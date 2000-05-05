Creamed Eggs

All you need are the eggs and a cream sauce. This dish is great served over toast at breakfast for the day after Easter because it uses up some of your leftover eggs!

By Joyce

prep:

10 mins
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Place egg in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • Melt butter in saucepan, add flour until it forms into a ball. Slowly add the milk and stir until the sauce comes to a boil.

  • Stir the white pepper, salt, black pepper, and chopped eggs into the sauce; stir until the eggs are heated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 405.4mg; sodium 261.3mg. Full Nutrition
