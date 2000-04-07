Easter Eggs

If you want to wow your family with extra-special Easter eggs, this is the recipe for you! These are peanut butter and coconut cream eggs dipped in chocolate. They are both delicious and beautiful!

By Joan Zaffary

Read the full recipe after the video.
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese, margarine, and vanilla with an electric mixer in a mixing bowl until well combined. Add confectioners' sugar in batches and beat until ingredients are evenly distributed; dough will be very stiff.

  • Divide the batter in half and place each half of the batter in a separate bowl. Stir peanut butter into one of the bowls and coconut flakes into the second.

  • Using your hands, mold the dough into egg-shapes and arrange the forms on cookie sheets. Place the eggs in the freezer until frozen, 1 to 2 hour.

  • Once the eggs have frozen, melt the chocolate and shortening in the top of a double-boiler. Dip the eggs into the chocolate until coated. Place the eggs on waxed paper-lined cookie sheets and return to the freezer to harden. After the chocolate has hardened, the eggs can be kept in the refrigerator.

Editor's Note:

We reduced the amount of coconut flakes from 16 ounces to 12 ounces, and clarified the instructions in Step 1 after featuring this recipe in a video.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 4.1mg; sodium 58.1mg. Full Nutrition
