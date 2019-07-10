Guava Barbeque Sauce
One of the best slathers for ribs and ham. Its exotic fruitiness goes well with chicken, turkey, duck and even game. Guava paste is much beloved by Cuban Americans, Puerto Ricans, and South Americans too!
Very delicious. Very easy to make. I added a little more liquid, but that was the only chage. This recipe is very flavorful. Would be delicious on just about any type of protein, maybe even tofu, why not?Read More
I really love this guava barbecue sauce that a local Cuban restaurant makes (that sadly went out of business). So when I saw this, I was so excited! This sauce was a great barbecue sauce, but mine did not turn out with as much guava flavor as I would have liked. My kids LOVED it. We used it on barbecued chicken. I made this recipe exactly the way it tells it to be except I omitted the chile (kids) and added more guava. Next time I make this, I will add less tomato paste and see if it's closer to what I was looking for.
YUM YUM YUM
Fabulous!
Followed the recipe almost exactly - used ground ginger instead of fresh and sriraccha instead of the pepper which I didn't have. Delicious!! It is a bit sweet, but I prefer sweet BBQ sauce.
This is a very nice, very fruity BBQ sauce. We found this recipe reminding us of Jamaica, and that's a good thing! I followed the recipe as written, except I used Scotch Bonnet pepper powder instead of an actual pepper. I used 1/2 teaspoon. To make this again, I think I would like even more kick, so I would add more powder, maybe a whole teaspoon. I think that would balance a little nicer with the sweetness. I used this on ribs, but I think it would really be excellent on chicken.
So good, followed the recipe exactly except for I could not find a scotch bonnet pepper so I threw in a jalapeno and it had a little kick. Also I probably put a lot more guava paste than the recipe because I really wanted to taste the guava. Very delicious. Thank you, thank you!!!!!
I made it to put on country ribs last night. My hubby and I loved this sauce! I did not have a fresh scotch bonnet pepper, but I did have scotch bonnet pepper sauce, so I used some of that in it's place. The rest of the recipie I followed as directed. We will definitely be using this recipie again in our home! Thanks for this tasty recipie!
This was delicious! It was quite a bit sweeter than I expected, but I might have put in more guava paste than the recipe called for. I used 2T molasses and 2T pineapple juice in place of the dark rum and in place of the chili pepper I just put in a couple shakes of hot sauce (yes, not very authentic but it's what I had). I poured it over some boneless chicken thighs and cooked it in the oven at 350 for 30 min. The sauce tasted great with mashed potatoes too.
I made it, but tweaked it to have more of a far East flavor. I omitted the cold water, scotch bonnet peppers, and cut back on the lemon juice.. I then added Dragonfly Sweet soy sauce, Thai chillies, half the dark rum, extra ginger, extra garlic, half a Spanish onion, cummin, cinnamon, coriander, smoked paprika, a cup of ketchup in place of tomato paste (too overpowering), a whole can of goya guava paste (21 oz.), and two heaping spoonfuls of Korean Hot Pepper paste. The result is spicy heavenly goodness.
We generally lean toward vinegar based sauces and away from sweeter ones but I had a package of guava paste to use and found this recipe. It's exceptional, has complex flavors and is easy to make. I used a scotch bonnet hot sauce rather than a pepper and it was fine but I'd probably use a different pepper in the future.
Really delicious and I didn't have to tweak the recipe at all. I did add a little extra guava paste, but that is only because I felt like the brand I was able to get this time wasn't as strong of a guava taste as other brands. I made this to put on ribs and it charred perfectly as well!
