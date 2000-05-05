Creamed Eggs
All you need are the eggs and a cream sauce. This dish is great served over toast at breakfast for the day after Easter because it uses up some of your leftover eggs!
this is something our family has every easter morning. my kids love it. the only thing i notice is the sauce may be too thin. double the butter and flour. my grandmother used to make this a lot but just use the egg whites and then grate the yolks over the top. i believe she called it "golden rod".Read More
My husband gives this 5 stars - I give it 1. I can't stand this stuff but he loves it!Read More
this is something our family has every easter morning. my kids love it. the only thing i notice is the sauce may be too thin. double the butter and flour. my grandmother used to make this a lot but just use the egg whites and then grate the yolks over the top. i believe she called it "golden rod".
I have a similar recipe that has been in my family for years, the only thing different I add is 1/2 tsp. curry powder. It is wonderful served over toast.
Sauce was fantastic Joyce! I used the sauce to top poached eggs which I placed over a slice of toast with some spinach. we loved it!
I love it. My mom used to make me creamed egg for breakfast and it was a treat. Its a recipe passed on from my great grandma and I will pass it on to my two girls. Its a tried and true tradition that just warms your heart in the morning. If you like gravy and biscuits you will love creamed egg over toast or biscuits. Its just a basic white sauce with diced hard boiled egg. You can jazz it up to your own personal liking. I love this recipe and I highly recommend it.
My mom used to make this for me when I was a little girl. What a great cold weather breakfast! I'd cut back on the milk just a tad to bring out the flavor more.
I used to eat creamed eggs while in the Navy, so I tried the receipe and it was easy to make, it tasted great and was very filling. I love creamed eggs and this really it the spot. I think it was great for memorial day breakfast. It made me remember my Navy days. Dave
Wow! - I am very pleased! This is a winner - very easy and VERY yummy!
To my children, these are the ultimate comfort food. My college-age girls crave this when they've been stressed out by midterms or finals. They want it when they're sick. They love it with cheddar cheese added to the sauce, served over buttered wheat toast. A family tradition and a wonderful recipe!
Not as good as I've had it before, but it was a quick and easy breakfast. I can't have milk, so I used soymilk instead. I only had vanilla soymilk, and it turned out wonderful. Except, the sauce wasn't as thick as I'd like it to be. I don't know if that was because of the soymilk or the recipe.
I've been making this recipe for a couple of years now....we love it! It's really a comfort food and goes a long way! Try it, you won't be dissapointed!
Good recipe, but I would alter a few things next time. First, this recipe assumes two eggs per person. While that may normally work, once you add the creamy mixture it feeds a few more--be prepared for leftovers. Second, I would definitely add more flour and less milk next time. A friend of mine makes this and said the flour/butter combo should form a decent-sized ball before adding the milk. The way it is, the final result is a little more liquidy than creamy (also depends on how long it takes to boil before adding the egg). Also, in my opinion, so much milk dilutes the flavor, thereby requiring much more salt and pepper than I would have wanted to add.
One of the best things I've made. I had searched for the recipe based on the Creamed Eggs described in Proust at the seaside dining room. Proust talked about them as if they were passe even 30 years after he had them in the early part of the 20th century. They are rich and savoury, and it's nice to find that the net gives you access to wonderful antique things.
Love it! Just like mom used to make. and so easy too. I thicken my sauce with a little more flour as per the other raters thought it was to thin. AWESOME!
Great recipe. My mother always made this. I added a little chopped up ham. We have this for supper, not breakfast. This can be very filling.
I grew up with this recipe and it is my go-to when I want some comfort. I like thicker white sauce so I use the ratio of 2-2-1 (2 tablespoons butter, 2 tablespoons flour, and 1 cup milk).
We called it "Goop" when I was a kid - my mom made it for Sunday breakfast almost every week! If she was feeling especially ambitious she would make homemade biscuits to go with it - otherwise, it was still the best over toast!
Mmm, this is surprisingly good as is! And a great new idea for weekend breakfasts.
This is the basic recipe for what my dear Mother called "Eggs a la Goldenrod"! Back in the 50's, when money was tight we had this for dinner. Now, it is a Sunday morning favorite. To this recipe we add about 1/2 tsp. dry mustard with the flour. Serve it over toast, and sprinkle crumbled bacon on top! A hand full of shredded cheddar can be added to the sauce before adding the eggs for a cheezy taste!
My mom used to make this every morning after Easter. I love this stuff and wish i had a chance to eat it more often!
My grandmother made this for me each time I stayed with her when I was young. Great comfort food!!
I loved it. Very good recipe and the family enjoyed it as well.
mmmm, delicious. If you want to add a few more Easter leftovers, serve over those split, buttered and re-heated dinner rolls, and top with a bit of that chopped up leftover ham. mmmm-mmmm.... The ideas to serve this with are endless! Thanks for the great recipe!
it was ok. No one in the house wanted to eat it, and they added more salt those who did.
This was not a hit! It was pasty and tasteless...sorry!
My mom also served this called "Eggs a la Goldenrod" but we creamed the whites and sprinkled the smashed yolks on top, as a kid she would let us smash the yolks this was the best part. It definately looks more appitizing with the yolks on top. Also, try sprinkling some ground sausage on top also, yum!
One addition to this that is good is 1/4 tsp of dry mustard.
It is comfort food, like mashed potatoes, a lot of work but hot and filling. It was a bit thin and bland, so I added more pepper and salt. Then the next try I added some shredded Cheddar cheese, finally some diced Easter ham, but it still looked like pasty "goop". My country-born husband remembers this, however, and inhaled it on the first try.
I grew up on this! And raised my grown son on it too - one of his very favorite things. It's simple and delicious, especially over whole wheat toast. Great simple dinner!
I started eating creamed eggs 65 years ago. My mom learned how to make these eggs in Home Ec. class in about 1937. I have been making them for my grandchildren for many years. We all love these eggs.
This is one of the first things we learned to prepare in 7th grade home ec. Try it over chow mein noodles.
My mother learned how to make this in Home Economics class in the 1950's. She has made it for me since I was a little girl. It's still our favorite meal when we have breakfast together
My grandmother used to make this for us, and, as a kid I would request it! I made this for my husband and son this morning and they both LOVED IT! Simple and the best thing is when you can make it with eggs from your own chickens, milk from your own cow, and butter from the cream from the milk from your own cow. Over toast, with some salt and pepper - DELICIOUS!
This is a simple, easy to prepare breakfast dish. To dress it up add some curry powder, or some hot sauce or hot pepper flakes, or a dash or two of chili powder or chipolte chili powder. Add some of the jarred pimento, diced and some green onion chopped for a Sunday or Saturday night supper dish. I prefer mine a little bit thicker, thus the 3 star rating. You can also add some good melting cheese for a change.
This is an Easter favorite for us. A couple changes: we use a dozen hard boiled eggs for thicker consistency AND we add 1cup shredded cheddar cheese stirring in to melt just before serving so that it doesn't separate or curdle. Simultaneously, we fry 1lb bacon. This is served over toast, with a few pieces of bacon, and the egg sauce is poured overall. Delish. And since we only have once (maybe twice) per year-quite a treat.
My mom makes this type of sauce to go over her salmon patties (with rice). Excellent sauce, great taste and very easy to make.
This is a great recipe. To add a little more flavor, I sprinkled in some Old Bay seasoning. It added more "umph" to this traditional, country recipe.
Just like how my mom's taste when we were growing up. Loved it!
I've had this every Easter morning since I was a little girl. One of my favorite comfort foods.
This was a good use of eggs. I used almond milk instead of dairy milk and added a dash of mace. No pepper. Will make again. Thanks.
Yum yum yummy
I add a few chopped Hatch Green Chile to mine for a twist.
I just made this for my supper. I made half the recipe, but I slowly added the milk until it reached a good consistency. About 2/3 cup of milk for half recipe. I made a few additions, tasted sauce before putting on eggs & toast found it a bit bland, so I added a dash of Garlic Salt & about 1/3 to 1/2 cup of finely grated cheddar cheese & let melt into sauce. This made a nice white cheese sauce. Was in the mood for scrambled eggs so I made those instead of boiled, all in all turned out to be pretty good. Would probably be very good over poached eggs on a biscuit!!
I haven't actually made this recipe yet but I tried creamed eggs for the first time today. The recipe looks similar with one exception. My in-laws seperated the whites from the yolks and only put the whites in the sauce. Then they pressed the yolks through a strainer and sprinkled them on top of the sauce covered toast. I'm not sure it would taste any different but the presentation was nice. I can't wait to try this recipe.
This recipe brought back childhood Easter memories! The creamed eggs were so-o-o good; they tasted just like my mother's. My husband had never tried creamed eggs before, but he said this is a five-star recipe for sure, too! (I guess that means you get ten stars from this family.)
My mom used to make this all the time...but I want to say instead of flour she used cornstarch...has anyone used that instead of the flour or am I thinking of something else she made with the cornstarch??? Anyway my sisters and I loved Creamed eggs on toast...
I added a veggie or chicken boullion cube mixed with 1/4 cup hot water and doubled the flour and butter. We LOVE this as an easy supper. We served it on toasted English muffins with tomato and spinach. YUM!!!
Pretty good, but I would add a little more of the dry mustard. More personal taste than anything else as this was very close to what I remember my Dad making as a child
Great...reminded me of when I was a kid and my mom made this for us....makes you feel all good inside! :) Thanks for posting this.
This is so yummy on a cold winter days like today. My family especially enjoys it when I add a tablespoon of chicken boullion with the flour. Served over toast, it can be enjoyed for breakfast and dinner alike.
This was pretty bland, needed much more flavor for our taste.
I saute half an onion (diced) in the butter before I add the flour. Also add a dash of Frank's hot sauce and a handful of frozen peas. Nothing better for breakfast on a cold Canadian winter.
Just make a basic white sauce in a nonstick frying pan then add chopped eggs. Or add cooked meat of your choice, ham,bacon,sausage to melted butter before adding flour. Season to taste.
My mom makes this for me a lot, and i LOVE it!
I have been making this for many years! My Mom used to make it!! Delicious!!
I had never had this before but i love creamed chip beef on toast and thought i would try this. I am glad I did...it was very good! Will make again!
Started making this every Easter after a close friend introduced me to it many years ago. we love it! we always sprinkle a bit of Curry powder on the top right before serving. It may sound a bit gross, but believe me it enhanced the flavors dramatically. An Easter favorite!
This is very close to an old family recipe and I'm so glad to have found it. It means alot to my kids because there grandpa used to make creamed eggs for em. Thank you!!
This is a family recipe from way back and as some others say, it's also called eggs golden rod. I don't form the flour butter mix into a ball, but that might be helpful to make it smooth and not lumpy especially for beginners. I also just mix the crumbled yolks in with the sauce rather than grate it on top ( just too lazy). The biggest suggestion is, if you are dairy free, this recipe might not work for you. Soy (or almond etc) milk is not a substitute for cream sauce recipes and I AM dairy free (until I make this). One thing you CAN try is to use cream instead of milk since some people can tolerate cream better than milk and it only makes this cream sauce recipe richer. I also use canned milk (NOT the sweetened condensed stuff), which is also richer and gives a richer taste than regular milk. You can also replace the eggs with lots of other things like crumbled sausage, ground beef (the common military mess hall dish known as "s#*t on a shingle"), shredded roast beef, etc.
It's a good,easy recipe. My mom would make this for us on Easter morning. You have to get rid of the hard boiled eggs somehow. My changes were cosmetic. We used sliced eggs as well. Also, my mom had some sliced onion in it. So I sautéed some and added it to the pan. The egg coloring on the eggs gives it a festive feel.
Fab, easy to do tastes delicious! I added a sprinkle of paprika on the top
I also added a little cheddar to the sauce, along with some cayenne pepper and extra black pepper. Served it over English muffins with crumbled bacon, and hash browns. Yummy, and very filling!
Ew. This was bland at best. I tried dressing up my toast with some butter, adding cheese to the creamed eggs, but nothing really helped this along. It just tastes like eggs and scalded milk.
This recipe turns out just like grandma used to make! I suggest slicing the eggs rather than chopping. Just make and pour over biscuits for an instant flashback to your childhood!
Love this stuff! My mom used to make it and we always had peas in it too. Served over biscuits...so good. Making some tonight for my dinner ;)
This recipe is absolutely delicious! I added a little bit of cayenne pepper and some cheese into the sauce and served it on toast sprinkled with paprika. Very nice for a quick, Saturday morning breakfast. I will definitely make again!
I make this also but I make the cream sauce and add curry to it....then slice the eggs and add them to the sauce and it is great on toast!!
Very good.
My mom made this all the time. She is Pennsylvania Dutch. My aunt wrote a recipe for this back in the 1960's and published it in a cookbook. She called it Egg a la Goldenrod. Used twice as much flour to make it thicker. Separated the yolks and mashed those to sprinkle on top. Sprinkled paprika on top of the yolks. Serve with a side of bacon.
Delicious recipe!
My daughter and I really liked it. Husband and son don’t care much. After making it I can see why people put the yolk aside when stir the eggs in the mix—yolk will melt and make the mix yellowish which is not appealing
Pretty bland, but I added some ketchup along with the salt & pepper and I think its quite satisfactory now
I grew up eating this recipe and love it, but my mom used 4 Tbs of flour and added parsley, garlic salt and paprika to the sauce, and sliced, rather than chopped the eggs. This is the ultimate comfort food.
just made it for myself for lunch. I cut everything in half and only made 2 eggs and still turned out wonderful! Good alternitive if you dont have the stuff to make eggs benny ;)
Bland and the sauce was too thin. Could be improved with more seasoning and less milk.
This was so yummy! I doubled the recipe because we love leftovers and I also added one more tablespoon of butter and flour just to make sure it was thick enough. I added the curry powder per another users suggestion and wow did that make the flavor pop! Must love curry though. My family loved it!
Fast,Easy, tastes great!
Simple, easy and so nostalgic. To make this more like my mother's unwritten recipe, I added a little bit of yellow mustard and lemon juice and let the sauce thicken considerably. Delicious.
This is a great comfort food. My mom used to make this and we loved it. She put Velveeta cheese in the sauce and I did too when I made it this morning. I don,t think it would be as good without it. The sauce is also good to make cream potatoes. My husband was not feeling well and he never had this before and he gave the WOW, this is really good! I am so glad that I made this.
This is straight up comfort food! We always have it over halved corn muffins. A lot of times when I make a white sauce I add a little cayenne which is good in it!
This is a recipe that I grew up on and still make, but I double the butter and flour, and use 8 eggs. This looks like the white sauce would be too thin. I also put the salt and pepper in when I'm cooking the flour with the butter. If it's too bland for your taste, or you want to dress it up, try serving it on toasted seeded (caraway) rye and garnish it with a little dried thyme.
It was so good
Really good
This was a staple for my family every year during Lent. This recipe tastes exactly like my moms which she says ("I don't have a recipe, I just put things together")
Thin and tasteless. Cooking directions also need to make sense (i.e "add flour until it forms a ball"-WHAT?!?)
Our family loves this recipe. We've been enjoying it for 3 generations. At least 75 years.
I made this, my mother-in-law though it was Creamed Bananas on toast, so that’s what we call it.
I make this recipe already, it was given to me by my mother in law years ago. I add a clove of chopped garlic when I have the butter in the saucepan and saute it lightly. I use more butter and flour than this recipe called for (just making a basic white sauce). Then as the sauce is made and thickened, I add and melt in 4 slices of American cheese. Try it!
I have made this for years. In this version, (what my daughters call 'naked eggs') our picky eaters inhale it served over plain white bread toast. My husband, our third grandson and I add a bit of this and bit of that - a little diced onions, a few chopped mushrooms, diced bit of leftover beef or pork, etc. Not all at once, but it is a great way to incorporate that bit of leftovers that you cannot bring yourself to just throw out and there is not enough to make a full serving. Serve on garlic bread toast or Texas toast - yummy!
This is one of my favorites! My dad always made this for me and I started making it for my son who loves it too! Using warm whole milk makes the best sauce. Slice the eggs with an egg slicer right over the pan and just drop them into the white sauce. Adding some garlic powder makes it great too!
I love creamed eggs. espescially after easter and you have all of those colored eggs that you need to find a good use for. I add a little mustard to my white sauce though. Maybe a teaspoon or so. Rock on
Actually, i grew up on this. And my mother also called it "Creamed eggs." So it felt like "old home week" to read this recipe. One thing I often add as a seasoning is a bit of curry powder, because curry and eggs are such a natural combination. My mother would not have done that, however; she'd never heard of curry powder when I was a child.
I never had creamed eggs before. It was pretty much what I expected it to taste like. It went really good on toast. A little to filling for me. I don't think this is something you would want to eat first thing in the morning. I don't think I will make again, but it was good to try.
Not sure, my wife makes this from my mom's recipe.
This is an old family traditional meal for us, since my mom first learned it in home sd. class at Jefferson H.S., in San Antonio, Texas in 1936! I've taught it to my own children! We ALL LOVE IT!!!
This is the same recipe that my husband's grandmother used to make, except that she added paprika too. I may try using curry, as another person suggested!! We eat it over Texas Toast.
A better way to boil eggs: Eggs in cold water, heat on med. high until they start to boil. Reduce heat to slow boil (about med.) for 8 min. Remove from heat and immediately drain and run cold water over to stop the cooking process. Eggs will be easy to peel with the edge of your thumbs and will turn out perfect without blemishes or pits. Get perfect softboiled eggs by reducing cook time to 6 min.
This is a common breakfast food in Poland except they don't chop the eggs. Instead, they are sliced and the "sauce" is poured over the slices. Still a very good alternative to plain boiled eggs!!!
