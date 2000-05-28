Crab Puffs

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 695.5mg. Full Nutrition
Ok - I changed the recipe quite a bit, and I know a lot of people hate that, but personally, I always appreciate it when people add onto recipes -- reading people's changes has REALLY strenghtened my own cooking skills. So that said, I'm going to give my changes here! I used the full 8 oz of cream cheese and 1 can of flaked crab meat (drained). I was out of garlic salt so used 1/2 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 tsp of seasoned salt instead (2 tsp seemed like an awful lot!). I also stirred in two chopped green onions. I used the suggestion of another reviewer and rather than frying filled won ton wrappers, I spooned 1 T of refrigerated croissant dough into mini-muffin cups, filled each cup with the mixture, and baked for about 15 minutes. Too much crab for a Chinese crab puff, in my opinion (I've always had them with mostly cream cheese), but ignoring the original intent of the recipe, I REALLY like the idea of having "portable" crab dip appetizers! I will make them this way again for parties!
I thought these needed some other seasonings, so I cut the garlic salt by half and added some Cavender's Greek Seasoning, parmesan cheese, and some green onion. For those that don't eat fried foods I put puff pastry into mini muffin cups then put about a teaspoon of the crab mixture in it and baked it for about 15 minutes at 375F.
I just tried this recipe, and I must say that it is a great starter recipe. I did read reviews and mad some changes from them. I used 1 package of immatation crab meat, 2 packages of cream cheese, green onions, garlic salt, pepper. I made a couple tasted and then added 1 tsp sugar. And the end result was GREAT! Just like the resturants. Just cant fold as pretty..lol I used Melissas Won Ton Wraps, and folded like a square, and no problems with them opening at all. This is overall a very good base recipe. Kudos to you!
I have made this recipe several times. I tried making them ahead for my Christmas appetizer menu. I wouldn't suggest making the formed puffs more than 24 hours ahead. It happened that I prepped more than I needed and cooked what remained on the second day. The won ton skins were a bit soggy and when cooked, were a bit chewy. They were still devoured.
12/20/2004
These are great and very easy. However, next time I will put more cream cheese or less crab to make it creamier. I will also add some minced green onions for flavor. But as it stands, this recipe is very, very good!
I absolutely love these. I did do the garlic powder/seasoning salt change because I don't have garlic salt. After I formed all the puffs I had 36 of them, way too many for 1 person. I placed what I wouldn't eat on a cookie sheet and froze till firm then placed them in a Ziploc bag then back into the freezer. I cooked the rest several weeks later and they taste like I just made them five minutes ago.
08/16/2001
Prepared and dipped in duck sauce it was phenomenal. Served with an oriental chicken salad with almonds and a sweet & sour type dressing. Our kids love it
These are insanely yummy and addictive...my husband doesn't care for cream cheese and my daughter has denounced all seafood, so my 4-year old son and I ate a ton of these while watching a video together. Will definitely make again!!!
Very easy and delicious :) Our Daughter is turning 16 and she wants an "Asian Themed" Party this will most def be on the menu next weekend when she turns 16! It makes quite a few puffs so not so hard on the budget! I recommend dipping in sweet and sour.
Excellent. Did not put crab in because i am pregnant and can not have shell fish. Tasted like crab puffs from Panda Express. Husband and 1 year old son devoured them. also made a sweet and sour sauce off wonton package for dipping. will definitely make again and add crab next time.
Ok so this was a good starting point. I had my pregnant sister over who was craving crab puffs but didnt want the crab. I made as is and used shrimp bullion and sauteed minced green and white onion and also a little garlic for hers. I made mine the regular way with canned crab and I kinda liked the ones I made for her better.
Added some green onions and a splash of soy sauce. Turned out well....was missing the water chestnuts to give it some crunch, but still very good. Served it with a honey sesame sauce. Thanks for the post.
I didn't like these at all. The filling was bland and quite obviously just a mixture of crab meat and cream cheese...even after adding diced onion and fresh garlic. I had made these for a holiday party, but didn't feel comfortable serving them. What a waste.
Instead of deep fat frying, I sprayed a cupcake pan with oil and baked it at 375 degrees. I spread out a won ton wrapper to fit the cup and filled the wrapper half way with the crab mixture. I baked them until they were crispy on the bottom. I also added chopped green onions to the mixture. These were a great appetizer that I will be making every year when we have an abundance of crab from our beach vacation. Loved these baked & so much easier than frying them. Next time I will decrease the amount of garlic salt too.
