Crab Puffs

Ok - I changed the recipe quite a bit, and I know a lot of people hate that, but personally, I always appreciate it when people add onto recipes -- reading people's changes has REALLY strenghtened my own cooking skills. So that said, I'm going to give my changes here! I used the full 8 oz of cream cheese and 1 can of flaked crab meat (drained). I was out of garlic salt so used 1/2 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 tsp of seasoned salt instead (2 tsp seemed like an awful lot!). I also stirred in two chopped green onions. I used the suggestion of another reviewer and rather than frying filled won ton wrappers, I spooned 1 T of refrigerated croissant dough into mini-muffin cups, filled each cup with the mixture, and baked for about 15 minutes. Too much crab for a Chinese crab puff, in my opinion (I've always had them with mostly cream cheese), but ignoring the original intent of the recipe, I REALLY like the idea of having "portable" crab dip appetizers! I will make them this way again for parties!

