggs and put them in small baskets for my co-workers. They loved them! My family liked them too. Next year I am going to plan ahead and decorate each egg with royal icing. I may also experiment with this recipe to make my own version of junior mints. Thanks!
I followed someone else's advise and put toothpicks in the end of them before freezing. Just about half way in did the trick. When you put the toothpick in and pick the egg up by it to set it on the tray, you can tell if its in good enough and adjust it a bit from there. I used cherry extract, no coconut, and after I dipped them in chocolate I gave them a good sprinkling of finely chopped peanuts. Then I made the mistake of passing them out to the neighbors. I finally resolved that issue by making another batch and enclosing this recipe. Yeah, these are just that good.
Dorothy
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2008
absolutely heavenly~i had to make a second batch so that we would have some for Easter!!! with the second batch, i used milk chocolate on the pb and some of the coconut--liked the pb with the milk chocolate but the coconut was better with the dark chocolate. again absolutely heavenly:)
I loved this recipe! Turned out great. I just did the coconut ones. Here are some tips: Because the coconut was very sweet, use baking chocolate instead of semi sweet. By putting the coconut mixture into the fridge for a while before shaping, it helped make them look more egg like.
These were excellent! I made them real egg size and once you dip them in chocolate I think they are a bit to big. I will make these all year- they are that good! I think next time I will place an almond in the coconut ones to be extra tasty! Thanks!
My family raved about these. My husband thought the coconut ones tasted like Mounds candy bars on steroids. My kids in peanut butter heaven over the others. I used a dough scoop that was approximately 2 TBS to get consistency in size, and this recipe made about a dozen of each. My family has asked that we make these every Easter from now on!
These were delicious. A tip for dipping them in chocolate: skewer each egg with a plastic toothpick before coating them. Holding onto the toothpick, roll them around in the chocolate and allow to freeze. Once hardened, remove the toothpicks. Be sure not to use wooden toothpicks or they'll break when you try and take them out of the eggs. Next time I'll probably just make the peanut butter eggs, as everyone seemed to prefer them to the coconut.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2002
This recipe took a long time to make, but it was WELL worth it! I enjoyed making my own Easter candy and the whole family loved it. I will definitely use this one again.
The filling was easy to whip up and tasted excellent! The coconut tasted like a mounds candy bar, so good. However, I had a little problem with the chocolate chips. They didn't melt so well. So I just melted them 2 cups at a time, and had much more success (after dumping two failed attempts). That was NOT my first time melting chocolate, I do it often. I have no idea what went wrong, but I figured it out. They were a little big, next time I will make them smaller, but they tasted wonderfully.
These were fantastic! The only thing I changed was, instead of making separate peanut butter and coconut eggs, I made half and half eggs. So I only ended up with 36, but they still turned out pretty delicious.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2013
To the poster who is concerned about margarine and shortening... The shortening is used ONLY to assist the chocolate set up.. Since one has to keep them in the fridge, the chocolate can set up naturally and there is no need for the shortening. Butter can certaiinly be substituted for the margarine with no issue, but as there is one stick used to make SIXTY eggs...really isn't a critical issue if one has an overall healthy diet. After all, these are meant to be a treat, not a menu staple! I would suggest instead cutting back on the margarine or butter, it adds a smoothness, but depending on your peanut butter, can actually make them somewhat "greasy.".
I made these for Easter, Children and grandchildren absolutely loved these!!! I am making them for Christmas in round form for Christmas ball and I will decorate them.The only difference I used butter instead of margarine.. I made the peanutbutter and also the coconut, all went really fast...THANKYOU for a great recipe!! Merry Christmas....IreneK
I've been looking for a really good coconut candy recipe for ages. This is it. I used all coconut and rolled them into bite size balls, froze and then dipped into tempered milk chocolate (no shortning).
These are unbelievably good. I never think of myself as a coconut lover but they were by far the best!!! I also made a batch with Nutella...not too bad.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2004
This recipe was sooo good! The only thing changed was using dark chocolate chips to coat the coconut eggs. Delicious! My whole family loved them, especially my boys! (and like others, I did have to use more choc. chips than recipe called for) What can I say...we love chocolate! Thanks, Joan
The peanut butter ones are superb but the coconut ones are too sweet. Maybe unsweetened coconut would have been better in this recipe. I used a slab of dark chocolate candy making chocolate instead of the chips and will definitely be making these again!
Ooh la la! These are fabulous! We only made coconut creme eggs with this recipe so I cannot comment on this recipe with regards to the peanut butter, but the coconu creme eggs were out of this world! Much better than any store bought egg you'll ever try! I used butter instead of margarine and ground the flaked coconut in the food processor but other that, I followed the recipe to a T and wouldn't suggest any changes. I also used semisweet chips as called for and was glad to have that little bit of a kick as compared to milk chocolate chips. Can't wait to try this with peanut butter next year!
These turned out AMAZING, my coworkers are going to flip their lids when they try these. Also the toothpick technique is a must, and if you intend on decorating the eggs with sprinkles do so as you are coating them because if you wait until the end they aren't going to stick.
Best and easiest recipe I've used yet! I kept some separate and added just a bit more cream cheese for butter creams (chocolate butter creams just add baking cocoa or melted dark chocolate and dip in white chocolate! mmm) One batch of dough for 4 different kinds. Like I said, awesome recipe!
These are great! I did only rate it 4 stars because I did decide to add an addtional stick of butter (2 total) It made the batter MUCH better, not so sweet & more creamy. I divided into 3 parts, one for adding 1/4 cup cocoa powder, one with a bag of coconut & one with 1 small jar of jif. These are wonderful but do take some extra time.
I've never made anything like this but figured I'd give it a try. They are REALLY good and surprisingly easy. Mine didn't come out looking quite as nice as the picture but that's my fault...not the recipes'. Seriously good and I will definitely be keeping this recipe around for future special occasions. Hopefully in the future mine will look prettier with some practice.
These were really good! Next time I'll use less coconut cuz those ones were really dry. The peanut ones should be alot smalled too because they were a bit too rich. I will definately make these again, and probably not just during easter. Thanks for the recipe!
Creamy and delicious. I could eat these year round. My husband commented that the peanut butter eggs are better than reese! My only critique is the name...simply because these are great for any holiday or sweet craving! Thanks for the recipe.
These eggs are so good! I used about 5 cups of chips instead of 4. My candy also looked like chocolate covered balls instead of eggs. I made a lot of variations. I made semi sweet and milk chocolate peanut butter eggs. I actually liked the eggs with semi sweet chips better. I also made white chocolate and semi sweet coconut eggs. I did not like the white chocolate ones but will try white chocolate peanut butter eggs next year. The semi sweet coconut ones reminded me of an almond joy bar. Yum!!! Making these will be an Easter tradition from now on.
I have searched for just the right mix for these eggs and this is the best one that I have found! I love the peanut butter ratio because it's not too strong (as sometimes I feel like the eggs have too much peanut butter in them). This was an easy recipe and I loved that you can separate the mixture to make different flavors. I followed the advice of doubling the butter to make the filling creamier. My in laws loved these as well, which is always a plus!
