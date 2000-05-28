Crab Puffs

These decadent deep-fried puffs are filled with crabmeat and cream cheese. Dip them in your favorite Asian-style sauce and loosen your belt buckle!

Recipe by TishNEric

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings: 16
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in large, heavy saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together cooked crabmeat, cream cheese and garlic salt.

  • Roll a small amount of the crabmeat mixture inside each won ton wrapper and seal.

  • In small batches, carefully place won tons into the hot oil. Fry 2 to 3 minutes, until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 695.5mg. Full Nutrition
