Guava Barbeque Sauce

4.8
13 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

One of the best slathers for ribs and ham. Its exotic fruitiness goes well with chicken, turkey, duck and even game. Guava paste is much beloved by Cuban Americans, Puerto Ricans, and South Americans too!

Recipe by Amber

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the water, guava paste, vinegar, rum, tomato paste, lemon juice, onion, ginger, soy sauce, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and scotch bonnet pepper into a saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, whisking until evenly blended. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until the sauce has slightly thickened and is richly flavored, 10 to 15 minutes. The sauce should be pourable. If it has become too thick, thin it with some water. Serve hot or cold.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
43 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 9.5g; sodium 85.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/22/2022