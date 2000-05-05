Creamed Eggs

This is a family recipe from way back and as some others say, it's also called eggs golden rod. I don't form the flour butter mix into a ball, but that might be helpful to make it smooth and not lumpy especially for beginners. I also just mix the crumbled yolks in with the sauce rather than grate it on top ( just too lazy). The biggest suggestion is, if you are dairy free, this recipe might not work for you. Soy (or almond etc) milk is not a substitute for cream sauce recipes and I AM dairy free (until I make this). One thing you CAN try is to use cream instead of milk since some people can tolerate cream better than milk and it only makes this cream sauce recipe richer. I also use canned milk (NOT the sweetened condensed stuff), which is also richer and gives a richer taste than regular milk. You can also replace the eggs with lots of other things like crumbled sausage, ground beef (the common military mess hall dish known as "s#*t on a shingle"), shredded roast beef, etc.